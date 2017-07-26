Avisail Garcia Placed On DL With Strained Thumb Ligament

White Sox outfielder Avisail Garcia has been diagnosed with a strained ligament in his thumb and will be placed on the DL, per a team announcement. Garcia will miss approximately two weeks with the injury, tweets MLB.com’s Scott Merkin. CSN Chciago’s Chuck Garfien tweets that Garcia will undergo an MRI for further evaluation. A corresponding move has not yet been announced.
While Garcia hasn’t been among the most discussed White Sox trade candidates, it certainly stands to reason that the Chicago front office would’ve listened to offers on the 26-year-old. He’s controlled only through the 2019 season and has enjoyed the most productive season of his career at the plate. Through 363 plate appearances, Garcia is hitting .303/.347/.485 with 13 home runs, 17 doubles and three triples. He’s also turned in slightly above-average marks in right field, per Defensive Runs Saved and Ultimate Zone Rating, for the second straight season. The injury makes a move involving Garcia considerably less likely, however.
Much of Garcia’s 2017 production looks attributable to a career-high BABIP that has begun to come back to earth in recent weeks, though he’s improved his strikeout rate to a career-best 21.5 percent and has substantially increased his overall contact rate at the plate as well. He’s also sporting a career-best homer-to-flyball ratio (19.7 percent) and has seen a corresponding uptick in isolated power (.182).
With both Avisail and Leury Garcia on the shelf, the White Sox could give waiver pickup Alen Hanson more looks in right field. The team also has Willy Garcia as an option in Triple-A. Outfield prospect Ryan Cordell, acquired in the trade that sent Anthony Swarzak to the Brewers, would likely be an option were it not for the fact that he’s been on the minor league disabled list since late June. White Sox GM Rick Hahn elaborated on Cordell’s back injury, telling reporters that it’ll probably take another few weeks to resolve and suggesting that Cordell could be sidelined until the instructional league in September (Twitter link via the Daily Herald’s Scot Gregor).
a1544
I guess I’ll play doctor here and ask is it possible to strain a ligament? Thought you could only strain a muscle or tendon
Steve Adams
I checked multiple times to make sure I wasn’t crazy, ha, but that is the wording that the White Sox used, so I went with that.
Jon_Snow
I know nothing, but I don’t see why you couldn’t strain a ligament.
TwinsHomer
You know nothing, Jon Snow.
Joe Kerr
Yes you can. It’s basically a lesser degree of a sprain. He basically stretched it too far with only micro tearing. Not a serious injury if it is properly diagnosed and cared for. It will probably be a little sore for him for 7-10 days and then just make sure it is stable before using it again to make sure it doesn’t re-injure and/or make it worse.
Strauss
This rates up there with a sore eye brow. He’s soft and over rated.
radiohead801
Thanks Dr. Stupid!
leprechaun
Plus one less bat that has been solid helps getting that first pick. This team might not win 15-20 more games
sss847
i know hes not an outfielder but call up reynaldo lopez for the love of god.
kylewait89
Shocker. A team with the most moveable assets fudged it up and now won’t be able to move him. He is the best he will ever be this year. Poor move by Chicago.