Rays Claim Cesar Puello From Angels

The Rays have claimed outfielder Cesar Puello off waivers from the Angels, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports (on Twitter). The Angels designated Puello for assignment last Saturday.

The Rays organization will be the fifth for the 26-year-old Puello, who topped out at No. 77 among Baseball America’s 100 best prospects when he was with the Mets in 2010. Puello hasn’t been a factor in the majors, though he does own a quality .289/.379/.447 line with 49 stolen bases on 57 attempts in 1,039 Triple-A plate appearances. A significant amount of that damage has come this year in minor league stints with the Rangers and Halos, with whom Puello combined to slash .327/.377/.526 with 13 home runs and 18 steals on 22 tries in 379 PAs.

Puello, who made his big league debut and sole appearances with the Angels on Aug. 9 (and went 1 for 4 with two steals), is out of minor league options. As such, the Rays will either have to add the righty-swinging Puello to their 25-man roster or attempt to send him through waivers again. With Kevin Kiermaier, Steven Souza Jr., Corey Dickerson and Peter Bourjos, the Rays already seem to have a full complement of outfielders on hand at the big league level, which helped lead to a demotion for Mallex Smith on Friday.