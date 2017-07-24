Pitching Rumors: Gray, Verlander, Darvish, Dodgers, Straily

With the non-waiver deadline a week from today, here’s a look at some of the talk pertaining to the top names available on the pitching market…
- MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand writes that the Mariners could be considering a run at Sonny Gray. Though intradivision trades are rare, GM Jerry Dipoto has already made multiple trades within the division (including the Danny Valencia trade with Gray’s Athletics), Feinsand observes. (Additionally, A’s president Billy Beane has also dealt with division rivals more frequently than most presidents/GMs). One obstacle, of course, would be the Mariners’ farm system. Seattle has already dealt Tyler O’Neill to the Cardinals for Marco Gonzales, and the M’s acquired David Phelps for a four-prospect package headlined by well-regarded young outfielder Brayan Hernandez as well. Feinsand notes that Gray would very likely require the Mariners to part with top prospect Kyle Lewis, though there’d need to be additional prospects in any package, and it’s not clear if Seattle could cobble together a bid that would top the rest of the field.
- The Tigers are “aggressively shopping” Justin Verlander, Feinsand hears, but Detroit also “doesn’t appear willing to eat much” of Verlander’s remaining contract to facilitate a deal. Feinsand spoke to one American League GM that termed most of the talks regarding Verlander as “idle conversation,” though that GM also predicted that the former Cy Young winner will be moved by next Monday’s deadline.
- The Dodgers were interested in Rangers ace Yu Darvish even before Clayton Kershaw’s back injury, writes Jon Morosi of MLB.com. The timetable for Kershaw’s return, once determined, will further impact their level of interest in Darvish and other arms on the market. Morosi hears that among Dodgers’ top prospects, the team is most attached to right-hander Walker Buehler, who has already ascended to Triple-A and could conceivably help the club in 2017. Texas, meanwhile, would likely target two of the Dodgers’ top four prospects (Buehler, Yadier Alvarez, Alex Verdugo and Willie Calhoun), per Morosi, which is a steep but largely unsurprising ask with the Rangers seemingly on the fence about whether to move Darvish at all.
- The Marlins are missing an important opportunity to try to convince a team to overpay for right-hander Dan Straily, opines Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Teams like the Cubs, Twins, Brewers and Mariners are all on the hunt for controllable arms, and Straily is controlled through 2020 with very solid numbers dating back to Opening Day 2016. The paucity of quality arms available could allow the Fish to accelerate their rebuild by cashing in on Straily, but the Marlins are instead shopping only their relievers and “perhaps Dee Gordon,” according to Sherman.
Comments
24TheKid
I don’t want this to happen but I think a package of, Lewis, Neidert, Povse, Gonzalez and Viera could get it done.
greenarrow1150
They aren’t good enough. I still see the brewers trading for Gray, and getting Brinson. Gray may be the only real game changing pitcher on the market, and Seattle can’t risk getting rid of their tiny farm system. That would be dumb.
24TheKid
I don’t see how Brinson is any better than Lewis at all. I don’t think Lewis is way better, by they seem like similar players and Lewis is a year younger.
Just Another Fan
Brinson is categorically a better player than Lewis.
Lewis has 200 total PA as a pro in the lower minors, Brinson has 2500 PA across all levels.
REALLY silly to comp the 2 right now. In 2 years you might have a point but right now, Brinson has the value and the numbers to back himself up, Lewis doesn’t have anything other than his draft position (and even Brinson was a 1st rounder too).
Just Another Fan
Saw that bit about how the Brewers are going to put Brinson on the table if Sonny is still available on deadline day. If that happens, I’m guessing Gray is going to be a Brewer. Would hope Phillips is in the deal too. Brinson, Phillips and one more from outside the top 30 for Gray is about market value – or at least what Beane is shooting for in a return.
madmanTX
The Rangers will take all 4 of those guys…and whatever else you have to give, Dodgers.
underdog
For a rental? Their 4 top prospects? Yeah, no, not happening. Darvish is great, but for two months the LA front office is not giving up 4 top prospects. I’d say Calhoun and Alvarez could be possible though.
frankiegxiii
Good one
craiglambert50
Possibly, don’t want to see it either. Won’t catch Astros this year or next. So why throw away our future for a WC spot… Starting to strongly dislike dipoto
sufferfortribe
DiPoto depleted the Angels system, and they are suffering because of it. Now he’s doing the same in Seattle.
YankeeMan3099
Seattle doesn’t have enough pieces to get a deal done for Gray they only have one good outfield prospect and even him alone won’t be enough to land Gray they could have maybe got Gray if they didn’t trade those prospects to the Marlins for Phelps and if they didn’t do that trade with the Cards.
24TheKid
Maybe Dipoto has secretly worked for the Astros the last 5 or so years.
tsolid
Angels NEVER had much to deplete. When you’re in a BIG market you don’t need to keep mediocre prospects around. Unless you name someone they got rid of that became an everyday ML player
CursedRangers
I love this time of the year in baseball. Wish my team was in a better situation, but the trade deadline is fun to keep up with.
hozie007
Wouldn’t be surprised to see the Dodgers go after Verlander with Kershaw going on DL with what appears to be a chronic lower back problem. They are one of few teams that can afford his salary …..plus it puts him closer to Kate and the LA limelight.
Jmpshorty
If they do though it comes down to salary. If the Tigers won’t eat most of his salary then they won’t get fantastic prospects. The better the prospects means they need to eat more money. I could see the Dodgers giving up two lower level pitchers for Verlander though assuming the Tigers don’t eat any salary.
Tim Garrow
Brewers need to make a move that helps short term and long term. Could use a pitcher that is considered a 1 or 2 type and controllable for the next 2 and half years or more . The only way they will
Match up against the Dodgers( Kershaw), Nationals (Scherzer) and Cubs(Quintana) . Pitching is what WINS the Big one and they quite don’t have it . Bring in that (Horse) and help that rebuild!!!!
Just Another Fan
Absolutely no reason to trade Gray to Seattle, who have a far inferior farm and just traded the one guy the A’s would want the most in O’Neill. A’s far better off keeping him and trying again in the offseason or next deadline.
pdubs2907
Lewis is probably the one they’d want the most but yes, Seattle’s farm is trash.