Quick Hits: Stanton, Yankees, Rays, Tribe, Cubs

The Yankees have contacted the Marlins about right fielder Giancarlo Stanton, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag. Don’t go penciling Stanton and Aaron Judge into the same lineup yet, though, as it seems this was just a case of due diligence on the Yankees’ part. They called the Marlins about Stanton “weeks ago” and haven’t picked up talks since, per Heyman, who reported Friday that the Fish probably won’t seriously market the slugger this summer. As has been pointed out on many occasions, the $295MM left on Stanton’s contract after this season, an opt-out at the conclusion of the 2020 campaign and his ability to block a trade to the majors’ other 29 teams are all notable impediments in the way of a potential deal anywhere.
More from around the majors:
- The Rays are seeking an “impact reliever” and perhaps some offensive help leading up to the trade deadline, reports Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. The club did add to its bullpen when it acquired Sergio Romo from the Dodgers on Saturday, but the 2017 version of the ex-Giants closer doesn’t inspire much confidence. As such, he won’t be their last relief addition, tweets FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal. The Rays will take a “responsible” approach to the deadline, writes Topkin, but a willingness to add salary and deal “good” prospects still exists. They’re also not ruling out trading someone from their major league roster, suggests Topkin.
- Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis and outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall are “still weeks away, not days,” manager Terry Francona told reporters Friday (via cleveland.com). Kipnis has been on the disabled list for most of this month with a hamstring issue, while a calf injury has kept Chisenhall out for a week. Team president Chris Antonetti admitted last weekend that not having the pair has “complicated” the Indians’ approach to the deadline, and the club has since come up as a potential suitor for a couple second base–capable players – the Giants’ Eduardo Nunez and former Indian Asdrubal Cabrera – as well as outfielder Jay Bruce.
- Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks, out for almost two months with a hand injury, will rejoin their rotation Monday against the White Sox, relays Carrie Muskat of MLB.com. This season was a struggle for Hendricks even before he went on the DL on June 5, as the 2016 NL Cy Young contender posted a so-so 4.09 ERA over 61 2/3 innings (up from 2.13 last year) and logged declining strikeout and walk rates. Still, Hendricks’ return – which will send swingman Mike Montgomery to the bullpen – will be a welcome one for a resurgent Cubs team that has won six of seven since the All-Star break and sits just one game behind Milwaukee for the National League Central lead.
Comments
dodgerfan711
If anyone can take on the contract its the Yanks. That would be one lethal lineup
Yankee4Life27
I wish… By the way, congrats on your Dodgers, best record in baseball.
MB923
I guess the Yankees feel Stanton would be worth it more somehow than Harper. Of course all of this could be Fake News too
start_wearing_purple
Sigh, please never use that phrase here.
24TheKid
If you can’t handle a phrase that you are making political you need to leave.
Casey
I don’t think this user made it political. It was the president that hasn’t kept any of his promises.
24TheKid
You see, you may not even know but by saying that you are. Just because the president said fake news, does not mean he invented the phrase. So every time you hear that, you do not need to connect the person who said it to the president. Can we please just not bring politics into MLBTR?
alucksb
@purple, why do people like you have to make everything political?
start_wearing_purple
To you and everyone else… How exactly am I making this political? The phrase “fake news” has become a political phrase. One that I hear almost literally every time I look at a news article that deals with things in the US.
So how am I making things political when I request that a site about baseball not have comments that can have political fire power.
I am so sick of the divisiveness every where. I made a polite request. You’re making this an argument. And now I’m said my piece. If you want to respond by being a troll be my guest, this is the last bait I take.
mcdusty31
You’re the troll bro…if he says “fake baseball news” next time will you still need to go to your safe space?
Chris4Sale74
I might be in the minority, but I don’t think Harper will be a Yankee. I think they go for Manny. Plus, if Judge continues to perform, they need to save some big $ for an extension. As far as Harper goes, I say Phillies, Nats, Cubs or LA in ’18. I say he stays in the NL
johnsilver
I’d take Stanton over Harper in a heartbeat. 300m won’t get harper regardless MB. Wish Boston would try if he’s still available via trade after the season and move JBJ, then betts in CF, Benintendi to RF. Reset all penalties for going over salary cap this year, Have massive RH power for fenway for years.
He should still be one of the top half dozen hitters in the game for years to come.
Tiger_diesel92
I still think they should trade for mike trout instead of Stanton.
EndinStealth
The Angels will never trade Trout.
cxcx
Of course they could trade him at some point. I’m sure they would listen if the Yanks offered say Frazier, Torres, Mateo, Fowler, Kaprelian, Adams, and Sheffield.
halos101
no, they wouldn’t
mcdusty31
Not a bad haul
a1544
Rays should consider Kinsler
Freddie Morales
Indians-Mets almost make too much sense not to happen
bravesfan88
People always get so antsy this time of the season, they always overreact, and they always think their favorite team HAS TO make a trade for this player or for a certain position..
Just because you piss your pants at Wal-Mart, it doesn’t mean you can’t wait a little bit, make it home, and reach into your own drawer for some…You don’t have to immediately buy a new pair…
LA Sam
Sounds like u know of what u speak….maybe spare trousers in car n possible Dr.’s exam to correct problem, wish u all the luck….perhaps a new user name as well….soiledndampingeorgia88
sufferfortribe
Wouldn’t some Depends be cheaper?
Mikel Grady
I want the Cubs to get Chapman and watch all other gm’s sitting around overvaluing prospects and holding onto them while we win World Series . Then I want Quintana while everyone does nothing. So far so good.
ReverieDays
The Cubs are a sleeping giant that are finally waking up. Anyone who wrote them off in such a weak Division either doesn’t know much about baseball or was just bias against them.