Headlines

Go To Hoops Rumors
Go To Pro Football Rumors
Go To Hoops Rumors
Go To Pro Football Rumors

MLB Daily Roster Roundup: Darvish, Kemp, Strasburg

By | at

IMPACT ROSTER MOVES

FUTURE EXPECTED MOVES

MINOR TRANSACTIONS

newest oldest

Comments

  1. I believe that Puello was claimed by the Rays.

    0
    0

Leave a Reply

MLB Trade Rumors is not affiliated with Major League Baseball, MLB or MLB.com

hide arrowsFOX Sports Engage Networkscroll to top