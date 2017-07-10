White Sox Maintain High Asking Price On Quintana

The White Sox remain undeterred in seeking to obtain a big haul for sturdy lefty Jose Quintana, according to a report from Jon Heyman of Fan Rag. With three years of affordable control remaining after the current season, the rebuilding organization probably doesn’t need to deal Quintana this summer.
To this point, the team has stood on that notable piece of leverage, continuing to ask for “two very top prospects” in its conversations with interested rivals. The South Siders have pressed the Astros for Francis Martes and Kyle Tucker, while asking the Yankees to headline a deal with either Gleyber Torres or Clint Frazier.
That strategy seemed in danger of backfiring earlier this year, as Quintana stumbled out of the gates. But the 28-year-old has righted the ship of late, perhaps restoring any lost shine.
Quintana has thrown only 104 1/3 frames over 18 starts, putting him shy of a 200-inning pace, though he has yet to exhibit any health issues. (More broadly, durability is one of the lefty’s chief attributes.) His 15.5% K%-BB% is a near-exact match for the numbers he carried over the prior three campaigns. A rise in home runs allowed (1.21 per nine) is perhaps the largest single factor differentiating Quintana’s current campaign from the five strong seasons that came before.
If teams buy into the improved form Quintana has shown since the start of June — 45 strikeouts and just 12 earned runs over forty frames — then perhaps they’ll be willing to meet the steep asking price. Then again, his less-than-dominant form over the course of the current season raises yet more questions about just how hard contenders should push to get him.
For the Astros, Heyman notes, Quintana may not really be as impactful an arm as the team would prefer to acquire. That makes sense: Houston is running off with the AL West and has many quality rotation options, but would love to add a true lock-down starter to the top of its staff.
In fact, the ’Stros have gone so far as to ask the Mets about star righty Jacob deGrom, per the report. (Tom Verducci of SI.com had previously reported some level of interest.) He’d likely be a more impactful addition, though there’s still no reason to think the Mets have any interest in even considering a deal.
As it stands, teams like the Astros and Yankees are continuing to “look around for alternatives,” per the report. But the lack of obviously available pitchers of comparable or better quality — with the exception, it seems, of Sonny Gray — represents another key element of the White Sox’ bargaining position. Just how things will turn out remains to be seen, but to this point the long standoff continues.
Bob Smiley
Martes and Tucker? just those 2? Done deal. Martes looks bad and Fisher is the next big thing in Houston.
redsfan48
Obviously those two would just be a starting point. Would likely need at least 1-2 prospects from the back half of Houston’s top 10 and maybe a lottery ticket or depth piece or two.
Priggs89
I’d imagine 1 more around 7-12ish and then a low level/rank lottery ticket-type
Rhino2017
Martes is only 21, he shows the metrics of being a top of the rotation arm but still needs to develop. Fisher is very close the being MLB ready now, he had a cup of coffee (21 at bats) in the bigs so far and showed a lot of confidence in his abilities. I don’t think Quintana is much of an upgrade over what we already have. Peacock has been a great surprise so far, Fiers has turned his season around, Morton was serviceable prior to his Lat strain, Keuchel & McCullers are two of the top in the AL and McHugh is coming back post AllStar break. We aren’t in desperation mode for a serviceable arm like Q, if they are willing to let go of Fisher & Martes we need not make the same mistakes that cost us big prospects to get Kazmir.
Leif
I disagree with your argument that Martes has been bad.. As a matter of fact for coming up the way he has, he’s looked pretty successful. Tucker is going to be knocking balls out of the park for years to come. Neither one of those players will be an easy give. Might make Luhnow feel snakebit in a year or two.
stros1fan
Tucker is a higher rated prospect than Fisher. I think the Astros might do Fisher and Martes among 1-2 others, but they don’t want to trade Tucker.
Bob
Once the league adjusts to Fisher his swing and miss will become a very big issue. Relegated to a corner, he is not going to put on an Astros uniform again unless there’s a big injury before the deadline.
thegreatcerealfamine
Ok White Sox fans let’s get the ball rolling. What’s it gonna take?
Owen Schoenfeld
What team do you root for?
More broadly, a rough template is:
3-for-1 deal…
Top 25 prospect in baseball
Firm Top 100 prospect in baseball
Organization Top 10 prospect
Probably about $54 million in projected surplus value, so the main headliner is extremely important and there’s little flexibility there.
thegreatcerealfamine
Yankees. So what your saying is Torres,Sheffield,and another top ten maybe Rutherford.
dodgerfan711
That would be an insane package for the yankees to give up.
Owen Schoenfeld
You’ve got the general idea. I doubt Yankees move Torres, so Clint Frazier, Blake Rutherford, and Esteven Florial. Something like that. I think it makes a whole lot of sense from both sides as long as Yankees keep Adams, Fowler, and Torres – guys who factor into their near-term plans despite injuries. I think Frazier is the odd man out there.
pplama
Some combination of-
One of Frazier/Rutherford +
One of Adams/Mateo/Florial +
One of Abreu/Acevedo/Tate
Chris Drogaris
Not happening Cashman already has said he’s not trading Torres or Frazier I am not trading either of those 2 guys for anyone that’s out there not even for Mike Trout. Let the White Sox trade him to another team we don’t need him that bad I’d rather miss the playoffs and keep all of our young stars for the future thanks but no thanks.
Priggs89
Delusional
thegreatcerealfamine
I was answering to your scenario,no way would they give up that much. Clint Frazier is the future in left and Joe has shown the willingness to play anyone who’s producing despite their salary. The team that should go after Q is Houston,they have position players in the pipeline blocked by young long term players.
thegreatcerealfamine
That’s nuts to say you wouldn’t trade them for Trout. WTF
pplama
So do the Yankees- Rutherford, Mateo, Florial, Andujar
Pitchers- Adams, Acevedo, Abreu
MikePLV10
Hahaha, not even for Mike Trout!! Ok!! <extreme sarcasm
padam
I’m sure if the Angels knocked on Cashman’s door with that offer, he’d make it without even thinking twice.
Priggs89
He’d probably check his calendar to make sure it wasn’t April 1st.
BSPORT
I agree, not even for trout
Bruin1012
I would think Rutherford, Sheffield and Dustin Fowler seems about right for Q maybe throw in a lottery ticket youngster. The Yankees are going to have a problem soon, it’s a good problem to have but you are going to have surplus especially in the outfield. You can’t play 6 guys out there and at some point it is going to make sense to send one or two of them for big league help.
Bruin1012
When I mean help I mean big league cost controlled pitching.
Joe Kerr
Didn’t Fowler just blow up his knee?
Bruin1012
Yes you are right so scratch Fowler but they have other guys they could put together an attractive package around Rutherford.
billysbballz
That’s soooooo bad for the Yanks you have no idea about the farm system. All theee of those guys could be half the teams in the leagues best prospect!
At least in Frazier abdvrutherford case they would be the best in a majority of teams rankings!
That’s awful for the Yanks!
Good luck White Sox getting a return close to that.
billysbballz
Lol
I would say off this list Andujar and Abreu plus Cave for Quintana and that’s dat!
Take it or cry but that’s best you get. Andujar future 3rd basemen. Abreu could be our best pitching prospect in two years. That’s more then enough for Q! And I wouldn’t even want to do that even though its more fair then the shot you propose. Just go root for your white six and stop trying so hard to trade your ace!
billysbballz
No Rutherford also untouchable! Sheffield lefty starter is close to untouchable! Fowler is hurt.
Bruin1012
You are so right everyone in there too 10 is to good for everyone else my point was the Yankees have excess outfielders they can’t play them all the White Sox need outfielders they should be able to match up without touching Frazier or Torres. I forgot though every Yankee prospect is too good for Q. You crack me up who would you offer for Q?
rocky7
Cost controlling pitching doesn’t matter if the guy can’t win. Quintana, for all his attributes is still not even a .500 pitcher over his career….and I know all the chatter this is going to get regarding metrics that show value other than wins and losses. But those metrics don’t matter if the guy can’t be a big winner given the price tag. His appeal seems to be 200 innings per year and cost controlled future.
Rutherford is the future, and well down the road.
You never know what happens 3-4 years from now which is right about when Rutherford will be knocking on the door.
Bruin1012
Dude seriously I just don’t think anyone can get the point across to you still that same tired argument. No one will take anything you say seriously until you get rid of that outdated argument.
Bruin1012
I forgot they are all untouchable they aren’t getting a deal done for cost controlled starter like Q or Gray without one of Frazier, Torres or Rutherford just isn’t happening so no reason to go any further. Wow you guys are the same guys that were saying Red Sox fans were being unreasonable about there prospects before DD got there and was willing to trade surplus guys. You guys are hilarious.
dewssox79
LOL.
padresfan
He isn’t worth that and you should be locked up for criminal intent
Lefty_Orioles_Fan
Well, as someone told me many moons ago when I was looking to buy a car, but they were not willing to come down on price.
You either can wax it or sell it.
Let the White Sox sit on Quintana, let them pay the man. Besides if my Orioles are interested, they can’t afford him anyway, no matter what the price is.
greg
he’s a #3. The benefit is that he’s locked in at reasonable prices for the next 3 years. And that’s what makes him valuable. But he’s not nearly a valuable as Sale, who’s a #1 (even though there was one last year of control Sale vs Quintana).
wsox05
Look at his numbers.
CJBoze22
I don’t understand how they expect to get 2 top tier players. There aren’t many teams that can afford that let alone are willing to give that up. I expect a package of probably a top 100 prospect and then maybe 1 or 2 more top 20 prospects of the team for Quintana. Example: Ian Anderson, Rio Ruiz, and another mid level prospect (not saying the Braves would trade these people just an example of what I think would go down)
Owen Schoenfeld
Braves would need to include one of Ozzie Albies or Ronald Acuna to realistically get something done.
southi
CJBoze22 I’d seriously doubt that the White Sox would accept a deal from the Braves without at least one of their top 5 prospects (Acuna, Albies, Allard, Soroka or Maitan). The extremely slim possibility is there though that perhaps the White Sox would take a large package of high quality guys (that would be in many other teams top fives). Perhaps a package along the lines of Ian Anderson, Luis Gohara, Bryse Wilson, Austin Riley, Travis Demeritte, Christian Pache and Brett Cumberland would suffice, but I don’t think that Chicago would like that package since most of them are at least two or three years away.
Burlycurly
Why not the Indians gave the Yankees their top two prospects for Miller 1 1/2 years. And Cubs #2 prospect in all of baseball for three months of Chapman. 3 1/2 years of a top starting pitcher is worth for than any reliever not named Mariano Rivera or two top prospects
Priggs89
Maybe the Sox should turn him into a relief pitcher over the next 3 weeks. Judging by what the Yankees got last year and what I’ve seen Padres fans asking for in a Brad Hand trade, that might not be a bad option.
Yes, that was sarcastic.
Joe Kerr
lol
billysbballz
So judging by what the market dictated last year for two teams that were one big bullpen pitcher away from perhaps being the best the Yankees who are not one pitcher away should give up what they got last year just because it makes you happy? Not happening. W doesn’t put the Yanks in position to be best. Astros and Dodgers or Cubs need him. Start demanding those teams top prospects so we can laugh some more.
yanks02026
They’re on drugs. Torres and Frazier is almost the same amount they got for Chris sale and Jose Q ain’t close to the pitcher that sale is.
Bruin1012
Actually they said either Torres or Frazier headline the deal they did not say both therefore the return would be less then what the White Sox got for Sale.
Priggs89
“or” not “and”… reading is your friend
pplama
Torres OR Frazier….not AND
slider32
No way, the Sox will still have Quintana at the end of the year, nobodys goint to pay that for him.
pplama
Notice how all of the leaks are about Hahn being unreasonable?
Remember that when Cashman claims Rutherford, Adams and Florial for Quintana is a victory.
mikecws91
If all the leaks about Hahn being unreasonable, doesn’t that mean it’s other teams trying to make him look less valuable than he is?
mikecws91
If all the leaks are about Hahn being unreasonable, doesn’t that mean it’s other teams trying to make him look less valuable than he is?
pplama
“Hahn wants Torres AND Frazier!!””
“Look Yankees Nation, I was able to talk him down to Rutherford, Mateo, Florial!” Now we have Quintana!
“Hahn wants Tucker and Martes!”
“Look Astros Nation, I was able to talk him down to Tucker, Perez, Alvarez and Nova” Now we have Quintana!
Leif
I think if Tucker is in the equation it’s a larger no go than Martes… rumors
toby312
FYI ironic that yanks cut him and white Sox signed him
billysbballz
That’s awful for Yanks. Rutherford is untouchable pal. Florial maybe close to and Adams is a maybe!
So one out of three for a mid rotation arm!
rocky7
Not happening buddy….Florial is almost as highly regarded as Rutherford, while Adams is the buy that will be plugged in during the second half.
You White Sox fans are pretty desperate aren’t you to trade this guy.
dazedatnoon
Eager to see success from this rebuild route like other teams have shown lately is what i’d call it.
I’m not sure I’d say White Sox fans are desperate to trade Quintana, it’s more so that they believe it’s a foregone conclusion and hope Hahn gets a nice return package.
I’m in the boat that says Cashman sits out of the Quintana sweepstakes (or at least doesn’t win/overpay) and I still hope Hahn and Cashman can make a deal for Todd Frazier or a reliever.
McKinney and Wade would both be nice additions to the Sox depth if Cashman was interested in Frazier for a stopgap
thegreatcerealfamine
Frazier isn’t getting you Wade..We can and will live with Headley.
Pilzbrydroboy
Well chris sale is not on the market. Im sure the Yankees are thinking they should have made a deal for Sale
ChiSox_Fan
Cubs need a leadoff man and a starting pitcher.
Sox give Cubs Engel and Quintana for Happ, Almora, and Jimenez.
kyleschwarbersmom
You can keep Engel, but Quintana gets you Eloy, Jeimer, Zagunis, and a lottery pick.
thegreatcerealfamine
And a truckload of sandwiches.
bollo
They all suck
Priggs89
How do you know? What kind of sandwiches are they?
Brandon Burgess
Priggs89 we already know that any talk of sandwiches starts and stops with beef. Where is it though?
pplama
Zagunas IS a Lottery Pick
kyleschwarbersmom
Lottery pick is an A level player that we can agree on.
pplama
Respectfully,
I decline
Priggs89
I’ll happily keep Engel and strongly consider that package.
Joe Kerr
I am a Sox fan and never knew where Engel came from but he plays a very impressive CF, gets good reads quickly, very fast and catches everything. Seems to have a quick bat. I can definitely see him turning into to a good offensive player, his D is already there.
Priggs89
Yah, he has been really impressive so far. He was always a speed/defense-first guy coming up and looked like he could be a 4th outfielder type. But his bat has been very surprising to me thus far. If he can keep hitting even close to where he’s at now (more-so before the Colorado series), he can be a legitimate piece for the future. It’s nice watching an outfielder that can actually go track a ball down to help his pitcher (yes, that’s a shot at Melky and Avi).
Chris Drogaris
Sorry we are not moving either Torres or Frazier the White Sox can keep Quintana, I’d rather go get Stroman from the Jays and we could trade Mateo and Sheffield and maybe another piece without having to give up Torres or Frazier and I think Stroman is better than Quintana.
Priggs89
Except he hasn’t been better until this year… And he still has a FIP of 3.88. You may prefer him, but saying he’s better is a little bit of a stretch.
Also, the Blue Jays aren’t going to trade him for Mateo/Sheffield/other junk
Chris Drogaris
My point is that I am not trading Torres or Frazier for anyone and if that means we don’t get anyone then so be it I want to win multiple championships in the future not just a championship for 1 year I’ll pass trading our future for a guy at best is a number 3 starter.
Priggs89
You’re right. Quintana is at best a number 3 starter. Yankees should stay away at all cost.
JDGoat
Prospects can still bust lol. And Quintana is controlled long enough where he an factor into multiple championships
Chris Drogaris
No thanks don’t want Quintana he’s not that great if we didn’t trade our big prospects for Sale then we aren’t trading them for a lesser pitcher sorry not happening.
toby312
Debating his ability as what # starter he is , is one thing but his friendly salary for 3+ more years moves him up a notch is his value
rocky7
And your counting on the fact that all those innings on his arm don’t come back to haunt the team that makes a deal for him. Durability is fleeting also, especially for a pitcher…in fact more so for a pitcher. Calling Dr. Tommy John!!!!!!
TRcommenter
A # 3 starter? HA he’d be a #1 on half of these clown staffs. I’d love to hear 20 names better off 60 that have shown to be better with more consistency over the past 5 years. Go! Goofy ass
Burlycurly
I know you’re not trading them Chris because you’re not the GM, you’re not the owner What exactly do you do for the Yankees. Are you like George Coztanza for the Yankees
cachhubguy
Quintana’s FIP is 4.01, since you brought it up.
Priggs89
I’m aware, and that’s proving the point I was making. Clearly Q’s overall numbers are down significantly from what they were over the last 3 years, and he’s STILL not far behind Stroman this year. Outside of this year, he has been better than Stroman… And judging by his last 7 starts, he appears to be back on track.
JKB
I would take Stroman over Q in a second
Priggs89
You have a very skewed view of the two players not based in reality then.
chandlere
No need for the Astros to deal their 1,2 in the farm for a guy who would slot into their #3 spot
pullhitter445
Astros make the most sense and really seems like the prospects it would take wouldn’t hurt there future. Quintana along with the other starters they have would make there top 3 starters in Houston a force to be reckoned with in the postseason.
Joe Kerr
So you wouldn’t trade guys that aren’t going to help you this year for a guy who will help you in the playoffs? Not to mention the next 3 years after? Houston is a lock to make the playoffs but their 1 weakness is SP, he could very well be the difference between not having a ring and having one.
Astros_fan_84
All of the Astros SPs are controlled through next year and beyond. Not really a need.
fisher40
This guy is not worth any team giving up their top prospects. Especially when you consider his WL record, ERA and injury history
Priggs89
Lol what?
pplama
Who are you talking about?
Priggs89
Just for the record, his ERA from 2014-2016 was 3.29, which was 8th best in the entire American League. His 3.19 FIP over that period was 5th best. I guess that’s a decent #3 starter…
Obviously his overall numbers are down so far this year, but if you think teams are going to completely overlook what he has done over the past 3 years and just evaluate him based on his overall numbers this year, you’re crazy. And if you think GM’s are that shortsighted to only look at the most current stats and ignore everything else, I’d be willing to bet they’d put more emphasis on his last 7 starts where he has a 2.70 ERA against a handful of potential playoff teams than his admittedly shaky starts in the beginning of the year. He has clearly fixed whatever was broken.
rocky7
So as a #3 starter, do you really think that this pitcher is worth the package that your GM is asking for…..he’s asking for the same type of package that netted Chris Sale a true #1 ACE who can win a championship starting 3 games in a 7 game series.
Priggs89
As a #3 starter? No. But I’m also not delusional enough to believe he’s a #3 starter.
At worst he has been a top 1o starter in the American League over the last 4 years, and that’s including this year which had a horrible start. Outside of the rough start this year, you could easily argue he has been a top 5-7 pitcher in the AL over his last 4 years. In that time (including the bad start this year), he has a better ERA, FIP, and fWAR than so-called “aces” like Archer, Stroman, Verlander, Gray, Tanaka, etc. He has also bounced back extremely well after a slow start with a 2.70 ERA since June vs almost all playoff-caliber teams.
A lot of people on here clearly undervalue Quintana, and when comparing him to other “aces,” there’s a VERY clear difference between perception and reality.
And no, I don’t think he’s an ace. I also don’t think any of the previous guys I listed is an ace. Chris Sale is. The only package that the Yankees can offer that would be Chris Sale-like is if they offered both Torres and Frazier, which obviously won’t happen.
eze01
Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha
fisher40
He’s only had 1 double digit win season in his career and they’re asking for 2 top prospects in return? Laughable. Not. going. To Happen. He was linked to my Brewers. And they balked what the Sox wanted in return
Priggs89
Wins. lol.
ChiSox_Fan
Q has 65 career ND’s.
You can credit questionable Sox defense and anemic offense over past 4-5 years for his WL record. It was front page news whenever the Sox scored even 1 run for him.
rocky7
Chris Sale won the Cy Young with the same team behind him…..Quintana isn’t even close.
Burlycurly
When did he win the act young ? I must of missed baseball that year. He’s usually top 5
rocky7
Its Cy Young and I stand corrected….he didn’t win although he has consistently been within the top 6 since 2012.
Burlycurly
Huge difference between winning it and finishing top 6 Q was top ten so what. Hendricks was third you rather have him? Arrieta won it you rather him? Porcello won it last year cause he had 22 wins. Go back to 2012 all those pitchers have been in mlb except Hendricks and see who’s been better. You have no point.
fatelfunnel
Please stop… every time you mention wins you show your lack of knowledge for the game.
Padres2019ha
you not smaht
Burlycurly
Q or Gray would easily be the number #1 pitcher on that lousy pitching staff. Nelson, Guerra, Garza, Davies are a joke. You are lucky that division is just pitiful.
JKB
Wins has nothing to do with any teams trade offer on Q. Everyone but you knows wins means squat
rocky7
Wins get you paid. Metrics get you excuses why you don’t get paid.
dudeness88
Metrics got Heyward paid
buehrle5687
TROLL
Saleaway
I almost had to report you for the stupidity of this comment Fisher. Who has the most IP in all of baseball since his first full season of 2013-today?? Jose Quintana. What injury history are you privy to? Q is a low end #2 high end #3. Any way you want to crunch numbers he is among the best 25-30 pitchers in baseball in his age 28 year. Some team will meet a high price in prospects or he will not be moved. Plain and simple.
rocky7
Keep him….you guys in Chicago seem desperate to move him….if you think he is that good keep him and make him the cornerstone of the Sox team of the next 5 years!
Saleaway
The Sox aren’t desperate to move him bud. It’s called a rebuild. The White Sox are looking to take valuable assets, which Quintana is definitely one, and they sell them off to teams in contention this year. He’s under control for three years after this probably right around the time they’re hoping to put a contender on the field. So therefore they should look to move him for future assets. Just so you understand how it all works Rocky.
minoso9
Not desperate to move him. He was not traded last winter when he was on the block. Hahn will wait for the right offer. I like Q and he has many solid attributes-including his contract. We are happy to keep him, but if he gets traded I hope it is to a contender so he can enjoy some success with a good team.
CNichols
This is such a weird situation because of all the team control he has left. I get that there is no pressure to move him because he’s under contract for years, but I can’t help but feel like they’re pricing themselves out of having any potential suitors. A lot of farm systems can’t give them what they want and others won’t be willing to. It seems like rentals might be smarter for teams in the hunt.
Maybe that just means they should hold on to him until next year?
cachhubguy
I agree. Quintana is perfect for the Cubs. They are a team that needs controllable, reliable pitchers for the next few years. He could slot into the middle of the rotation and then they could go after a top of the rotation guy.
But the Cubs and Sox don’t play nice together. And the Sox price is too high.
skybluesox
He would slot into the top of the Cubs rotation. Moot point however as the cubs don’t have enough after Jimenez. The Score talked about this during it 5 at 5 this morning.
Mikel Grady
Not enough after Jimenez? Almora contreras, caratini ,dela Cruz, cease , happ, candelario?
skybluesox
I could see a run after Kershaw however and yes, he slides down a notch on that one!
MathTeacher
Who would the Mets get in return for deGrom? I think the Mets shouldnt do it, but hypothetically….?
Kylesamac
If you are talking Astros: Martes, Musgrove, Tucker/Daz Cameron and Colin Moran.
rit2940
If yanks continue to flounder. Trade Tanaka and Pinada ,call up Adams . Dodgers looking for a RHP.
BAINES03
You assume teams would actually want Tanaka (and his contract) and Pineda.
rit2940
If the yanks keep floundering.Trade Tanaka and Pineda . Dodgers looking for a Right handed SP.
BSPORT
Tanaka to Astros
Kylesamac
Why would the Astros want him. Morton and McHugh are leaps better than Tanaka at this point.
BayouCityBobby
Martes has devastating stuff but a 2 cent head with control issues – Astros could move him and survive the “what if” later! Hell no on Tucker – he has Bellinger skill (Not saying production) and Hunter Pence awkwardness and likability. We could move Fisher before Kyle – we have the farm system to finish the deal but we’ve done great things with what we have and that’ll limit the need to mortgage the farm. We can do a Brad Hand and a Sony Gray to fill the spots without emptying the chamber!
pplama
You may not be properly valuing hand + Gray there, chief.
Kylesamac
I’m less willing to move Fisher at this point because of how polished he is right now. He basically slots into LF next year with no learning curve once Beltran’s contract expires.
arc89
Your not getting Gray for a few low prospects. A’s already said they have not received any offer that is close to what they want for him. No tucker your not getting Gray. Don’t worry if you want to bargain shop A’s have Hahn available.
lj jones
Astros have no reason to trade Tucker or Fisher. Guess what: next year Aoki and Beltran will be gone. So that leaves 2 openings, 1 in the outfield and another at DH. Perfect!
And by gosh, be patient with Martes. He looks fine. Jose Altuve had a career OPS UNDER .700 after 2 and a half years in the league.
I feel bad for guys like Kemp, Reed, White, Hernandez, and Moran that are blocked but have nothing left to prove in the minors. I wish we could trade these guys to good situations where they get playing time – for their own sake
Kylesamac
Granted I’m higher on Paulino even with the drug pop. That curveball is probably the best the organization has seen since Wandy Rodriguez. Before he got popped he seemed like he was about to figure things out.
Martes has the stuff, but the control needs to greatly improve.
Astros_fan_84
Tucker won’t be ready at the start of next season. It’s a chance for AAA guys to shine.
I also think the Astros could trade Bregman in the offseason for a pitcher. They have enough internal options to replace him.
Burlycurly
He dropped into the 60s in latest prospect rankings. Should of traded him he had the most value
Whyamihere
Which rankings? BA has him #48 (one spot better than Clint Frazier) He’s got some control issues to work through, but he’s 21. His ceiling hasn’t changed any, and it’s as high as any pitching prospect out there.
Burlycurly
He dropped from 15th or so to at least. 48. His era is well over 5 and his almost 22 and you think he will get you Q? Keep Martes and drug abuser Paulino. Remember last year when everyone was saying No to Profar for Q. Rangers fans that is
Whyamihere
Keep moving those goalposts.
Strauss
The white sox can’t develop a position player. Their singing the praises of their shortstop now and he’s only a 230 hitter. No accountability with this sorry organization.
Pilzbrydroboy
The Cubs cant develop pitching prospects… now they’re a below 500 team
tarheels23
Dodgers don want tanaka and nobody is going to give up all of that for quintana
thegreatcerealfamine
Who brought up Tanaka or the Dodgers?
thegreatcerealfamine
Sorry for some reason rit2940 post wasn’t there before and now it’s showing twice.
billysbballz
So happy Hahn is asking for the world for Quintana this way the Yanks don’t deal for him and keep there prospects and when Q value plummets considerably in the near future from over use we can ask the White Sox fans how they like their GM now?
BAINES03
He turned Hector Santiago into Adam Eaton… who brought back Lopez, Giloito, & Dunning. Sale got him Moncada, Kopech & Basabe (and diaz).
I like him just fine.
Priggs89
Just like Sale was going to lose all value because he was destined to get hurt before Hahn traded him.
chitown311
Listen this is the bottom line. Fans can try to diminish his value with arbitrary stats. If that’s the case, then he has a 2.70 ERA since June. Not enough? Check out his career numbers. Still not enough? Top 25 in terms of WAR last 4 years. Granted he is not a true ACE, but he is a number 1 on a lot of teams, and a number 2 on almost every other team in baseball. Given his durability and team friendly contract, he is worth an “ACE” haul. If no team is willing to meet Hahn’s demands, the organization is just as inclined to keep him for the next 3.5 years on the club friendly deal. Imagine what he would do for the team as a frontline starter for the next 3.5 years, while the plethora of pitching prospects are called up by the end of next year. It’s as easy as that. But go ahead and trade for your 1/2 year rentals before the trade deadline, and when those rentals hit the FA market, and then those same teams go looking for a cost controlled SP in the offseason. Rick Hahn will still be sitting on Quintana and not budging from his asking price. Pay up or move on. It is as simple as that.
Chris Drogaris
I have no problem passing up on Quintana to keep Torres, Frazier and others sorry they aren’t available, it’s funny how these teams never wanted to trade with us in the past but now all of sudden they do? Gtfoh we don’t need Quintana trade him to someone else and we will keep our future stars in the Bronx like I said if it means we get no one at the trade deadline then I am fine with that.
chitown311
I’m not disagreeing with you at all. My point is that the Sox will not sell low on Q unless their asking price is met. If I were the Yanks, I don’t think I’d part with those guys either if that is their future. Yanks have an open wallet and could buy essentially any pitcher they want. But the teams that can’t afford a #1 starter at $30mm per year for 6 years, then this is the type of player that they would want and need.
Burlycurly
Ok keep them and continue to watch playoffs on tv. You have zero pitching. You have lost 20-25 because u have no pitching and will b near last place by end of season.
Chris Drogaris
That’s fine we can keep our young future stars and go out and spend money to get starting pitching and not have to trade our stars away. I’d rather do that thanks like I mentioned before if we didn’t trade any of our big prospects for Sale then we sure as hell aren’t trading them for a lesser pitcher in Quintana no thanks bud.
Priggs89
That’s fine. You should keep all your future stars. Prospects always pan out. You’ll pretty much be watching an all-star team for years to come. Lots of stars. Everywhere.
Burlycurly
Haha Yankees would be in first with Sale. I will continue to watch Sale strike out every yankeee hitter and he’s been doing
Pilzbrydroboy
Im sure the yankees are regretting not trading for sale. They may not want to make that mistake again.
billysbballz
Didn’t they beat him? Continue watching.,,,
Los Calcetines Rojos
Amen! People seem to be short sighted and forget he’s been very good the past several years. No, he may not get the haul the sox got from my Red Sox but he sure will get a massive return.
rocky7
If that’s your bottom line, then please keep him….the responses to ChiSox posters in this thread are based on totally unreasonable trade requests by you guys……if your that sure he’s that valuable then keep him.
Priggs89
Yah, ChiSox fans are totally unreasonable in their trade requests.
Every Yankee fan – “Sorry, you can’t have any of our top 10 prospects. They are all going to be stars. You can take our 11, 12, and 13 guys. They’d be top 3 in any other system.”
Burlycurly
Very true. But if they were to Trade an average pitcher he’s actually below average like TANAKA they would want your top three prospects and cash and a PTBNL
Frank Waller
If the Jays would trade Stroman and Donaldson in one deal to a team, who would it be and what would be the price?
mchaney317
I HIGHLY doubt Toronto is trading either one of them, let alone both and let alone both in the same deal. Because the price would be huge and you’d be limited to teams with really deep farm systems that also have immediate needs at third base. The Yankees and Red Sox could both be fits, but a trade within the division would seem pretty unlikely. The only other teams that I could think of at that point would be the Astros (if they included Bregman) and the Braves, since I’m sure Adams will eventually cool down and Freeman will move back to first base. Anyway, that’s a very long way of saying that it barely makes sense to even speculate about that.
Sportfeen69
If th
Sportfeen69
If the nets was to trade Jacob I’ll stop being a mets fan
BSPORT
Yankees have better young pitchers in minors they can finish off and bring up. Maybe they spend more money than the past on pitching Developement.
Priggs89
Better than Quintana? Highly unlikely. The Yankees will be extremely lucky if any of them turn out to be as good as Quintana has been throughout his career thus far. Despite what Chris Drogaris thinks, not every prospect will become a star.
BSPORT
I would take Montgomery over Quintana. They need to bring Adams up and try a few others.
Priggs89
You’re more than welcome to take a worse pitcher if you want. Nobody is stopping you.
thegreatcerealfamine
ABT!
terry
My bet is Quintana will stay a Wsox,, at least, for the rest of this year and perhaps beyond. There aren’t many teams that have those kind of prospects and are willing to give them up. I won’t argue whether his worth the asking price or not but it’s sounds like neither New York or Houston feel they need him that bad, right now.
Burlycurly
Astros need left handed pitching to beat Red Sox, Indians , Nationals or Dodgers. Can’t do it with current pitchers
Priggs89
I’d argue the Astros need a reliable/durable top of the rotation starter more than they need a “true ace,” which is why Quintana would be a perfect fit for them.
Obviously the top 2 guys in their rotation are very solid, but they apparently can’t count on either of them to stay healthy. If they can make it to the postseason with a top 3 of Keuchel, McCullers, and Quintana, that’d be absolutely devastating for other teams to face. Heck, even if one of their top 2 goes down, they’ll still have a legitimate chance for a championship run with one of Keuchel/McCullers plus Quintana leading the charge.
If all things work out perfectly and they stay healthy, Quintana would be a perfect fit. Worst case scenario, he’d be a heck of an insurance policy for them in case one of the other guys goes down. And yes, I know that any pitcher can get hurt, but Quintana has proven to be extremely durable thus far. I’d be much less concerned about him than anyone else in that rotation (or most rotations for that matter).
Chris Drogaris
No one is saying Quintana is a bad pitcher the fact is though is that he’s not worth what the White Sox are asking for in return they are trying to fleece teams they did it to the Nationals in the Eaton deal but it won’t happen with us trading our future for a number 3 starter at best. I am fine with us standing pat if it means we keep all of our future stars look at us keeping Judge and Sanchez and not being tempted in the past to deal them off for short term success.
Priggs89
From 2014-2016:
#8 in ERA in the AL – 3.29
#5 in FIP in the AL – 3.19
#4 in fWAR in the AL – 14.6
2.70 ERA since June this year after an admittedly bad start
That all screams “number 3 starter at best” I guess
Burlycurly
#3 on Yankees??? Who’s better I say he would b their number 1. Yankees have zero pitching
Chris Drogaris
Still not worth giving up our future for Quintana we won’t be the ones getting Quintana I can guarantee that and I am happy about that let Houston get him or even the Brewers, just don’t want it to be us considering what the White Sox are asking for.
Pilzbrydroboy
You cant guarantee that. Yankees are the team most liked to quintana. I actually believe hes a yankee at the deadline
Pilzbrydroboy
If its not torres, frazier. It will be Rutherford. Etc.
Pilzbrydroboy
Indians and cubs fans where saying the same things last years deadline. The indians took a big gamble. Trading away frazier and sheffield for miller. I bet the yankees do too
Chris Drogaris
Won’t happen it’s funny how all you Yankee haters just want the Yankees to deal away all of our good prospects and then see them turn into big stars with other teams, WONT HAPPEN Torres, and Frazier are simply not available get it through your thick skulls.
Chris Drogaris
I am fine with trading guys who’s names aren’t Torres, Frazier, Judge and Sanchez the big guns aren’t available sorry the other level of prospects can go that’s fine but not the guys I named sorry.
Whyamihere
Kuechel has stated that he could play through his injury right now, but give the enormous lead and the fact that he wasn’t his usual self pitching through injury last year, they felt it was important to get him 100% healthy. McCullers has missed 1 start this year with a minor injury. The injury issue have been overblown.
billysbballz
Rutherford is Untouchable. Unless we are dealing for Sale and are one pitcher away. Rutherford may already be our top prospect after this year.
Kylesamac
There is no health issue with McCullers or Keuchel. It’s purely an excuse to give them rest over minor injuries to make sure they aren’t worn out come the post-season.
A pinch nerve doesn’t keep Keuchel out for over a month if the Astros don’t have the record they do. Sam with back stiffness for McCullers.
Burlycurly
Hahaha and they tell you all this because you’re a fan or you just know everything because you’re so smaaat
Priggs89
No health issues? McCullers only threw 89 innings last year. Keuchel threw 168. They both have already missed time this year with injuries. Luckily, they have built up a big enough lead that they can afford to rest both guys until they feel they are 100% and don’t have to pitch through whatever issues they’re having.
Personally, I wouldn’t feel comfortable counting on McCullers to come back and pitch a full workload and then be on top of his game in the postseason after never throwing more than 150 innings in his career. I’d rather have the Quintana insurance policy just in case he can’t do it. If everything goes according to plan, they have a lights out top 3. If not, they still have a strong enough top 2 to make a deep run. If you disagree and are comfortable with your rotation in the playoffs, more power to you. Good luck.
Boomer14
Agreed.. perfect way of putting it
Whyamihere
Devenski and Harris are as good as any available lefty at getting lefties out. They don’t have a bunch of Lefties on the team, but as a team they’re first in xFIP vs lefties and 2nd in FIP vs lefties and 6th in ERA.
Kylesamac
Plus the left specialist reliver is just a waste of a roster spot on a guy who if he is lucky will throw an inning in total in a given week.
Burlycurly
Remember years back when Carl Everett said 90% of fans don’t know what they are talking about Might b higher. Let me get this straight. 3 months of Chapman is worth Torres ,Warren and McKinney but 3 1/2 years is not worth Quintana is not worth Torres or Frazier very interesting
Chris Drogaris
Are you a moron? That’s because the Indians and Cubs were World Series contenders that’s why they made those deals because they felt they were 1 player away and they turned out to be right. We on the other hand are not World Series contenders at least not this year so why the hell would we trade away our future for the short term not doing it sorry. Your comparisons are not valid as to why the Cubs and Indians did those deals with where we are at right now get a clue.
dazedatnoon
Before calling someone a moron….I’m not saying they would do it either, but your argument is invalid as well.
“why the hell would we trade away our future for the short term not doing it sorry”
Quintana is a controllable asset, not a rental or even a two year “rental”….apparently you missed that. Also, apparently you missed the quote from Cashman earlier in the traderumors article
“Part of that long-term plan is in the short term — winning now”
None of this says they deal for Quintana, but they feel they are competing for a title this year AND Quintana would fit a longer term plan with his contract.
Chris Drogaris
Doesn’t matter 3 years doesn’t translate into LONG TERM!!!!!!!!! Plus he’s not that good and another fact for you Yankee haters out there who want to see us trade Frazier away for a pitcher that you know isn’t that great. Frazier and Reggie Jackson are really close and Reggie works as a special advisor with the team and he won’t let the Yankees trade Frazier away sorry Frazier is here to stay now go to bed.
Priggs89
If you think Reggie Jackson actually has a say in who the team trades, you are really in over your head.
And no, I don’t think Frazier gets traded anymore now that he’s on the big league roster. Rutherford is now the more likely guy to go. But the reasoning that you stated is absolutely ridiculous.
Burlycurly
Chris drugaris give ur mommy her computer and follow your own advice and go to bed my child. Grown ups are talking
Pilzbrydroboy
You are a dumb yankee fan
dazedatnoon
forget about Quintana…..he can stay!
Hahn needs to send Frazier to the Yanks for Wade/McKinney. Two 22 yr olds in AAA.
Send Swarzak to the Angels for 22 yr old Hermosillo in AA ball.
Send Robertson to the Rockies for 22 yr old McMahon in AAA and 19 yr old Welker in A
Send Kahnle to the Cardinals for 22 yr old Carson Kelly in AAA ball
Priggs89
The Cardinals didn’t want to include Carson Kelly in a Chris Sale trade. He’s not being traded for a reliever.
dazedatnoon
Include is the key word…..it would have been Kelly and more pieces.
Kahnle – 2.65 ERA, 54 IP, 57-7 K/BB, .210 avg against, 0,97 WHIP
Most importantly he is 27 yrs old and has several more years of team control. I don’t think it’s as far fetched as you may think, but I’m not sitting in the GM chair…..and neither are you.
billysbballz
Q is the new Tehran.
White Sox fans are begging everyone on here to take him for the best prospects on there team and it seems most are saying no thanks, keep your mid rotation arm. Move on! Keep him and build around your ace and when your ready he will be around 34yo.
Burlycurly
White sox fans nor Yankee fans make trades. It will b cashman and Hahn or whoever. They don’t care what fans think. They don’t read these silly rumors. They know who they have and what they need. Why do fans begin with ok I will trade this guy but not this guy. Hello you aren’t trading anyone. No Gm knows you and aren’t asking for your input. I read these for laughs. I won’t trade so so. Hahahaha
billysbballz
Very true so why continue to list what prospects it would take to get a mid rotation arm who can’t make it through the fifth inning?
That’s my point, thanks bro. Thanks.
Burlycurly
I didn’t list anyone for a trade. Pay attention. Thanks bro
billysbballz
I didn’t say you did, pay attention bro. Thanks Bro.
I was referring to others and agreeing with you in regards to silly offers for Q!
sss847
a discount chris sale package should get it done – meaning a prospect in the top 25, another in the top 50, and 2 lottery tickets. so if we’re narrowing it to these two teams:
yankees: frazier, rutherford, someone far away with upside like wilkerman or dermis garcia, and then a really deep sleeper
astros: tucker, whitley or perez, nova maybe?, and probably someone like myles straw
i’d like to see some of the reports on what offers are coming from these other squads instead of always seeing ‘sox have a high asking price’
billysbballz
Lol
That Yankee trade not happening. The first two guys in trade are untouchable!
You need to understand a teams system.
Pilzbrydroboy
You are by far the dumbest yankee fan
billysbballz
Listen Yankee Fans. Stop worrying about Torres and Frazier! Not happening. Understand Rutherford, Florial, and Mateo are also 100% untouchable!!!!
Adams and Sheffield are close to untouchable. Acevedo and Mateo are borderline only for right price. Now please someone list every W start this year! How many pitches he takes to get to the fifth inning. Walks? Era? Etc etc etc…..
Burlycurly
Got it. Everyone is untouchable. Now move along and watch playoffs on tv for third straight year or is it 4
billysbballz
Yep and build something great and you continue to wait for the Sox to be a playoff team with Q at 34yo and your fifth starter. I’ll take my chances. Keep him and stop crying.
thegreatcerealfamine
As a Yankee fan I’m wondering why you keep saying that about Rutherford?
billysbballz
Because everything I’ve read is that Rutherford can be the best outfielder we drafted in a long long time. The kid could be a big left handed middle order bat in two years and Q is not worth that return.
That’s why in case the question was to me. I said similar things about Judge and Frazier when half of Yankee land wanted to deal them. We are not one pitcher away especially Q from doing anything g significant this year.
thegreatcerealfamine
I certainly would not trade him for Q,but he is at least 4 years away. They could use him as a piece to bring a way better arm then Q.
billysbballz
He’s not four years away. He’s already in high A
Next year he will end season in AA
He will be up in two years barring no injuries. He is a legit five tool outfielder with his worse tool being his arm which as a left or. Enter fielder is not gonna hurt him since by all accounts his arm has potential to be avg to above avg eventually.
thegreatcerealfamine
Dude he is in low A ball and there’s no way he’s gonna skip advanced A ball to AA. Cool your Jets very few players move that fast through systems,besides next year is the greatest FA class ever..i.e. Harper. Gardners gone so no room for him
Pilzbrydroboy
LMFAO this guy is untouchable
dazedatnoon
I’d take Kyle Tucker or Ronald Acuna over any player in the Yankees minor league system….all day, every day
Add Lewis Brinson to that list as well…..
billysbballz
Really???
Good for you but I would sought based on the non factual guess you just made.
TRcommenter
This #3 starter talk is hysterical. Dare one idiot on this thread to name 20 guys (better off 60+) that have shown more dominance and consistency over the past half decade in the MLB. Go!
TRcommenter
Oh and he’s in his prime on a friendly contract. My bad
Burlycurly
Everyone says that sox got a haul for sale. But did they really. Will Kopech b as good as Sale ? Will Moncada pan out? He seems to strike out a lot and his defense doesn’t seem to be all that great and he’s the #1 prospect. Buxton was a number one prospect so was Profar I’m sure their fans would of been don’t trade those guys for Sale !!
Priggs89
Nobody knows yet. They’re prospects. All prospects, except for Yankee ones according to some in this thread, come with question marks. What we do know is that Moncada was (still is) arguably the top prospect in baseball, and Kopech was (still is) a top 30 or so guy. Based on their prospect rankings, yes, the White Sox did pretty well. But we ultimately won’t know how they did for a few years.
Just for reference, since there’s a lot of Yankee talk in this thread, let’s look at what a Sale-like deal would look like for the Yankees. I’ll use the pre-season rankings at the time for the Red Sox players since those were their rankings at the time of the trade, and I’ll use mid-season rankings for Yankees, since that’s the most recent data we have.
1) Moncada (#1 MLB.com, #2 Baseball America, #5 Baseball Prospectus) – It’d have to start with Torres. He’s the only Moncada-caliber prospect they have. Ranked #2 on MLB.com, #3 on Baseball America, and #7 on Baseball Prospectus.
2) Kopech (#11 MLB.com, #32 Baseball America, #36 Baseball Prospectus) – It’d have to be one of Frazier or Rutherford. Frazier is currently ranked #17 on MLB.com, #49 on Baseball America, and not in the top 50 for Baseball Prospectus. Rutherford is currently ranked #30 on MLB.com, #36 on Baseball America, and not in the top 50 for Baseball Prospectus.
3-4) Basabe and Diaz. Basabe is a young, toolsy outfielder with a lot of swing and miss to his game and was ranked around #10 for the Red Sox. Diaz is a flame throwing reliever with control issues. Neither of them is more than a lottery ticket. Before this season, Florial would’ve been the obvious choice for the toolsy outfielder that strikes out too much. While that’s still the case for him, he has put up some very good numbers outside of the strikeouts this year, so he’d have a little more value than Basabe in my eyes. Then throw in a potential bullpen piece that throws gas but can’t get it over the plate – I don’t really care who.
Even then, that’s arguably not as much as what the Red Sox gave up. For one, Torres isn’t currently healthy. While I’m not concerned about him coming back 100% from his injury at all, he is still missing valuable development time this year. On top of that, both Frazier and Rutherford are lower ranked prospects than Kopech. So maybe taking that into account, adding in Florial (compared to Basabe) would actually make up for the difference in value between Kopech and Frazier/Rutherford.
So all in all, a “Sale-like” package would be something along the lines of Torres + Frazier/Rutherford + Florial + a bullpen lottery ticket.
That’s obviously not happening in a Quintana deal. If a deal does get done, I see it being one of Frazier/Rutherford (most likely Rutherford since Frazier is already producing on the big league club), one of Adams/Sheffield/Kaprielian, and one Mateo/Fowler/Andujar/Florial. That’s not even close to what Sale brought in, but I think it’d be enough to get the White Sox to pull the trigger, and the Yankees will still have plenty of top notch prospects left after the deal.
I know, all 9 of the guys I listed are future stars, so the Yankees won’t make a deal like that. Just trying to get a realistic idea of what it’d take based on previous trades.
Burlycurly
So basically Sale for the guys they got in the Miller/Chapman deal Two total years of relief pitchers for 3 full years of one of the top 3 pitchers in baseball. Sounds like they didn’t get nearly enough for Sale.
Priggs89
Maybe, maybe not. We’ll see.
thegreatcerealfamine
First of all there was a lot of Yankee talks because they were a team mentioned in the article. I see you a lot voicing your opinions on the Yanks and I’m wondering do you have a team? I just mainly see you in Yankees article threads picking at the fans.
sdsuphilip
As a neutral observer I believe Whitley/Martes/Fisher/Daz Cameron is a fair return for both sides. Whitley is the headliner as he will rocket up midseason lists (I’m surprised BA has him at just 58 I imagine he will be higher on other lists). Guy has a monster ceiling and is very advanced for his age. Martes is very much a high upside/high risk guy, there is a outside chance he figures it out and becomes a mid rotation arm. There is a decent probability his inconsistency will lead him to back end of rotation or a possible 1.5 fWAR+ reliever. Quite frankly his profile is similar to other white sox arms such as Kopech/Lopez/Hanson.
Fisher a nice prospect, he’s fairly typical though. Seems like he’d be a well below average defensive CF but would be fine in a corner, he has a chance to hit for both average and power, but neither are locks and he has had swing and miss issues in the past.
Cameron is that typical 4th prospect wildcard, the likelihood of him getting to the majors and sticking is slim, but there is that 5% chance that his bat to ball skills evolve and that unlocks raw power+his athleticism and he unlikely becomes a stud.
Obviously the Astros don’t “need” Quintana but he’d help their odds greatly. In my mind I see Whitley as like around a top 25 guy (I imagine most see differential). Martes as a top 50-65 guy, and Fisher as fringe top 100. I imagine both sides hate the idea of this proposal. But this is a lot for Quintana without completely unloading the Astros farm they would still Tucker, Perez, Yordan Alvarez, Garrett Stubbs
dudeness88
Just an FYI, no malice behind it, Martes is currently number 15 prospect in MLB Prospect Watch.
Priggs89
He is #15 on MLB. Baseball America’s recently released mid-season rankings have him down at #48 though.
dudeness88
I noticed that. thought that was harsh. 21 yr old pitching in MLB is special tho. Would a Martes, Musgrove, Paulino, Franlin Perez package work? That’s 3 top 100 guys (MLB PW) including 2 current major league
Burlycurly
Why would they want Paulino? He’s suspended 80 games for Peds. One more suspension and it’s a year. You might get shields for Paulino now
Priggs89
Yah, I was kind of surprised to see that drop too. He was pretty awful in AAA before coming up though, and he hasn’t looked great in the majors (albeit as a 21 year old), so I’m not entirely shocked he slipped a little in the rankings. I’m sure a package like that could work value-wise, but as I mentioned in another post, I really don’t love the idea of the package being centered around pitching. 8 of their current top 12 prospects are pitchers. Obviously you can never have too much pitching, but I’d just prefer to go the other route, especially since they went all pitching in the Eaton deal.
dudeness88
He’s young. Major league ready and still an elite prospect. The suspension hurts him but he still has much greater value than that.
dudeness88
BurlyCurly. Also didn’t the ChiSox trade for a prospect in the off-season that was busted for PEDs?..Kopech.
Burlycurly
Maybe Houston doesn’t either know how to develop pitching or don’t know how to draft pitching. martez not so good Paulino not so good and suspended. Took whatever that pitcher name was over Bryant and took Aiken over Rodon. Have to say not so good I would be leery of trading Q for any of their pitchers
dudeness88
Priggs89. Honestly, I’d trade Bregman before i trade Tucker. most people might see that differently. But I would easily do a Bregman, Perez, Musgrove deal, throw in Moran or Kemp, before I deal Tucker.
Priggs89
Yes, they did. Kopech was apparently popped for some sort of weight loss drug that was also technically a “stimulant.” He claimed he didn’t know what it was and blah blah blah. I know he’s a guy that’s huge into his workouts, so if I had to guess, I’d assume it was some sort of pre-workout related thing. That’s just a complete guess though. Personally, that’s not the type of “PED” I’d be concerned about.
Not sure of the details on Paulino’s suspension or what he got caught with. If it some sort of steroid or something used to hide steroid use, that’s something I’d be concerned with. If not, it’s probably something I’d be able to look past as a GM.
dudeness88
Burly u obviously don’t know Martes and Paulino very well then. Both have frontline starter stuff. Paulino has 1 of the best curve balls of any prospect. And Aiken pick turned into Bregman so I’m not complaining. And 2013 nobody knew Bryant would be Bryant now. Appel was very much a consensus top 1 or 2 pick. We traded him for Giles anyways so take that up with Philly.
Priggs89
Man, that’s a tough one. I don’t think the Astros see it the same way. I think the only reason they don’t have Chris Sale right now is because they made Bregman untouchable. If they put him on the table in a Quintana trade, I’d take it in a second. Throwing in Perez/Musgrove/+? Yes please. That’s too much though in my opinion. Bregman plus one good, not great pitching prospect and maybe a low level lottery ticket guy would be plenty I think.
Burlycurly
All I know is what I see in stats Martez sucked in the minors to the tune of era over 5 MLB over 6. Paulino MLB over 7 and suspended 80 games for using Peds. Did I leave anything out. Quintana has been in the league for over 5 years with era at 3.30. I don’t believe anyone would accept those two for Q
dudeness88
I believe had Bregman been available, ChiSox still take the BoSox deal. I think they preferred Moncada over any Bregman deal. sorry I commented twice. I didn’t see my first comment up.
dudeness88
Oh ok Burly so we’re only doing 2017 stats? how about 4.49 ERA and a 3.5 BB/9
Priggs89
You may be right. Obviously I have no idea what Hahn or anyone else in the Sox front office thinks about these guys. All I know is that when Chris Sale rumors started floating around, the top guy on my list of realistic headliners was Bregman. This year, my top guy for Quintana headliners is Rodgers from Colorado. But if Bregman was on the table, I’d strongly consider that.
Burlycurly
Yes 4.49 is still better than 6 or 7. Don’t u think
dudeness88
Martes has only pitched 32 innings in the majors this season..i won’t even mention where Q was after 32 this season..Burly..
Burlycurly
And what happened after the 32 innings. Is he still on team or did he get demoted
Kylesamac
Paulino probably has the best curve the Astros have seen since Wandy Rodriguez. Even with the PED suspension the guy was performing well in MLB minus learning to get past the big inning.
Paulino was a guy who was in the big leagues because he knew how to pitch not over powering velocity.
So while yes it is incredibly stupid to get poped for a steroid he didn’t need, he is probably the better prospect than Martes. At this point I look at Martes is Jared Cosart minus the cutter that got him Ground outs to keep his ERA low.
Whyamihere
Paulino’s curve isn’t as good as McCullers or Martes.
sdsuphilip
I assume he’s dropping on all midseason lists. He still has a very high ceiling, but is now less likely to reach it. Not that he isn’t still a very good prospect, he was always seen as high risk and the risk has gotten greater
dudeness88
Would u trade Hand for him as a centerpiece?
Priggs89
Honestly, value-wise, I think you’re right about where you need to be for a Quintana deal to go down. The only problem I have is that the 2 “top” pieces (subjective, I know) are pitchers. I know the White Sox are at the point where they should be taking best player available, and you can never have enough pitching, but I’d be pretty disappointed if the best players coming back were pitchers. Personally, I’d take a slightly smaller package if it meant getting Tucker back (think replacing Whitley and Martes with a lower ranked pitcher). That’s just my personal preference though. But like I said, value-wise, I think you did a good job.
dudeness88
What about Bregman? Me personally, I would rather keep Tucker over Bregman but most wouldn’t agree with that. Bregman, Franklin Perez, and 2 more pieces. I’d do that before any Tucker deal but that’s my personally feelings for Tucker.
Priggs89
Yes, please
Andrew Farrug
wonder what the tigers could get for fulmer if they shop him…if Philly or Atlanta is interested it could be interesting for sure. I think Philly can put together a better overall package based purely on potential centerpieces(Moniak,Crawford).
What if they put together a mega multi-team blockbuster. Sure the odds of the trade are .000000000000001% based on the talent of these guys but it’s fun to dream so…
Phillies receive: Micheal Fulmer, Bruce Rondon, Blake Treinen, Carter Kieboom
Nationals recieve: Justin Wilson,Shane Greene, Pat Neshek, J.D. Martinez, Jose Iglesias, Mark Appel, Micheal Gerber
Tigers Receive: J.P Crawford, Mickey Moniak, Sixto Sanchez, Maikel Franco, Victor Robles, Erick Fedde, Andrew Stevenson, Jesus Luzardo, Joan Baez.
It’s unrealistic but somewhat logical….Phillies add a young ace to pair with Nola, a pair of promising relievers, and they lessen their biggest loss in this trade by adding Kieboom who can instead fill the role they initially intended for Crawford..Tigers jumpstart a much needed rebuild, supplementing this haul with an Alex Avila trade and possibly Nick Castellanos, Ian Kinsler, Justin Upton, or JV, depending on contracts and player markets. It’s clear that the Nats window is now and this trade gives them everything they need to win a WS. They get the bullpen help they covet in Neshek,Wilson, and Greene with both Wilson and Greene coming with additional years of team control. They add an impact bat to their lineup in Martinez, and add a longer term asset in Iggy, who can fill in for Turner temporarily and also contribute beyond Turners comeback due to his versatility and defensive prowess. Only problem with this is it leaves Nats with a depleted farm system which they may be hesitant to part with, but as I pointed out their window is now and longer term assets are included in the deal. the tigers can part with an outfield prospect because of what they’re getting in this deal. I picked Gerber because of his age but someone else such as Hill, Azocar, or Jones can easily be substituted in. again probability of this trade is highly unlikely so please don’t trash me in comments I just put together this proposal for fun.
sdsuphilip
Nationals definitely get the short end of the stick there by way too much.
bakadane
How about james paxton of mariners?He could be ace.Sure,his price is also high.