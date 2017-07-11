Red Sox Notes: Neshek, Devers, Sale

The Red Sox have “keen interest” in Phillies righty Pat Neshek, reports WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford. The 36-year-old Neshek (who has already tossed a scoreless inning in tonight’s All-Star Game) is widely expected to be traded, given his status as an impending free agent on baseball’s worst team. The sidearmer has worked to a pristine 1.27 ERA with 9.2 K/9, 1.3 BB/9 and a 36.5 percent ground-ball rate thus far in 2017. And, unlike in many previous seasons, Neshek has held left-handed opponents in check quite well. Right-handed opponents are hitting .234/.253/.286 against Neshek this season, while lefties are hitting .180/.231/.313. The Boston Globe’s Nick Cafardo reported that the Sox had scouted Neshek over the weekend as well, and he’s also been linked to the Nationals this summer.
More on the Red Sox…
- A promotion to Triple-A Pawtucket could be just days away for third base prospect Rafael Devers, writes Alex Speier of the Boston Globe. The 20-year-old Devers has crushed Double-A pitching this season, hitting at a .300/.369/.575 clip with 18 homers, which led to a second appearance on a Futures Game roster in is career. While many expect the Sox to trade for help at the hot corner, Speier notes that Devers could emerge in the Majors later this summer and provide Boston with a boost at its greatest position of need. Manager John Farrell has said that Devers will play in Triple-A before jumping to the Majors, though one would imagine that a strong showing there would tempt the Red Sox to take a glimpse at their potential third baseman of the future.
- Speier also spoke to Chris Sale, a number of his Red Sox teammates, and many other players throughout the American League about what, specifically, makes Sale such a dominant force on the mound. He also breaks down Sale’s unique delivery in terms of horizontal and vertical release point, noting that while a few other lefties have a similar release most are relievers (with the exception of Oakland lefty Sean Manaea), and none with that arm slot have Sale’s velocity. Speier breaks down each of Sale’s offerings using info from Brooks Baseball, Baseball Savant and other data sources, and the column even includes an animation to illustrate what it’s like to face Sale from the batter’s box. It’s an interesting look at one of the game’s great talents that is stuffed with quotes from his peers, coaches and others.
Comments
dodgerfan711
The phillies plan of trading nothing for Neshek and hoping he has a good season has worked perfectly. Philly should get a nice return for him
Astros_fan_84
Astros made a bad move.
jrod7451
Not a bad move. We didn’t need him, he wasn’t happy here and we didn’t want to get stuck paying him his $7 million option.
redsox for_life
No trade!! Keep Marrero l!!!Devers for september
eaterofbirds
ugh….225 and falling.
yeah, keep him, lol. Guys out of baseball in months
natesp4
Not that this correction means much but it’s a little more like .225 and rising. He was at like .150 for a while and has hit not quite as atrociously as of late.
BSPORT
Devers
empiresam
Never. Not worth a top prospect. Not to a team where he won’t close and will leave at the end of the year.
WhiteSox4ever
Come on be real !
bencole
lol I don’t think he was suggesting trading Devers for Neshek. No ones that dumb. I think he wants Devers called up, that has to be what he meant.
JDGoat
The thing that makes Sale so hard is that his slider/fastball have the exact same arm slot, arm speed, and release point. You literally don’t know what you’re swinging at until it’s behind you.
koldjerky
Who says no Neshek, Franco for Devers and say a 10-15 guy?
Mike M
Bahahahaha
Brixton
The Red Sox do
mnsports
Red Sox
Bruin1012
Red Sox
chesteraarthur
No one, because the red sox front office will have already hung up
conaboya
I wish, but the sox would laugh.
William
Come on Man , The Double AA Player that nobody know will pan out against ML Pitching for a Starting 3rd Baseman with Power and an cannon for Arm and an All-star relief Pitchers , Boston has got to Empty farm system of top two Prospects and one major League Player of Starting Capability from the red Sox for these two Guys !
Mike M
Not sure if serious.
EndinStealth
Could you say that in English?
William
Every one in The Major League front Office would and So will the Phils !
a1544
Phillies
hawaiiphil
That deal is not based in reality but neshak and Franco for devers and fatty panda plus $10-15 million and it might work
eaterofbirds
what are you smokin?
EndinStealth
If the Sox said yes to that I’d sell them 10 bridges.
Bruin1012
Red Sox are not trading Devers unless it’s in a blockbuster.
sports101
I expect the jays to try and make a deal if they can, this guy would fit in perfectly in their bullpen, if they’re buyers
JDGoat
Way bigger needs than a rental reliever. If they come out hot after the break I could see it, but they’re looking more and more like sellers.
William
Devers is 20 years Old and already has weight problem , can you Panda Bear in Boston now !in five Years ,
IRAwillsetthemfree
So did ortiz and he was terrible
karmapuhlease
You’re right. All we gotta do is get devers on the juice and he can do it to
Brixton
Franco is awful, and Devers is a top 20 overall prospect who’s raking in the minors
Mike M
#5 on BP and #6 on BA mid season ranks
Bruin1012
Kung fu panda was pretty good first five years in San Francisco I think Boston wouldn’t mind that kind of production for the next five years
shawnybig
The Sox wouldn’t trade Kung Fu Panda ( salary dump) and Devers for Stanton and Prado but they would for an old old reliever talented but near the end and a young third baseman with a cannon Who can’t bat his weight Devers is better than him today. . You are crazy to think that could happen DemBroski does trade away prospects but not for that type a package
Mike M
This trade makes no sense. Where would Stanton play?
rycm131
I wonder if the Twins would give up Buxton for a pitcher?
chesteraarthur
depends on the pitcher, pobably
start_wearing_purple
The price would be much higher than you’d want to pay. Buxton may not be putting up the numbers the Twins want but they won’t let him go without a serious return.
cozens2017roy
Neshek and Howie Kendrick for either Chavis or Shawaryn, Nogosek, and Mata
Bruin1012
Can Hendrick really play third if he can then that is possibility but I’m not sure he can play third on a consistent basis.
Bruin1012
Mata might be the sticking point in that proposal may Cedroia instead.
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
He can’t really on a consistent basis. He’s in between on hops, which is because he hasn’t really played the position all to often, and the arm doesn’t really play very well at third. He’s a good bounce around guy, but on a continual basis he’s kind of a liability.