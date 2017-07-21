Tigers Notes: Verlander, Avila, Wilson

Some trade rumblings out of the Motor City…
- The Tigers are reportedly willing to pay the rest of Justin Verlander’s remaining 2017 salary in order to facilitate a deal, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports. This works out to roughly $10.89MM. Reports earlier this week indicated that Detroit was open to including some money as part of a Verlander deal, though according to rival executives who have spoken with Fenech, the Tigers would need to bump that figure up to $25MM-$30MM if the club hopes to receive a good prospect return for Verlander. The former Cy Young Award winner’s future salary obligations ($28MM in each of the next two seasons, and a $22MM vesting option for 2020) and his struggles in 2017 have greatly limited his trade value, though Fenech notes that teams like the Cubs and Dodgers still had scouts at Verlander’s most recent outing.
- The Cubs have expressed the most interest in catcher Alex Avila, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports (Twitter links), and Nightengale feels Avila will be the next notable Tiger to leave Detroit now that J.D. Martinez has been traded. Nightengale figures the Tigers would “ideally” receive a mid-level prospect in exchange for Avila, who is enjoying a career year just before hitting free agency this winter. Detroit is reportedly getting a lot of interest in Avila, though the Cubs and Blue Jays are the only teams specifically linked to the catcher (and Toronto has since acquired Miguel Montero).
- Also from Nightengale, he reports that the Brewers “have been aggressive” in their pursuit of Tigers closer Justin Wilson. The Astros, Nationals, Rays and Red Sox are among the other teams known to be checking in on Wilson, who has only elevated his stock since taking over the ninth inning for Detroit. Milwaukee has been linked to any number of relievers and controllable starters, with Wilson joining such names as Brad Hand, Addison Reed and Sonny Gray.
Comments
ray714
Dodgers almost 100% have checked in on Justin Wilson and possibly even Verlander.. Considering their needs. A righty arm for rotation and a lefty for the pen before Jansen and Morrow.
thegreatcerealfamine
Gray-Britton
ahtigers
It’s easier and cheaper to do them at once
BlueSkyLA
It probably isn’t going to be any cheaper, but the Dodgers could take on most if not all of Verlander’s contract if their primary target is Wilson.
dodgerfan711
I would think the Tigers asking prices would be high but looking at their JD return who knows.
LADreamin
If it’s the Dodgers, Al Avila is asking for Buehler, Bellinger and Seager. Anyone else, he’ll take their 20th best prospect… smh
chound
Sounds about right!
jekporkins
I can see Velander in LA – he owns a home there and his girlfirned is an actress. I ‘m sure he would thrive with a decent defense and offense (this is coming from a Giants fan).
hiflew
I think the Rockies make sense for Verlander, especially if the Tigers pay for this season. He’d be a great mentor for all of the young starters. Next season Jose Reyes’s $26MM and CarGo’s $20MM come off the books. They could afford Verlander and explore an Arenado extension which would kick in after Verlander’s deal ends. I’d explore a deal centered around either Senzatela or Marquez.
jade
Verlander has a no trade clause. Doubt he’d wave it to go to Colorado.
donniebaseball
JV’s a competitor. I think he’d allow a trade to a very competitive rockies team
Sal_Monella
Donniebaseball- he’s also a guy who cares a lot about his numbers….he’s not willingly going to risk inflating them even more. Trust me.
gocincy
Colorado is a graveyard for pitchers who rely on late movement on their fastballs. Verlander would be crazy to approve that deal, especially if he could engineer a trade to LA. A pitcher’s park in a city he lives in during the offseason would be pretty great for him at this point in his career.
BlueSkyLA
You’re right that Coors is not a welcome home for a power pitcher, but not about LA being a pitcher’s park. It’s been right around neutral for about 15 years now.
Sal_Monella
Not a chance in hell JV accepts a trade to Colorado.
bhambravesfan
I think if Verlander were a FA he could easily get 3yr 60MM, so 2yr 45MM after the Tigers pay down this year, isn’t far off. Rich hill got 35MM with his health issues and at age 38-39
Random Thoughts...
JV has 2 years remaining at $28MM & a vesting option for $22MM…. that’s 2/$56MM & I would believe that he would hit the option, so you’re looking at 3/$78MM not 2/$45MM
bigcubsfan
Does Candelario (Cubs prospect) for Avila sound fair?
yankeeaddiction
No matter what the Cubs do they are not making the playoffs. If anything the Cubs should be sellers. They should talk to Houston about dealing pitching and continue to retool for next year.
Codybellingersgrandma
The cubs are only 1 game out in their division… lol
gocincy
They have a great shot st the playoffs. They’re chance of winning in the playoffs is lower, but I would bet they make the playoffs.
yankeeaddiction
I actually think Verlander makes sense for the Yankees. I have said it before and will say it again. The Yankees will have a minimum of two open slots in 2018. If Tanaka opts out he will not be back so that is potentially 3 spots. Give one to Chance Adams, say Tanaka stays, there is still one open slot. The Arod and Sabathia contracts come off the books and they will sign a starter. I would rather have Verlander’s age 35 36 seasons then any of the potential free agents.
David
If the Tigers chipped in around 25 million- which effectively would equates to rest of this season, then Verlander at 22,22,17 for 3 years…I think that works. For that, the Cubs still don’t have to give up the world. I think a package along the lines of Candelario, Zagunis, De la Cruz OR Clifton, and MAYBE ONE MORE- should get that done. That’s two likely starters for this Tigers team plus a future starter. Frankly, I’d hope Clifton- but I’d be okay with De La Cruz in that deal- so long as it’s not Albertos. Verlanders walk rate has skyrocketed- hopefully, it’s an anomaly….but in case it’s not then this would be the most I’d want to pay for that deal.
smallball75
H town has just recently pulled themselves out of a decade long rebuild and has had success via the playoffs 2 yrs ago and the current season they are having. I would say that the farm and free agency along with the flip flopping of JED with Oakland has brought them to where they are now. So do you break the formula that has brought you this far and sell off your future for the next 2/3 years or stand fast and trust in the process ? If they promote some of this young talent that they control within the next yr and a half along with scoring a few more free agents that they will be a juggernaut the next 6/7 years. HOUSTON WE DONT HAVE A PROBLEM ! Hold on to what you already have……
Sokane
I’m a Tigers’ fan first, but I’ve always followed Houston.
I think the point of the process is to get to where you have a chance a WS and then add a piece or two to round it out and give yourself the best chance to get a ring.
I’m not sure Verlander is the answer, but I do think Houston needs another starter. McCullers and Kuechel will be a nice 1/2 punch for the playoffs, but you need a third pitcher and I don’t trust Fiers/Morton/Musgrove at all to fill that spot right now. To JV’s credit, he has looked solid the last couple outings, has playoff experience, and there hasn’t been any drop off in his velocity. But Gray would work. Or, probably better than JV this year, Darvish.
I’m also a big believer that a contending team can never have enough solid bullpen pieces. I honestly think JWil may be the best relief arm available(I know Hand has been very good as well).
The bonus for Houston is that their farm is deep enough that losing 2-4 prospects in a trade isn’t going to hurt their future that much. Not to mention all the young talent blocking spots in the big leagues. There’s not place for Moran to play with Bregman and Correa. There’s not likely to be room for Tucker, Fisher, and Daz Cameron in that OF… So, Cameron may be expendable. A package starting around Cameron, Moran, and add a pitcher and maybe a lotto ticket likely nets JV/JWil/cash. That doesn’t touch Tucker, Fisher, Whitely and doesn’t hurt Houston going forward.
bobbleheadguru
JV is a tourist attraction for Detroit. They are not going to give him up for just to remove the contract and see their season ticket sales free fall.. It has to be a really good deal for Avila to pull the trigger.
I think he should just lock into a $20MM number for salary relief so he can compare deals apples to apples.
Then ask for the best offer with a deadline of 48 hours before the real trade deadline.
He still needs to get JV to approve, so he needs that buffer.
No reason to pull the trigger if the deal is not good enough. JV has an excellent chance to be productive through the rest of his contract. Just wait and trade him in the offseason or next year.
bobbleheadguru
Al Avila is not as dumb as you think he is.
Very likely that 2 of the 3 he got from AZ are on his TOP 100.
There are many diamonds in the rough that “experts writers” (who are not good enough to work in MLB clubhouses) do not see. Avila hinted that he had “inside info” on one of these guys.
Weird how fans trust “so called experts” ratings over actual GMs. Why?