Minor MLB Transactions: 7/11/17

Here are the day’s minor moves…

The Orioles announced that infielder Paul Janish and first baseman/outfielder David Washington have both cleared waivers and been sent outright to Triple-A Norfolk. The veteran Janish has the option to reject the assignment in favor of free agency, though he’s accepted a number of outrights from the O’s in the past and figures to do so once again. The 34-year-old Janish has appeared in exactly 14 games for the Orioles in each of the past three season but went just 2-for-26 at the plate in this year’s run. Janish has never offered much with the bat but is an excellent defensive shortstop and will continue to provide depth in Triple-A. Washington, meanwhile, made his Major League debut with Baltimore this season. The 26-year-old collected six plate appearances and punched out five times in a brief cup of coffee. The longtime Cardinals farmhand has a strong track record in Triple-A, though, where he’s hit .267/.343/.518 with 38 homers in 682 plate appearances.