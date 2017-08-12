Reds Designate Arismendy Alcantara For Assignment

The Reds have announced that they’ve designated infielder/outfielder Arismendy Alcantara for assignment. The move clears space for righty Scott Feldman, who returns from the disabled list to start tonight against Milwaukee.

Alcantara was once a top prospect who showed good basestealing ability and burgeoning power in the minors, but his stock has fallen in recent years as he’s passed through the Cubs and Athletics organizations. The Reds claimed him from Oakland last October, and he’s batted a very poor .171/.187/.248 (including a 35.2 K% and 1.9 BB%) in 108 plate appearances while playing six positions in the big leagues this season. He’s also out of options, further complicating any hopes the Reds might have had of continuing to carry him on their roster. In parts of four big-league seasons, Alcantara has batted just .189/.235/.315 in 459 plate appearances.