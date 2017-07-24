NL Central Rumors: Kinsler, Cardinals, McCutchen, Herrera

The Brewers were connected to Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler over the weekend, and ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick adds some more context. Per Crasnick, while the two sides have discussed Kinsler, those talks were more about Detroit trying to package Kinsler with left-hander Justin Wilson in a deal. The Brewers “would love to have Kinsler,” Crasnick writes, but their primary focus at this point is on improving the rotation and/or bullpen. Milwaukee is actively exploring trades for help in both areas, according to Crasnick.
- Stephen Piscotty’s groin injury, originally hoped to require only a minimal 10-day stay on the disabled list, will now keep the outfielder sidelined for a longer period of time, writes Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The Cardinals will reevaluate Piscotty on their upcoming homestand in search of a new timetable for his return to the field. It’s been a disappointing season for Piscotty, who has slashed just .236/.348/.371 in the first season of a six-year, $33.5MM contract extension.
- Goold also notes that Cardinals righty Lance Lynn has been the “topic of ongoing discussions with other teams” and points out that both Lynn and minor league right-hander Luke Weaver are lined up to start on Tuesday of this week. While there have been no indications that a deal involving Lynn is especially close to fruition, Weaver would be able to step into his spot on usual rest if the Cards do line up a Lynn trade in short order.
- The Pirates are leaning against trading Andrew McCutchen, tweets Rob Biertempfel of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, but they’ve also yet to give him a definite indication that they plan to pick up his $14.5MM club option. That seems like all but a formality at this juncture, given McCutchen’s resurgence at the plate over the past couple of months. The 30-year-old’s .292/.384/.507 batting line places him among the game’s most productive center fielders, even if his glovework in the outfield is still drawing poor marks from defensive metrics.
- The Reds may not get a look at Dilson Herrera in 2017, as Triple-A manager Delino DeShields recently told Redleg Nation’s Jason Linden, “from what I’ve been told, he’s probably done for the year” due to a shoulder injury. Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer writes that no one in the Cincinnati front office has offered such a definitive take just yet, though he reports that team doctors are set to evaluate Herrera in Cincinnati this week. Acquired in last year’s Jay Bruce trade, the 23-year-old Herrera hit .264/.312/.397 in 265 Triple-A plate appearances this season. Herrera also battled shoulder issues in 2016 and spent most of this past Spring Training as a DH due to his shoulder.
Comments
billyj
Just like the Brewers were “very fond” of Travis D’arnaud last year when trading Lucroy. Fake news.
I can just picture the Brewers front office laughing in a room hysterically when they hear these things posted online and believed by others.
baumer16
As Crasnick wrote, including Kinsler in the deal for Wilson would lessen the blow of prospects the Brewers would have to give up to make the deal. Kinsler would be more of a salary dump for Detroit. So in that case I’m sure the Brewers would love to have Kinsler if it means giving up less
lagoon22
Kinsler’s contract is team friendly, I don’t know why people think it would be a salary dump. If anything, it would increase the prospect price.
Andrew Farrug
Crasnick is high
Steve Adams
The Brewers rejected a trade of d’Arnaud for Lucroy and were never reported to be “very fond” of d’Arnaud anywhere that I saw.
And even if they don’t trade for Kinsler, that’s hardly an indication that they don’t have some level of interest in doing so.
billyj
Check twitter timelines from around that trade. It was the banter going back and forth when the Brewers were said to be negotiating with Mets and Rangers about Lucroy. Its the game that’s played. Mets were said to be offering D”arnaud and the actual quote from a beat writer said that the Brewers were said to be “very fond” of him.
I’d rather have Jed Lowrie than Kinsler. Less money and Lowrie is putting up better stats. Package Lowrie with Sonny Gray or Sean Manaea and it solves 2 holes,
Crewfan620
And costs the brewers even more prospects in return. They have stood pretty firm that they aren’t clearing out the farm to contend this year so unless Beane is accepting a deal that significantly favors the Brewers, it doesn’t make much sense from Milwaukee’s perspective.
Todda1
He’s not a salary dump at all, even in a somewhat down season he’s still been a 2 war player on an 11mil contract.
baumer16
Crasnick just basically said he was. Read what he said.
Todda1
Crasnick is wrong plain and simple.
Andrew Farrug
He also said that Jaime Garcia was a twin…guess what? He’s not.
mrnatewalter
In fairness, almost everyone said Jaime Garcia was a Twin.
baumer16
That deal was actually agreed upon and then something fell through on the medicals of the prospect so the deal fell through. Same as Gomez to the Mets a few years back, both teams agreed on the trade, medicals fell through. Do you need help understanding how all this works?
yankeeaddiction
Good post about all the teams with a chance to win the NL central this year. I don’t care about standings- I am telling everyone right now the Cubs will not be in the playoffs in 2017.
zwmartin
Lol
gocincy
Well, I’m glad you got that on the record. I’ve been up for days wondering what you were thinking.
braves25
You might want to start paying attention to the standings! Brewers have been in a tail spin lately….not as bad as your Yankees…The Cubs and Pirates have been winning! The Cubs are now tied w the Brewers for the division lead and having fun…The Brewers are starting to show they are likely still a year away.
The Cubs might end up running away with the central.
pdubs2907
Dude we get it. You’ve said the Cubs won’t be in the playoffs 100 times. You’re wrong, but you’re on record ok?
cubsfan2489
Yankee troll, go away. There’s no guarantee the Yankees even make it to the playoffs. Cubs have a better chance. Seriously tho, go away
bsteady7
I hope the Yankees do make it. And the Cubs beat them in the series
YankeeMan3099
Yanks will get Gray and Alonso without giving up Torres and Frazier we still got plenty of other prospects that the A’s like to get a deal done this will be the deal.
Yanks acquire: Gray and Alonso
A’s acquire: Mateo, Acevedo, Tate, and Mckinney.
I just read that Cashman’s preference is Gray over Darvish because he’s younger and has 2 more years of club control which makes sense.
Sam.rhodes16
I’ll bite on this post. Gray and Alonso will cost (in reality) Frazier as the headliner, Kap/Sheffield as the main secondary piece, and then Fowler OR Andujar and Acevedo OR Tate,
YankeeMan3099
I think the Yanks can get a deal done without having to give up Torres or Frazier the fact that the A’s have been scouting the Yanks system for the last week or 2 tells me they know they aren’t getting either Torres or Frazier and are looking at other guys because if they were dead set on getting Frazier or Torres then they wouldn’t even waste time scouting the Yanks system.
LADreamin
You’re missing two headlining prospects going back to the As in that proposal. Otherwise, it looks good.
Sam.rhodes16
I’m positive they’re scouting out the lower level prospects to figure out which ones to target. There’s no sense in dealing Gray without one of Torres or Frazier being in the return. I don’t have a dog in this fight either, so my opinion isn’t being swayed by fandom here.
YankeeMan3099
Mateo and Andujar are good enough to headline a deal or even Sheffield our system is deep enough where we don’t have to surrender Torres or Frazier to get a deal done.
YankeeMan3099
My point is that if the A’s know they wont get either Torres or Frazier then there’s no point in them scouting the lower levels they would just end talks with the Yanks completely why waste time going to scout? If I am the Yanks I would do a deal like this:
Yanks acquire Gray, Alonso
A’s acquire Mateo, Sheffield, Tate, Mckinney
Acevedo gets taken out for the better prospect in Sheffield
bsteady7
Hater
thor would look better in red
they are going to win the central if Anderson takes too long to get back. the pirates aren’t good enough to pitch their way through and the cards ahould sell. simple as that.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
The Pirates should use the potential of a deadline trade to offer Cutch another team friendly extension.
I’d offer to replace the club option with a 4 year, $60 million deal and be willing to go up to as much as $70 million. Front load the first two years, if that helps.
batman
Personally, I dont think that will be enough to keep Cutch around. I think he will be looking for something greater than what Fowler got with the Cards. Hes taken the team friendly deal once, I wouldnt be surprised if he doesnt want to do it again.
And technically his wife is more of a PA girl than Pittsburgh girl with DuBois being 2 hours northeast of the city, lol.
dmere31
Cutch wants to stay in Pittsburgh. He’s not about the money.
gozurman1
I just do not know if they want to keep him for 4 or 5 more years given his age and he is already showing a few cracks. His game is built on speed. I do not see him getting traded this trade deadline as they are still in the Central race. I do see him getting traded this off season when teams will be looking to retool for next season and his value will never be higher. I love Cutch but only see him declining maybe not next season but the season after. If they do not get a quality offer, they will exercise the option and look to move him after that.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
I was ready to trade Cutch in the winter for Joe Ross and Reynaldo Lopez, so…I definitely thought he was declining physically, as well.
But, if that were true, it’s likely he wouldn’t be able to rebound as he did this year, a year older. So, I believe he (finally after being stubborn for a year) made a swing change and can be good for a few more years.
Basically, I thought he was Carl Crawford and now, I’m thinking he can be Torii Hunter.
Plus, it’s not just baseball…attendance down 24% and TV ratings down bigger than that…if they trade Cutch….that’s all the fat blowhard and the vulture media would need to bury the team in minds of most fans.
If they don’t get the next cable deal right (up in 2019), they will go back to the AAAA team of 1994-2011.
gozurman1
It will all depend on what they get offered for Cutch. If they get offered next to nothing, they will try to extend. It will ultimately come down to what Cutch wants to do. If he wants to stay, he knows he will have to take less than market value. I believe there is a chance he will get extended but with the season he is having, they Bucs may well get offered ransom for him and I can see him going and the large man’s opinion will not matter.. The Local blowhards on the air will try to bury the team no matter what they do. They can find a negative no matter what happens. Just like Liriano. You hear crickets about that deal now because he is stinking just as bad in Toronto as he was in Pgh. Kind of hard to say it would have been better to keep in on the books with the way he is pitching.
cardfan2011
Interesting. I really wonder what the Cardinals would get in a return for Lynn
slide
mo/girsh would get nnyl
STLShadows
Probably 2 to 3 mid level prospects similar to the JD Martinez trade, I’m sure the Cardinals will wait till near the end of the deadline and see what the best offers are
Andrew Farrug
Haha Kinsler doesn’t have negative value. He’s not a salary dump!!! He’s a borderline Hall of Famer on a reasonable contract with an elite mix of gold glove defense, base running, and a power bat.
baumer16
It’s starting to get hilarious listening to tigers fans be in complete denial over the value of Kinsler. Unless Crasnick is completely lying, he just said in the article he’s a salary dump.
Andrew Farrug
Haha Crasnick isn’t lying he’s just not that smart…
Phillies2017
Dilson Herrera is out of options next year
gocincy
Should the Reds sign Cozart to an extension? If Herrera is not a major leaguer – and that’s conceivable, given his health and history- then sign Cozart as a steady bridge to all the very young middle infielders from Cuba and elsewhere arrive. (I’m not sure I even believe this argument yet, so I’m curious to hear what others think of Herrera, etc.)
forwhomjoshbelltolls
I think Dilson Herrera has been the “second baseman of the future” for three teams now and that he’s not much closer to fulfilling that role than he was when the Pirates traded him for Marlon Byrd.
Four years ago.
billypucks
Red Sox should look at trading for Wilson and Kinsler to play third.
That would make most sense if Devers shows he’s not ready. Wilson is a lefty bullpen arm they need. I hope they don’t make that trade but I have feeling they will.
Darvish will stay with Texas as they are on nice winning streak and want way too much for a rental starter.
Sonny Gray will be dealt.
But to who is big??????
I think Yanks will stick with Headley at first who is hitting much better from left side and Bird supposedly will be back in September.
Yanks may tweak rotation but I think the fanbase rather see a Chance Adams or Caleb Smith then a Jaimie Garcia type!
I happen think Smith will be a good lefty starter in that rotation going forward. Throws strokes with four avg to somewhat above avg pitches. Great control.