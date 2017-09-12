Minor MLB Transactions: 9/12/17

Here are the day’s minor moves from around the game:

The Red Sox have outrighted right-hander Kyle Martin, per a team announcement. He had been designated for assignment recently but will remain with the organization. Martin, 26, was regarded as a legitimate prospect entering the current season; indeed, he ranked 14th on the club’s list, per Eric Longenhagen of Fangraphs. Though he did reach the majors for the first time this year, Martin made only two appearances but showing a 93.5 mph average heater. Unfortunately, too, he hasn’t been quite as good at Triple-A as he was in 2016, showing declines in strikeouts (from 10.5 K/9 to 8.4 K/9), walks (from 2.8 BB/9 to 4.4 BB/9), and groundball rate (45.1% to 33.1%).