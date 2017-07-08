Tigers Rumors: JD Martinez, Wilson, Verlander, Avila, Kinsler

“The Dodgers seem like an obvious fit” to acquire J.D. Martinez from the Tigers, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press writes. The two clubs discussed Martinez last winter, plus the Tigers have an interest in L.A. outfield prospect Alex Verdugo, though it remains to be seen if the Dodgers would trade the highly-touted Verdugo for a midseason rental like Martinez. Here’s a rundown of news about some of Detroit’s biggest trade chips, as per conversations between Fenech and several sources familiar with the thinking of both the Tigers and possible trade partners…
- The Dodgers are also interested in closer Justin Wilson, who would add another big left-handed arm to the L.A. bullpen. Wilson may be one of the most sought-after arms at the deadline, and given the premium on relief pitching, some believe the Tigers might get more for Wilson than they would for Martinez (Wilson is controlled through 2018, while Martinez is a free agent this winter). The Nationals have also had a scout following the Tigers this week, and Wilson is known to be one of their top potential trade targets as Washington looks to fix its ailing bullpen.
- Wilson has the subject of trade buzz since the offseason, and Fenech reports that the Astros came the closest to obtaining the southpaw over the winter. The Tigers asked Houston for top outfield prospect Derek Fisher at the time, and one would think Detroit’s interest has only increased given how Fisher has performed this season. Fisher has a superb .306/.370/.575 slash line and 19 homers over 336 Triple-A plate appearances, not to mention a .992 OPS during a 21-PA cup of coffee with the Astros in his big league debut. This is just my speculation, but since Houston’s bullpen is already arguably the league’s best, I’m not sure they would deal a top prospect for another reliever. On the other hand, if the Astros are unable to land starting pitching help, they could turn to the relief market in an attempt to form an ultra-bullpen, a la the 2015 Royals. The Astros have also had scouts recently watching the Tigers.
- The Cubs asked the Tigers about Justin Verlander and Alex Avila earlier this week, and Fenech reports that Chicago is indeed interested in having Avila fill the spot left behind the plate by Miguel Montero. In regards to Verlander, however, “the Cubs’ interest is more smoke than fire.”
- Verlander’s big contract limits his number of suitors, and Fenech lists just the Cubs, Dodgers and Astros as potential trade partners, though all have some drawbacks. Los Angeles may look to address other needs than its rotation, while an Astros move for Verlander “would be out of their character.” Still, Fenech figures Houston will at least check in with Detroit about the former Cy Young Award winner.
- There hasn’t been any buzz about Ian Kinsler, whose market is complicated by below-average numbers this season, his no-trade clause, and the fact that most contenders are already set at second base. Unless a contending team suffers an injury at the position, Fenech figures Kinsler will be an offseason trade candidate for the Tigers.
Comments
Leif
Highly unlikely that Luhnow take on Verlanders contract.
Sokane
Yeah, that seems like a stretch for Houston unless Detroit was picking up a ton of that salary.and Houston sees something they think is fixable mid season.
JV hasn’t been horrible, but something is wrong. His command is way off.
chesteraarthur
I imagine it’s gonna be difficult for most teams to add that much money mid season
fckphil
trade Justin Wilson back to the Yanks.
HalElliott
Agree
Sokane
I mean, sure. If they’re the highest bidder.
Issue I see is that Detroit, as evidenced by this article, seems to be targeting young outfield prospects who are close to MLB ready.
Do the Yankees have any(that are expendable) with Frazier now on the team and their other big prospect going down injured?
thegreatcerealfamine
The Yanks got to quality arms from that trade,or don’t you follow them?
goblins
Quality?? That is hilarious. They got Luis Cessa, a AAAA starting pitcher that will give you 4-5 innings and give up 3 Homeruns. They also got Chad Green. He has 2 pitches and can’t start because of it. He has done well in LOW LEVERAGE situations. They absolutely do not equal 3 years of a Wilson. Wilson will net a top 50 prospect plus.
a1544
^ Obviously this dude doesn’t follow them
biasisrelitive
3 years of Wilson you evidently fallow the tigers as well
thegreatcerealfamine
A.B.T. Always Be Trolling
Fred
Where would JD Martinez play exactly? Forsythe is heating up, Taylor has been great, and Puig is in right.
Sokane
Puig: ..282/.356/..470/ops ..826
Forsythe(infielder?): .250/.373/.349/ops .722
Taylor .294/.375/.496/ops .871
JD Martinez 296/.379/.615/ops .993
Not sure why Logan Forsythe was mentioned as they don’t share a position, but JD is better than both Taylor and Puig offensively.
That said, neither of them are horrible. Not sure JD is a “need” for the Dodgers. But if they traded for him, he’d be an upgrade over either offensively.
Fred
Forsythe is mentioned because there was some thought they would move Taylor to 2B and Forsythe to the bench.
Martinez is sort of a DH too. His defense would be exploited by excellent base running teams like Arizona and Colorado.
Sokane
Martinez has a decent arm. He is below average on defense though. But I wouldn’t say he’s horrible.
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
Taylor would go back to being a very valuable super util guy. He’d bounce all over the place. JD isn’t that bad really. Def he’d slot into LF.
Two major assumptions that I find hard to fathom: First is Puig is ensured to remain healthy and or productive. I’m not sure I rest my playoff hopes on that. Especially considering his hamstrings have and continually to give him problems. The second one being that Taylor is going to continue to just flat rake. I like Taylor and think his adjustments are for real, but you’re playing for a WS.
Acquiring an elite bat continues to lengthen the lineup and further lessen the burden on Bellinger, Taylor, and Puig. It also adds some protection.
therealbdavis
Taylor has been clutch, Pederson has been hot coming off the DL, Puig has been hot this year since batting with Turner. Why take a bat out of any of those guys? I guess you could replace Eibner and Gut, but send one of our top prospects for a starting player on the bench. I think their big idea is to get a reliable closer to replace Romo or Hatcher and taking Martinez in the deal is to absorb some of the paycut on the Detroit salary.
gamemusic3
Martinez is not a salary dump.
He would help a ton but is an option more than a need.
That said the weakest bat on the Dodgers is probably Joc and a combination of Taylor in center and Martinez in left is not ideal defensively.
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
What?? Stop please. I’m sorry but that’s a really bad post. Look I love Taylor I do. I think his evolution as a hitter is a process. His BABIP is unsustainable as is his 28% K rate. People freaked out about Joc have something coming. Taylor looks to be following in Turner’s steps, but that said he’s in that place where leading off is a little far fetched in the playoffs and you really don’t want him protecting Bellinger. An elite hitter is not a salary dump. I repeat JD is not a salary dump. To think so is ridiculous.
Secondly, Verdugo is a top prospect in name only. He’s not an elite prospect. He’s a very very god prospect, but not one to deem untouchable. The top prospect is Buehler. He’s a tweener. Why do you trade a tweener? Well because he’s the 3rd best cf defender and doesn’t necessarily profile as a RF guy. Yes Puig is an amazing defender, but offensively he can’t hit an elite fb and flails at at an elite sl. He’s very very good at hitting mistakes, but legit contenders don’t get to that point hanging slider after slider. So no JD is going to cost you and so is Wilson. To think otherwise is drinking the cool aid.
I mean Martinez missed a month plus and has a better WAR than Puig. Let’s stop pretending that Puig is more than a def stud. Because his playoff number don’t lie. This is a very good team, but overall success can blind fans.
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
The weakest AB is honestly Puig. Pederson has the wherewithal to make in AB adjustments. If we’re be honest here.
punchandjudy
The Dodgers are really happy with Puig because his power is back and his value as a defensive right fielder is very important to them. I think the Dodgers would have a lot more interest in Justin Wilson. Particularly if the Nats are trying to get him, maybe the Dodgers would see getting him and keeping him from the Nats is important. If nothing else, the Dodgers’ interest in Wilson would drive up the Nats’ price of getting him.
Aaron Sapoznik
A power lefty reliever with some measure of team control like Justin Wilson should also be of interest to the Cubs, in addition for their desire to add a veteran backup catcher like Alex Avila to pair with young starter Willson Contreras. This is especially so if Theo Epstein and Co. have confidence that their own 28-year old southpaw Mike Montgomery can become a long term fixture in their starting rotation. If not, then it would behoove the Cubs to address their rotation sooner rather than later with a younger quality and controllable starting pitcher as the July 31st trade deadline approaches.
The recent report that the Cubs interest in veteran starter Justin Verlander “is more smoke than fire” is encouraging news indeed. Better they concentrate their efforts on a pitcher such as Sonny Gray or Jose Quintana as the deadline nears. They can always throw money at a veteran quality starter this offseason like Yu Darvish or possibly Johnny Cueto without yielding any of their top prospects or quality young MLB position players. Verlander is just not worth losing top talent over in addition to taking on his significant salary obligation. A pitcher like Gray or Quintana would be worth the investment.
chesteraarthur
Your posts are more long-winded than Boyd Crowder.
mike156
He’s building his brand.
donniebaseball
There’s nothing wrong with putting thought into what you’re saying chesteraarthur
thegreatcerealfamine
What network is Boyd Crowder on and who did he play for?
Sign all the Cubans
No way Dodgers pick up Verlander and his contract. Dodgers already have McCarthy/Ryu/Maeda, all of whom are putting up similar to slightly better numbers when compared to what Verlander is producing this year.
If the Dodgers wanted to pick up a 4.96 ERA/4.38 FIP pitcher, there are cheaper ones than Verlander out there.
tharrie0820
How many of them are former Cy young mvp winners that finished runner up in Cy young voting last year though?
Sign all the Cubans
What does that have to do with anything? He’s barely replacement-level now, and with the exception of last year, he’s been in a steady, albeit gradual decline since 2014.
This year’s performance is making last year appear to be an aberration, so no, I don’t think the Dodgers should give up even a second tier prospect, along with paying even a fraction of the $60 million plus he’s owed.
You don’t overpay for pedigree, especially for a 34 year-old power pitcher who’s beginning to walk guys.
kehoet83
To be fair he was battling injuries during previous years before his bounce back year last year. Also, being runner up for the Cy Young award is a pretty significant feat. I would assume that the Tigers would have to eat some of the contract to get any significant return.
bobbleheadguru
By your logic, Urias is worthless because he was below replacement level. Only 2017 counts. Nothing else. Period. /sacrasm
Sign all the Cubans
Did I misread, or are you comparing a 34 year-old veteran with 2500 IP to a 20 year-old rookie with 28 appearances under his belt?
I sure hope that was sarcasm because anyone truly making that comparison should be ignored on this site.
stymeedone
No, he was making a ridiculous comparison by using only “what have you done for me lately” numbers. No. Wait. That was you. Now you want to compare an unproven talent to one of the most proven workhorse pitching talents in baseball. Guess we know who should be ignored.
Mr Pike
Yes he did and so did you. His point is if you believe that only 2017 counts and you ignore past accomplishments, then possible future performance is discounted if only 2017 is relevant. You can’t judge a players potential impact on your teams future success based on three months of this season.
socalblake
If signing JV gives the possibility of sitting anywhere near Kate Upton….I welcome the deal.
dodgerfan711
Dodgers and Tigers line up for a mega deal like 2012 red sox trade
cplovespie
Dodgers send Alex Verdugo, Willie Calhoun, Mitchell White, Trevor Oaks to Tigers for J.D and Wilson
Sign all the Cubans
I doubt the Dodgers do that deal. It’s unlikely Verdugo and Calhoun would go in the same deal, though I could see them doing one of them, plus the White and Oaks.
Thing is, some other more desperate team might be willing overpay for Wilson, so the Tigers would probably not take the above deal, either.
biasisrelitive
verdugo or Calhoun then it’s a good deal
William
Verlander, Obviously , is not the Same Pitcher he was , But that said ,could he get the Dodgers over the Hump , Maybe but that a awful big chance on a Pitcher thats make way too Much money , Hell, the Phillies Pitcher Jeremy Hellickson has better numbers than Verlander
Sign all the Cubans
A 4.96 ERA/4.38 FIP pitcher is going to get the Dodgers over the hump? With those numbers, he’d be the weakest link on the staff.
It’s just not 2011 anymore.
If they’re even considering this, they should just plug-in Brock Stewart instead and hold onto their prospects and cash.
GarryHarris
No doubt that C Alex Avila and L-RP Justin Wilson are getting a great deal of attention. Every team could use them.
The only possible team that 2B Ian Kinsler could help is Tampa Bay. However, the Rays rarely buy.
tmengd
I like Wilson for Astros. I just think they are going to end up trading for Gray and Doolittle from the A’s. They both seem like an obvious for for them if they are going to give up prospects. Anyone agree or disagree?
donniebaseball
blockbuster in-division trades are very uncommon. That said, it’s definitely worth a thought
Leif
I see it as VERY doable as those two GM’s seem to like to work together. i.e. the Jed Lowrie swapping.. I believe a SP 2 yrs ago, yea Scott Kazmir.. Think that a trade could get done if the pieces were what each wanted.
mannyl101
Verlander despite his uneven year is still someone I’d like to see in a Dodger uniform! He’s an ace, and those are hard to find! Wilson would be a perfect fit to our bullpen, & we need him! JD is a good hitter, but I can’t see playing him over Puig & Taylor! Plus giving up Verdugo would be a major mistake for any of these guys! There’s other talent we can give away!
Cam
Verlander is not an ace. He was, but not anymore. In fact, this year he’s been horrendous.
stymeedone
This year, he’s been horrendous in 3, count them, 3 starts. That is why teams still consider him ace caliber.
Cam
He’s had 3 starts this year giving up less than 2 ER – count them, 3. He hasn’t had a single start this year with 0 walks. He’s walked 5 or more in a start 3 times this year – and none of those are the 3 disaster starts you want to remove. You can take out those 3 disaster starts – fine, but it doesn’t make the rest of his performances any better. It’s been ugly.
Todda1
You can’t see JD Martinez playing over Puig or Taylor?
Sign all the Cubans
Verlander has been actual **** this year. Nowhere near being an ace.
Like I said, it’s not 2011.
Mr Pike
Verlander was Cy Young runner up in 2012 and 2016. If it was 2011 you couldn’t touch him.
THE JOKER
I can’t see J.D Martinez in LA to many outfielders No where to put them…if U wanna talk trade why not Todd Frazier to the Yankees for young low value prospects…Cubs should focus on Avila of the Tigers or J.T Realmuto & OZuna…or ..Tanner Roarke for Hector Rendon…
CubsRule08
There’s no chance the Cubs turn Rondon into Roark. Washington would hang up the phone laughing
THE JOKER
well if the Nats are so horrible..in the bullpen U would think anythings possible… Roarke is not lighting up the scoreboard with a high ERA …why does LA need another bat…they need starting pitching
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
To many OF’s? There are three true OFs on this roster as it’s stands now (Pederson, Puig, Thompson, you can count Bellinger if you want I guess). But Ethier on the shelf can’t count on him, Toles gone for the year, SVS well he probably isn’t going to see much time on the big league roster. Everyone else is versatile enough that they’ve added that to their tool box.
BlueSkyLA
Taylor and Hernandez both look true enough playing the OF to me. The big moving piece nobody mentions is Adrian Gonzales. The Dodgers can’t be counting on getting much out of him for the balance of the season. This opens up the starting job at FB for Bellinger but they are still going to need someone to spell him, preferably a RHB. Martinez doesn’t fit that bill.
gamemusic3
Utley, Forsythe, and Hernandez can handle first base often enough.
Bellinger has no platoon problem.
BlueSkyLA
Forsythe has played little FB in his career. Hernandez can play anywhere, but has very little time at first and is more valuable just about everywhere else. Same issue with Utley, who in addition is someone Roberts would prefer to sit against LHP. So ideally they get a righty who can play first and OF. That guy used to be Van Slyke but probably won’t be again. This one of the role-players they need to round out the team, so when I hear talk of Martinez I wonder what problem the Dodgers actually have that he solves.
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
It’s not really solving an issue. It’s more of adding an elite bat to the lineup further lengthening it and preventative measures. A backup 1b isn’t really or shouldn’t really be a priority. It’s in a sense a waste of a roster spot. Although, admittedly you do hope Segedin can find his way back from injury. But regardless if they build a sizeable enough lead come Sept then it’d be prudent to spot Bellinger a couple of games. But not sure you want to deplete resources on a platoon type of guy unless it involved a waiver wire situation.
BlueSkyLA
Well, yes, but July should be about solving issues. This FO really seems to value flexibility and I suspect if either of Segedin or Van Slyke were healthy and effective that they’d find a place on the roster for them and Martinez would probably not be in the discussion. The related issue is Martinez can really only play LF and displaces somebody on the roster. I look at this roster and don’t see any position players who I’d want to lose to a trade, or for any long period of time.
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
I’ll say this in agreement with you, I love this roster. There are two things 1) they play with a short bench 2) I’d rather have Trayce playing everyday in OKC then once or twice a week. Realistically obtaining JD would allow Taylor and Kikè to just roam.
I think we’re all forgetting Bellinger is a rk. He’ll play the most games he’s ever played. At what point does he hit the rookie wall? Seager hit it last year around the Nats series. Do we know how he’s going to react in a playoff series? Do we know whether Taylor is going to remain productive all year? Do we know if Puig can stay healthy? Those are all questions that could become major issues. If you add JD you can’t necessarily pitch around Bellinger which is what we’ve kind of seen lately as pitchers are making adjustments.
You have to deal with what you given. A lot of the Dodgers depth has errored away with injuries, but the versatility of these “back ups” has allowed them to just keep churning. You can’t rely on Segedin because wrists are dicey, nor SVS because he hasn’t performed. Are Gonzo or Ethier going to be healthy? You can’t rely on that.
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
July yes is about solving issues, but it’s also about protecting yourself from potential issues you could foresee occurring.
BlueSkyLA
I’m not sure we’re really in much disagreement here. We both know the history that tells us Bellinger will very likely experience some rookie setbacks over the next couple of months. The question is how to best plan for them. This sort of the subject of Plachke’s column in the LA Times today.
link to latimes.com
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
Yes it’s going to be interesting. I think the only for sure aspect is a LH late inning guy is needed.
BlueSkyLA
Absolutely. Avilan for sure does not cut it and I don’t see Dayton or Liberatore doing the job either, even if they could stay off the DL.
thegreatcerealfamine
No we’re fine with Headley and occasionally Torreyes.
bobbleheadguru
Thanks All Tigers fans should be excited!
The next 3.5 weeks will shape the next 7 years.
They are loaded with players contenders want.
They should get 6 prospects in the top 100, maybe 4 in the top 50. They already have 3 in the top 100… they could have the best farm system in baseball with 9 in the top 100, if Avila plays his cards right.
Let’s make it happen!
El Duderino
Not likely. They’ll get 3 in the top 100. That’ll still be good for them though.
bobbleheadguru
Each of the three Justins on their own should get a top 100.
Same thing for JD. Same thing for Castellanos.
Maybe even Avila.
Pair them up and they get 2 Top 100s in one deal.
Pilzbrydroboy
Avilia is not getting a top 100 prospect. Verlander might get 2. The other guy might not even get a single top 100 prospect
Pilzbrydroboy
I dont think detroit is going to turn down a deal with promising prospects. Regardless of them not being top 100 prospects. Crazy if you think all those guy are getting top 100 prospects. Most mlb team dont trade top 100 prospects. Especially for what detroit has to offer
bobbleheadguru
Detroit has more to offer than ANY other team.
They have the #1 guy on MLB Trade Rumors list plus another 6 of the top 37.
Pilzbrydroboy
Baseball americas top 100 prospects are a joke. How can guys that were drafred this year be top 100 prospects. I understand hunter greene and top 5 picks… but really baseball america top 100 its a joke
Leif
Verlander wont net that unless Detroit eats a lot of $$$
Pilzbrydroboy
not so…Whitesox actually have alot of options…. Quintana>verlander….. Robertson, Swarzek, kahlne, Melky, Frazier. I bet the Sox end up with more top prospects then the tigers from deadline trades
Pilzbrydroboy
I wouldnt be suprised if the sox traded Sanchez. Hes having a solid year at 2b and hes only 25. But with Moncada coming up theres really no room for him in the infield.
Pilzbrydroboy
You also got to take a look at the top 100 prospects list and when you narrow it down. By the teams that are not selling. The rebuilding teams and the untouchable prospects. The other guys on the trade block that are more appealing them what tigers are selling….
Aaron Sapoznik
Two of the three “Justin’s” are not netting a top-100 prospect without the Tigers eating a SUBSTANTIAL amount of their remaining contracts. Neither is Alex Avila on his own in any deal.
Pilzbrydroboy
Heres my theory on why detroit wont get many top prospects. As a sox fan i look at the trades of sale and Eaton both 27 years old on cheap cheap contracts with over 3 years of control. That got the White sox 4 top prospects. And 2 came from each trade. Highly unlikely detroit gets 6 top prospects for what the have to offer
RunDMC
It will be interesting to see what DET GM Al Avila wants/gets for his son, Alex.
Tedlestermcleod
Why are they always messing with yasil puige. Always trying to trade him, he is the best defensive o.f on the team, the more playing time he gets the better. He is the only one they constantly moved around in the lineup. When he is hot they take him out of the line up. It’s like there trying to make him fail. When he first came in the league when he was himself having fun he was kicking ass. Then they said he was not playing the game right asked him to change.. the guy is at the back end of the order and he is still doing damage…this game is not and old man’s game any more let the kids have fun the game will be a lot better. there is know justice for him on the Dodgers…
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
How are they messing with him? Honestly he carved a spot at the bottom of the lineup. He’s essentially played everyday when he has been healthy. He’s played in 83 games which is the highest on the team. Really your perception is not reality. The organization has bent over backwards for the guy. If they’re trading for JD it’s so he can play LF. All the problems with Puig have essentially been of his own doing. Really?
Caseys Partner
“When he first came in the league when he was himself having fun he was kicking ass. Then they said he was not playing the game right asked him to change..”
MLB players and media ruined Puig. He had too much hustle.
GarryHarris
JD Martinez can hit but, he isn’t a very good fundamental baseball player…. Actually, no Tiger is except Ian Kinsler. Although its not obvious, Martinez is a terrible OF. He never hits the cutoff man, he throws to the wrong base and he hesitates instead of knowing instantly where to throw. He doesn’t run the base paths because Alex Avila, Miguel Cabrera and Victor Martinez bat ahead of him in the order thus causing him to be a station-to-station jogger.
Which team can he really help?
bobbleheadguru
JD is #1 on MLB Trade Rumors trade list and in the top 3 in the Free Agent list. Your opinion differs by 180 from the writers of this website, who are considered the best in the business.
Leif
The writers typically end up WRONG… they are entertaining though.
GarryHarris
Sycophantastic!
OK then, I don’t belong here. I’ll delete my account.
Aaron Sapoznik
An A.L. contender in need of a DH with faster runners ahead of him in the batting order?
tigerdoc616
Honestly, I think all the chatter on Verlander is mostly smoke. Pitched well last night, and he is one that can really get on a roll. However his results have been up and down all year. $56M over the next two seasons is a lot to ask, and the Tigers are not interested in a salary dump, they want players they can use to rebuild the team. Unless Chris Ilitch changes his mind and does order a salary dump, Verlander stays in Detroit for at least another season. A good year next season and then only one year left on his contract would make him a lot more valuable.
JD Martinez, Alex Avila and Justin WIlson are likely the only Tigers traded this year at the deadline.
tarheels23
Dodgers are always in the running for players but they don’t pull the trigger on anybody. We need one more front of the line starting pitcher a right handed bat and left handed reliever
Rickey O'Sunnyvale
“don’t pull the trigger on anybody.”
Like Rich Hill, Alex Wood, Yasmani Grandal, Austin Barnes, Logan Forsythe, Chase, Utley, Chris Taylor, Kiki Hernandez, Trayce Thompson, Josh Field and Luis Avilan, And this is just counting those on the current 25 man roster who were obtained by trade…
tarheels23
No way you give vertigo or Calhoun for verlander.we already have enough flunky pitchers