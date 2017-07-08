Cafardo’s Latest: Neshek, Royals, BoSox, Yanks, Cobb, Prado

The latest pre-trade deadline rumblings from Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe:
- The Royals, Red Sox and Yankees are among the teams that have scouted Phillies reliever Pat Neshek, according to Cafardo. They join the Nationals as clubs with known interest in the right-handed Neshek, who is likely on other bullpen-needy teams’ radars, too. The 36-year-old Neshek joined the Phillies last offseason in a salary-dumping deal with the Astros, but the $6.5MM man should warrant a much stronger return at the deadline. An impending free agent, Neshek is in the midst of his second All-Star season, having logged a 1.31 ERA, 8.91 K/9 and 1.31 BB/9 over 34 1/3 innings.
- With the Rays in the thick of the American League playoff race, it appears soon-to-be free agent righty Alex Cobb will finish the season in Tampa Bay. “If we’re in it, I don’t think Alex Cobb is going anywhere,” a Rays official told Cafardo. The Rays will likely lose Cobb for nothing at season’s end, then, though moving him this summer would seemingly be a blow to their playoff hopes. In Cobb’s first extensive action since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2015, the 29-year-old has put up a 3.75 ERA (4.13 FIP), 5.93 K/9, 2.34 BB/9 and a 45.4 percent ground-ball rate across 115 1/3 frames.
- The Red Sox and Yankees have checked in on Marlins third baseman Martin Prado, as Bob Nightengale of USA Today previously reported, but Cafardo relays that Boston and New York have concerns over the 33-year-old’s contract. Prado is due roughly $34MM through 2019, which is problematic for both teams because they’re trying to stay under the $197MM luxury tax threshold. As such, the Red Sox and Yankees have asked the Marlins to eat some of the money on Prado’s deal. Injuries have limited Prado to just 123 plate appearances this season, and he has hit a meager .282/.309/.402. Nevertheless, both the Sox and Yankees admire his “leadership, hustle, and devotion to the game,” writes Cafardo. The Bombers are already quite familiar with Prado, of course, as he spent the second half of the 2014 campaign in the Bronx.
a1544
Yanks should consider moving Pineda to the pen and calling up a kid to be their #5. Could be their answer for the 7th inning. Pineda might be ok with it the way relievers have been getting paid and how lousy he’s looked for 3 years in the rotation
tepmumbs
Good idea. Chance Adams is better than anybody in that rotation and the bullpen needs some new blood that’s not at the expense of the farm.
sthunton
Prado barely has the power to play second I know he’s a good hitter and can play multiple positions but he is way over payed
KCelts
Is it wrong of me to kind of want Neshek back on the Cardinals? They could always use help in a bullpen that usually gives me a near heart attack night in and night out.
realgone2
..282 is meager?
kehoet83
.282 isn’t meager but the .309 on base percentage and the .402 slugging percentage is.
cplovespie
The BA itself no, but the OBP and SLG yes, especially considering he’s mainly a 3B which is a powerful position these days. You gotta consider the whole slash line
JDGoat
Below average obp, average power, 11 percent worse than average according to OPS plus