Indians, Craig Breslow Agree To Minor League Deal

The Indians and left-hander Craig Breslow have agreed to a minor league contract, reports WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford (Twitter link). Breslow was released by the Twins shortly before the non-waiver trade deadline after being designated for assignment.
Breslow, 37 next week, put extensive work into revamping his mechanics this offseason and dropping to a more sidearm angle from the left side, but the results unfortunately didn’t line up with his efforts. Through 31 innings with Minnesota, Breslow averaged 5.2 K/9 against 3.5 BB/9 with a 40.4 percent ground-ball rate en route to a 5.23 ERA. His new approach, however, did sufficiently stymie left-handed batters at the plate. When left-handed bats squared off against Breslow, the result was a brutal .180/.279/.257 batting line, albeit in a fairly small sample of 44 plate appearances.
The Indians just placed Andrew Miller on the 10-day disabled list, leaving the inexperienced Tyler Olson as their only southpaw option in the bullpen. Perhaps, given Cleveland’s impressive depth when it comes to right-handed relievers, the Indians will be able to use Breslow in more of a specialized capacity. Despite his dominance over lefties, Breslow was clobbered for a .344/.404/.573 batting line by righties. The Twins, though, generally lacking depth and quality in their relief corps, were forced to use Breslow against right-handed bats more often than they’d probably have preferred (99 PAs vs. righties).
Comments
ReverieDays
Some people would have had you believe he was the next Rich Hill during the off-season. “Some people” being his agent and this site.
Steve Adams
At no point did we ever indicate, “Hey this guy’s a massive bargain and wow he’s going to be so good just like Rich Hill.”
We noted the multiple reports out there of him changing his arm angle. And he got a fair amount of coverage on MLBTR by virtue of the fact that his agent didn’t aggressively pursue deals until late in the offseason, when there was little in the way of news or rumors because most everyone else had signed.
There were also all of three lefties with any sort of marginal MLB track record left on the free agent market at that point as well, so Breslow was continually mentioned as a fallback option for teams that didn’t sign Logan or Blevins.
lesterdnightfly
What Steve said.
You are free to follow other sites that may be more to your taste.
johnsilver
Another of Francona’s old buddies. Who would have thought he would have found his way to the Tribe somehow? How many trivia times will they have in the clubhouse now together,, Thoroughly confusing the masses making up most of the team.. Genius (and Prankster) Breslow along with Francona together the rest of the season should really lighten things up some.