Stephen Vogt Out At Least A Month With MCL Sprain

The Brewers placed backup catcher Stephen Vogt on the 10-day disabled list due to a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee on Tuesday. As the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel’s Todd Rosiak tweets, manager Craig Counsell told reporters that Vogt, who was claimed off waivers from the A’s last month, will be sidelined for “at least” a month due to the injury. Vogy sustained yesterday in a collision with Pirates righty Chad Kuhl.

Vogt hasn’t been playing regularly since his acquisition, but he’s hit quite well in a limited sample in his new environs. Through 32 plate appearances, Vogt has hit .250/.313/.679 with four homers. His injury means Jett Bandy will get another crack to establish himself as an option behind Manny Pina, who has enjoyed a somewhat surprising breakout with the Brew Crew in his age-30 season (.295/.355/.455 as of this writing, including tonight’s play).

Bandy has struggled to a .211/.287/.380 slash through 157 big league plate appearances this season after being acquired in a swap that sent Martin Maldonado to the Angels. Depending on how confident the Brewers are that Vogt can make it back to full health in 2017, a backup option behind the plate could be an area of focus in trades. With only 13 days until the non-waiver trade deadline, they may not have time to make that determination. However, if another option is deemed necessary next month, Milwaukee could always keep an eye out and claim an option off trade waivers in August (or swing a deal for a veteran that clears waivers).