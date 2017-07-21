Cubs Interested In Yu Darvish

The Cubs have checked in with the Rangers about Yu Darvish, according to MLB.com’s Jon Morosi. Earlier today, Yahoo Sports’ Jeff Passan reported that Texas was open to at least discussing its ace with other teams, even if a trade doesn’t seem imminent.
Given that Chicago has been so aggressively pursuing starting pitching this summer, it isn’t any surprise that Theo Epstein and company have looked into Darvish. Even after landing Jose Quintana in a blockbuster deal with the White Sox, the Cubs have continued to seek out arms, asking about such names as Chris Archer, Marcus Stroman, and (perhaps most seriously) Sonny Gray. The Cubs were still interested in Gray as of last night, Morosi reports.
A Darvish trade, however, would represent a shift in Chicago’s thinking. The Cubs have been looking into controllable pitchers that can sustain the rotation over the long term since Jake Arrieta and John Lackey will be free agents this winter. Darvish is a free agent himself in the offseason, so he would be a pure rental for the Cubs. After already surrendering several top prospects in the deals for Quintana and for Aroldis Chapman last July, the Cubs are likely wary about giving up even more top minor leaguers for just two-plus months of Darvish’s services. Then again, since Darvish would clearly be the best rental pitcher on the market, the Cubs may be willing to take the plunge in this specific case in order to emerge from the crowded NL Central race and take a run at another world championship.
With Darvish’s short-term status in mind, it is possible that a Rangers/Cubs deal could expand to more than just the star right-hander. For instance, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News “would not be surprised” if Jonathan Lucroy also became involved in trade talks between the two clubs, as the Cubs have been looking for a catching upgrade since parting ways with Miguel Montero.
Comments
Ortsac Nilrats
I don’t think the Cubs have any blue chip prospects left. Do they?
chitown311
Nope
Ortsac Nilrats
Exactly. So when you see all these “Cubs looking at “, it’s laughable. Unless they’re using Javy, Happ, or Schwarber they ain’t getting anyone else.
joparx
as a cubs fan….we have nothing to give for darvish that wont be matched…javy happ or schwarber might be used in a controllable starter deal but i cant see them going for a rental
bollo
Schwarbers the trade chip. Epstein knows he’s not going to be as good as first thought.
Little Whirl
Imo, they could get an offer for Yu Darvish together that wasn’t laughable, but something tells me that it would probably be topped in this marketplace with relative ease. They don’t really have the ‘2015 Danny Norris’ /’2010 Justin Smoak’ type to really headline a deal anymore.
Little Whirl
Well, the other GMs have eyes too. 😉
Wrek305
Any GM that asks for Baez will result with an immediate dial tone. Schwarber is the only trade piece on the 25 roster. It could be Schwarber and 2 or 3 mid level prospects that could get anyone of those pitchers. Gray,Archer , Stroman etc.
tim815
My take?
The Cubs are “in” on about anyone that might be able to help them win a game in the next three and a half months.
While they lack the top-end trade talent, they have players starting at plenty of levels that are “better than” players in some other pipelines. (Matt Rose and Bryant Flete, the other guys in the Quintana trade, were immediately added to the top of the Winston-Salem order. And others getting starters minutes were released.)
This “depth” will never play on a prospect list. It shouldn’t. However, the Cubs have guys in their system in quite a few spots better than the average guy.
Therefore, motivated sellers are willing to talk to Theo Epstein, who lost Justin Bour in the _minor league portion_ of the Rule 5 Draft.
Those types won’t get Darvish. However, with available pieces in a deep system, teams are willing to inquire.,
Sheep8
Glad you got the inside information from your friend Theo.
chitown311
Oh yeah. Teams are calling the Cubs non stop to deal their ACE for a 1 tool player that is gitting .170 lmao
chasfh
@Wrek305, I don’t think that’s necessarily true. Right now, the Cubs have Zobrist, Baez and Happ who can all play second. Baez could be a starting 2B for just about any team, which means you have to either sit Zobrist and/or Happ, or play them both in the OF and sit both Schwarber and Heyward. And if you play Baez at SS to play either Zo or Happ at 2B, you have to sit Russell, and you would still have to sit one of Zo/Happ, Schwarber or Heyward.
Bottom line: Baez will be made available for the right offer, because the Cubs have too many starters for too few positions. They’d love to trade Schwarber to an AL tream, but he’s undermined his value with his subpar play this year. So it’s either, trade Baez or Happ, or find a way to sit two starting-quality guys every night.
justinept
Won’t be matched? I’ll give you that anything we offer could be topped, but that doesn’t mean it will be. Darkish is still just coming off TJ surgery and has just a half season left on his deal. Is a team willing to give away a blue chip for him? I think Cueto had fewer red flags and was acquired for a package that didn’t include a blue chipper.
Mikel Grady
Wow, so schwarber is a .170 hitter ? No way he can turn it around? Schwarber at bats are getting better. When smoke clears I think he is a .260 40 hr guy . You may be lmao but their are scouts /GM that still want him
Wrek305
Schwarber is more than a 1 tool player. He has power, hits to all fields. One off year doesn’t make him he’s pretty good on defense. He only has.only 2 errors this year. And 5 his whole career. Given enough time he’ll hit for average. Hes.more a 3 tool player. Anyone who can blow out their need in April comeback in the world series have have straight steal against a pretty decent catcher in roberto Perez aka Russell Martin’s doppleganger is impressive.
chasfh
@Wrek305, sure, I agree that Schwarber is almost certainly a better player than he is showing right now, but unfortunately, his numbers are what they are and the market is happening right now, so other teams are going to try to get the Cubs to undervalue Schwarber based on that. That’s what I mean when I say Schwarber’s poor results have hurt his value on the market. If he were .300/.400/.550 right now it would be super easy to trade him for a top controlled pitcher straight up, but at .176/.299/.396 and 83 wRC+, they will be hard pressed to get top talent in return without packaging other players with him. That’s the reality of trade markets.
CubsFanFrank
It’s not always about Blue Chip prospects. Josh Donaldson, for example, was not considered a “blue chip prospect,” but he was the cornerstone of the Rich Harden trade.
CubsFanFrank
This being said, if somebody like the Yankees or Astros are in on him, The Cubs probably have no chance in that bidding war. But if not, a package centered around, say, Caratini, Alzolay, and Paredes or Ademan, along with enough financial incentive, could be enticing.
justinept
But are the Yanks or Astros willing to deal a blue chip prospect for a rental coming off TJ?
tsc32
For the best pitcher on the market? No thanks.
Mikel Grady
If we had a Torres trade him for another World Series. Darvish would be amazing . Lester Hendricks Quintana darvish Arietta.
meinhardt1992
Does anyone think if the trade goes through that darvish and or lucroy would sign extensions
chesteraarthur
Darvish no, Lucroy most likely no, but slightly more likely than darvish
BlacKJaw
seems like cubs is going for PS this year
Yarbrough7
The Cubs may not have any blue chips minor leaguers anymore but that’s partially because most of the blue chips are in the big leagues now Schwarber, Happ, Almora, Baez, etc. These are all young controllable pieces that could theoretically be dealt from a position of strength within the organization.
beaubeadreaux
They have a lot of good pitching coming up through the minors now, plus their haul from the 2015 IFA class is making its way up & showing promise. They lack players in the upper minors, but they have plenty of talent left in the A ball
Ortsac Nilrats
I’m curios who you think is a really good arm in the minors? Serious question as I’d like to know because I can think of one or two in AA or lower and that may be it.
beaubeadreaux
Oscar de la Cruz & Jose Albertos have TOR upside. They have several MOR arms in Little, Lange, Hatch, Alzolay, Rucker, Clifton are all showing promise they are just 2-3 yrs away.
Mikel Grady
Cubs? Dela Cruz ,alzolay, hatch , underwood
mdwilson74
If Rangers go into a full blown sell mode as I hope they do, wouldn’t Hamels make more sense for the Cubs? Darvish a better fit with Dodgers philosophy?
Priggs89
Hamels has a 4.85 FIP and only 5 K/9. And he’s making $20+ mil next year. I’d rather rent Darvish and try to resign him.
Lucroy doesn’t make a ton of sense to me. The Cubs aren’t looking for a “catching upgrade.” They’re looking for a veteran backup catcher upgrade. I don’t see Lucroy being happy with that role.
GeauxRangers
His numbers right now are misleading I think. He wasn’t right since spring training and then went on the DL and has looked a lot more like himself
madmanTX
The Cubs can ask, but the Rangers can tell em no- they don’t have any prospects left of real value. Kind of a non-starter.
madmanTX
Yeah, Lucroy and Darvish to the Cubs for…bubkus. Good trade for both teams.
tharrie0820
They don’t have something even more valuable than prospects though… Good, young kids with major league experience
Ully
“Yu” got to be kidding me!?!
beaubeadreaux
I’d do Oscar de la Cruz, Zagunis, & Candelario for Darvish & Profar. Lucroy ran his mouth shortly after Montero was released about his framing being poor bc the pitchers weren’t as good. He’s also not going to be happy about Contreras getting the main starts. If he’s a throw in for salary relief then OK, but I wouldn’t add any useful prospects for him
hiflew
You HAVE to be a Cubs fan with that offer.
ThePriceWasRight
really. I figured the other way around. the cubs top 3 prospects for a rental pitcher and a util with 0 value anymore.
Kayrall
Rangers fans still hold that Profar has immense value.
Little Whirl
They might be the only ones.
I could see why he’d be an interesting upside play based on prospect pedigree & versatility, but 2013 wasn’t exactly yesterday.
hiflew
I wasn’t even considering Profar. Besides if he has 0 value, why would the Cubs want him?
As far as the rental pitcher goes, comparative deals would be Johnny Cueto to the Royals and Zack Greinke to the Angels. Both garnered a low top 50 prospect and two high unranked prospects. That offer had the #81 prospect and two high unranked prospects. It’s not THAT bad an offer for just Darvish, but I think someone could and would easily beat it, especially with the rest of the rental pitchers being relatively mediocre.
tsc32
It may be your top 3 prospects but that doesn’t mean it’s much of an offer for the top available pitcher and Profar. Candelario is a nice piece. De la Cruz is 22yo in A ball and Zuganis is a 24yo with okay AAA numbers. Not exactly an offer jumping out at me
Voice of Reason
Darvish AND profar? I’m sure you would love that deal as a cub fan.
pt57
Profar doesn’t make sense for the Cubs. They have plenty of MI options.
MiamiPhins34
Good luck getting him without giving up a current major league player with that current prospect pool.
ThePriceWasRight
But that is why this makes sense. the rangers are not blowing up their team. They still have a good enough roster to compete next year. the likelihood is they would be fine trading for a Shwarber who can DH or play OF next year.
Darvish, Choo and Lucroy for Shwarber and Thomas Hatch would work for both teams.
hiflew
Speaking of people having inflated values of their team’s prospects. Schwarber is not worth that much.
ThePriceWasRight
first I’m not a ranger fan. secondly as you pointed out it’s rentals, Shwarber is under team control and is regarded as a good prospect in baseball circles. I doubt the cubs would want choo and likely Lucroy won’t wave to go there but considering that reports have said that Shwarber was discussed with the blue jays in a package for stroman, he has value.
Appbrewers
I think Lucroy only has partial no trade. Chicago wasn’t on his list that he has to approve when he left Milwaukee.
jbigz12
You’re wrong about Schwarber if they included choo’s ugly contract. Darvish and choo for schwarber would be a good deal for Texas.
leprechaun
For those of you who think the Cubs don’t have the talent left for a big trade shame on you.
Theo dosent go shopping unless he can pay the price trust me he can get any deal done that he wants.
Appbrewers
They would either have to give up 3-4 prospects for him since they have no players left in the top 100. Or they are taking players from their major league team.
Kayrall
Or, ya know, just maybe, the top 100 isn’t the only existing valuation of prospects?
Appbrewers
Hence why I said 3-4 players. Do you really think darvish could be traded for one or two players that aren’t in the top 100 of baseball?
Little Whirl
Ha ha, right. I always wonder just what list these armchair scouts are referring to so definitively.
Kayrall
Yes because top 100 lists are not consensus valuations by all player ops decision makers…
Appbrewers
Great reading comprehension. Cubs gutted their best prospects so the quality wouldn’t be left according to all of the makers of the top prospect lists. Common sense guys. Get awfully defensive.
Until the Brewers actually built one of the best farm systems they had to routinely give up more than one or two prospects for each trade.
joparx
im extremely pleased with the quintana deal…hes exactly what the cubs need…but without eloy jimenez or any other elite prospects, i just dont see how the cubs can trade for a rental as pricey as darvish should be, the fact that lucroy is mentioned as part of the deal is preposterous
tharrie0820
Maybe from dealing from the surplus on the major league roster??? Man, people are acting like prospects are the only thing you can trade
joparx
why would you deal from the major league roster to make the major league roster better….i can see schwarber being traded, but not for a rental…that is what i mean…we have nothing to offer for a rental of yu’s caliber…candelario and zagunis arent bringing darvish here
Appbrewers
How does anyone count schwarber as a trade chip? No team would want the fat fire hydrant haha. He was good for what 7 games in the post season and that’s it. Even keon broxton could be on a seven game streak.
ThePriceWasRight
it’s called potential and GMs love “potential”.
Besides Shwarber has great power just not a good batting eye. it’s the perfect rangers player with Gallo
Appbrewers
How many years before people figure out he just isn’t good. Look at Chris Carter when he was with the Brewers. Tons of power but couldn’t do anything else and was a defensive liability. Exactly the same as schwarber.
pdubs2907
Dude stop making us Brewers fans look dumb. Chris Carter and Schwarber are nothing alike. For one thing, Carter is already way older than Schwarber was at this point. Plus, Carter was never really a prospect, he’s always been what he is. Schwarber has already shown, at times, that he can be far more complete than Chris Carter. I know Brewers fans only follow the Brewers, but Carter is a dumb comp.
cubfanforever
If Epstein can strike the right deal for a pitcher ( preferably controllable), he’ll make Schwarber a part of that deal in a heartbeat. Young, left handed power bats don’t grow on trees. If someone off the major league roster goes in a trade, I predict Schwarber. Not a matter of if, but when. In spite of what Epstein says publicly.Happ is your new Schwarber, has pop, better defensively, switch hitter.
Kayrall
Bitter much? 5-game losing streak have you losing sleep?
Appbrewers
Haha nope. Just hate the Cubs and Cardinals. It’s in my blood haha. Should be interesting if the Cubs can face the dodgers again in the playoffs. Dodgers seem much better this year.
RytheStunner
When Keon Broxton goes on a “7-game streak” in the World Series after having missed the entire season due to what was supposed to be a season-ending injury, then get back to us.
Appbrewers
Cubs just got lucky with no significant injuries that year besides schwarber. We can talk if they win another one.
mike127
We don’t need to talk when they “win another one”. How about you keep silent or tone it down a bit until the Brewers win exactly one?
Appbrewers
Eh it’s more fun this way getting the cub fans all worked up. More than likely Brewers have to hit on several prospects since they don’t have a blank check book like most world series winning teams.
Wrek305
It was a 2 game hit streak then a PH strike out then another 2 game hit streak. He had I think 7 hits. Maybe more.
tharrie0820
A young player struggling in his first full season in the majors??? Get that bum out of here!!!! Thankfully, baseball front offices are smarter than fans like you. I bet you everyone trade talks the cubs have had, schwarber has been mentioned by the other team in every single one
Appbrewers
I’d prefer he stays put though. Nothing funnier than watching him in the outfield. Best was that double error play of his in the rain against us.
toby312
Curious on discussions if someone said Quintana could eventually be just as good or slightly better than Lester now that he’s in NL?
Little Whirl
I’m a big Jon Lester fan, but it would be hard to make the case that he has been as good as Jose Quintana going back to 2013 or so. Even this year, Quintana has been better than Lester per most advanced stats,
Priggs89
I think Quintana had been every bit as good as Jon Lester was in the American League, so it wouldn’t surprise me at all to see him every bit as good, if not better, than Lester is/was after coming to Chicago.
Jose Quintana is a great pitcher. People outside of the south side of Chicago are finally going to start recognizing that now that he’s with the Cubs.
fathead112805
If the Cubs are willing to take Shin Soo Choo w/Darvish then I can see it only taking someone like Ian Happ and maybe Justin Grimm coming back to Texas…getting rid of Choo deal would be fantastic
Priggs89
“Only Ian Happ”? He’s a lot more valuable than you make it sound.
Little Whirl
He’s also a big part of what the Cubs are doing now. Losing him to add Yu Darvish would create a hole on the big league product, the very product that a trade for somebody like Darvish would be attempting to improve.
fathead112805
Didn’t say “Only” Ian Happ did I? Said someone like Ian Happ…Darvish, although a rental isn’t gonna be free..
Priggs89
“I can see it only taking someone like Ian Happ and maybe Justin Grimm”
You said only someone like Ian Happ, which makes it sound like he’s not a valuable piece. And yes, I’m aware Darvish isn’t going to be free. I’m also aware that the Cubs aren’t going to trade an everyday player that’s performing well in the bigs at 22 years old for a rental.
Guys like Almora or Schwarber that don’t have an everyday role are who you should be looking at (if you don’t like their prospects).
Kayrall
How does a rental pitcher and an utterly negative value contract bring back that much value?
ChiSoxCity
Ian Happ makes Almora and Schwarber disposable. It would be a mistake to trade Ian Happ for a rental.
Wrek305
That’s why you don’t trade him at all.
tsc32
If Texas tried to deal Choo, why wouldn’t they eat some of the contract to get something of value back. Keep seeing Cubs fans talking about taking his contract to seriously lower the price for the best available starter. No thanks
rustyshackleford
Cubs can’t afford anymore blockbuster trades
cubsfan2489
Cubs don’t need Lucroy. They won’t get him. However, if they go get Darvish now, that absolutely gives them a better chance than everyone else to resign him this offseason! Doesn’t matter who offers the most! Automatically gives them the best chance!
ChiSoxCity
No, a $180+MM contract is the only guarantee Darvish sticks around.
canajay12
I don’t see a match here. Any time would be good with taking back Addison or Javier but Texas doesn’t have a glaring need up the middle right now that would push them away from taking the best overall prospect haul.
Schwarber could be of interest in a package as well but the Cubs would be selling low on him.
Houston makes sense, I actually like a darvish pickup more than gray for them as a pure rental type guy who hopefully wouldn’t cost them their top top prospects.
Hannibal8us
Would the Cubs like Yu? Of course but I can’t see them trading anyone on the major league roster. This seems more like a ploy to push the Brewers into over spending on a rental. My guess is the Cubs are going to be “in” on pretty much every starting pitcher.
Appbrewers
Brewers won’t trade for rentals. I don’t think they will make the playoffs. Only chance is maybe wildcard if one of the west teams fall apart. They want players that they will have more than just this year or even next year. Anything else doesn’t make sense for them.
riffraff
Contreras and candelario for lucroy and darvish – who says no? 5yrs of young catcher and a potential starting 3B for 2 rentals.
leprechaun
The Cubs hang up the phone way to steep for 2 rentals
riffraff
I totally agree with you – was brought up at lunch table and surprisingly its split 50/50. I would think Tex would need to add another prospect or two.. or at least a decent ML ready P
Kayrall
This is a joke, right?
Aaron Sapoznik
Pursuing either or both Yu Darvish & Jonathon Lucroy from the Rangers would require the Cubs front office to drastically change their philosophy of not parting with any players from their 25-man active roster. I can’t fathom a trade for either strictly based on what’s left in their farm system.
In addition, why would the Cubs want a veteran starting catcher in Lucroy with a stud like Willson Contreras in place long term? The club could use a veteran backup, preferably a left-handed hitting one, to spell Contreras and help out the pitching staff. This is what makes the Tigers Alex Avila so appealing to the Cubs as the trade deadline nears.
gozurman1
Yep, breaking news that the Cubs checked in on a pitcher. Just about half of the teams in MLB have checked in on Darvish and many other players. It’s July. GM’s kick the tires on a whole lot of players.