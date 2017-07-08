Rosenthal’s Latest: Verlander, Cubs, D-backs, Orioles

While the Tigers have reportedly set a lofty asking price for right-hander Justin Verlander, his performance this year is going to make finding a taker difficult, says FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal (video link). Across 104 2/3 innings, Verlander has seen his ERA (4.73), strikeout (8.43 K/9) and walk (4.39 BB/9) rates trend in the wrong direction, and ERA indicators such as FIP (4.28) and xFIP (4.99) also paint a somewhat bleak picture. Thanks in part to his struggles this season, teams view Verlander as a diminishing asset and aren’t going to surrender top prospects for him unless Detroit absorbs a significant portion of his contract, reports Rosenthal. Verlander is due roughly $70MM through 2019.
More from Rosenthal:
- Because the reigning World Series champion Cubs have been mired in mediocrity all season, club officials have considered trading a young position player to jump-start the team, according to Rosenthal. Such a move would presumably land the Cubs a sorely needed controllable starting pitcher. The problem, Rosenthal points out, is that Chicago doesn’t have any obvious trade candidates among those position players. First baseman Anthony Rizzo and third baseman Kris Bryant obviously aren’t going anywhere. Meanwhile, catcher Willson Contreras and rookie outfielder/second baseman Ian Happ have also been key cogs, and, per Rosenthal, the Cubs remain bullish on struggling left fielder Kyle Schwarber. Turning to the middle infield, Major League Baseball is looking into a domestic violence allegation against shortstop Addison Russell, which doesn’t do his trade value any favors, and Rosenthal indicates that Javier Baez’s versatility makes him too important to deal.
- With a wild-card spot in hand, the surprising Diamondbacks will take an “aggressive” approach leading up to the deadline, relays Rosenthal. Acquiring pitching depth and another bat (either in the form of a middle infielder or outfielder) are possibilities for Arizona. The Diamondbacks’ position player group has taken hits in recent weeks with shortstop Nick Ahmed’s fractured hand an outfielder Yasmany Tomas’ groin issues. Swinging impactful trades could be difficult for the D-backs because of their weak farm system, but Rosenthal notes that they do have some financial flexibility.
- The scuffling Orioles are unsure how they’ll approach the deadline, general manager Dan Duquette informed Rosenthal. By selling, they’d gain access to much-needed young talent, Rosenthal observes. The O’s essentially punt on international spending, evidenced recently by multiple trades that have seen them relinquish international bonus slots for run-of-the-mill minor leaguers, and Rosenthal explains that they turned in an unimpressive performance in the draft this year. So, to help restock its young talent pool, Rosenthal contends that Baltimore should shop closer Zach Britton, arguing that certain championship hopefuls would eagerly pursue a healthy version of the left-hander. Britton hasn’t been the picture of health this year, though, having landed on the disabled list multiple times (including a 60-day stint) on account of forearm issues.
Comments
beaubeadreaux
Seems like a really bad decision by the Cubs to trade the future for a run this year. They need to trade Davis & see what kind of offers they could get for Arrieta, Jay, Uehara, & Strop. Let the young players readjust this year & see what Caratini, Candelario, Zagunis, Johnson, Maples can do. During the offseason use can trade one of the younger guys for a controllable arm or flip prospects they got from trades
padresfan
Cubs have plenty of surplus
Moving one of those with a surplus and another top prospect could land them something they need
Priggs89
What part of adding a controllable starter is “trading the future for a run this year?” They’d most likely be trading a couple future pieces from areas of surplus for “a run this year” AND runs the next 2=3 years, assuming a Gray or Quintana-type deal. They’re giving up POTENTIAL future pieces for a piece that’ll help this year and in the future.
beaubeadreaux
The article said they might be trading from the 25 man. Also Jimenez & Cease are the only premium prospects they have in the system right now. They have a solid farm system, but they aren’t getting a premium arm without Jimenez & Cease or someone from the 25 man. What does the team do in 3 years when all their core is reaching FA & they have nothing coming up from the minors? They’ll have no assets to trade for in season additions. It will get expensive very fast & the team will be broken up & looking at another rebuild. If Candelario could get you a controllable arm he’d already be gone.
Priggs89
They pay their core and add pieces around them. I don’t know if you know this, but the Cubs aren’t struggling for money…
Also, do you really think that 2 prospects (Eloy/Cease) or one guy from the 25 man roster (probably Schwarber/Baez) is the difference between sustained success or another complete rebuild in 3 years?
beaubeadreaux
Yes I do. That is why the Cardinals are always good. Besides Bryant, which young players are you 100% sure they’ll be MLB stars. They all showed how good they were last year, but this year all have struggled making adjustments. Without Baez they don’t make it past SF in the playoffs last year. Without Schwarber they probably lose to CLE. Paying all the players market rate when they become FAs is not an actual solution, especially when you add in the market rate for a 5 man rotation, BP, Closer, etc. they are almost at the tax line now with most of the core making the league min
Priggs89
I’m not convinced that any of them outside of Bryant will be “MLB stars,” which is why I’d have no problem moving some pieces from areas of surplus to add an established frontline starter for the foreseeable future. They can’t start an outfield of Heyward, Almora, Schwarber, Happ, Zagunis, and Jimenez. If they want to move one of Schwarber/Happ/Jimenez plus a couple lesser pieces, it wouldn’t kill their future.
Your outlook on the Cubs near future is clearly significantly bleaker than mine.
beaubeadreaux
Zagunis is a 4th OF who would be a throw in. Jimenez is good enough to be a centerpiece of a deal but require much more. Schwarber is limited to really an AL team, & you’d be selling very low on. I think they can win a WS next year once they have a better read on which guys have made adjustments. I’m just not overly excited about the names on the market right now. Teheran & Stroman are 2 pitchers that I could get behind trading for. I think the team should retool & restock this year & during the offseason see what players are expendable or not. You can use the acquired prospects & current prospects/players to go after controllable pitching in a way they still have a decent system. Also, firing Mallee & bringing back Manny full time would should be priority #1.
Teufelshunde4
Have you watched the Cardinals the last 2 years? Good isn’t an accurate word to describe them..
MEDIOCRE or bad is.. Cubs have to do something. They would be buried already if Cards or Bucs were playing typical baseball.
Sure Cubs fans are thrilled with one World Series win. But they don’t want to back slide either. They are getting a taste of how hard it is to stay consistently good. It’s only gonna get harder since Theo & co can’t develop pitching at all.
beaubeadreaux
The Cards had the best record in the NL 2 years ago, made the playoffs last year, & are only 1 game behind the Cubs. When was the last time they had to rebuild. I strongly dislike the Cards, but I do have respect for how long they’ve been able to remain competitive. I agree 100% they have to do something, but they have a lot they have to replace during the offseason & burning all your capital now doesn’t seem like a good move. They have to retool if they want to compete for a WS & IMO getting as much capital from the expiring contracts seems like the better route
wellhitball
Where does one find a quality pitching coach? That’s what CHC really needs to remain a perennial contender.
beaubeadreaux
They’ve got some good arms with high ceilings in the lower levels. Cease, Albertos, & De la Cruz have the highest ceilings, but they have a good bit of guys that are MOR & BOR arms. Problem is they are 2-3 years away & a lot can happen between now & then. Most of the guys in the upper minors are BP guys. This is why the FO is looking for arms with 2-3 yrs of control to serve as a bridge until they are ready
Kayrall
LOL @ this guy.
j27roenick
The Cards made the playoffs last year? Quick, turn on the TV … what year does it say it is? Have TVs been invented yet?
chinmusic
Developing young pitchers was always step 2 in the plan. When you first build a team you go with position players. Then buy veteran pitchers.
Young pitchers get hurt too much. See the Mets for Exhibit A.
themed
Oh and the Cardinals have been very good over the last 20 years. I’ve lost track on how many divisional titles they’ve won but they’ve own the Central. And I’m guessing 80% playoffs or better in that time frame.
donniebaseball
Cease could be in the bigs as soon as the middle of next year.
JKB
Oh so its Mallee’s fault the stunk up the first half?? I do not think so.
JKB
The Cardinals made the playoffs last year??? Seriously dude you need to stop embarrassing yourself
thebare
He must be hurting even thinking we are that bad off sophomores the jinks thing. Will end about a week after the all star game just watch I guessed last year I know this year the jinks is ✅ DONE
thebare
The original plan is still in play
thebare
There better than Red Sox 1st to last to 1st to WS/ next year Cubs will run away with it. Don’t trade the plan. We will make it one round then next year hold on fast and Fierce
thebare
Agreed
thebare
Stick to the plan part B is pitching come on up
thebare
Spring if there smart the longer you keep them down more chances of growing pains
a1544
Cubs aren’t selling lmao
Caseys Partner
Selling would make more sense then dealing Eloy Jimenez for a pitcher. Pitching really isn’t the Cubs problem. They need to swing the bats. If they aren’t going to hit then there is no point in them making the playoffs this year.
diehardcubbie
Pitching isn’t the problem? Which team have you been watching? Hitting isn’t THAT much worse than last year, but you know what is? THE STARTING PITCHING! The relief pitching is just as good as it was the second half of last year. Hitting wise we are on pace to match last seasons hit total, have 10 less RBI’s, only score 12 less Runs, and actually hit 30 more HR’s. The average is lower than last year, but they are on pace to score almost as much as last year. As of right now our ERA for starters this year is up from 2.95 last year to 4.67 this year. Our WHIP is up from 1.07 last year to 1.36. We are on pace to Walk 50 more batters than last season and Allow nearly 175 more hits than last year. Lackey has already given up more HR’s than last year and Arrieta is just 1 HR away from the total for all of last season, Lester is on pace to give up 10 more HR’s than he did last season, and even Hendricks (who has missed considerable time lately) is on pace to give up nearly double what he gave up last season. So can you please explain to me how starting pitching isn’t our problem?
CubsRule08
The Cubs are not going to punt this season away. Theo & Jed will do what is necessary to help improve the team. There is 0.00000000000000% they’re going to give up on this season.
thebare
Da plan boss da plan
THE JOKER
trading Davis is not the answer…the Cubs need a real leadoff hitter…they need to trade for a good young pitcher I would look. into the Marlins farm system it’s stacked with Young Guns…but would ask a price for Ozuna….J.T.Realmuto..& a few others plan B Tigers…then try Oakland..
Priggs89
Last time I checked, the Marlins had one of the worst farm systems in baseball, if not the worst. I don’t think that has changed…
beaubeadreaux
I think he was referring to their MLB roster.
beaubeadreaux
The Cubs do not have the prospects needed to acquire all those players without breaking up the team. Their premium prospects are in A ball, so they aren’t getting anyone by themselves. They will have to package Cease & Jimenez, plus other pieces to get a high quality player with years of control left. The farm system then falls to a bottom-level system
wellhitball
I don’t think Dylan Maples will ever see MLB action. Do you mean Dylan Cease?
beaubeadreaux
No Maples has blossomed into a pretty good closer this season. He’s struggled recently in AA, but is now a BP arm. He’s not ever going to be a SP, but he’s got his velocity back up & has regained command out of the BP.
tim815
MMaples earned his fifth save in Double-A tonight. Should get a look in Iowa in July or August.
Voice of Reason
Trade the future for a run this year? The article clearly states the trade would be for “controllable starting pitcher”. That means the pitcher they trade for would be under contract past this season.
Codybellingersgrandma
Cody Bellinger for Arrieta, Lester, and Bryant maybe?
donniebaseball
@beaubeadreaux
You’re right. A team that just won the world series last year should just trade in all their short-term players for prospects. It’s not like their roster has the capability of winning anyways.
mchaney317
The Orioles could get some really good young talent back if they decided to rebuild, but even as someone who isn’t an Orioles fan, I get the impression that Angelos and Duquette are way too stubborn for that. But just think about what they could get for guys like Britton, Machado, and Brach.
JDGoat
With duquettes contract being up after this year, you’d think he’s probably going to go for it. If they’re going to rebuild, I’m sure they’ll want someone new who can build a farm.
johnsilver
Why say that? He’s built them before when given a budget for such and just because he’s ran low to no budget franchises (amateur) in Montreal and baltimore he has had had a budget in the past with Boston, then signed Garciaparra, Lester, Brian Rose, Frankie Rodriquez.. Sure they didn’t all make it, but he had a budget.
It’s hard to develop in Baltimore when his team is forced.. probably from ownership’s orders.. To sell off it’s IFA slots 2y straight when the team isn’t even under penalty. If was a big time O’s fan, would be stomping mad. Not even the perennially cash strapped Rays stoop to that tight fisted maneuver.
Meh Sheep
Duquette’s contract is up after next year not this year. Same for Showalter.
padresfan
Other than manny and jones what do they really have that’s not tied down to large cash payments?
Their farm is barren
Their pitching sucks
mchaney317
You’re ignoring that I mentioned Britton and Brach too…both of them could fetch a really nice return. Schoop is another guy that could net a good return and isn’t “tied down to large cash payments,” but let’s not let facts get in the way here.
EddieMurraysFro
Schoop is one of their young home-grown players that is just starting to realize his potential…they aren’t going to trade him…
Meh Sheep
Other trade bait: Givens, Castillo, Smith
Caseys Partner
Machado’s Walk Year is next year. He won’t bring back even half what most think.
bobbleheadguru
No reason to trade Verlander this year unless the Tigers are overwhelmed.
There are two other Justins, JD, Avila, Castellanos that will net them a boat load of talent. No need to worry about JV right now.
tim815
How important is it for Detroit to get under the cap limit next season?
If it would be “convenient”, Verlander stays. If it’s a “priority”, he goes.
Mr Pike
It is important but they can get there w/o a trade. Sanchez, Pelfrey, KRod and JD Martinez come off the books after this season. vMart and Kinsler come off after next year.
El Duderino
Soooo, the cubs are looking to trade young position players, just none of theirs? Thanks Kenny. Real enlightening.
mchaney317
I was thinking the same thing when I read it hahaha
Djones246890
At this point, the Cubs are better off using this season as an audition for their young talent.
They simply have far too many youngsters (and position players) that are in the mix.
Management will never tell the fans that this is basically what this season has turned into, but that’s pretty much reality.
This team is not capable of beating Washington, LAD, or Houston. Not even close.
They would need to go out and get at least 2 or 3 starters and 2 or 3 bullpen guys.
The problem, however, is who are they going to trade??? I guarantee you that Theo doesn’t feel comfortable trading any of them (and I don’t blame him), because they haven’t had enough time in the majors to be fully evaluated.
3 or 4 position players are going to have to go, but again, no one knows who should go.
This season is just an experimental one.
WubbaLubbaDubDub
This is a great example of the logic of a Cubs fan: deem the *first* year after winning the World Series as an “experimental one” in which the core position players — the same ones that were on the WS team mostly — are auditioning for the future. Rationalizing underperformance. Go cubs go.
Djones246890
They need PITCHING. Things have changed, in case you didn’t notice.
The artist formerly know as Arrietta is gone (he’s a AAA ball pitcher), Lackey is old and washed up, Butler is a joke, Lester is not nearly performing up to standard, and Hendricks has been injured and is a huge question mark.
You’re not winning many games with a staff like this, and they have ZERO chance to beat D.C., LAD, or Houston.
Unfortunately, many of the position players haven’t had enough time in the majors to see what they can be. Therefore, you cannot trade most of them. It’s very simple. They’re in a bind.
Casual fans that have never played the game can’t see this, however, and they keep trying to force something that isn’t there and isn’t working.
JKB
They are not trading 3 or 4 position players
Djones246890
Including bench players (who could be starting on other teams), they definitely will have to. They really have no choice, with an abysmal pitching rotation.
tank62
The Cubs should trade Schwarber to an American League team. The kid is a born DH. Try to get something for him
beaubeadreaux
The problem with trading Schwarber is that the Cubs would be selling very low on him. No team is doing a 1 for 1 trade for a controllable SP unless there are big questions surrounding that pitcher also. I’d rather let him regain his stock before they trade him
Djones246890
Schwarber isn’t going anywhere. It would also be great if we could stop comment-after-comment with the same content, from different people.
Theo has repeatedly said that Schwarber isn’t going anywhere. If he does bottom out, and they determine that he won’t be a fit for this ball club, it would be AT LEAST another full year — if not more.
Voice of Reason
Theo also said Starlin Castro wasn’t going anywhere. GMs use this tactic to help build player value
Djones246890
Theo has said it from the beginning. Nothing new. It isn’t a tactic — at least not in this case.
Also, as I’m typing this, Schwarber is now batting about .550 since he came back up from the minors.
Fellas, again, you don’t just trade a guy like him away, simply for having a rough first half of a year.
donniebaseball
Theo said he wouldn’t trade castro “this” season. He never made any promises about after 2015.
RytheStunner
Let’s not exaggerate. He was hitting .300 when you posted your comment (and .285 now), and that’s a sample size of 4 games.
If Theo is willing to send him back to AAA to figure things out, then he’ll be more than willing to move him if he can’t figure things out.
themed
Yeah that was a real good trade. Who did they get for Castro?
thegreatcerealfamine
If he does bottom out..dude that ship has sailed!
billysbballz
Trade him to the Yanks for Pineda, Hicks and Clippard plus a prospect such as former first round lefty Ian Clarkin who is having a renaissance year.
Pineda would benefit in NL and give them another big arm but he will be a free agent after year. Hicks is coming into his own at 27 and would have been an all star if not getting hurt. Clippard may need to get back to the NL. Clarkin is lefty prospect with 4 good to avg pitches.
Schwarber can play first with Choi and DH for Yanks and next year full time DH if Bird returns. Clint Frazier stays up in left field. Adams gets the call to slot into rotation. Acevedo takes Clippard spot in pen.
Win win for both teams. Only problem is I love Matt Holliday as DH for Yanks and I don’t think Yanks want to deal Hicks or block Holliday even for Schwarber whose had such a bad year but has big talent to turn it around with bat.
thegreatcerealfamine
That is way too much for a Schwarber!
JDGoat
lol
Cubshoops5
Not only is it way too much for the yanks to give up for Schwarber, but the Cubs wouldn’t be getting a controllable starter. Makes no sense for either club
bobby2chainz
Need to be able to hit to become a DH. He hasn’t shown that ability since he came to the major leagues.
wright0525
Two more starts like tonight, and some desperate team will see JV differently. If not, hold him until his value increases.
Mr Pike
Exactly. No reason to panic. Keeping him and Justin Wilson for a year would not be all bad. Let’s see what Fulmer, Norris, Boyd, Rondon. Greene, Jimenez, Castellanos, Machado, Mahtook, Jacoby Jones and McCann can do with another year under their belts before we do a complete rebuild. Even if Upton opts out there will be money to replace him.
chitown311
I’m a Sox fan but let me get this straight. From what I’ve heard and correct me if I’m wrong, Arrieta and Lackey are gone after this year. Lester is on the wrong side of 30 and showing signs that his age and miles on his arm are catching up to him. Hendricks is coming off an excellent season but some question marks remain after this year. You have Montgomery who has not impressed and Eddie Butler??. So as of now Your starting rotation for next year is 1.Lester 2. Hendricks 3. Montgomery and 4. Butler and no number 5. There is no ace of hat staff. And Montgomery/Butler 3/4? I think the Cubs need 2-2/3 starting pitchers. This FA class is garbage as far as really good SP goes. Young controllable starters are at a premium, the Cubs want and need them, but they are telling everyone they will not trade anyone on the 25 man roster or and big name prospects for them? Then do tell me how they plan on acquiring said young controllable SP? Because they need SP WAY MORE than anything else right now, otherwise it will be 2-3 more seasons of the same exact results you are seeing this year. IMO
beaubeadreaux
I agree that it’s pretty silly to think we are going to trade our 2nd rate prospect for agood controllable arm. The problem with trading from the 25 man is that no one has really stepped up this year so the FO can’t really choose who goes bc they aren’t really sure who’s expendable & who’s not at this point. Rizzo, Bryant, & Contreras are the only untouchables at this point. This is why a good bit of Cubs fans want to sell expiring contracts this year to replenish the farm system for trades this offseason without ending up with a bottom 5 farm system
Caseys Partner
“This FA class is garbage as far as really good SP goes. ”
Yu Darvish
chitown311
Soooooo yeeaaaaah like I said garbage. But if you think that Darvish Arrieta Tillman Chen Kennedy Estrada Bucholz Lackey Hellockson and Sabbathia are Really Good SP, then enjoy these “ACES”. Darvish is a solid #2 but if you want to pay a 31 y/o $25mm per year for 6 years, then ask Theo and co. why they are so hell bent on acquiring “young controllable SP like this whole article is about. SMDH
Chad Watkins
I think you forgot about cueto and Tanaka (they are opting out), alex Cobb, Pineda, liriano, and Tyson Ross (if he’s healthy). Sure there is no true ace but there almost never is. This is a pretty decent crop of starters. Plus probably some international guys we don’t know about yet.
chitown311
I never once said that there aren’t decent starters but if you read what I said, VERY GOOD STARTING PITCHING is what I am talking about. Tanaka and Cueto are making $22mm a year right now. They are not opting out to take a discount buddy. But if you’re ok paying Cueto $23mm a year x 6 years ages 32-37, then I wish you the best of luck with that signing. Never mind that Lester and Heyward are making $50mm a year alone for the next 4 years, let’s just add $23mm a year for 6 more years. Plus Bryant’s $300mm plus contract coming up in 3 years. But if you think the Cubs will have a payroll in excess of $300mm in a few years, you’re better off using your money to buy the bridge I’m selling rather than the $300 bleacher seat you’ll be paying SMDH
GarryHarris
I think the reason the Tigers are on the radar is because Al Avila wants immediate contributors and not prospects.
If the Cubs want to shake things up, allow Javier Baez to be the starting SS. moreover, fix the OF defense.
Mr Pike
Like
dwilson10
The O’s are only 4 games out of the wildcard but I definitely think the should do a minor sell. I think they may feel more comfortable trading Britton now that they see how well Brach did as their closer. Britton would net them some solid prospects that could move their farm from the bottom to the middle of the pack. They should also dangle all of their SP outside of Gausman and Bundy since their contracts are up after this season. I wouldn’t trade Machado though. He is a player you build your team around. I know that he would get them a huge return (at least 2 maybe 3 top 50 prospects from the right team) but if they trade him they might lose Schoop once his contract is up since they are so good of friends.
JDGoat
Machado ha a below average bat this year. If they trade him, they’d get nowhere near three top 50 prospects, unless he goes on a huge surge between now and the deadline. And the rest of the rotation sucks, they wouldn’t get anything for them
cmancoley
Lowrie to the Dbacks
steelerbravenation
Candelerio & Caratini for Teheran & Motte
Matt Galvin
Todd Frazier,Sheilds,Holland for Cease and so on?
Cubshoops5
Where would the cubs play Todd Frazier? You want them to sit Bryant or another young position player to insert Todd Frazier on an expiring contract? Shields and Holland are terrible. Nice try though
RytheStunner
Do you even baseball bro?
JKB
Frazier stinks. Shields stinks. Holland stinks. So why would the Cubs give them Dylan Cease let alone Cease and More
Justin ryan
All the Cubs need to focus on at the trade deadline is getting a young controlled SP and maybe trading Jake Arrieta for a back end starter or bullben help. And during the off season work on the bullpen. I’m hoping we try to go after the Japan pitcher who can also hit. We are set in the field for the future we just need pitching Jon Lester is doing his part he just can’t do all the pitching by himself and of that is to dangle Kyle schwarber or someone else than we need to for a young controlled arm to help Lester. Final a few young arms I would like for them to try to go after is Sonny Gray, Garrett Cole, Dylan Bundy, And a couple of underrated pitchers one from the Mets Seth lugo or Eduardo Rodriguez from the red Sox. (And three bullpin arms I would like us to go after Justin Wilson from the tigers, Sean Doolittle, or Brad Ziggler.
Solaris611
I’m watching the horror movie that IS the first inning of the Cubs/Pirates game today. PIT puts up a 10 spot against Lester. Wow! Totally shell shocked.
TwinsHomer
Ervin Santana, Brandon Kintzler and a B level prospect (and maybe some cash) to the cubs for Kyle Shwarber
Wrek305
Baez should not be traded