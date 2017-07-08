Indians Release Chris Colabello

Here are the latest minor league moves from around baseball, with the newest transactions at the top of the post…
- The Indians have released first baseman Chris Colabello from his minor league deal, the club announced. Colabello inked his deal with the Tribe in the offseason and hit .225/.324/.333 with six homers over 296 plate appearances at the Triple-A level. It was less than two years ago that Colabello emerged to help the Blue Jays win the 2015 AL East title, though a failed PED test in April 2016 put a sour twist on that breakout season. After the subsequent 80-game suspension, Colabello didn’t return to the Jays’ MLB roster and he managed just a .547 OPS over 173 minor league PA last year.
Comments
beauvandertulip
The new Allen Craig
Connorsoxfan
Except he’s not getting paid an insane amount of $$ for rotting in the minors
thegreatcerealfamine
Craig never cheated!
BlueBlood1217
Back to the Strike Zone or maybe The Bravehearts, you can juice there Chris