Yu Darvish Trade Rumors: Deadline Day

It’s quite possible that today is Yu Darvish’s last day as a member of the Rangers organization. The Texas ace has drawn interest from several teams, with the Dodgers the most prominently linked club. However, Darvish has also been tied to the Yankees and the Indians to varying extents. The Astros are also said to have checked in, though the intra-division roadblock makes that notion a bit tougher. We’ll track all of the latest Darvish chatter in this post between now and the 4pm ET non-waiver trade deadline…
- Bowden suggests that the Dodgers could look to pry lefty Alex Claudio away from the Rangers in a package deal alongside Darvish (Twitter link). Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News suggests the same, though he notes that it’d still require the Dodgers changing their stance on the inclusion of Verdugo or Buehler. Claudio, though, is just 25 years old and is controlled through 2021, so he’d be a nice long-term piece for L.A. He’s held lefties to a laughable .131/.169/.197 slash this year and has a masterful 70.5 percent ground-ball rate overall in 2017. However, he doesn’t miss many bats.
- Yahoo’s Tim Brown tweets that the Indians “are not in on Darvish” at this time. Notably, Cleveland was reported by Hoynes to be in pursuit of Orioles closer Zach Britton.
- ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick, however, hears that the Indians and Astros are both “hanging around” in the Darvish picture, but the Dodgers are Texas’ preferred trading partner (Twitter link). The Yankees’ interest in Darvish is dependent on the outcome of their talks for Sonny Gray, Crasnick adds.
- Bowden tweets that the Astros, Indians and Dodgers are the three teams that are still in the mix for Darvish, and he again mentions Mejia’s name in connection to talks. Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer tweets that the Indians are interested in Darvish only if the price tag drops.
- While the Dodgers have generally regarded as the favorites for Darvish, their talks with the Rangers have essentially reached an impasse, tweets FanRag’s Jon Heyman. Los Angeles has reportedly been unwilling to part with the likes of top-ranked prospects Alex Verdugo, Walker Buehler and Yadier Alvarez for a half-season rental of Darvish, and it would seem that president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman has yet to budge in that regard.
- The Rangers and Indians have spoken about a “Yu Darvish for Francisco Mejia type” of deal, tweets Jim Bowden of MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM. Including Mejia, the consensus top catching prospect in baseball, would be a steep price for Cleveland to pay for a rental, though the wording of the report leaves some wiggle room for other pieces to potentially be involved. The 21-year-old Mejia is hitting .317/.367/.520 with 10 homers through his first 279 plate appearances in Double-A and ranked as baseball’s sixth-best prospect on Keith Law’s midseason list. MLB.com pegged him 16th overall, while Baseball America had him 18th. Cleveland is on Darvish’s no-trade list, though it remains possible that he could waive that right for a clearer shot at the postseason.
Comments
MiamiPhins34
Do it JD
godhates216
Don’t do it CA! Rangers can sign him in the offseason and keep the prospects Indians give them!
cbf82
Do it JD!
anthodaniel
Duh he is a rental. You are trying to win bonehead. You want prospects or a better chance to win now??
dug
Um yes please
rich37
As an Indian fan, I think trading Meija is a mistake. He is the Tribe catcher of the near future and way beyond.He is way better than Gomes and Perez. Lets hope Darvish rejects a trade to Cleveland. They dodged a bullet last year with Lucroy
Clevelandsports4life
I 100 percent agree
hrush28
I definitely agree, the Indians can’t just give away their top prospect and the 16th best prospect overall for a rental. They need to keep Mejia and Triston McKenzie and give the rangers a lower prospect
Free Clay Zavada
I don’t know, I just don’t trust Darvish to be that difference maker going forward. He’s been shaky this year….I know he’d improve any rotation, but is he really worth the asking price?
charles stevens
He’s had one really bad start. His win-loss record is crap because they don’t score for him. The guy is a legitimate ace and not many others I would rather have on the mound in game 7 of a playoff game.
darkstar61
One bad game? He’s got fairly torched in 3 of his last 8 starts – hence the ERA jumping from 3.03 to 4.01 over that stretch
Free Clay Zavada
I agree with darkstar, the record of shakiness extends beyond the one start. And I didn’t even bring up win-loss record so I’m not sure why that’s getting mentioned.
Flurry
Darvish is actually doing great this year. You can’t just go off win/loss because the Rangers haven’t scored for him at all this year. I believe Darvish has one of the lowest run support numbers in all of baseball this year. Darvish has had maybe two bad starts all year. the biggest problem with Darvish is he isn’t going to give you more than 7 innings in a game at best. I believe he averages 6 1/3 innings pitched a game this year.
chesteraarthur
He has a 4 ERA and 4 FIP, its not just his W/L record
anthodaniel
Try to pay attention. He has had no Run support, among worst in BB and his ERA was 3.46 before the 7/26 game vs Marlins where he was tipping his pitches.
anthodaniel
Never up, never in! Your team is still thinking like s loser. As currently constructed, Astros kick your ass.
Thomas Magnum
If the Tribe lets meija go they better be getting darvish, beltre and mazara in return.
ntmartin2010
Don’t be ridiculous!
ntmartin2010
If anything Rangers are going to include Keone Kela in the deal who has 3 years on his contract remaining
anthodaniel
Say it ain’t so Joe! Kela stays. Claudio goes. Look at his stats. Unhittable
Clevelandsports4life
That sounds about right
RangersFanCD19
You’re insane…as a rangers fan I agree Mejia is probably too much to lose, but including Beltre and Mazara is idiotic
anthodaniel
Just ignorant
xstpx
I love Darvish. But you can’t sell the farm for a rental. Look at the Price trade to Toronto.
max
Price got the Jays to their first playoffs in 22 years and Norris & Boyd have been mostly below average with Detroit. I would do that trade again 99 times out of 99 times.
camarillocardinal
Mejia is a legit elite prospect …… similar to Gleyber Torres last year.
I wouldn’t do it but if it means a real shot at a World Series title It is a compelling rationale.
anthodaniel
Teams have to take their WS shots as they come. 75% of prospects never produce / that’s why they are PROSPECTS.
charles stevens
I would imagine to haul in a prospect of that caliber the deal will have more than just Darvish going to CLE.
Probably takes a BP piece like Kela or Claudio plus someone like Gomez or Napoli as throw ins. I’m sure Tito would love to have Nap back in the clubhouse for a pennant push.
charles stevens
Then again this could all be smoke and mirrors to make the Dodgers blink.
ThePriceWasRight
You seriously think for an ace like darvish and a young arm in Kela + it would only take meija? You my friend are dillusional.
charles stevens
Obviously he’s the centerpiece and a couple others of lesser status would also come back to TX. I’m not your friend so go pound sand.
mixtecamictlan
Look what the Whïťĕ sox got for Quintana I know he has an additional year but Eloy who is way better than Mejia.
Steve Adams
Quintana has three years of control beyond 2017. You can’t compare his trade return to a Darvish return — they’re wildly different assets due to Quintana’s contractual status.
alexgordonbeckham
The truth gets a downvote?
Clevelandsports4life
They already have EE and Carlos
kehoet83
Darvish is a 5 inning pitcher that strikes out 10. He wears out a bullpen. I wouldn’t give a top prospect for him especially for 2 months of service. I would set my sights on Lance Lynn.
No Big League Choo For Yu
I am not going to argue that the Indians should trade Mejia for Darvish, but what you said is just incorrect. Even with his last horrendous start, he is averaging about 6 1/3 innings pitched per start this year. But let’s not let facts get in the way of our arguments, right?
claymc
Even if you assume that Darvish doesn’t last as long as other starters, with expanded September line-ups and stretched out October series, this is precisely the time of year when shorter outings hurts you less. His status as an expensive rental should be concerning, but a risk to the bullpen? Nah.
Sibert18
Lol get your facts straight dude. He averages 6+ innings a game. Same as Kershaw almost
sufferfortribe
If the Tribe trades Mejia for Darvish, they’re gonna piss off many of their fans, me included.
Darvish is a rental, Mejia is the future.
indiansfan44
That’s where the problem comes into the this. I don’t think the Indians front office sees him as the future or they wouldn’t of signed Perez to the extension they did before the season. Gomes was already signed through 2019 plus 2 options and now with Perez you have 2 catchers under contract until 2020 at least. Mejia will be ready well before that time. They are hoping one of them will hit better but when you look at it they were almost showing he was a trade chip.
I almost never view prospects as untouchables and while I agree that he may be the future catcher I would be ok with trading Mejia but only in the right deal. For a 2 month rental he should never be in the discussion no matter who it is.
sufferfortribe
Where did my comment disappear to?
tarheels23
I like dervish to my Dodgers but I would not give up the farm for a rental
crazy4cleveland
PLEASE don’t trade Mejia
Priggs89
As a White Sox fan, I’m 100% on board with this trade. Go Cleveland.
The Ghost of Bobby Bonilla
Mejia for Darvish would be pure insanity by Cleveland. Darvish gives you what, 7 starts down the stretch and is no better than a #3 in a playoff rotation behind Kluber, Carrasco, and maybe even a #4 if Salazar keeps pitching lights out?
That would be a horrendously dumb move by CLE. SP is not their biggest need. They need a LOOGY and maybe some depth at RF or 2B. If you’re going to deal Mejia, it better be to PIT with another guy or two for Harrison/Watson/McCutchen.
Iron Horse
This Mejia talk could just be smoke to get the Dodgers to blink and part with Verdugo or Buehler.
Iron Horse
Also, look who’s pushing the Mejia-Darvish stuff – Jim Bowden, who’s a buffoon. Responsible journos closest to the situation like Hoynes aren’t.
sufferfortribe
Bingo.
Pihc123
No to Mejia being traded.
ctguy
Dodgers shouldn’t give up too much for Darvish. He has publicly stated he loves it in Texas and doesn’t want to leave. He’ll be headed back there after the season.
bleedsblueinAR
Do not give up any of the three – Verdugo, Buehler, Yadi, just for Darvish. However, with the inclusion of a LH bullpen piece, that might be enough. We are already looking into other relievers, this may be the one more that works best while only giving up ONE of the three above with one or two lower tiered prospects.
DPhill
Yu scares me a little, I do like Claudio as a bullpen piece. I’d give up Verdugo for both those guys.
drstevenhorn
All the Dodgers did after losing Kershaw is win 7 straight games. Do not give up the farm for any of these guys.
hiflew
Regular season wins over the Giants are not the reason Dodgers would be acquiring Darvish. Would winning 105 games in the regular season and then losing in the playoffs with Verdugo and Buehler in the minors would be acceptable for fans?
dodgerfan711
Verdugo and Buehler will be on the big club in october
1980MVP
I’d rather have Sonny or Verlander.