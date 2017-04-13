Orioles Acquire Damien Magnifico, Designate Jason Garcia

The Orioles have acquired right-hander Damien Magnifico from the Brewers in exchange for international bonus slot No. 15, the teams announced. The No. 15 international slot comes with an assigned value of $885,300, per Baseball America’s Ben Badler. To make room for Magnifico on the 40-man roster, the Orioles have designated fellow righty Jason Garcia for assignment. Magnifico, in turn, has been optioned to Triple-A Norfolk by the Orioles.
In addition to possessing one of the best baseball names you’ll come across, the 25-year-old Magnifico is the owner of a career 3.98 ERA with 9.0 K/9 against 5.0 BB/9 in 63 1/3 career innings at the Triple-A level. He’s logged three innings in the Majors, all with the Brewers last season, and yielded a pair of runs on two hits and three walks without a strikeout. In that brief MLB sample, however, Magnifico averaged nearly 97 mph on his heater, and he induced grounders at a hefty 62.9 percent clip last year in Triple-A.
Garcia, 24, was a Rule 5 pick by the Orioles back in 2014 and spent a good chunk of the 2015 season on the disabled list. He still saw enough time on the active roster to remain property of the Orioles without being subject to further restriction, but he didn’t make the strides the O’s were hoping for in 2016. Garcia jumped straight from A-ball in 2014 to the Majors in 2015, where he appeared in just 21 games and logged 29 2/3 innings in the Majors with a 4.25 ERA and an unsightly 22-to-17 K/BB ratio.
He’s actually yet to appear at the Triple-A level after struggling through the 2016 campaign in Double-A and opening the 2017 season there as well. In 142 career innings of Double-A work, he’s struggled to a 4.82 ERA with just 5.6 K/9 against 4.0 BB/9.
The decision for the Orioles to jettison even more of their international signing money rather than to invest the money into amateur talent acquisition is somewhat puzzling. Baseball America’s Ben Badler offered a harsh critique of the Orioles’ international efforts (or lack thereof) earlier today, noting that Baltimore spent a mere $260K on just five international prospects during the entire 2016-17 signing period, while most clubs sign 25 to 30 players.
Comments
Just A Nice Mate
Good pick up by the O’s. Magnifico has been named an all star at every level he’s played at in the minors. Wish the brewers would of given him more than just 3 innings before getting rid of him. Oh well I guess
lesterdnightfly
The O’s attitude towards international signings makes one wonder if O’s ownership/FO thinks they don’t need a real farm system or any of them furriner players, as long as they have the MASN money to spend on flat-footed FA sluggers.
DimitriInLA
As someone who follows the organization on a daily basis, I can assure you that a farm system that is viable is very important to the organization. However, it is also an organization that believes wholeheartedly in unconventional routes to success — something they have had more of in the last 4 years than most major-league teams.
And while baseball America may be screwed in this of their decision to not delve into the already flooded international market, I do not see much evidence as to how A great farm system is directly reflected by the amount of spending an organization puts into international signings.
DimitriInLA
Oops– “screwed in this” should be “scrutinous”.
wmdfan
Jeeeesh vegascowboy, get a grip on yourself! Stop claiming you’re from this coast, and keeping moving further away, we’ll do alright without your pin-headed remarks.
vegascowboy
Nice grammar skills …
vegascowboy
Nice incoherent, babbling rant …
vegascowboy
Again, excellent grammar skills demonstrated by another piece of urban garbage …
wmdfan
Sorry, I didn’t know you’re from the Grammar police, I thought you must be a ignorant troll espousing bs about racial/ethnic issues concerning the O’s organization.
But seriously, get a grip on yourself vegascowboy, you take too high of an opinion of your (lack of) knowledge concerning ppl of a diverse area. You categorized the entire fan base in this area as being racist.
So, vc why don’t you quit taking your opinions as being realities and engage your brain before you write comments or replies.
Trevor
They acquired talent either way. I don’t see why it’s a big deal.