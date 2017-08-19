MLB Daily Roster Roundup: Darvish, Kemp, Strasburg

IMPACT ROSTER MOVES
- ATL: OF Matt Kemp activated from 10-Day DL; RP Matt Wisler recalled from minors; 2B/OF Micah Johnson optioned to minors; RP Luke Jackson (strained shoulder) placed on DL. | Braves Depth Chart
- CWS: SP Reynaldo Lopez (strained back) placed on 10-Day DL; RP Danny Farquhar has contract purchased from minors. | White Sox Depth Chart
- LAD: OF Curtis Granderson added to 25-man roster; RP Edward Paredes recalled from minors; SP Yu Darvish (back tightness) placed on 10-Day DL; OF Joc Pederson optioned to minors. | Dodgers Depth Chart
- Granderson played LF and batted 5th in Saturday’s game.
- Brock Stewart is likely to take Darvish’s spot in the rotation
- Darvish is only expected to miss one start.
- NYM: C Kevin Plawecki recalled from minors; RP Tommy Milone activated from 60-Day DL. | Mets Depth Chart
- Plawecki was the catcher and batted 8th in Saturday’s game.
- NYY: SP CC Sabathia activated from 10-Day DL; SP Jordan Montgomery optioned to minors; RP Aroldis Chapman removed from closer’s role. | Yankees Depth Chart
- PHI: SP Ben Lively recalled from minors. | Phillies Depth Chart
- Corresponding move to Odubel Herrera being placed on DL (Friday).
- Lively will start on Sunday; Mark Leiter Jr. has been moved to the bullpen.
- SEA: OF Mitch Haniger activated from 10-Day DL; RP Casey Lawrence recalled from minors; OF Jarrod Dyson (strained hamstring) placed on 10-Day DL; RP Sam Gaviglio optioned to minors. | Padres Depth Chart
- Haniger played RF and batted 7th in Saturday’s game.
- Guillermo Heredia is expected to be the regular CF while Dyson is out.
- SDP: OF Hunter Renfroe optioned to minors; OF Jabari Blash recalled from minors. | Padres Depth Chart
- Blash played RF and batted 7th in Saturday’s game.
- TEX: OF Carlos Gomez (shoulder discomfort) placed on 10-Day DL; INF/OF Phil Gosselin recalled from minors. | Rangers Depth Chart
- Delino Deshields will be the regular CF while Gomez is out.
- WSH: SP Stephen Strasburg activated from 10-Day DL. | Nationals Depth Chart
- Corresponding move to Max Scherzer being placed on DL (Friday).
—
FUTURE EXPECTED MOVES
- ARZ: SP Robbie Ray will be activated from 7-Day DL sometime next week, according to Nick Piecoro of AZ Central. | Diamondbacks Depth Chart
- Ray made a rehab start on Thursday, so the earliest he would return is Tuesday August 22nd.
- CWS: SP Carson Fulmer will be recalled from minors on Monday August 21st; SP Lucas Giolito will be recalled from minors on Tuesday August 22nd, according to Daryl Van Schowen of the Chicago Sun Times. | White Sox Depth Chart
- MIL: SP Chase Anderson will be activated from 10-Day DL on Sunday August 20th, according to Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. | Brewers Depth Chart
- NYY: SP Masahiro Tanaka will likely be activated from 10-Day DL on Tuesday August 22nd. | Yankees Depth Chart
- PHI: SP Nick Pivetta will be likely recalled as the 26th man for the double-header on Tuesday August 22nd, according to Matt Gelb of the Philly Inquirer. | Phillies Depth Chart
—
MINOR TRANSACTIONS
- CHC: C Rene Rivera claimed off waivers from the New York Mets; SP Aaron Brooks designated for assignment. | Cubs Depth Chart
- KCR: RP Neftali Feliz (ulnar nerve palsy) placed on 10-Day DL; RP Eric Skoglund recalled from mnors. | Royals Depth Chart
- LAD: RP Dylan Floro designated for assignment. | 40-Man Roster Tracker
- PIT: RP Dovydas Neverauskas recalled from minors; RP Steven Brault optioned to minors. | Pirates Depth Chart
- STL: RP Josh Lucas has contract purchased from minors; RP Mike Mayers optioned to minors. | Cardinals Depth Chart
- TB: OF Cesar Puello claimed off waivers from Angels. | Rays Depth Chart
- TOR: SP Tom Koehler acquired from Marlins for SP Osman Gutierrez; RP T.J. House has contract purchased from minors; RP Tim Mayza optioned to minors. | Blue Jays Depth Chart
yankees500
I believe that Puello was claimed by the Rays.