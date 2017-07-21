AL East Notes: Red Sox, Bautista, Yankees, Rutherford

With the Red Sox looking far and wide for third base help, a couple of creative solutions are proposed by ESPN’s Scott Lauber and FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal (writing on his Facebook page). Lauber suggests that Boston could explore a deal for the Athletics’ Yonder Alonso (14 games as a third baseman over his eight-year MLB career) while Rosenthal’s suggestion is perhaps even more outside-the-box: the Tigers’ Ian Kinsler, who has played all of two innings at third in his 12 years in the Show. Both suggestions, it should be noted, are based on only speculation from the two writers. Rosenthal reports that the Red Sox and Tigers haven’t mentioned Kinsler in trade talks between the two clubs, while WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford (Twitter link) reports that Boston isn’t considering Alonso to fill its third base gap. Still, as per Rosenthal, Dombrowski is apparently considering several infielders who could switch positions and play third, so the Sox might yet end up with a unique choice before the deadline.
Some more from around the AL East…
- The Blue Jays have received “some feelers” about Jose Bautista, ESPN.com’s Jerry Crasnick reports (Twitter links). Much of Toronto’s trade discussions to this point have focused around their pending free agents (i.e. Marco Estrada, Francisco Liriano, Joe Smith) though Bautista probably falls into this category as well, since the Jays seem unlikely to exercise their half of a $17MM mutual option for 2018. Bautista’s production has fallen off this season, as the veteran slugger is hitting just .227/.340/.402 with 16 homers over 415 PA. A trade is further complicated by Bautista’s trade veto rights as a 10-and-5 player, though one would think he would be interested in joining a contender.
- The Yankees’ seven-player trade with the White Sox may be New York’s only really big move before the deadline, Joel Sherman of the New York Post writes. The Yankees are still looking for a left-handed hitting first baseman and lefty reliever, though “they do not appear to have urgency in those areas,” and certainly not to the degree it would take to move a significant prospect to address either need. After missing out on Jose Quintana, the Yankees also don’t look like they’re willing to give up a notable prospect package to acquire a starter, since they were particularly enamored with Quintana’s durability and team-friendly contract. While New York has been linked to Sonny Gray, Sherman reports that Gray’s injury history is a concern for the Yankees. Similar concerns also scuttled the Yankees’ interest in Sean Doolittle before the Athletics dealt Doolittle to the Nationals.
- Also from Sherman, he spoke to five rival personnel men who felt the Yankees made a very good move in swinging the Todd Frazier/David Robertson/Tommy Kahnle deal with the White Sox. Blake Rutherford, the outfield prospect who headlined the minor league package sent to Chicago, received less-than-stellar reviews from the five executives, who questioned Rutherford’s power potential and his ability to stay as a center fielder. One NL executive felt the Yankees may have sold high on Rutherford “when the buzz was still good” about his potential. Incidentally, Sherman reports that Rutherford was also part of the Yankees’ offer to the White Sox for Quintana.
Comments
mikep
Cashman is the best
chitown311
$14mm reliever in Robertson, a 2.5 month rental in A .210 hitting Frazier, and a solid reliever that the Sox sold high on. Rick Hahn is the winner here
SuperSinker
Can’t they both have done well?
Just Another Fan
The White Sox got hosed on that deal, they needed one more prospect from the top 15 to even it up.
thegreatcerealfamine
Let us know in 2022.
a1544
Lol I completely disagree. Cashman didn’t give anything up that he felt was part of the future
Sox stuck to their plan but I think they could’ve gotten better for a package including a break out reliever that is controlled through 2020
kevincrrr
I think it was a great deal for both teams. Sox got a nice prospect in Rutherford and the Yankees got three solid players who can help them compete this year. The Yankees gave up an OF prospect who didn’t really have a place in our future plans with Judge, Frazier and Ellsbury in the Of for the foreseeable future.
bartoloshomie
He d be better than Ellsbury tho
davbee
You’re using batting average to evaluate a hitter. How cute. Are you posting from 1975?
chesteraarthur
You could just as easily make the case that the Yankees sold high on Rutherford. Like this article actually does…
Hiro
Long shot, and probably ineffective idea:
Boston should go for Bautista and have Bautista play 3B?
I know Bautista used to play 3B, but I don’t remember how effective/ineffective he was.
If the Red Sox like what they see, exercise the mutual agreement and have him DH or play 1B next year.
Thor
It’s not a bad idea, the question comes down to what prospects are they willing to part with
ThePriceWasRight
no it’s a bad idea. Bautista has an arm but doesn’t move well enough to play 3b. he barely can move in the OF. If the red Sox want to make a statement though make the call to the blue jays for JD. it will take devers and probably 2 pitchers (cosart and Raudes perhaps) but that would solidify 3b for 2 years and they have the ability to sign him as a free agent. for the blue jays it shores up a future infield of bichette, devers and guerrero in potentially as early as 2019.
Rocketride
How about a life sized cardboard cutout of Wade Boggs Sox 3B? He would be a better fielder than Alonso.
MVP20
Lmao
Just Another Fan
Alonso is 1000x better a 3B than Bautista is right now (see above post)
tim815
Who makes Boston’s next start in Fister’s stead?
He’s gotta be about done.
Mookie's Lip
Eduardo Rodriguez just came of the DL. So Fister is done either way. Sale, Price, Porcello, Pomeranz, Rodriguez. No spot for Fister.
CJ81
I can’t remember if he did this much before, but could hanley play 3rd? He was a ss for a while. Seems pretty lousy at d recently, though.
theroyal19
He did play 3rd but wasn’t as happy. He always considered himself a SS
brian1
Sell the farm go for Manny Machado!
Boomer14
So, let me get this straight… A prospect is in the Yankees farm system and he’s – can’t miss prospect… the second he leaves their farm system the prospect is all of a sudden overvalued??? I the Rutherford will be good just funny how writers flip the script.
thegreatcerealfamine
You read the many “Rutherford is not available” posts by Billysballz. No Yankee fan is losing any sleep with his departure.
Death
And just like that…… Rutherford is no longer a Future Hall of Famer. Amazing how a prospect’s stock will rise or fall just by leaving or going to the Yankees.
Just Another Fan
Exactly. The NY media-backed Yankee prospect hype train has been running like a jet engine for over 25 years now. How can’t Yankee fans see the forest from the trees?
Death
No clue. Check out Gleyber Torres meteoric rise after being traded from the Cubs. He had 2 hot weeks in the Arizona Fall League and suddenly he is Yoan Moncada.
thegreatcerealfamine
And what has Yoan Moncada achieved?
Mookie's Lip
Gyorko, Lowrie or trade for Cozart and have him try third. All good hitters. If none of them can be had at a reasonable rate, give Devers and Chavis a shot in August/September. The Red Sox window isn’t one year, so don’t mortgage the future to pick up a rental now.
anthonyd46
The AL is fairly bunched up this year. The 2nd WC (Yankees) and last place (White Sox) are only 9 games apart in the loss column. So therefore everyone still technically has a chance, but I think the yankees need to upgrade the rotation as Tanaka is inconsistent, you never know what you will get from CC or Cessa and Montogomery has been solid, but he’s a #4 starter at best. Severino has been really solid lately, but with Tanaka’s inconsistent starts it would be good if they had someone like Gray or whoever to make the rotation stronger. I’m not sure i trust someone with an over 5 era to be a #1 or #2 starter in a playoff series.
NCYankee
Keep the farm intact as a life long Yankee fan I follow the farm daily. Scrap Cessa and throw Adams in the fire. He will out pitch him now. Mateo has busted out now that he has escaped high A! Any rental starter we might get is not worth what Cash has built on the farm
Frank Waller
As much as i hate to say it, Bautista is a perfect fit for Boston. He is a money player who performs his best in the spotlight and big cities. He can competently play 1b, 3b, LF, and RF. He might actually be at his best at 3b right now due to his lack of top speed in the OF. He has an absolute cannon of an arm though.
jimmertee
I agree with your Bautista analysis. He loves to play in Boston. Most homers of any active visiting player in Fenway. Someone is going to get him for the right price if he is willing to waive his no trade clause. He wouldn’t do it, but he can pitch too, 90+ Mph heater – pitched in school.
Just Another Fan
“RUTHERFORD IS UNTOUCHABLE!!!”
Can everyone please just stop saying that? Prospects are literally never untouchable, and most MLB players aren’t either. Every player his their price on the trade market.
Instead of proclaiming that you know the inner workings of the FO of team you stan for, just say “I really like that prospect for these reasons (reasons), I hope my fave team doesn’t trade him.”?
a1544
Who said that lol
Just Another Fan
My god, so many posters on this site and also on twitter. SMH
thegreatcerealfamine
Are you new here?
bobbleheadguru
Iglesias makes more sense to pick up from Tigers. Put in at SS.
Then move Xander over to 3rd to take advantage of Iggy’s defense.
Bruin1012
They aren’t moving Xander off of short tried already didn’t work real well can’t see them trying it again.
fatelfunnel
Do the white sox expect Rutherford to stay in center? I would think they would project Jimenez in left, Robert in center, and Ruthford in right. With Basabe being the fourth outfielder. And Garcia is still only 26.
chesteraarthur
I assume they will cross that bridge when those players get close to being major league ready.
Little Whirl
Those three are all at least a couple years away in all likelihood, but Eloy Jimenez >> Blake Rutherford as far as arm strength goes in the eyes of most evaluators. I’d think the latter is a more probable LF, if all goes well.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
So, he’s the outfield version of Giolito?
yeahhhjeets
Robertson never wanted to leave NY in the first place! interesting thought.. they could flip him at this years deadline or next depending on the package.
pflabby
It was hard to see Rutherford go and I know that a day will come that the Yankees regret the deal. I get the premise of the deal but doesn’t make it easier to accept. My only hope is that the Yankees do a better job deciding what players to add to the 40 man so we don’t have to watch great prospects being traded to acquire or try to re acquire players they let go and go on to succeed elsewhere (Kahnle and Quintana)