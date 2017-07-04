Marlins Designate Jeff Locke For Assignment

The Marlins have designated left-hander Jeff Locke for assignment, the team announced. Righty Drew Steckenrider has been called up from Triple-A in a corresponding move.
Locke signed a one-year, $3.025MM deal with Miami last winter to add some depth to the back of the Marlins’ rotation, though his tenure with the club simply hasn’t gotten on track. Locke missed most of Spring Training with bicep tendinitis and didn’t make his season debut until June 1. In seven starts and 32 IP, Locke has an ugly 8.16 ERA, though ERA indicators (4.55 FIP, 4.99 xFIP, 5.04 SIERA) are somewhat more forgiving considering Locke’s .365 BABIP and 52.5% strand rate. The low point was last night’s disastrous start against the Cardinals that saw Locke charged with 11 earned runs in 2 2/3 innings.
Never a big strikeout pitcher, Locke’s 7.31 K/9 is actually a career high, though he hasn’t helped his cause with a 4.22 BB/9. Locke’s grounder rate is also down from his career norms, and he is on pace for both a career-high in hard-hit balls allowed (35.1%) and a career low in soft contact (12.6%).
Locke entered the season with a decent track record as an innings-eater during his previous stint with the Pirates, though his performance took a sharp decline in 2016 and he lost his job in Pittsburgh’s rotation. The Marlins had considered using Locke in a bullpen role this season, so it’s possible another team (or even Miami, should Locke stay in the organization) could look into adding him as some left-handed or long relief depth. Locke has just under $1.5MM owed to him for the year, so interested teams could wait until he clears waivers, which would leave the Marlins responsible for that remaining salary (minus the prorated MLB minimum, which would be covered by a new team).
Comments
partyatnapolis
last night was pretty brutal for him
ReverieDays
An 8 ERA in 7 starts will do that to you.
bastros88
that’s what happens when you surrender 11 earned runs in one start
mikeyank55
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. For Donnie baseball he couldn’t bear standing to watch another ugly game that he started.
To Sandy Alderstein this is a thing of beauty. Once he clears waivers, Locke is a LOCK to be signed by the Mets because he is FREE. This is the best upgrade for Alderstein as he knows two things:
-it meets ownership’s financial requirement established by the CHEAP Wilpons.
-it provides dugout rocket scientist “TC” with another pitcher to wear out.
thegreatcerealfamine
Until Tim Kardashian gets a big league at bat.
KCelts
I’m a Cards fan. I watched the shellacking last night. I actually was getting uncomfortable watching him get shelled as the early innings went on. I have no clue why Mattingly let him stay in so long.
formerlyz
B/c the bullpen must have like 5 guys with their arms falling off by now
formerlyz
What a shocker…let’s go back to the initial report of his signing and see what was said….
“Jeff Locke shouldnt have even got a Major League deal from ANYONE. Honestly, the Marlins should just leave DC…in fact, they shouldnt even report to ST. In what universe does this move make ANY sense?! Is it another “Oh, we have Jim Benedict, so we should just sign all of the pirates bad arms b/c he’ll just magically make them good.” I’ve never heard of a dumber thought process. No command, soft tossing lefty, super hittable, not good peripherals…He is another lefty which isnt necessary, and honestly, he is too similar to Nicolino, who is at least much cheaper. This literally does ABSOLUTELY NOTHING to improve the ballclub. If anything, the Marlins are worse than they were last night. They have better internal rotation options. Really a disgusting signing.”
Wow…I was pretty on point there…and that was before Ivan Nova signed for $8 million per….As I said, Locke isn’t even good enough to be a 5 for the Marlins, which is saying something. Total waste of 3 million, which matters to the Marlins b/c they don’t spend on anything….
kehoet83
I don’t believe this was your initial reaction to the Locke signing.
formerlyz
Go to the link on this site for the Marlins signing Jeff locke, and you’ll see this comment there
commonsense
It was, formerlyz never liked signing of Locke at all.
boognailz4
He will be signed in a week by someone
terry
You’re probably right.
mike156
Marlins probably looking for a high price in a trade. Full salary plus power arm prospect?
TJECK109
That’s what happens when your a former all star. Everyone hopes you will regain that magic again.