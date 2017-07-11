Coco Crisp Reportedly Takes High School Coaching Job

Veteran outfielder Coco Crisp has evidently decided upon a new career path. He has signed on to be the head coach at Shadow Hills High School in Indio, California, according to a report from Blake Arthur and Jesus Reyes of KESQ News.

The high school’s athletic director confirmed that an agreement is in place to bring aboard Crisp to run the school’s baseball program. Crisp’s connection to the school isn’t immediately apparent, but the report does note that the Los Angeles native has lived in the area — in the desert east of L.A. — for quite some time.

Last we checked in, Crisp was still holding out hope of finding a big league job for the current season. Clearly, that had not occurred. While there has yet to be any formal announcement regarding his playing future, the 37-year-old seems to be on the way to hanging up his spikes for good.

Crisp turned in an underwhelming 2016 season, slashing .231/.302/.397 over 498 plate appearances. He hit 13 home runs but stole just ten bags (well below his typical output), while defensive metrics graded him an acceptable performer in left but panned his glovework in center.

Still, Crisp was valued highly enough for the Indians to acquire and rely upon him rather heavily in the postseason. In 32 total plate appearances from the ALDS through the World Series, Crisp recorded seven hits (four for extra bases) and as many walks as strikeouts (three apiece).

Looking more broadly at Crisp’s 15-year career, he delivered plenty of value to the teams that employed him. He racked up 29.1 rWAR and 30.0 fWAR in over 1,500 games played, representing an excellent output for the $70MM+ salary he took home over that span. Crisp enjoyed notable runs with the Athletics, Indians, and Red Sox while also spending a somewhat less memorable year with the Royals back in 2009.