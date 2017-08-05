Orioles Acquire Brallan Perez From Rangers For Int’l Bonus Spending Rights

The Orioles have acquired minor-league infielder Brallan Perez from the Rangers for the rights to international bonus spending, the teams have announced. The Orioles have assigned Perez to Class A+ Frederick.
The 21-year-old Perez was batting .234/.309/.266 for the Rangers’ Class A+ Down East, although he hit fairly well at the Class A level in 2016 and performed well in a smaller sample at Class A Hickory this season. He’s played mostly second base in 2017, although he’s also played shortstop and third. He signed with the Rangers out of Colombia in 2012. He did not rank among the Rangers’ top 30 prospects, via MLB.com.
For the Orioles, the move continues a recent trend in which they’ve added talent in exchange for international bonus spending rights. They picked up righty Yefry Ramirez from the Yankees for international bonus rights last week, and also added pitchers Matt Wotherspoon, Jason Wheeler and Damien Magnifico and infielder Milton Ramos in separate trades earlier this season. They also gave up international bonus rights in their acquisition of Jeremy Hellickson from the Phillies.
The Rangers, meanwhile, have done the opposite, dealing infielder Yeyson Yrizarri to the White Sox for international bonus spending in mid-July. They currently have a relatively costly July 2 class that includes Venezuelan outfielder Wilderd Patino ($1.3MM), Venezuelan shortstop Keyber Rodriguez ($1M) and Mexican right-hander Damian Mendoza ($1M), although their overall plans for their international spending season aren’t yet entirely clear.
Comments
a1544
LOL. cue the khaled “anotha one”
cameronmcguire9
Orioles traded away an international bonus slot? Wow that never happens
chri
You really want to know what never happens? An Orioles free agent failing a physical.
dodgerfan711
You would fail the Orioles physical if you had a hangnail
Phillies2017
This is ridiculous
beaubeadreaux
Do any of the players that Orioles acquire for IFA slots turn out to be useful? Not being a smart ass. I’m just curious if it’s actually paid off for them & that is why they do it.
JDGoat
No, they’re all bad non-prospects. Meanwhile, their best player this year was an international free agent. It’s hilarious how Angelos thinks this is smart
chri
The Orioles are becoming the laughingstock of baseball. They have the strictest physicals in the game, not using Britton in the playoffs last year, trading for Jeremy Hellickson when there are 3 teams in their own division better than them, stubbornly holding on to Britton, Brach and Machado, signing Chris Davis to a 7-year deal etc.
chri
Not to mention the Dexter Fowler fiasco in the 2015-16 offseason
snapplepop
Laughingstock of baseball? Calm down, what’s wrong with strict physicals? And the Fowler deal was on him not the Orioles.
chri
Forgot one more thing, saying they wouldn’t sign Bautista because of the fans reaction.
chri
And the organizations genius idea of having all of their pitchers use the same delivery
And trading away Arrieta and Strop for Feldman and racist Clevinger.
JDGoat
Mark trumbos deal is awful too
JDGoat
lesterdnightfly
Yeah, the Trumbo deal doesn’t get rave reviews.
bigjonliljon
So is the Davis deal
sorayablue
I saw what you did there 😉
Ironman_4life
Going to the playoffs for the last five years? Whos laughing?
MB923
They didn’t make the playoffs in 2015
chri
Or 2013. And when they made it last year, they ended up embarrassing themselves
johnmillerjones
How much international slot money do the O’s have, like $50 million?
hiflew
It’s easy to joke about the Orioles, been there done that. However, did anyone notice the funniest part of the story? The Rangers Class A+ team is called Down East. That is the most rednecked named team of all time. At least until the Over Yonder Y’alls start up.
padresfan
There are worst names out there
That’s just a whatever
sorayablue
Por ejemplo?
darkstar61
“For the Orioles, the move continues a recent trend in which they’ve added talent in exchange for international bonus spending rights”
…the word “talent” might be stretching it a bit; “players” seems more appropriate, sadly
tim815
Baseball becomes a better product when more teams have ownership/executives more in tune with the times as far as developing talent.
For instance, since the White Sox have apparently decided to take talent-development seriously, baseball is a better product. And, no, that doesn’t just revolve around a talent sell-off.
The Cubs are better than ten or fifteen years ago at developing talent.
If the Orioles ever decide to value the international market, baseball will become a better game. Almost immediately.
Competition does that.