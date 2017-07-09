AL Notes: Quintana, Royals, Vargas, Rays

Scouts from the Yankees, Orioles, Royals, Angels, Blue Jays and Cardinals were in Colorado watching White Sox left-hander Jose Quintana pitch on Saturday, according to Scott Merkin of MLB.com. Some of those teams likely don’t have the prospect capital to assemble a package for the on-the-block Quintana, so observing his outing may have been due diligence in certain cases (or those clubs could’ve been on hand to scout other players). Regardless, Quintana didn’t disappoint, striking out 10 over 5 1/3 innings, after which he indicated that his preference is to remain with the White Sox. At the same time, Quintana acknowledged that the decision is up to team brass. “Absolutely. I want to stay here,” he said.“But they know what’s the best for us, so I just try to do my job and that’s it.”
- Royals right-handed pitching prospect Ashe Russell, 20, “is going through some personal things” and has taken a “mental break” from baseball, assistant general manager J.J. Picollo told Rustin Dodd of the Kansas City Star earlier this week. Russell’s agent, Steve Canter, addressed his client’s status Saturday, telling FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal that the 2015 first-round pick “absolutely loves the game” and will return to it. “Ashe Russell hasn’t quit baseball,” said Canter. “He’s having trouble with his pitching mechanics. He’s made tons of progress but needed a change of scenery away from the complex in Surprise.”
- At the major league level, the Royals have gotten stunning production this season from soft-tossing left-hander Jason Vargas, who has managed an AL-best 2.62 ERA over 106 1/3 frames in his age-34 campaign. The first-time All-Star hadn’t eclipsed the 100-inning mark since 2014, as he underwent Tommy John surgery in August 2015 after accruing just 43 IP that year and only racked up 12 frames in his return last season. As Dodd details, it seems Vargas is actually benefiting from having suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow. While Vargas was rehabbing, Royals pitching coach Dave Eiland noticed that his release point had dropped roughly 2 inches. That arm slot adjustment has helped the impending free agent’s change-up go from good to dominant, writes Dodd, who notes that FanGraphs ranks Vargas’ change as the most valuable in the league this year. “They don’t see it,” Eiland said of hitters. “The arm speed. The delivery. They can’t pick it up.”
- GM Erik Neader spoke with Mark Feinsand of MLB.com about the Rays’ 2017 success and suggested that the playoff contenders will attempt to upgrade around the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline. “I think it’s important to never take situations where you’re in it competitively for granted,” stated Neander, whose 46-43 team is tied with Minnesota for the AL’s second wild-card spot. “The way the standings are right now, we’re definitely in the mix. You always have to balance; there’s always a premium to adding immediate contributions to your Major League team, and that typically comes at a cost to the future of your organization beyond the current year.” While it doesn’t seem as if a significant move is coming, the Rays will look to address their bullpen, reports Feinsand. Rays relievers rank toward the bottom of the majors in both ERA (22nd) and fWAR (18th), though Brad Boxberger’s recent return from injury should help their cause.
Leif
Interesting that the Astros scouts were not at the game. Maybe the White Sox priced themselves out of Astros contention.
ChiSoxCity
You mean the Astros priced themselves out of the chance to acquire Quintana. The cost of acquiring quality, controllable starting pitching is high. The market dictates this, not the White Sox.
Leif
If you think that the WS GM is not naming the price your wrong. That being said Luhnow might very well not be prepared to make a trade with them. Another team might be more prepared to give what the WS GM wants… Still sounds like Luhnow isn’t interested. I do think that Quintana is a premium pitcher.
SilvioDante
Or … Luhnow has already seen Quintana pitch 1000 times and doesn’t need to watch him again? Same with a number of other teams. Chances are Q is wearing another team’s uni by the end of the month, thus the only thing we fans can do is sit back, relax and strap it in!
dodgerfan711
When the white sox are asking a Sale like return for someone with a 4.45 ERA it wont be met.
pplama
When people use ERA as the basis of an argument, their comments won’t be taken seriously.
jonnyblah
ERA might not tell the whole story, but it’s still a legit stat that means something to teams, and it’s a big consideration when evaluating trades. Dodgerfan711 has a solid point.
pplama
None of what you just typed is true.
dodgerfan711
Dude its not batting average. ERA isn’t everything but it gives you a good idea. You dont trade an ace haul for someone getting hit as hard as quintanna has
billysbballz
Because your a white sock fan it’s not true. How about the fact he struggles to get past the fifth inning and his pitches pile up on him quickly and he’s been hit pretty hard this year on a consistent basis? Is that enough of a concern? He’s the greatest until you trade him and then he was nothing more than a glorified number two based on the fact he throws lefty right?
Codybellingersgrandma
Anyone else predicting what I am? Cody bellinger for Quintana?
pplama
No.
I’m predicting 2 of Alvarez, Verdugo, Buehler, Diaz + a throw in.
Then, the Astros get Gray and it’s a ‘Stros vs. the 3 Dodgers’ Left handed monsters World Series for the ages
dodgerfan711
Dodgers will never trade that much for another left handed starter. Espically over rated Quintanna
pplama
OK, ERA Boy
dodgerfan711
Please tell me why quintanna deserves a big haul based on stats and not his contract. Right now his team control is the only reason he has any value.
Bruin1012
Ok oh I don’t know maybe because over the last three years he one of the top 15 pitchers by WAR. He also has horrendous defense around him and the White Sox catchers are one of if not the worse for pitch framing. Quintana is a really good pitcher and not just because of his added team control that is the bonus but if he were terrible it wouldn’t mean anything.
pplama
I made a prediction. He’ll get a top 50, a top 100 and a throw in prospect. The haul will be in-between the Eaton and Sale trades.
You don’t think the Sox will get that. We disagree. It’s OK.
dodgerfan711
His war is 0.9 this season. You arent getting a haul like that for him now. 2 top 100 possibly. But no one will give up a top 50 prospect for him. Should have taken Kyle Tucker when they had the chance instead of pushing for Bregman
Aaron Sapoznik
It would be hard to top last year’s Cubs/Indians matchup, although it may have been a little less dramatic with better managing from the club with the superior roster.
Priggs89
I guarantee he gets a top 50 prospect. If not, there’s no way he’s getting traded. The only way he doesn’t land a top 50 is if the main piece coming back is a young guy off the 25 man roster, which I don’t see happening mid-season.
And they pushed for Bregman in a rumored Sale trade, not a Quintana one.
Also, his fWAR is 2.0 if I’m not mistaken.
dodgerfan711
Then he wont be getting traded. It was confirmed by multiple sources Astros offered Kyle Tucker and Francis Martes and that was a big haul. White Sox were foolish to decline that and it is going to cost them because Q’s value has gone down
Aaron Sapoznik
Codybellingersgrandma
kyleschwarbersmom might have a better proposal in mind, one that might actually make some sense for both sides. lol
pplama
It has been repeatedly reported that the Sox ask was Martes, Tucker, Musgrove.
Never Bregman.
You are really misinformed or being deliberately disingenuous.
Have a great day. Best of luck to your team. Dodgers are in a good position. The aptitude of their fans not withstanding.
pplama
Another lie, DF711
Never reported that the Astros offered Martes and Tucker.
Has been repeatedly reported that one or the other is not available.
Best Astros offer was reported to be Tucker, Paulino and Hernandez
Aaron Sapoznik
Multiple sources?
Reports I read suggested that the Astros were reluctant to part with SP’s Frances Martes or Joe Musgrove, purportedly attempting to get Rick Hahn to settle for David Paulino instead. Who can know for certain?
dodgerfan711
google “Astros offer for quintanna revealed” and even if it was just Kyle Tucker and a few toss ins that was a good package. Tucker is a stud and going to be a top 10 prospect very soon. Stop overvaluing Quintanna he is not an ace or worth the haul of a big time pitcher. Its like shelby miller all over again
Aaron Sapoznik
Alex Bregman was off the table in any negotiation for Jose Quintana. That much was made clear when the Astros reportedly refused his inclusion in their prior conversation regarding Chris Sale before the White Sox dealt him to the Red Sox. Bregman was a non-starter in talks for “Q” which obviously continued in earnest without him during the offseason.
Leif
Actually if you read the story it wasn’t an offer from Luhnow, that was an ask from the Sox which Luhnow rejected. I haven’t heard any actual offers for Quintana publicized yet.
kyleschwarbersmom
I’m willing to be banned from MLBTR if Cody’s grandma is also banned.
thegreatcerealfamine
Na just make him some sandwiches.
wsox05
It’s clear you don’t watch him pitch. He’s giving up less than a hit per inning. His problem has been walks.
But the thing that is making the biggest difference is that is HR% is up over 3%.
But his Ks are up as well. So he’s still pitching pretty well and considering he’s the best pitcher truly on the market. Everything is in the White Sox favor.
wsox05
So I guess since Francis Martes and Alex Bregman have been bad, that means they are worth Quintana now huh? That’s how you think.
Leif
Alex Bregman and Francis Martes has been bad? Better let Luhnow and Hinch know that so they can take them out of the game. After all they need to win some games.
Leif
I think Luhnow would nix that trade proposal also.
cachhubguy
I agree about the innings. He struggles to get to the sixth because of his pitch count. But good pitchers only go 6 innings these days. He’s cheap and controllable. That said, I don’t think he gets traded until the winter.
Mak83
Era to you is a stat that is indicative of how hard a pitcher is getting hit? Is that your point? Just want to make sure I understand before I make you cry…
JKB
I take ERA seriously. I do not take clowns who think ERA does not mean anything seriously
JKB
Dodgerfan is schooling pplama!
chichitog
Quality pitcher? So far, Quintana has shown to be anything but a quality pitcher. ChisSox aren’t going to get not even half of what they were offered for Quintana during the off season.
pplama
Which off-season trade offer did you like the best?
Pilzbrydroboy
You fans no nothing if you think Quintana is not getting a haul of prospects and a top 50 prospect. Teams overpay for players every year. Sox will wait for the right offer. And its obvious Hahn knows what hes doing.. theres alot of rumors that say hes gonna cost alot of prospects to aquire…..
Pilzbrydroboy
Everyone was shocked at the prospects the Sox got for Adam Eaton…did happen? Yes. Now that the yankees see what they got with Clint Frazier….. i would not be suprised if they make a big trade for Quinana for Rutherford and etc.
Leif
Yes we no nothing, but we sure do know something. I believe your correct that Quintana will more than likely command a top 50. I also feel he might still be a WS after trade dead line.
pplama
Sorry, but if you are going to nitpick grammar, know the difference between your and you’re
Leif
Touché , I typically don’t for that very reason.. haha
NickinAtl
was that another typo for douche? just axing.
Leif
More like my douche move
Priggs89
I think a lot of potential suitors have probably been at multiple games of his over the last month or so. I’d be willing to bet they’ve seen enough to believe he’s back to his normal self. It’d be a waste of resources to have their top guys actually at every single game that he pitches if they are convinced he’s back.
Rhino2017
Or a more plausible reason is that the Astros have two pitchers in McHugh & Keuchel coming back from the DL post allstar break and are as desperate as they were say 6 weeks ago. Surprising positive additions to the rotation in Peacock, Fiers and Martes will actually have the Astros returning from the AllStar break with a surplus of quality rotation arms.
Rhino2017
* Aren’t as desperate. (Sorry for the correction)
Leif
Rhino while I am ecstatic that Houston’s rotation might be complete when coming back from the ASG break, McHugh will be rusty and won’t be close to stretched out which equals stretching out the relievers. Martes/Musgrove will not be a long term help because they have never pitched a lot of innings. Keuchel can possibly go deep in games if he stays healthy. Is we get 160 innings out of Lance McCullars that will be way above his norm. As he hasn’t pitched much over 100 innings in one season. Morton hasn’t had a healthy season to ever pitch deep into the year.
Houston NEEDS to trade for a TOR pitcher and another lefty RP.
I love my Astros but our pitching staff is taxed and it will only get worse.
myaccount
Why are the Angels wasting their time, as if they could actually put a competitive package together for Quintana?
angels fan
If you actually read the article it could have been to scout other players
angelsfan4life
Odds are the Angels were there looking at Yolmer Sanchez considering that they need a second baseman.
alt2tab
Or Frazier. Or they were scouting Quintana so they have a better playbook on him when he’s traded to the Astros.
Aaron Sapoznik
The Angels could trade a DNA sample of Mike Trout to the rebuilding White Sox for Jose Quintana, not that Chicago has been any good at player development over the past 15-20 years.
Priggs89
Robertson looked really strong as well. So that’s an added bonus for the Sox.
johnnyg83
There were a couple of defensive lapses behind Quintana last night as well. Numbers could have been even better.
slider32
Scouts don’t care about results behind him, bottom line is he isn’t worth what he was over the winter with the start he had, he is not an ace.
pplama
Nobody called him an ace. But the contract adds a ton of value.
4 years of a #2 at < $10mil. gives teams incredible flexibility.
Kershaw, Quintana, Wood or
Tanaka, Quintana, Severino or
Keuchel, McCullers, Quintana
Make World Series wishcasting a whole lot easier.
PS- Scouts look very hard at what happens behind him, and the UMP and the Catcher
buehrle5687
I think they care about 10 K’s in 5.1 innings against a tough lineup.
billysbballz
Not the 3 runs and 110 pitches to get to the fifth?
Not the high walk rate this year?
Wtf guys be fair and not so bias!
Leif
How about having confidence in your infield and outfield to be able to pitch to soft contact?
buehrle5687
Quintana’s stats Since June
40 IP, 12 ER, (2.70 ERA) (5.22 in April)
45 K (10.13 K/9) (8.0 in April)
16BB, 32H (1.20 WHIP) (1.47 in April)
Priggs89
Yah, he significantly outpitched his final stat line. He looked fantastic the majority of the time he was out there. I was very impressed after being worried how he’d throw to that lineup in Colorado. That last ball over Melky’s head leading to the third run was definitely hit hard, but it was a play that any competent left fielder would’ve made look routine.
pplama
I was shocked at how much movement his Curve had at Coors. Smith did a terrible job framing the low glove side strike and his D gave extra outs.
Still wort a top 50 + a top 100 prospect + some filler
Aaron Sapoznik
For what it’s worth, White Sox CF Adam Engel also made two stellar catches in CF behind “Q” that saved him a couple of extra base hits.
Mikel Grady
5 innings 103 pitches 3 earned runs. What do you trade for a #3 starter
pplama
That is some excellent box score meatballing. .
Not sure why baseball even needs scouts with analysis like that.
Priggs89
10 runs in .2 innings for Lester today. What do you trade for a AA starter?
bastros88
that’s some Matt latos stats right there
Goop Pooberson
i’d give the cubs jeremy guthrie for him but only if they pay both contracts
WubbaLubbaDubDub
^^ new fave name: Goop Pooberson.
El Duderino
Lol, says the guy with the greatest name other than “Pickle Rick.”
Aaron Sapoznik
But only 4 of those runs were earned! lol
Aaron Sapoznik
Btw-Did everybody have a chance to check out the Kyle Schwarber HR Saturday and the subsequent dancing by the members of the Cubs bullpen? link to m.mlb.com
The Cubs bullpen ought to hurry up and do a rain dance before the 5th inning is complete this afternoon. lol
thegreatcerealfamine
Only 4 earned runs.
Priggs89
“Only 4 earned runs”… in 0.2 innings.
He also gave up back-to-back “unearned” homers before being taken out. Impressive.
thegreatcerealfamine
Check the box score Albert..then you to can be impressive.
johnnyg83
You need three good starters in the postseason. He’d be #2 on most of the teams looking at him.
THE JOKER
I don’t know much about the Angels but Quintana is a reach…the Sox want a Chris Sale type deal like they made with Boston….I think Frazier to the Red Sox/Yankees makes sense..but the Angels..needs bullpen/Starting pitching..but I’m a Cubs fan We have enough problems
slider32
Frazier to the Red Sox what?
Aaron Sapoznik
Because the Red Sox couldn’t possibly use an upgrade at 3B?
angelsfan4life412
the cubs need another pitcher, a true leadoff hitter and maybe another bullpen arm
angels fan
Angels have a good bullpen
angels fan
That’s been their strength this season
pplama
A lot of teams need ‘Pen help. And there are a ton of arms available. Don’t see that market getting bid up the way it has the last 2 years.
terry
Those scouts may indeed have been looking at other players beside Quintana. Frazier for example, and the Soxs have a lot of players on the market. .
johnnyg83
“Aces” Lester and Tanaka both getting shelled today. Good for A’s and WhiteSox
cachhubguy
Lester doesn’t matter. The Sox would not trade anybody good.
halos101
There’s no way the angels think they have a chance at quintana, so i’m curious as to who they are scouting. And i hope they sell but them scouting the rebuilding white sox isn’t a great sign, even though it doesn’t mean much
angelsfan4life412
maybe scouting for todd frazier next season?
halos101
possibly
pplama
I agree with the other poster that it was Yolmer Sanchez. Could be a 1.5 WAR upgrade for them, lots of team control, small prospect cost and no future on the Sox roster with Moncada.
halos101
yeah, makes sense
Leif
This whole Ace talk makes me laugh. Quintana is a solid TOR pitcher that would make ANY team stronger. He has playoff pitching capabilities. I am an Astros fan and am not a WS homer trying to get everything for him. Simply put he’s good. I don’t think the Astros will end up trading for him no matter how good I think he is. I could see the Astros doing a Gray/Dolittle trade . That might get some prospects out of Luhnow.
pplama
I agree that the Astros will key on (and get) Gray. But I don’t think the A’s would package a reliever with him.
Leif
I think Luhnow would push for that trade. I think it would be more enticing for Luhnow getting both a left handed reliever and a starter (risky) for a package of his higher prospects. Just a gut feeling and I could be completely and probably am completely wrong .
pplama
Yes Luhnow would want that. But the A’s wouldn’t do it for the same reason the Sox didn’t package Robertson with Eaton. You get more by bidding them up separately.
Leif
Would it be worth it for the Martes, Tucker, Fisher and fringe though?
pplama
No
That’s close to what it will take for Gray alone.
They could get Tucker, Perez, Fisher, fringe for just Gray.
Then turn and get someone like Luzardo+ fringe from the Nats, or Abreu + fringe from the Yanks or Raudes + Cedrola from the Red Sox for Doolittle.
Leif
Your probably correct, but if it takes all that for Gray my money says Luhnow would go ahead and drop it on Quintana. I really think the sticking point is Tucker.
Bruin1012
The Gray/Doolittle trade would be very costly.
Leif
That is NO doubt!
ChiSoxCity
Who the hell ever said Quintana is an ace? It’s ok to question his trade value to some degree, but please stop the nonsense. Basically, pitchers like Quintana are too valuable to trade for most teams. Considering the demand, it’s reasonable to expect a few elite prospects as appropriate compensation. Obviously, if you’re a team that’s more concerned with developing prospects in your minor league system than you are getting to a World Series, you shouldn’t be looking at pitchers like Q to begin with.
The Astros front office seems reluctant to commit to their team for some bizarre reason. This lack of commitment and indecision never pays off. There are far too many variables to winning a championship that any one team can control.
Worrying about a few prospects that are a few years away from producing when your big league team is loaded with talent and depth is gross mismanagement.
CriminalMethod
Last winter the White Sox wanted a similar package for Quintana that they got for Chris Sale. I remember tossing a hypothetical of Severino, Judge, and Mateo for Quintana. No White Sox fan thought it would be enough.
Now the Yankees are forced to call up guys, and its panning out really well. The White Sox will be lucky if they get a deal that’s similar to one they would have received 5 months ago.
Priggs89
Nobody thought it’d be enough because 2/3 of that package was bad in the majors last year, and the other 1/3 had a bad year in the lower minors. Severino looked like he was going to be a bullpen piece, Judge looked like he was going to be an all or nothing strikeout machine, and Mateo looked like a weak hitting middle infielder (still does).
If anyone, including the Yankees, predicted Severino and Judge to play like they have this year, there would’ve been no chance the Yankees would’ve offered that package. And if they somehow did predict it, the Sox obviously would’ve jumped all over it. Otherwise, that would’ve been a trade for 3 giant question marks at their lowest value. Very risky.
CriminalMethod
That’s exactly my point. Quintanas contract is still team friendly, but they gambled on him pitching like his usual self to keep his trade value sky high, which he has not. I think people saw Judge and just assumed he was another Jesus Montero who the Yankees were trying to fool another team into taking. I wanted Sale at any price and just didn’t see Quintana as a good enough consolation prize for Torres and/or Frazier.
pplama
Good. ‘Cause we want Rutherford + Mateo OR Adams + Acevedo OR Florial
Pilzbrydroboy
I could see that happening
Leif
Your completely ludicrous with you accusations. Whatever makes you think that the Astros lack commitment is a friggin thorn in your eye. A complete rebuild of the organization and tied with the most winning record in baseball says your FOS! Because Luhnow can tell when he has prospects that are going to pan out and is reluctant to trade them makes him indecisive is a GOOD thing.. Glad your not the Astros GM
cachhubguy
I agree with everything after your first sentence. Since last winter there have been plenty of Sox fans that called him an ace. Of course after his start this year, they have backed off that.
ScruffyTheJanitor
Unless the Angels have some serious blackmail on the WhiteSox organization, I don’t see how this trade happens. Matt Theiss, Jahmai Jones, and Cam Bedrosian is the best offer they could make, and not only does that no feel like enough, it would also screw up the progress they have made as an organizaion.
Aaron Sapoznik
Of the organizations who had scouts present to watch Jose Quintana on Saturday night, only the Yankees have a consensus top-10 (top-3 in most rankings) farm system. The Blue Jays and Cardinals systems are generally ranked in the middle tier while the Orioles, Angels and Royals are in the bottom 10, with the latter two bringing up the very bottom according to some sites. Besides having a poor farm system, the Royals would not be a prime candidate to land “Q” as a division rival of the White Sox.
Of course, there are other MLB clubs who have also reportedly been connected to Quintana that did not have scouts present last night. To varying degrees they include the contending Astros, Dodgers and Brewers who are each considered to have top-10 farm systems, as well as the Braves whose system is ranked #1 by many sites.
thegreatcerealfamine
Kyles mom says boo!
cws2019
Sure the host Rockies scouts also had an eye on Q, and they have plenty of talent to offer. So many cases where serious clubs lay in the weeds for who they really target.
pplama
It’s a sellers market:
Cubs, Astros, Yankees, Brewers, Rox, Dodgers all have #2/#3 starter needs and the prospects to get one. With Gray, Quintana and…… ? as the available choices.
While the Royals, Angels, DBacks, Red Sox, debate someone like Teheran as a consolation prize.
Aaron Sapoznik
Agreed, although if Julio Teheran was actually made available by the Braves he would hardly be considered a “consolation prize” as a starting pitcher with comparable stats and a team friendly contract similar to that of Jose Quintana.
Leif
Well the next month has the possibility of making a substantial difference of already elite ball teams. That being said, it could also change the teams ability to shine for years to come.
kbarnoski26
Quintana had a bad start in April, may was okay, but June and July have been stellar. If he keeps it up, the White Sox will get what they want.
Dnaiel
Does anyone think a package of camargo (who can play all infield positions well and is hittings as well), teheran (who pitches amazing away from suntrust and a friendly contract) and a top pitching prospect get a deal for quintana done?
Priggs89
Not unless the Sox have a deal lined up to ship Teheran elsewhere for really good prospects… I don’t see that happening, so it really makes no sense for them.
Rallyshirt
Even above talent, Q’s attitude and work ethic make him an impact player anywhere he goes and GMs know it. Take any +pitcher out there and give him Q’s luck and I guarantee he ends up with some behavioral disorder. This guy is a boss.
Leif
Does seem Quintana has a good attitude. I don’t know that as fact. Though during Arizona fall league it seemed as though he was getting along with some Astros
Priggs89
Obviously none of us are in the clubhouse so we can’t be 100% sure, but Chris Sale did mention something about how strong Quintana is mentally after he was traded (think right before the Boston series). I can’t imagine how frustrating it has to be pitching as well as he has over his career and not getting anywhere near the amount of wins* he deserves. The defense behind him has been bad for years, and the team can never seem to score for him for the most part. I really do think he deserves better and hope he goes to a contender, just as Sale did.
*And I know wins are a horrible way to judge a pitcher when scouting (clearly not what this post is intended to do), but I’d be shocked if any starting pitchers don’t care about their record.
Rallyshirt
AllStar with nothing close to a winning record?
He’s been known for years in Chicago the team wishes they could’ve given him more run support. He’s pitched like a 20 win guy for at least four years, yet I think only one of those years he broke 10 W’s.
pplama
I think that’s why the Braves have been rumored to have interest. He’d be great as their #2. Cost controlled and a great mentor for that insanely talented group of pitching prospects they have.
Rallyshirt
Figure his previous years were all behind Sale, I agree he’s a terror #2 behind a wear down #1. It’s hard to say he’s a #1 in Chicago, but he’s the best we have.
dazedatnoon
As for the Angels involvement, I’m sure it was in regards to Y. Sanchez or a bullpen arm. That being said, is it possible the Angels could make an offer for Q and include Jahmai Jones and a PTBNL (Jordan Adell)? I know they can’t move until after the world series but can they “technically” be included in such a trade at this point?
Angels could be interested in winning now while Trout is in peak form (even though currently on the DL). Quintana would be a long term fit for the team in need of a starter in a bad way. Both Jones and Adell are several years away from the majors, so maybe???
angelsfan4life412
no way, the angels don’t need to trade from their thin farm system. I think they need to sign another bat, then sign alex cobb or hellickson and they are ready to go for a run next year
dazedatnoon
was hoping someone would answer the question about the ptbnl…..could a guy like Jordan Adell or Pavin Smith be included in a trade deadline deal as a ptbnl and then moved over to the new organization after the world series is completed?
its not ideal, but would open up some options for more potential bidders
pplama
NO.
Can’t trade a kid from this year’s draft as a PTBNL
El Duderino
Actually, I’m pretty sure after the most recent collective bargaining agreement, players can be traded the same year in which they were drafted.
pplama
Players are not eligible to be traded until after the WS of the year they are drafted. Any PTBNL must be eligible to be traded at the time the trade is made. So, because recently drafted players are not CURRENTLY eligible to be traded, they cannot be PTBNL’s on deals made before the conclusion of the next WS.
_kherz23
Could the White Sox and Angels possibly match up for a Mike Trout trade? Quintana and 2 of the white Sox top 5 prospects plus another prospect in the 5-10 range?
Leif
I’m not going to say never, but highly unlikely that the Angels let Mike Trout go… just not a good idea
pplama
Doesn’t make sense for either team.
thegreatcerealfamine
He has a no trade clause.
Sam
How bout that dodgers fan?? What an A$$
raz427
I’m a dodger fan and I think Q is a solid 2 in any rotation in the bigs. However LA has Wood who is having an exceptional year and is cheaper and having better results. Q has a better track record but me personally, I don’t think it’s smart to have FOUR lefties in October. Hill looks like he’s turned it around and I would like them to get a RHP. I know Gray will cost two arms and a leg. I rather stand put and get another reliever for our pen. Our starters have the best ERA and WHIP in the NL so need to change anything up. Ideally a guy like Volquez if he wasn’t injured or perhaps a Feldman is something I’d look into. LAD has the best record in MLB and it’s no fluke, rather sure up a few pen holes and possibly get a guy off the bench for PH roles.
pplama
Who do you see as their game 3 starter in the Playoffs/World Series?
raz427
I honestly see it as Hill or possibly McCarthy. I would love for them to get a RHP in there but Maeda’s been GOD awful and Roberts doesn’t have a lick of trust in him. I know on paper our rotation 3-5 doesn’t look as appealing if Q or Gray were in it…but the Cubs won a WS with lackey and Indians made it to game 7 with Carassco and Salazar last year. I would call KC to ask their price on either Herrera or Soria. Wood was a low key acquisition in 2015 and he’s been healthy finally and just been a bulldog this year for us.
angels fan
Comparing lackey to carasco and Salazar ? Wow
raz427
Talking about depth in pitching rotation. Indians lost their 2 and 3 and were fell one inning short of a title. I rather have a lockdown pen instead of another starter that will cost us too much.
raz427
Quick comment about the Red Sox 3B situation. Would they call the Giants for Nunez? He is familiar with the AL East given his time with NYY and he’s not overly expensive and would bridge the gap for Rafael Devers for 2019. He would help them either top of the lineup or in the 7-8 hole. Also he can play OF as well if I’m not mistaken.
pplama
Nunez re-injured his hammy.
raz427
Nvm good call. Sorry about that. How about Suarez? Reds have Senzel waiting in the wings.
WhiteSox2020
Everybody is asking why the Angels scout would be there.. why not? They are only 3 games behind in the wild card race. And this is with Trout out the last month and a half. They could make a run for the playoffs, and Quintana would surely help.
Priggs89
That’s not why they are asking. Obviously Quintana would help the Angels, but their farm system is horrible, and they wouldn’t be able to put together any sort of competitive package.
Pilzbrydroboy
How about Moncada, Lopez, Fulmer and Burger for Trout
pplama
Doesn’t make sense for either team.
Also, not that it matters, but can’t trade Burger.
Pilzbrydroboy
Im hoping the sox make a big offer to Manny Machado when hes a free agent. Hes young and would fit well with the rebuild. Sox should definetely have the cap space
raz427
You can’t deal players who were drafted this year I believe, Burger would have to be out of the equation.
Pilzbrydroboy
That would be a pretty good prospect haul for the angels… sox would still have Kopech, Roberts, Giolito and Collins as top prospects and still have a decent farm system
Pilzbrydroboy
I think the sox will definetely have the prospects after a quintana trade.. to at least consider
thekid9
Whooooole lot of Johnny Superscouts in this thread.
Blueberry93
Quintana.. that creep can roll, man.