Trade Rumors: Luhnow, Dombrowski, Red Sox, Mets

Some trade talk from around baseball…
- The Astros are essentially a lock for the postseason thanks to their big lead in the AL West, which allows the team to take a somewhat more measured approach to the deadline, GM Jeff Luhnow tells Sportsnet.ca’s Shi Davidi. They’re even looking ahead to individualized needs against potential playoff opponents; as Luhnow said, “you really can start focusing on what does this team need to look like to face the Cleveland Indians in a seven-game series, to face the Boston Red Sox in a seven-game series, do we match up well.” While Houston is prepared to deal from its minor league depth to add at the deadline, Luhnow also sees no reason to abandon the franchise’s long-built plan for sustained success. “We want to win now, for sure, and we’re going to do whatever it takes to win now,” Luhnow said. “But at the same time, we’ve been building up all this currency, all these players in the pipeline so that we could be good for a long time….I certainly want it to be more than a three- or four-year run.”
- Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski told reporters (including WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford) that “We’re not looking for starting pitching at this point. I’ll stop at that.” Injuries and some subpar results from Rick Porcello has led to some instability within Boston’s rotation, though with Eduardo Rodriguez almost back from the DL, the Sox will soon be able to deploy their first-choice starting five of Chris Sale, David Price, Porcello, Rodriguez and Drew Pomeranz. I would guess the Red Sox might check in on some low-cost starting depth at the deadline, though a major acquisition seems quite unlikely (barring a notable injury). Dombrowski also raised the possibility that the Red Sox could stand pat entirely at the deadline, which would be the more surprising move given that the club could use some help in the bullpen and at third base.
- Speaking of the hot corner, despite the recent fine play from Tzu-Wei Lin and Deven Marrero, both CSNNE.com’s Evan Drellich and ESPN’s Scott Lauber think the Red Sox should and will still be looking to add a third baseman at the deadline. The two youngsters were pressed into regular duty at third base thanks to Boston’s many infield injuries, though Marrero has delivered excellent defense and Lin has surprisingly hit .313/.436/.438 over his first 40 career PA in the big leagues. There’s no guarantee that this performance will continue, however, and a more established third baseman would provide a clearer upgrade for the Sox lineup.
- The Mets will sell at the deadline with an eye towards reloading for 2018, though Joel Sherman of the New York Post wonders if the team should be open to the idea of a larger rebuild. The club will be facing some significant position player losses and a still-shaky rotation next year, so in theory, the Mets could consider moving Jacob deGrom or Noah Syndergaard to totally upgrade the farm system. Overall, however, Sherman feels the Mets should still look to contend, both because their 2017 may be an injury-riddled aberration, and because if the team’s window does indeed seem closed, they can still sell their top pitchers at next year’s deadline.
Comments
redsox for_life
Todd Frazier for $$ and a players to be name later!!
frankthetank1985
Anyone on a contract year should be traded by the Mets. Almost none of them are going to be back so u might as well get something for them. Even if it’s a new hotdog stand. It’s better than nothing. Only guy I would consider to keep would be Bruce but u would have to work out a contract in the next couple of weeks.
ChiSoxCity
Red Sox fans always expect to get something for nothing. Too bad for you the “Saux” aren’t good enough to get past Houston or Cleveland.
johnsilver
Already took 2 of 3 from Houston at Houston, has top 3 BP in the league as it is, with Carson Smith to return. One of the better rotations in the AL with it intact (soon it Rodriquez) and contrary to another poster in thread) is fairly well balanced with top 5 offense in AL.
Forgot.. Last check was leading AL in pitching ERA also.. Outdated stat or not.. It means the overall pitching is solid.
ChiSoxCity
Dude, you of all people should know regular season stats/records have no bearing on the playoffs.
yankeefan63
How does Price perform in post season?
badco44
In your wildest dreams do you really think they will get anouther right handed stick? With the unbalanced lineup they have now? Really…. my vote is for Moose!
pplama
Moose won’t be available
dlevin11
Cash considerations and two prospects for Frazier, a rental until Devers is ready for Red Sox as 3b.
pplama
Still think Frazier + $ to the Red Sox for Lorenzo Cedrola works
redsox for_life
What # is Lorenzo farm systems?
mrnatewalter
8 1/3
wsox05
I actually was talking with a buddy who is really into farm systems and he said Lorenzo Cedrola and Bryan Mata for Frazier and $3M.
Bruin1012
You might get Cedroia highly doubt DD trades Mata for Frazier. Frazier is not going to net you much if you get Cedroia out of the deal I think the White Sox pull the trigger they won’t both.
Bruin1012
Todd Frazier should not cost much maybe a change of scenery guy like Owens and would be an upgrade at third. I think some trade will happen and Frazier will be a Red Sox by the trade deadline.
wsox05
Frazier is getting hot at the right time though. Since 6/4 he’s hitting .264/.392/.575/.968 with 6 2B, 9 HR, 20 BB, 26 K.
I know he’s on the last year, but he won’t just cost a throw away in Owens who is brutal. A change of scenery isn’t going to cut down on his 60 BB in 69 IP at AAA.
White Sox have no use for him. They want young players.
Bruin1012
No one is going to give any real for prospect for Frazier you just need to understand that. There is half a year left so 6 million on his contract it is going to be mostly salary relief with a very fringe type player coming to the White Sox. The White Sox are going to trade him for whatever they can get which won’t be much.
jabmets
Bull shut the window is closed. Mets just have to retool and make solid decisions and they are set.
AngelsintheTroutfield
Yeah, the Mets definitely need to hang on to that young staff. Health will make all the difference.
mikeyank55
Hang onto warn out, DL prone young staff. Do you know that ALL together they have NOT WON 100 games. What a JOKE!
JDGoat
Pitcher wins. What a JOKE!
Mikeymet
They still having a better pitching staff than the dumpster fire of a pitching staff in the Bronx
SimplyAmazin91
A bit of a stretch to start trading their young pitching with all that money coming off the books. Mets can contend with better management and less injuries, too early to jump ship!
mikeyank55
There will be no better management until CHEAP Wilpons sell the club.
Wildboyz
You don’t ever trade Jacob de Grom.
Ever! He is a cerebral finesse pitcher, who hits his spots and makes adjustments, (reminds me of a young Greg Maddux) and he’s proven he can bounce back from injury (unlike Bat Harvey)
He is their Ace, sign him to a 5-7 year extension ASAP.
mikeyank55
Rumor has it that Metseventually was seen in Flushing wearing his gang green jersey and jets helmet. No longer posting here for sure!
TheWestCoastRyan
Because apparently the Mets (or any team for that matter) have the right to just force players to sign extensions.
0ptimetstic
Players never sign contract extensions.
Heck, players don’t really even like money.
LADreamin
More like the cold stove, when are we gonna start seeing some significant moves?! I get that there’s still time before the deadline but some of these sellers have a lot of pieces to move. They’re not gonna move them all in a day… Start trading!
bastros88
there are still a lot of teams still in contention, so they don’t want to trade some pieces away yet.
Anthony Rainier
All the sellers are getting offers from the contenders, and the more teams involved, the better the return. Plus some teams aren’t sure if they are buying, selling or sitting pat.
First big move will probably go down around the 20th if a team really wants to get a jump on a certain player and not miss out.
Dan_Oz
Boston’s bullpen is just fine.
greg91305
I think Josh Harrison ends up in Boston. The Pirates window to contend has closed for at least 3 years. It’s time to sell and retool.
Bruin1012
I wouldn’t mind seeing that but I think Pittsburgh is going to want to much for him and I think DD wants a rental type because I think he feels that Devers could be special.
joeyrocafella
Trade Thor or deGrom?!?! Not a freaking chance
redsox for_life
A rental= Frazier!! The future is Devers!! Prado have 2 years, Harrison 2 or 3 and Lowrie will cause too much!!
redsox for_life
Cost
rocky7
All of you Red Sox fans that think that the ChiSox are going to give you Frazier for nothing need to think again. Especially given what they wanted for Sale, want for Quintana or any of their players regardless of whether they are rentals or not. They want a top return for their players period.
The ChiSox have something that might just put the Red Sox over the top and solve your infield problems and they know it….They, my Red Sox friends, have what is called LEVERAGE and in this situation….you want…they have…..the table is tilted towards them.
Somebody earlier in this thread mentioned that the Red Sox fans always want something for nothing….does this smack of truth?
The Red Sox farm system isn’t even ranked in the top ten any longer since trader Dave arrived and your cubbard is fairly bare. Lots of luck!
redsox for_life
They give atot for Sale!! tell me one trade the Redsox give nothing?and Frazier is ba 0.230 wt 14h!! You whan Devers meabe??
chesteraarthur
Yes, because Sale and Quintana are similar assets to Frazier. Very well thought out and on point argument. The sox would have leverage, if there weren’t other options available for boston at 3b, but, there are. Frazier is a ~2 win player making 12m. That leaves something like 4m in surplus value on his contract. You don’t get much for that.
badco44
Difference is between Frazier and Sale is comtrolable years … Fraziers contract is up… so your talking rental …. they do not bring near as much A) and B) they will get a lefty back in the middle of that order… a lot of rightys at the top of that order if you haven’t noticed. C) Devers not the clean up batter they need for this post season, that’s unfair to expect that from that kid. D) Moose fits the bill and is a rental….. left handed bat guys
Bruin1012
You are better then tv you analysis is so off it’s unbelievable they will trade Frazier and for mostly a salary dump. I am willing to bet you, I have no idea what you think the White Sox will want for Frazier but it won’t be much more then salary relief. You can’t even compare Q, Sale, Eaton with years of control to 1/2 year of Frazier they will take whatever they can get and run.
Mbolled
There isn’t much left because Betts, Bradley Jr, Bennintendi, Bogarts, Vazquez, all graduated to the major league squad, they traded others for Sale and Kimbrel, and now just signed the 2nd, 3rd, 11th best international players, and have Devers, Chavis, Travis Shaw knocking on the door. The Sox farm has been fine and will continue too.
IRAwillsetthemfree
U mean sam travis?? Travis shaw is with milwaukee now
Bruin1012
If you look at the trades that DD has made they are made from there surplus areas. I would argue that the only guys that DD traded were Kopech and Logan Allen. It’s great to have the best minor league system in baseball but at some point you need to trade from Surplus to make you major league club better. The Red Sox have a great base of players people seem to forget that.
badco44
Think you mean Sam Travis buddy
Leif
Deals might not get done because of asking price. Your thought process is absolutely correct though. It’s all about willingness on the buyers part though. Only worth what someone is willing to give up though.
cws2019
Agreed w/Bruin as a WS fan. Salary relief the main goal for Frazier (and Melky rental). Arms like Quintana, DRob are where they help rebuild. Frazier okay to maybe have power binge in playoffs….who knows as he has always played on non-contenders. Good clubhouse guy.
DigirolamoDan6194
Frazier is not even that good. Last 2 years 220 hitter with hot surges over a span of a couple weeks that adds up to a good amount of homers. Not going to be a playoff hitter. Red Sox fans will hate him.
DigirolamoDan6194
Then he will sign with the Yankees and they will hate him more
Armaday
If the Astros were to offer the Mets: Frances Marte, David Paulino, Alex Bregman and Derek Fisher for Jacob deGrom, what do you think the Mets would or should do?
The Astros want deGrom a lot. Remember, Bregman can be included here as Gurriel and Gonzalez both play first and third…
jkwdbu
Luhnow won’t mortgage our long term future for one pitcher.
jkwdbu
And he wouldn’t give near that offer for Sale. Degrom inferior.
Caseys Partner
The Mets should take Bregman and Fisher for deGrom.
Note: the Phillies had Fisher in the Giles deal but thought some more and then dropped Fisher and included a GCL standout 16yr old SS Jonathan Arauz for the total bust Mark Appel.
jb19
I think the Mets would ask for more and, as an Astros fan, I would be willing to give up more, but not Bregman. I would throw in Moran and Kemp. They probably would want Martes and Fisher. Now that Paulino is suspended, they probably would ask for him as well. With Kyle Tucker and Forest Whitley in the pipeline, I would feel comfortable giving up “a lot” for DeGrom would the a couple more years of control…. I say no to Bregman bc if he wasn’t avaliable for Sale, he’s not avaliable now. I would imagine anyway.
Leif
No way Luhnow does that, no way! He would have done it with the WS for Sale and it would have been a done deal… that’s not even realistic.
Giants51
Boston could use pitching help especially the pen…..Pitching wins Championships
Bruin1012
The Red Sox pen has actually been very good this year third base is by far there biggest problem.
Kirby34
There was a time not long ago when this site would cover trade rumors on three teams each as individual stories/rumors. More and more, it’s looking like a news feed that mirrors everything else. Had a unique niche and it seems lost.
DXC
Seems like every recent year is being called an injury-riddled aberration. If the Wilpons’ are going to do what they did this past summer (nothing to improve the gaps in the team), then rebuild. Although, with any other big market team this would be a silly approach. The window is closing, but it’s not closed yet. The controllable and relatively inexpensive starting pitching has at least another year to run, and it’s unlikely they will ever be lucky enough to assemble a group this good and inexpensive again. But they’d have to commit to spend what it takes to fix the team. Stop whining about David Wright and just buy him out. With his artificial salary and other real ones (Bruce and Granderson) coming off the books, that might not be a great deal more, but it will involve more, and longer term commitments and FAs, and can’t be limited to the bullpen. Unless they’re going to do that, save us Mets fans the heartbreak and just cash it in. We all know the Wilpons will never sign this young staff long term anyway.