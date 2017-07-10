Minor MLB Transactions: 7/10/17

Here are the latest minor moves from around the game:
- The Yankees have released first baseman Chris Carter, per the MLB.com transactions page. While Carter accepted one outright assignment from the club previously, with the Yankees calling him back up shortly thereafter, he’ll return to free agency this time around. Despite his struggles — a .201/.284/.370 slash over 208 plate appearances on the season — there ought to be a fair bit of interest in the 30-year-old. After all, Carter mashed 41 long balls last year and carried a .221/.318/.474 batting line over the five prior seasons. For organizations interested in getting ahold of some righty pop off the bench, Carter ought to hold appeal — particularly since the Yankees are paying his $3.5MM salary.
- The Dodgers have acquired outfielder Todd Cunningham from the Cardinals, also per the transactions page. Cunningham, a 28-year-old switch-hitter, has seen brief MLB action in three seasons but has spent the bulk of his time at Triple-A in recent years. Since joining the Cards as a minor-league deal over the winter, he has slashed .270/.401/.400 with as many walks as strikeouts (37 apiece) over 286 plate appearances at Triple-A Memphis.
Comments
JDGoat
I remember the hot takes in the offseason when people thought Carter was gonna have a better season than Thames…
DrLagwagon
Yea we should have listened to the brewers fans when they said he was a bum
William
They don’t know they Guess, like the Rest of us fans,
BSPORT
He will be a good pick up. He hasn’t hit his hot streak yet and he will be playing for his baseball life if he gets another chance. Glad I don’t have to watch him strikeout anymore in pinstripes.
winston2b
I don’t see him being a good pick up, would anybody out there want him on their team right now, how does he make you better? Watched him in Milwaukee last year, led the NL in homeruns and they couldn’t wait to get rid of him.
Joe Kerr
an American league team needing a DH can risk very little (prorated league minimum)and pick him up hoping he finds his long ball swing that he had last year.
darkstar61
Ignoring the HR, Carter amazingly had just 81 hits last season …over more than 600 PA
That pitiful showing is almost incomprehensible, and indicates why his team wanted nothing to do with him despite that “long ball swing” – he is absolutely worthless outside the occasional HR
So the risk is “maybe he gains his HR stroke back, and maybe those HRs come at times which are beneficial to the club, and maybe you get him for 2018 too; because those three maybes all taking place are the only way you get any value at all out of him” …but that’s a pretty big risk for almost any team who would be much better off seeing if some controllable minor leaguer might instead use the time to develop into a serviceable piece for the 2018 season.
hodor
You don’t think he was playing for his baseball life after being DFA’ed the first time? I don’t think he will be answering anymore wake up calls.
Joeycalexc
Make the trade Klentak send TJ and neshek to Yankees
thegreatcerealfamine
Final notice..no thanks!!!
CompanyAssassin
So the cards gave up Cunningham for…?
mchaney317
Do you really think they got anything more than cash for him?
Marvels1022
Two beers and a bucket of balls.
sufferfortribe
……and 3 Dodger Dogs. No condiments.
rivera42
Good riddance to Chris Carter. I really don’t see how he holds any appeal to a team. Not only does he not help a team win games, he will actually sabotage his team’s chances to win the game. The man is inept on both sides of the ball. If he were a basketball player, he’d hold immense value to a tanking team like the 76ers. Baseball? Eh, not so much.
At least he has his charismatic personality to fall back on. Last sentence is obvious sarcasm.
Phillies2017
Carter will continue to find major league jobs. I can see him joining KC next year with Hosmer and Moustakas gone.
mikeyank55
KC won’t make that kind of mistake. On the other hand the Mets will jump on signing him. Carter satisfies their number one criteria for new player acquisitions: HE is virtually FREE. CHEAP Wilpons love these kind of players. Plus they can flip Duda for the MOST $$$. Net result is that they have more money for Dodgers Memorabilia!
costergaard2
Ouch
frankiegxiii
Chris Carter to sugar land skeeters. Independent ball trade rumors dot calm
padresfan
Ain’t the end of the road for him
Might do him good going to Korea like I was saying after the brewers cut him