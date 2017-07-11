Trade Market For Third Basemen

The hot corner is shaping up tot be an area of interest, with the Red Sox clearly in need of an upgrade and clubs like the Yankees and Cardinals perhaps weighing their options as well. As buyers scan the market for available players, here are some of the names they’ll likely consider:
Rentals
Todd Frazier, White Sox | $12MM in 2017
Long the most obviously available hot corner rental, Frazier has turned it on at the plate over the past two months. He can still handle the position and has been a more balanced hitter (.335 OBP; .444 SLG; 16 home runs; 67:47 K/BB) after selling out for power over the prior two campaigns.
Eduardo Nunez, Giants | $4.2MM in 2017
The 30-year-old has continued to do the things that made him a rather appealing trade target last summer, with approximately average offensive work combined with solid glovework and excellent baserunning. Nunez is not a particularly overwhelming option as a regular at third, but would make for a nice platoon mate or a utility piece (he can also play short). He’ll be returning from a hamstring injury after the All-Star break, but has a few weeks to show he’s at full health.
Howie Kendrick, Phillies | $10MM in 2017
Soon to turn 34, Kendrick has hit as well as ever this year, though his .349/.403/.476 slash line has undoubtedly been driven by a .433 BABIP. Even when that falls to his lofty career levels, the veteran ought to represent a quality hitter who can play the outfield, second, or perhaps third. Of course, this particular post is dedicated to the hot corner, where Kendrick has spent must 132 major league innings. Though he could be added as a utility player, it’s not clear whether teams will see him as a semi-regular at third.
Yunel Escobar, Angels | $7MM in 2017
It seems unlikely that the Halos will end up selling, but Escobar would be among the team’s clearest trade candidates if they do. He’s continuing to post solidly above-average offensive numbers with a high-contact, high-average, low-power approach at the plate. But Escobar is a poor fielder and baserunner, so he’s more a plug-in option than a player who’d be targeted heavily even if he is shopped.
Controlled Through 2018
Josh Donaldson, Blue Jays | $17MM in 2017; arb-eligible in 2018
Injuries and age limit the market for Donaldson somewhat, but that’s less of a concern given that his contract has just one year remaining. While he’s not quite playing at his usual superstar rate in 2017 — he’s hitting a merely excellent .261/.383/.484 and isn’t drawing stellar ratings with the glove — Donaldson would draw huge interest. But the Jays have shown little inclination even to consider parting with him, even with the club mired in the AL East basement.
Manny Machado, Orioles | $11.5MM in 2017; arb-eligible in 2018
Similarly, the 25-year-old Machado isn’t playing to his typical standards. In his case, though, there’s even less reason for concern. Machado still profiles as an all-world defender and has maintained his power and pate discipline. He’s making more contact than ever before, though he has traded in a few line drives for grounders. In all likelihood, the real culprit behind his .230/.296/.445 slash is likely a .239 BABIP that’ll surely head northward. Again, though, there’s no indication yet that the O’s will part with their best player.
Jed Lowrie, Athletics | $6.5MM in 2017; $6MM club option ($1MM buyout) in 2018
The 33-year-old switch-hitter is a prime deadline candidate who could step in at second or third — while perhaps still lining up at short in a pinch. Now healthy, Lowrie is also back on track at the plate (.279/.346/.458, 9 home runs). His injury profile isn’t the greatest, which perhaps reduces the value of the affordable option year, though that still looks to be an appealing element of his trade stock.
Asdrubal Cabrera, Mets | $8.25MM in 2017; $8.5MM club option ($2MM buyout) in 2018
Cabrera is in a generally similar situation to Lowrie, but he’s a bit more expensive and hasn’t hit quite as well this year. Plus, the Mets are likely still somewhat interested in picking up his option. Cabrera has spent plenty of time at short but probably ought to be shifted to second or third at this point. He’s also drawing some eye-opening baserunning ratings this year, and not in a good way.
Longer-Term Assets
Yangervis Solarte, Padres | $2.5MM in 2017; $4MM in 2018; 2019-20 club options
A solid hitter and versatile defender on an affordable deal, Solarte looks to be a useful trade chip. He’ll need to return from an oblique strain first, though. Ultimately, Solarte looks to represent a somewhat younger and less expensive version of some of the players listed above. Whether contenders will pay a premium for that kind of asset, though, remains unclear.
Martin Prado, Marlins | $11.5MM in 2017; $13.5MM in 2018; $15MM in 2019
Miami will surely need to hold onto some of the cash it still owes Prado, who has not been at peak form in his age-33 season. While there’s plenty of reason to believe he’ll bounce back from an injury-filled first half, Prado profiles not as a star but as a slightly above-average hitter and defender. He is held in high regard around the game and has already drawn interest, but he doesn’t seem worth the significant contract premium he is owed over some of the other players covered in this post.
Josh Harrison, Pirates | $7.5MM in 2017; $10MM in 2018; 2019-20 club options
The Bucs reportedly dabbled in some talks involving Harrison over the winter, but ultimately held onto him. He has responded with a bounceback 2017 season that has his contract again looking appealing. Through 368 plate appearances, Harrison is slashing .280/.361/.436 with ten home runs and ten steals — along with typically strong marks for his work on the bases and in the field. A dynamic athlete, Harrison would be quite an interesting target, though it’s now less than clear that Pittsburgh has real interest in moving him.
Luis Valbuena, Angels | $6.5MM in 2017; $8MM in 2018; $8.5MM mutual option ($500K buyout) in 2019
Things haven’t gone as hoped for Valbuena since he signed on with the Halos. At the time of the deal, he seemed a nice buy-low piece who was available for less because he lost half of the prior campaign due to injury. But the health woes have continued and Valbuena has limped to a .185/.267/.318 batting line thus far. As noted above, the Angels don’t really profile as sellers. And Valbuena isn’t really doing much to suggest he’d be a target for most contenders. But it’s still possible to imagine a trade, particularly if the Angels saw an opportunity to add a similarly expensive pitcher.
Eugenio Suarez, Reds | First-time arb-eligible in 2018
Thus far in 2017, Suarez is showing a big jump in his walk rate (to 12.4%) and continuing to grow in the power department (.183 ISO; 12 home runs). He rates well at third and can also play up the middle in the infield. While the Reds will no doubt be willing to listen, perhaps there’s also not much urgency to finding a taker for Suarez, particularly with the team’s shortstop position likely to come open sooner than later.
Nick Castellanos, Tigers | $3MM in 2017; arb-eligible in 2018-19
It’s still hard to know just what to make of the former top prospect, who’s still just 25 and put up a strong 2016 season. He’s now back to hitting at about the league average, making his BABIP-fueled effort from a year ago seem like something of an outlier. The value is tied up in the bat, and it just hasn’t been that great. That’s not to say other organizations wouldn’t love to take a shot on his talent, but will they pay enough to make that worthwhile for Detroit?
Maikel Franco, Phillies | First-time arb-eligible (Super Two) in 2018
Generally viewed as a core piece for the Phils, Franco has increasingly been mentioned as a possible trade candidate. While he’s not going to be seen as an immediate option for contenders and may not be dealt at this low point of his value, it seems that Philadelphia is very much open to considering offers involving the highly talented youngster. Franco is off to a miserable start at the plate, though he has made strides in his plate discipline and carries a personal-best 13.5% strikeout rate. The power is lagging and Franco is struggling to square up baseballs, though surely his .215 BABIP also reflects some poor fortune. Somewhat like Castellanos, Franco could conceivably factor into some creative trade scenarios over the next few weeks.
Wainofan
IF, and yes I realize it’s unlikely, the orioles do trade machado what package of prospects would be expected given that he’d be a year and a half rental with no certainty of being able to resign him, and if you did, probably looking at $400 million easily? Huge upside to getting one of games best players, huge risk to losing him or paying a fortune for him after year and half.
diehardcubbie
No way he fetches $400 mil. He’s good, but I’d expect a 8-10 year deal worth 300 to 340. No team is going to pay him that much money.
Priggs89
Agreed. The only way he’s getting $400 mil is if he has a breakout year with the bat next year AND someone believes he can play SS full time. He hasn’t shown to have a $400 mil bat as a 3B. His defense at third is great, but 3B defense isn’t important enough for THAT kind of contract in my opinion. If someone is confident that he can play a great SS and be an .850+ OPS guy, I wouldn’t be shocked to see his contract get up there.
PLAYTOWIN
This guy is hitting .230
Wainofan
Is this a serious comment? Despite his down year, machado would be top 5 of young guys I’d build a team around
William
Let see what he Does next year before he gets payed Big Bucks.If pitchers have around a hole in his Swing he has to show that he fixed it
kehoet83
I think it is because Machado is actually hitting .230
Caseys Partner
Phillies are paying over $56 million this year to Jeremy Hellickson, Pat Neshek, Howie Kendrick, Michael Saunders and Clay Buchholz.
I would be ecstatic to pay Manny Machado $40 million instead and put the other $16 million toward paying Bryce Harper $45 – $50 million.
thegreatcerealfamine
I bet you would,but dude come on.
Caseys Partner
“come on”????
So paying the $56 million to MLB garbage makes sense to you?
Putting aside the insane stupidity of a team like the Phillies paying $56 million – this year – for MLB players, how do such players have any value?
If you have to pay a collection of players like that then you have screwed up your farm system to an incredible level of incompetence.
Paying Yoan Moncada made good sense. Paying Bryce Harper and Manny Machado makes good sense. Paying that bunch listed above $56 million is like video recording a selfie getting on the short yellow bus and proudly posting it online.
thegreatcerealfamine
You’re saying the Phillies would pay 85-90 million for two position players,one of who isn’t top five in MLB? Come on man
Caseys Partner
Yeah. If that’s what the market price is for Harper and Machado then that’s what they’ll pay.
That still leaves them money for a Kershaw/Scherzer type starter and Mike Trout without paying taxes on the payroll.
Overbrook
Phillies should have the resources to get one of those big FAs.
thegreatcerealfamine
Mike Trouts not available and no pitcher like those two available either. Come on man.
William
Not Me , Harper is a “REAL” forty Homer Guys , Machado plays in a Ban Box !
darthpaul
I’m a NYY fan, and I’d be willing to give up Frazier, Sheffield, Mateo, and Bird for Manny. Not sure what others may think.
thegreatcerealfamine
Why when he’s a FA after next year?
jeet2judgementday
From another Yankee fan, that’s insane considering the huge upside that Frazier has. If they need anything it would be a 3B but not for that much it basically empties the farm system for one guy. Manny is a good player but that would be an awedul deal. The only way that deal would get done is if James Dolan owned the Yankees
slide
none of those should replace gyorko in st louis
Wainofan
But what about one off those and moving gyorko to 2b or 1b?
slide
yankees will trade one, then carpenter goes to yankees for headley
Wainofan
I could see carpenter to yanks but no way for headley. Only if St. Louis goes in sell mode then carp for prospects
CompanyAssassin
I think Wong belongs at second once he gets back, and trade off Carp. Voit can handle first and has some power. I personally would like to see a package with Grichuk and Carp and some others go for Stanton in Miami, but I’m not sure thats even a thought.
diehardcubbie
No way the Cards are going to pay Stanton that kind of money. He’s still owed 290 Million (and could be 315 Million if a team picked up his option for 2028). He is owed 25 Million a year, or more, until 2027. Including 32 Mil 2023,2024 and 2025. Cardinals don’t have that kind of money to be throwing around. And if you are expecting the Marlins to eat any of that it is going to cost more than Grichuk, Carp, and some pieces.
thegreatcerealfamine
Ok here come White Sox fans suggesting Frazier to the Yankees. Like I asked yesterday about Q..what would it take?
CJBoze22
White sox fans will say at least 2 top 100 prospects and another organization top 10 prospect, but in all reality it shouldn’t take much maybe 1 or 2 ok prospects at this point in Frazier’s career
dodgerfan711
No one is trading a top 100 prospect for todd fraizer let alone 2
PLAYTOWIN
Frazier is over rated
Priggs89
Uhhh…. no? Nobody thinks he’s that good… He has been raking recently though, which is nice for the Sox.
William
buehrle5687
I don’t think any WS fans think Frazier will yield 2 top 100 prospects.
Personally, I would like him out of Matt Davidson’s way for next to nothing.
stymeedone
His contract is done at years end. You get your wish.
buehrle5687
Not if a trade isn’t made. I want Davidson starting everyday THIS year
alexgordonbeckham
I have Frazier pegged for something similar the Red Sox got for Youkilis in 2012.
Joe Kerr
In a market with so many options, I can’t imagine it would take a lot. I envision a AA position player prospect somewhere in the 8-12 team prospects ranking. Either that or 2 players in a teams top 15-25 with some hope of making the big league club down the line.
Priggs89
Not much, unless the Red Sox try to get a mini-bidding war going. Even then, not a ton.
Aaron Sapoznik
Or unless Todd Frazier is accompanied by another piece, perhaps a veteran relief pitcher. Of course, any amount the White Sox offer to pick up of Frazier’s remaining 2017 salary would up the prospect return as well.
thegreatcerealfamine
This stuff is fun! God there’s one of my own teams fans who goes nuts over this stuff. Even though as a Yankee fan I wouldn’t want Frazier,Q,Murphy,Duda,or Bour you can’t make too many prospects untouchable for trades.
thegreatcerealfamine
Agreed..hey go back to the Q article and see my last posts to billy. Alls I can say is wow.
Bruin1012
Billy is completely unrealistic according to him the top 7 are completely untouchable and the rest of the top 10 would be the best prospects in most other teams farm systems. He is completely unrealistic but funny.
thegreatcerealfamine
I take it you’re a Red Sox fan. I’m a Yankee fan and understand you’ve got to give till it hurts sometimes and believe me Sale was definitely worth what they gave. Yea Billy acts like these prospects will be up soon and producing at allstar levels.
Bruin1012
Glad to see there is realistic Yankee fan congrats on having a ton of good prospects. I just think they will have to trade some to address needs maybe not this year but at some time in the near future.
billysbballz
All I can say is your not too bright as you think Rutherford is not untouchable because we are giving Harper 400 million. That’s what you said! Not me, you!!!!
Unrealistic is not knowing who your prospects are and suggesting deal them since you don’t know them! Lol
Was that your opinion of judge and Severino last year???
billysbballz
Here read up and learn about Rutherford and Adams and Sheffield and then tell me who your trading them for that makes sense?
Seven Yankees made the updated top 100 list, the same number that made the preseason list. A few of the names have changed, however. Here’s where the Yankees rank:
3. SS Gleyber Torres (Preseason: 5th)
36. OF Blake Rutherford (Preseason: 45th)
48. OF Clint Frazier (Preseason: 39th)
55. RHP Chance Adams (Preseason: Not ranked)
70. OF Estevan Florial (Preseason: Not ranked)
72. LHP Justus Sheffield (Preseason: 91st)
88. OF Dustin Fowler (Preseason: Not ranked)
Adams, Florial, and Fowler jump into the top 100 while preseason No. 85 Jorge Mateo (poor performance), No. 87 RHP James Kaprielian (injury), and No. 90 OF Aaron Judge (graduated to MLB) fell out of the top 100. Looking back, it’s pretty funny Judge slipped from 53th to 76th to 90th on Baseball America’s preseason top 100 lists the last three years, and now he’s an AL MVP candidate (favorite?) as a rookie. Good times. Anyway, I have some thoughts on the latest top 100, so let’s get to them.
billysbballz
Lol
Never said the top 7!
Lmao
I wouldn’t give up three in top 10 for Q and I wouldn’t trade Rutherford or Sheff in any deal other than if we are getting a bonafide young ace!
Is that hard for you to grasp?
thegreatcerealfamine
I never said anywhere about an amount for Harper. Dude you’re making us look like a$$es with you’re prospect nonsense. They are prospects that aren’t READY YET and won’t contribute for awhile anyway. Don’t even ask me about Judge because no one thought he’d be doing this,he wasn’t even a lock to make the team out of Spring. I’d trade Rutherford as a headliner for Archer(pipe dream) Gray(him+Rutherford+lower ticket player)that’s a couple. Please answer this MR prospect..do you understand the average time it takes to graduate minor league levels and what it takes? Finally Harper is a proven commodity and F yes Me and every sane Yankee fan wants him signed at whatever amount!
Bruin1012
Billy you have me mixed up with someone else I never said anything about Harper and the Yanks. I just think you are a typical homer who thinks every prospect is untouchable. Billy you are going to find you are going to have to trade some of your prospects in order to better your big league ball club. I know enough about your prospects to know that have some real good ones but I’d be surprised if any of your pitchers turn out to be as good as Q shocked actually.
billysbballz
Just red interesting comment:
IMHO once Blake Rutherford goes to AA he will be talked to the same way people talk about Torres right now.
I think that is why he is so high on the rankings. The way I see is this, when I saw Blake playing I saw a future star in every sense of the word (just like Torres– that includes make up), when I saw Clint I saw a potential star (if he focus all his energies to baseball– like he is doing right now with the big club).
That is why I personally agree with the rankings here. I have my top 3 the same way: Torres, Blake, Clint.
BTW: I love Clint, but I absolutely LOVE Blake even more. Everything about Blake shouts future star in my mind, same as Torres.
billysbballz
You would deal Rutherford as a center piece and most Yankee fans I know wouldn’t deal him and understand how valuable he is and will be. Thats knowledge and you are making Yankee fans look dumb with a lack of it. How many times can I explain to you that Rutherford is already jumping over every Yankee prospect other then Torres. Your premise is to deal him because we have to make room for Harper! LOL, stop already!
billysbballz
100% we will have to trade some of them, thats what scouts do, they decide which ones they think are worth keeping and everything Ive read from interviews with Cash and scout reports that become public is Rutherford can and will be the Yankees top prospect next year! Its not about keeping them all, its about keeping the ones we want to bring up!
Bruin1012
I’m just asking a serious question here because I can’t remember one of you Yankee fans said they wouldn’t trade Frazier for Trout I don’t think I was you Billy but seriously which prospects would say Trout would be worth?
Bruin1012
“Wasn’t you”
billysbballz
Every prospect is available for Trout! Every one!
stymeedone
Of course they get prospects ranked. New York and Boston always lead the way because they have the Media support. Not as much fan fare in Milwaukee, but look at what their team has done with”lesser” prospects. Rankings mean little.
Priggs89
Very true. Rankings mean little. It’s nice for fans to look at, but teams have their own rankings that, outside of the top few guys in each system, probably differ drastically from what we see online.
Bruin1012
Red Sox are actually in the bottom third now prospect wise due to graduations to big club and trades.
thegreatcerealfamine
No room Frazier,Ellsbury,Judge,Fowler+Harper. Oh and he won’t be ready anyway. Prospect list rankings are great on paper,but most of the time you can use them to wipe. How old are you anyway because you’re coming across rather naive. Go back through the years and look at all the rankings,and oh F-it keep living in dreamland.
Bruin1012
Billy pretty sure Rutherford won’t be there top prospect next year it’s still going to be Torres.
ChiSoxCity
I doubt the Sox expect to get much for Frazier. I imagine a few mid level prospects gets it done.
thegreatcerealfamine
I agree..thanks
Sasha C. Handelman
Agree a mid level prospect or prospects is the best they’ll get for Frazier. They can’t be expecting to get anything more for a rental
stymeedone
I would imagine one will do it.
sss847
frazier & cash could be a throw-in to elevate the 2nd or 3rd piece of a quintana deal similar to milwaukee throwing mike fiers in with gomez to get brett phillips a few years back..
frazier by himself to the yankees? i don’t know. maybe tyler wade at best, even thats a reach.
davidcoonce74
Any news on Brett Lawrie? Could he be a very cheap option for someone?
Aaron Sapoznik
Brett Lawrie is still working out and rehabbing from his leg ailments that reportedly were the result of poorly fit orthotics. The British Colombia native has professed a desire to return to Canada and play for the Blue Jays where he was a fan favorite and enjoyed his greatest MLB success.
Whatever team Lawrie chooses, he likely won’t be making much of an impact in 2017. He hasn’t played in an MLB game since July 21st of last season with the White Sox.
belay
sox should trade for machado
skip
Lol
ChiSoxCity
Trading for him wouldn’t make sense, but the Sox could potentially go after him in free agency. Not likely, but would be really cool to see for Sox fans.
Priggs89
I think he’s referring to the other Sox team.
Aaron Sapoznik
Hard to envision White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf getting in a bidding war for Manny Machado. If he were to land on the South Side it would be interesting to see if the White Sox would prefer him at 3B or SS, the latter being a position that Machado has long professed a desire to play regularly at the MLB level.
Currently, the organization’s core SS is Tim Anderson who may benefit from a position change at some point, perhaps in CF or 2B. The White Sox 3B options come 2019 or so may be top prospect Yoan Moncada who would profile at the hot corner if he continues to bulk up and become a defensive liability at 2B where he will debut at some point this season. Top 2017 draft pick Jake Burger is also being viewed as the organization’s future 3B but may also need to find another defensive position if and when he reaches the big leagues.
padresfan
Solarte such a good player
davidcoonce74
He’s great if you don’t count defense or baserunning. He’s a pretty decent hitter.
CNichols
In terms of the baserunning metrics he’s actually not that bad, rates out as league average. He is very slow though and slightly below replacement level in the field.
anoff
The ‘Slowarte’ is more reputation that actual fact – he was slightly below league average in that new statcast running stat, something like half a foot slower than average. His defense is more or less average as well (usually hovers around -0.1 dWAR, or a slightly negative DRS, if that’s your preferred metric).
But this article laid out exactly why he won’t be traded until at least the winter meetings – not a lot of teams buying 2B/3B help, lots of teams selling it. He’s neither the best nor the cheapest option, and the 2 main buyers only need rentals, as NYY and BOS both have premium prospects in waiting (Torres and Devers). During the winter, when more teams are looking for upgrades and have more flexibility for additions and subtractions, is when he’ll probably be moved. Personally, I wouldn’t mind holding on to him until next deadline, when Luis Urias can just take over 2B (or even keeping Solarte beyond that and shifting him back to 3B, and making a WC run in ’19) He’s cheap, relatively youthful and productive – there’s no reason to think that he won’t fetch a good return 6, 12 or even 18 months from now, so I don’t think there’s an immediate need to sell.
ChiSox_Fan
I just want to see Davidson play full time.
Trade Frazier for a solid AA prospect and unload his remaining salary.
ChiSoxCity
Agreed.
PLAYTOWIN
Even a non solid AA prospect Woolf be OK
Aaron Sapoznik
Yes. Matt Davidson would become the White Sox regular at 3B once Frazier is traded. Tyler Saladino, who figures to be activated from the disabled list on Friday to replace just optioned OF Willie Garcia, will also see some time at the hot corner.
All this being said, top 2017 draft pick Jake Burger figures to be the White Sox core 3B come 2019. He was an advanced college power bat who is off to a strong start with the White Sox low A affiliate in Kannapolis, NC.
Overbrook
1 or 2 “OK” prospects is about right for Frazier.
I get it, Yanks- a 1/3 of a season of a 2.7 WAR pitcher is worth more than 3 years of a 4-5 WAR pitcher. Quintana will still end this season, despite its slow start, with a higher WAR than Chapman’s ever had.
MathTeacherSDSUAlumni619
Are you comparing Quintana, a starter, to Chapman, a reliever?
Course starters have a higher WAR than relievers. No full time reliever is ever going to pitch more than 90 innings, most dont make it past 60.
start_wearing_purple
Does any team actually see Lowrie as a starting third baseman? He hasn’t started at third for 2 years and he’s started less than a 100 games in his career. Short or second sure but he seems an unlikely choice for a team that really needs someone on third.
CT
Atlanta Braves 3B prospect Freddie Freeman should be available for the right package.
sportsfan
Freddie Freeman he is untouchable. The Braves should be able to trade Adonis Garcia in August.
Bear Up?
well Cerealfamine, since you asked…..
Austin or Florial
plus Clarkin and Sands
AngelsintheTroutfield
Escobar for Henry Owens? Who says no?
angels fan
No
BravesBoi
I feel like angels fans should say yes
angelsfan4life
Escobar and Cron to Boston for Owens?
angels fan
No
Connorsoxfan
Boston doesn’t even need Cron…
eaterofbirds
Have you seen Owens pitch?
serious question.
angels fan
Yes and that’s why I say no
Bruin1012
Owens has a serious big league change up that is plus plus pitch problem with Owens is he has lost all fastball command. His heater is not very fast so he has to be fine with it and spot it to make his change effective. Unless he gets some fastball command he is going to have a rough time even with his quality changeup.
angelsfan4life
Have you actually watched Cron hit? 207 batting average with no power. He hits like a back up catcher.
Overbrook
owens is a complete basket-case. His value is trading him for some other team’s basket-case in a change of scenery prayer.
halos101
somebody please take valbuena off our hands
Connorsoxfan
I’d like to see Jed Lowrie back in Boston.
Michael Birks
As a Boston fan, I think Boston should look at all of their options, I think right now Marrero is the best option, be great to be able to trade for Macado though, LOL
Wainofan
I would trade a ton for machado if I somehow knew I could extend him. If not, then certainly has value at year and a half but only to teams with a short window trying to win it all
left
Phils Trading Franco would be as logical as the Pirates dealing Aramis Ramirez in his prime. If I were a competing GM I’d quietly pick the Phils pocket.
William
I agree , Franco just needs to settle down and stay off outside Breaking Balls , until two Strikes are on him, The Guys got 30 Plus Homer Power and his Arm at 3rd Base is among the Strongest in the Major Leagues .
goblins
Why is Headley not on the list? Yankees will be sellers this year, not buyers. Too many rentals not to sell. Dropping like DJTJR.
BigGiantHead
From what I hear, the Pirates may be willing to trade David Freese ( stop gap -he is nearing the end of his career), but also the rights to Jung Ho Kang upon his return to the USA – if that happens.
dazedatnoon
Couldn’t the Angels also be included for “possible interest in Todd Frazier” They have a need at 1B and they are currently sitting 2 games back of the wildcard. I could see a Frazier/Swarzak package going to the Angels if they decided to make a run with Trout coming back.
Their system isn’t much but neither of those players will command a big return.