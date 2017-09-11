Bradley Zimmer To Miss Rest Of Season With Broken Hand

Sept. 11: Zimmer is expected to miss the rest of the season, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports via Twitter.
This is a significant blow to an Indians team that has won 18 in a row and has their sights set on a return to the World Series. Zimmer’s defense in center field has been well above average according to advanced metrics. It’s unclear whether Zimmer will be able to return for any amount of time in the postseason, but it’s not outside the realm of possibility. It’s worth noting that even with a broken hand, Zimmer could have a place on the roster as an emergency pinch-runner in high-leverage situations.
Sept. 10: Indians manager Terry Francona says outfielder Bradley Zimmer has a broken bone in his hand, MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian tweets. To be precise, Zimmer has fractured the fourth metacarpal on his left hand, as Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal tweets. The injury occurred when Zimmer slid into first base and had his hand stepped on by Chris Davis in the Indians’ game against the Orioles Sunday.
We won’t know more about Zimmer’s injury until he sees a hand specialist tomorrow, but his broken bone appears to be a significant bit of bad news for an Indians team that has otherwise had plenty to celebrate lately. This is the second injury in ten days that Zimmer has suffered while diving — he came up with concussion issues after attempting a diving catch earlier this month.
The 24-year-old Zimmer has emerged as a solid contributor in his rookie season. He’s batted a modest .243/.310/.389, but has created good value with his baserunning (he has 18 steals while only being caught once) and center field defense, resulting in a solid 1.5 fWAR over his first 100 games. Assuming Zimmer has to miss time, the Indians have a variety of players who could help in center field. Austin Jackson has ample experience at the position. Tyler Naquin, Abraham Almonte and speedy newcomer Greg Allen could represent other possibilities there.
partyatnapolis
there goes all the speed we have
windians
don’t forget Greg Allen
partyatnapolis
i doubt allen will make the postseason roster. zimmer has the speed element that we had last year with rajai. while allen and frankie and josey all have good speed they’re not game changers on the basepaths. zimmer beat out several routine grounders to the right side and is a smart base stealer. i guess if you’re going to lose a player, at least it’s an OF. we have like 20 of them on the roster.
bqbombers
With this injury, can they trade for somebody and have them eligible for the postseason due to the injury? Is that an exception to the August 31 trade deadline?
RytheStunner
No. The only exception that can be made via a petition to the Commissioners office is to allow someone who was not previously on the 40-man roster to replace someone who was on DL for more than 60 days.
So a) You still have to be in the organization. There is no exception to this, and b) the player that is being replaced has to be on the 60-day DL and spent more than 60 days on the DL.
mrburrsir
Ramirez has 15, Frankie 13.
sufferfortribe
This team still has speed. It’s more than just stolen bases, it’s taking the extra base, like 1st to 3rd and 2nd to home. Yes, Zimmer is our best baserunner, but not everyone is slow like EE.
As for Allen, it wouldn’t surprise me if he made the postseason roster, but Naquin might go before him. Unfortunately, because he missed last year’s playoffs because he cheated, I can see Chewy giving the nod to Almonte.
mrburrsir
Blessing in disguise, unfortunately. No way they could have rostered 6 OF’s for the postseason. Chisenhall and Jackson are an upgrade offensively in CF.
Zimmer is really exciting, but he’s been the weakest link in the lineup since July. I’d like to see Urshela and Guyer make the cut, much more likely now. Their best D is Ursh at 3B and Ramirez at 2B, hope Tito will consider it unless Kipness comes back on fire.
mlbgeek
I actually agree with you. As mentioned last night during game by ESPN broadcast, Tito is going to have very tough choices for playoff roster. Since pitchers adjusted to Zim, he has been struggling to readjust as we saw with Naquin. As much as his speed is great, not helpful if he can’t get on base. Can’t justify having him just for pinch running and defense when you have capable defenders that could give you positive offensive production.
sufferfortribe
I’d rather see Yandy Diaz make the roster before Gio.
RiverCatsFilms
Win streak Over/Under 20 games
Also, guess what, he was sliding back to first base. Guess position players can get hurt that war
RytheStunner
Um, no he wasn’t “sliding back to first base”. He was sliding to first base on a ground ball.
alexgordonbeckham
Also, headfirst.
JDGoat
When are players going to understand that sliding into 1st is moronic?
Joe Kerr
He wasn’t trying to beat a throw by sliding, he was trying to avoid a tag. I don’t see how sliding into first is any different than sliding into 2nd or 3rd when it comes to avoiding a tag.
CaliWhiteSoxFan
Guys get hurt sliding through the bag, which 1st base is the only raised base you can do that. The other two you slide into so you slide earlier. He had too much speed and too many moving parts and it cost him.
mlbgeek
Yeah Zimmer was a disaster waiting to happen the way he throws that massive body around.
Solaris611
More injuries suffered by players sliding into first than any other base – jammed shoulder, broken hand, etc. I tell my players that the only time sliding into first is an option is if the SEASON or championship is on the line based on the outcome of that play. Otherwise it should never happen.