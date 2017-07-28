Rays Still Exploring Bullpen Market

The Rays have been one of baseball’s most active clubs on the trade market, acquiring Lucas Duda, Steve Cishek, Dan Jennings and Sergio Romo in the past week as they gear up for a run at the American League East. And, despite having picked up three bullpen arms, they’re still exploring the relief market, according to MLB Network’s Ken Rosenthal (Twitter link). Per Rosenthal, the Rays are still looking into Padres lefty Brad Hand, among others.
Even with Cishek, Jennings and Romo in the fold, the Rays have some room for upgrades, as can be seen on their depth chart over at Roster Resource. Rookie Adam Kolarek has been the second lefty in the ’pen behind the newly acquired Jennings, but he was optioned to Triple-A tonight after struggling through his first 10 appearances as a big leaguer (h/t: Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, on Twitter). As such, the Rays’ interest in Hand — or a continuation of their previously reported interest in Tigers lefty Justin Wilson — would make plenty of sense.
From the right side, Romo himself is far from a sure thing after struggling badly with the Dodgers. He was picked up in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations after being designated for assignment, so the Rays don’t need to afford him a long leash if he performs poorly or if the opportunity to acquire a superior option presents itself. Kolarek’s option back to Triple-A will create room to add Cishek to the relief corps, but that will also leave Tampa Bay with just one lefty (Jennings) in the bullpen.
Comments
s2alliot
I accept Wander Franco for any deal involving Hand, sincerely, a padre fan
TheGreatTwigog
I know you can’t trade draft picks the year you sign them. Would that also apply to amateur international signings? Steve?
padresfan
Franco and someone else or Adames lol
padresfan
Like a low tier guy
SixFlagsMagicPadres
It could be possible, especially since they still have some interesting pieces. If the Rays do decide to go after Hand, it’s definitely going to cost more than any of the other relievers they’ve acquired so far.
padresfan
Come on rays
I’m sure hand could be hand for your short stop prospect and lower level arm
padresfan
Hand could be had*
Michael Chaney
I assume you mean Adames…either way though, I’m sure the Padres would love to get a legit shortstop prospect back but they’ve been shooting for the moon when it comes to offers for Hand so it would probably take a fair bit more than him and a lower level arm
MakeATLGreatAgain
Please take Ian Krol
He just needs a change of scenery.
yankees500
This is shaping up to be one of the most boring trade deadlines I’ve ever seen.
padresfan
Yankees come in give the padres what the wants, the As what they want, and the rangers what they want.
Steve Adams
I mean, we’re only four years removed from a deadline where Bud Norris to the Orioles was the biggest move of deadline day. There’s quite a bit going on at this year’s deadline, even if it’s not one of the absolute craziest we’ll see.
tharrie0820
Does quintana to the cubs not qualify as crazy?
commonsense
I disagree. I think this will be a very active deadline.
SixFlagsMagicPadres
There’s still a few days left. You never know what might happen as things come down to the wire.
tippin
If not for Adames+, then no deal.
bringinthereliefpitcher
Padres send Hand and Yates
Rays send De Leon, Yarbough or Austin Franklin, Stanek, and Fox.
tippin
Adames or bust.