Reds Designate Arismendy Alcantara For Assignment

The Reds have announced that they’ve designated infielder/outfielder Arismendy Alcantara for assignment. The move clears space for righty Scott Feldman, who returns from the disabled list to start tonight against Milwaukee.
Alcantara was once a top prospect who showed good basestealing ability and burgeoning power in the minors, but his stock has fallen in recent years as he’s passed through the Cubs and Athletics organizations. The Reds claimed him from Oakland last October, and he’s batted a very poor .171/.187/.248 (including a 35.2 K% and 1.9 BB%) in 108 plate appearances while playing six positions in the big leagues this season. He’s also out of options, further complicating any hopes the Reds might have had of continuing to carry him on their roster. In parts of four big-league seasons, Alcantara has batted just .189/.235/.315 in 459 plate appearances.
Comments
Benklasner
I had real high hopes for him four years ago. I think I just really like his name though. Good luck Arismendy!
redsfan48
I still think he could be at least a very solid Major League backup, but he probably needs at least another few months or a year of everyday AAA playing time to develop.
BrandonGregory74
He’s a solid defender but he doesn’t walk much and he doesn’t hit for power.
Phillies2017
Its unfortunate but he’s been given plenty of opportunity. It’s not to say he’s a complete lost cause but I don’t care who you are, a 1.9% walk rate is putrid. He’ll never be more than a AAAA guy if that doesn’t improve. I like the ceiling but man, he just hasn’t been able to hit big league pitching.
EndinStealth
If only someone could figure out how to steal firsst base.
bleacherbum
“Was once a top prospect” Preller, don’t you even think about it buddy. We already wasted 5 years on a utility guy with the same skill set and the same initials ironically and thankfully we were able to rid ourselves of him this offseason.
Aaron Sapoznik
Arismendy Alcantara showed some real promise as one of the Cubs top prospects in a loaded system 4-5 years ago. Unfortunately for him, most of his peers passed him by on the way to becoming important components of the Cubs present core.
Alcantara had his best success at the MLB level with the Cubs during his rookie season in 2014 under solid developmental manager Rick Renteria. Perhaps the White Sox will take a flyer on this out of option versatile player with Renteria now at the helm on the South Side of Chicago.
connfyoozed
I would have loved to hear Harry Caray say this guy’s name, while holding a Budweiser in the other hand.
Aaron Sapoznik
Or trying to pronounce it backwards as he was often prone to do with names of this sort. lol