Cubs Remain Interested In Sonny Gray After Quintana Trade

The Cubs swung what might be the biggest deal of the summer yesterday by acquiring Jose Quintana for a prospect package headline by Eloy Jimenez and Dylan Cease, but they’re still interested in A’s right-hander Sonny Gray, reports Jon Morosi of MLB.com (Twitter link). Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports and MLB Network tweets the same sentiment, that the Cubs are “pursuing” Gray despite having already added Quintana.
The Cubs’ acquisition of Quintana left them without two of their top prospects, though the Cubs still have a number of appealing young players. Infielder Jeimer Candelario ranks among the game’s Top 100 prospects over at MLB.com, and ESPN’s Keith Law recently noted that pitching prospect Adbert Alzolay and Oscar De La Cruz have seen their stock rise quite a bit this season.
Chicago also has a number of young position players already at the MLB level, though there’s been considerable doubt cast on their willingness to deal players that have already played their way into prominent roles on the Major League roster. If the team is to make a serious run at Gray, however, that may well be what is required of president Theo Epstein and GM Jed Hoyer.
It’s not necessarily clear that the Cubs are aggressively chasing Gray, who is controllable via arbitration through the 2019 campaign. Rosenthal tweets that it’s not yet known how hard they’ll push to bring Gray into the fold, though their openness to the notion is interesting all the same. Acquiring both Quintana and Gray would line the Cubs up for a rotation featuring that pair, Jon Lester and Kyle Hendricks for at least the next three years, and while Gray’s price figures to rise, it should be more manageable than filling the spots of Jake Arrieta and John Lackey via free agency when that pair reaches the open market this offseason. That could be a key for the Cubs, who will see Kris Bryant, Addison Russell, Javier Baez, Hendricks, Kyle Schwarber, Carl Edwards Jr. and others reach arbitration eligibility in the next two years.
Comments
smelliott00
Do the Cubs move Schwarber? I know they’ve never considered it in the past, but I could see them trying to get more athletic in the outfield, he has struggled mightily, and I’m sure any AL team would love to be able to spot him into their DH spot night in and night out.
smelliott00
I could also see a package surrounding Almora Jr. and Candelario with a couple lower level pitching prospects thrown in.
Priggs89
I was also thinking Almora as the starting point. Candelario makes sense for the Cubs side since he’s blocked by Bryant, but I think the A’s might want one of their top remaining pitchers instead (De La Cruz or Alzolay). Then a couple throw-ins on top of that.
ray_derek
I think Bryant ends up playing LF eventually. Not as blocked as you think.
mrnatewalter
If it’s De La Cruz + throw-ins, I bet 3 or 4 other teams top that offer, easily.
Priggs89
Almora + De La Cruz + throw-ins. Not just De La Cruz.
And you may be right ray_derek. I don’t see it, but it very well could happen.
ray_derek
Yeah, just speculating. Cubs like the players that can play anywhere. If they really like Candelario, they’ll find a spot for him.
mrnatewalter
Oh, I see that now. Sorry for the misunderstanding.
I don’t know if I see the value in Almora. He hasn’t been overwhelmingly good to headline a package for probably the top available SP on the market right now. Again, I think even Almora + De La Cruz + others gets beat.
tharrie0820
Candelario and Russell
bsteady7
Almora hits around .270 with outstanding defense. He needs to stay. Schwarber needs to go DH. And the Cubs can get another pitcher.
ray_derek
Also, I don’t feel Schwarber has the trade value fans would like to believe he has. He could be in a trade, but his value is lower now, and at this point I’m thinking the Cubs keep him, and hope he has a solid 2nd half. Could be an off season trade or 2018 if he improves his stock.
chitown311
LMFAO they have depleted their minor league system, and maybe just MAYBE teams aren’t as keen on Schwarber and his .170 avg as the Cubs are. After the Pineda injury, Sonny Grays stock just skyrocketed. But good luck cubby homers
tharrie0820
How in the world does the Pineda injury affect grays stock? Pineda was never on the trading block
antonio bananas
for one, now the yankees have a more pressing need.
ray_derek
Because the yanks are even more likely to trade for a starter driving his price up more…
chitown311
Yes tharrie read comments above. Along with only a handful of FA SP this offseason, that list just got thinner now that Pineda is out. Do your homework
halos101
the cubs definitely have the fire power to get gray… they are loaded with young talent at the big league level
badge125
The major league roster is filled with young players, what’s the need for a ton of prospects who are blocked on the major league roster? Seriously people act like the Cubs are giving away hof players when in fact they are keeping the World Series core together and just adding quality starters. Don’t get it when everyone freaks out and doesn’t trust theos plan.
MILWBrewersFan
What people are saying is they should’ve had the talent this year to not have to sell the farm and make these rash moves. The fact that Theo feels the need to make these deals shows how underwhelming that “core” has been. Lackey, Lester, Hendricks all haven’t been as good as they were last year. Zobrist, Russell and Schwaber have been trash and Bryant has been nowhere close the the MVP caliber player he was last year. Not to mention this offseason the Cubs have a ton of contracts to decide on.
MILWBrewersFan
As a Brewers fan I love knowing the Cubs only have 1-2 years left of being an elite team. Exactly why Theo is in buy mode. He knows it. Unless they buy championships in Free Agency of course.
ray_derek
“I” love knowing Milwaukee will never be able to resign players because their owner is cheap and they are a small market team. They also don’t have enough balls to trade their prospects they hold so dearly to their hearts for MLB talent. I love how jealous Brewer fans will continue to state Theo is clueless. I love how they will always be 3rd fiddle to the Cubs and Cardinals in the Central. Cross your fingers and hope your prospects pan out, because that’s all you have. Congrats on the over achieving 1st half though.
cachhubguy
Lol. Good luck with that Brewer fan.
ray_derek
I will also love listening to Brewer fans whine when the Cubs sign Bryce Harper in 2019.
atlbraves2010
I plan on laughing hysterically at whoever gives Harper a half a billion dollars
ray_derek
It inevitable, so get ready.
Astros_fan_84
I love knowing that Cubs fan are just as bitter as ever, even after winning a World Series.
cards81
lol no way will they sign Harper…they have to pay Rizzo and Bryant…not to mention many other players…Harper will be a Yankee
ray_derek
I love people on boards thinking they’re smarter than MLB GMs
bsteady7
True. But the lower minors need to be stocked. Also you need 6th and 7th starters in AAA and a few OF and INF there as well.
illa_tiki
^this is church
mrnatewalter
Heard a radio caller in my area talking about Schwarber make an interesting point: Schwarber had more value last year with a busted knee than he does this year with a .170 average.
I’m not sure I 100% agree, but I certainly can see their point. The Cubs may have missed their chance to capitalize on Schwarber.
MathTeacherSDSUAlumni619
With Happ up and Zobrist under contract-
The cubs could easily move Baez or Happ, Schwarber, Candelario, and Alzolay in a Gray deal.
Thats 4.5 years of Baez or Happ, 4.5 of Schwarber, top 100 in Candelario, and a rising pitcher in alzolay.
Thats 4 guys, 3 MLB ready, for Gray. Cubs can swing a deal but will have to involve a guy at the ML level.
rayrayner
Sonny is not as valuable as Q.
MathTeacherSDSUAlumni619
According to who? Both are pitching like a #3 this year and have a history of success with Gray actually being an ace before injury. Gray is making less than Q and is a year younger.
He does come with 1 less year of team control, but hes making less than half what Q is this year and probably next year. And probably up to 3/4 in his final year.
ray_derek
According to doctors
rayrayner
It’s the one less year of control for Gray with Q’s effectiveness and durability cancelling out Gray’s ace year.
halos101
Q is much more valuable than gray cmon now
billysbballz
Hahaha
Hahaha
Cmon serious?
Please list that offer again for Gray!
Lol
MathTeacherSDSUAlumni619
Have you learned what OR means and what 3 of the 4 means yet LOL? Still cant believe you dont know what those mean HAHA.
For real though, yankees arent getting anything this year at the deadline. Enjoy.
Mikel Grady
Please refer to him as World Series Champion Kyle Schwarber. They have depleted their minor league system because they are in the Majors. It sounds like you are a minor league baseball fan. Congrats on your AAA Sox team. Sounds like they will be champs for several years. Who cares if Cubs have nobody left in minors if bryant rizzo contreras Baez schwarber almora Russell Heyward are playing for next 10-15 years. Who was Derek jeters triple a replacement or pete rose or johnny bench during their prime? Mike trouts replacement isn’t coming up anytime soon.
mrnatewalter
I always enjoy the hot takes from fans fresh off a WS victory, but Cubs fans absolutely take the cake.
cachhubguy
Then you’ll love us when they win 2 more in the next 5 years.
mrnatewalter
Cool, so you’ll have as many as the Giants in a similar span.
But of course, it’s so much specialer.
MILWBrewersFan
Oh please tell me you aren’t comparing any current player on the Cubs with the 4 HOFers you just mentioned. Please don’t forget that Hayward(for his contact) has been terrible. Zobrist, Schwarber and Russell have been trash this year. Plus if you think you will be able to pay Rizzo/Bryant/Contreras/Baez on top of the money you’re paying out for Lester/Heyward and possibly Arietta if you resign him you’re crazy
cachhubguy
Stick with the Packers. They are winners.
mrnatewalter
Also, I’ll refer to him as “World Series Champion Kyle Schwarber” when you refer to Jean Machi as “World Series Champion Jean Machi” and overlook his terrible flaws because he has a ring. Deal?
Kayrall
*Insert emotionally-driven schoolyard SoxVCubs comment here* – Chitown311
Brixton
Almora, De La Cruz and Candelario would be a good package
citizen
schwarber and carl edwards II for sonny grey
arc89
Only way the A’s want Schwarber if they trade Krush davis first.
ray_derek
Cubs won’t deal Edwards
Connorsoxfan
“When the pair reaches the open market this weekend.”???
Steve Adams
Weekend. Offseason. All the same, right?
Ha, thanks. Tons of news today and I had a clear brain meltdown in trying to get everything on the site there. Appreciate that.
dodgerfan711
They better hope billy bean likes Schwarber
Just Another Fan
He loves playing strict DH’s in the field like Healy and Khris Davis so, yeah probably.
One would hope he’s targeting Happ and Almora though.
Just Another Fan
No way no how do the Cubs get Gray without giving up Happ and Schwarber.
csamson11
That was a pretty good joke my man.
alexgordonbeckham
There was a report last weekend that said Theo made Russell, Baez, Happ, Schwarber, Almora, Contreras available in trades (though, Contreras isn’t going anywhere). One of those guys could be the center piece.
Just Another Fan
A’s need OFs, if Happ and Almora are in the package then Sonny’s headed to Chi.
Brixton
both? probably not. Happ is probably untouchable at this point
leprechaun
Spot on Happ going nowhere
donniebaseball
I really don’t think Happ is untouchable. He’s had a great start, but the league will adjust and just like every young player, he will struggle until he adjusts back.
Wainofan
As cards fan, I would love this. They have depleted their farm and are working on draining it further. Granted they are better team with Q, and better yet if they get Gray, their window is closing by the minute. Don’t blame them for going all in this year, but it was always expected for them to be good. Good luck restocking farm without tanking and getting draft picks and prospects. The 2020 and beyond national league central welcomes these moves. Enjoy it while you can cubbies, you are abandoning what got you here in first place and window is shrinking. This is all IF Q and gray would pan out and not get hurt. We’ll see.
badge125
Are the Cubs not drafting players for the next 4 years?? They can rebuild farm system and their core will still be in their late 20’s in 2020. Cards have an aging team and no depth. The 2020 nl central thanks you!
cards81
Lol the cardinals don’t have depth lol really laughing hard right now…well at the beginning of the year the cardinals had a better farm than the Cubs…ranked around 11…that was without Sierra. Wing considered…the cardinals are stacked in the minors and way better off than the Cubs…know what your talking about before you talk cubbie fan
mrnatewalter
Average age of Cubs roster, DL guys included: 28.3. Cardinals: 27.8.
cubsfn07
You’re an idiot. Badge 125 is right. Superstars are born everyday throughout the entire draft not just the first round. They aren’t giving up and picks by making these trades. Cubs are still really young. Cardinals are really old and on the downhill slide. Haha
cards81
Man why you calling people names…you obviously don’t know what your talking about…please explain how the cardinals are really old? Let’s see Molina, yes but still better than most catchers including the Cubs…he was an all star…again…and wainwright…carp maybe? Fowler? The rest are young and the cardinals have one of the best farms in the game…it’s actually a great mixture of young and veterans
bigjonliljon
Cubs farm system is incredibly deep farm system still. Especially in the lower minors.
billysbballz
Here comes the crazy card fans now!Listen the Cubs will be good for next 5 years plus. They will have players to deal to get the farm back up and you can literally turn your farm system around in a few years now.
Saying that I would worry if I’m the cardinals because your going to watch the young cubby bears who mostly came up from system grow together and be dominant for a long time while your cardinals major league team is weak and farm is good but not great. Don’t rain on people’s parades with your negativity.
Lately between bitter white Sox fans and padre fans now Oakland and St Louis there’s allot of envy. I read some seriously stupid comments on here once Pineda injury was announced as if other teams fans reveled in the bad news. It’s sad. The guy was in his walk year and his career is in jeopardy but the only think Oakland and white Sox fans can say is negative crap towards the team. If your happy with an injury, fine, just don’t be obvious and admit it.
Lol
Sad sack of bitter fan boys up in here.
TraderRyan9
Theo is dumb. He should have got fulmer for
Ian happ
Eloy jimenez
Schwarber or baez
And albertos
Tigers could have thrown in jose Iglesias as well.
badge125
One pitcher for 3-4 position MLB players… way to much!
TraderRyan9
Youre getting an ACE for 5 years on the cheap. Its not too much at all
ray_derek
Happ and Baez are too valuable to package together
TraderRyan9
What is so great about Baez? Weak hitter with a .745 OPS. Iglesias can beat that, easily
Priggs89
Lol yah, Theo is the dumb one…
EndinStealth
I know it was just misworded, but i got a kick out of “this weekend”.
jhinde103
Cubs will be fine without the players they trade honestly could sell probably two off their mlb squad and still have depth, look at the dodgers who for years just bought depth, now they have the prospects, and they haven’t stopped winning, pretty remarkable
bigcubsfan
I think Cubs getting Gray is unlikely, but think about a rotation of Lester, Quintana, Gray, Hendricks, Arrieta.
mrnatewalter
This year, that’s an ERA of 4.27, 1.29 WHIP, a 3.13 BB/9, and 8.85 K/9.
That’s a middle of the pack rotation.
cws2019
Could be a smokescreen by Cubs brass to drive up the price for Gray that front running Brewers would have to pony up.
rycm131
If this were to happen this would be par for the course. Billy Beane trading a guy and not getting back nearly what people would think. They just gave up thief best bullets
For Quintana, the A’s would be getting the left overs.
jsc
sonny gray is washed up
CubsFanFrank
Though it’s a long shot, the thing about guys like Theo and Billy is that they think beyond the consensus “top prospects.” They know how to scout a farm system for hidden gems that you didn’t even know you had.
ray_derek
Without a doubt. Cubs farm is far from depleted as well, I love those comments.
tim815
It’s depleted. They have some valid pieces, but quite a few less than before.
I say this as a guy that listens to Cubs minor league games, mostly.
ray_derek
Quite less? Like two players? Yes, top prospects but depleting the farm? Quit joking please
forwhomjoshbelltolls
Not sure why people are bashing the Cubs for these moves/attempted moves.
The one hope for NL Central fans in the near term was that the Cubs pitching would get old and the free agent market wouldn’t have suitable replacements.
If they can put out a rotation with Lester, Gray, Quintana for the next few years with that young lineup, they have ZERO need for prospects…and plenty of time to restock.
I wouldn’t be at all shocked to see them find a way to pull this off.
mrnatewalter
“If they can put out a rotation with Lester, Gray, Quintana for the next few years with that young lineup, they have ZERO need for prospects…and plenty of time to restock.”
Nice hot take. Because you know, players never get hurt, decline rapidly, or just become terrible over night…
ray_derek
Hot take, ever hear of free agency and an owner with very deep pockets?
mrnatewalter
That they don’t need a farm system because they have three starting pitchers who are good is a major hot take.
And yes, the Cubs have deep pockets. So do the Yankees, Red Sox, Dodgers, Giants, Phillies, Tigers, and a multitude of other teams. Most of those teams also have farm systems to rely on.
arc89
Most teams have a 5 year window of winning championship with their core. Last year trading for a world series with chapman is a smart move even if the other players become all stars. Nobody remembers who came in second.
tim815
….ZERO need for prospects….
If Schwarber/Russell/Almora/Zobrist remember how to play really good baseball. Or avoid injuries.
Depth could come in handy. Saying the Cubs have ZERO need for anything seems a bit absolutist.
tim815
My guess
Cubs get Gray and a reliever
A’s get Candelario, Clifton, Albertos, Zagunis.
By the way, Oscar De La Cruz in injured. And nobody outside “the circle” know what the injury is.
It won’t be De La Cruz. It might well be Clifton/Alzolay/Hatch
mrnatewalter
That offer gets beat by 3-4 teams who need pitching more.
tim815
Which offers from which teams?
I’m trying to learn.
mrnatewalter
The Yankees & Astros for sure could and probably would top those offers. I bet even the Brewers put up a better package than that.
tim815
And since you aren’t putting any specific potential packages down, it kind of pukes the effectiveness of putting down offers.
I’m not sure the Brewers want to fire off their better prospects.
rayrayner
Shrug
leprechaun
Bill would love to have Addison Russell back in a second. Just has to check out that ugly divorce allegations first
dodgerfan711
Ugghh what an awful trade. They could have got david price but chose jeff samardjzia instead.
Cubguy13
How bout this… Cubs trade Arrieta to the Dodgers for some prospects headlined by Willie Calhoun. They turn around and take Addison Russell, Willie Calhoun, Candelario, Victor Caratini and probably De La Cruz and send them to Detroit for Fulmer and Avila. I’d much rather them do that then go after Gray. I suspect they will make a trade for Avila either way though