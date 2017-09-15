MLBTR Poll: Should The Mets Pick Up Asdrubal Cabrera’s Option

Entering the year, Asdrubal Cabrera seemed rather likely to stay with New York through the 2018 season. His $8.5MM option comes with a reasonably hefty $2MM buyout, making it a $6.5MM decision. It’s hard to find a solid veteran at that sort of price tag on a one-year term, after all, and Cabrera was coming off of a 2016 campaign in which he was worth 2.7 rWAR and 3.0 fWAR as the Mets’ everyday shortstop.
Quite a bit has changed in the meantime, of course. The Mets collapsed, with injuries and performance issues leaving the anticipated contender outpacing only the Phillies in a dreadful NL East. Cabrera lost his job at short, with the Mets taking advantage of their nosedive to give a look to much-ballyhooed shortstop prospect Amed Rosario, who is not giving the position back.
On the other hand, there’s another interpretation of recent events under which not much has changed at all. While the dreadful season hurts the club’s outlook for 2018, every indication is that the organization will (quite reasonably) attempt to rebound back into contention. Cabrera was never likely to remain at shortstop over the life of his contract anyway; the Mets always thought Rosario would claim the position. If Rosario has answered any uncertainty about who’s playing short, then there’s also more uncertainty than ever at third, where David Wright has shown no signs of being able to make it back. Second base also lays unclaimed. Players such as Wilmer Flores and T.J. Rivera (both righty hitters) seemed like possible options at third and second base already, and remain so, but the switch-hitting Cabrera still brings a different element.
While Cabrera hasn’t been as productive as he was last year, he has posted another above-average year with the bat, running a .274/.344/.425 batting line with a dozen home runs through 484 plate appearances. His baserunning has graded out terribly, though one can’t help but think that the long-time infielder, who long graded as a roughly average performer on the bases, won’t repeat quite that poor a performance. Defensively, Cabrera is a palatable performer at second and now also at third; he also would represent a fill-in and backup plan at short.
All said, from a value standpoint, it seems the $6.5MM commitment would be justifiable. New York certainly has the capacity to add that kind of money to the payroll; while there are other needs, too, the club will surely like the idea of checking a box with a one-year commitment. In the end, the decision will likely come down to whether the Mets really want to build their roster with Cabrera. Should they? (Link for app users.)
Comments
cyclone24
Yes I would like to keep him
JDGoat
6.5 million for maybe the most average player in the MLB? Can’t go wrong either way I guess.
jakec77
It’s a no brainer, he’s getting more than that, maybe a lot more, if he was a free agent.
As of now the Mets have absolutely no sure things in the IF, bring him back
Phillies2017
What do they have to lose. I would imagine there’d be some level of trade interest.
Blue387
He was a -8.2 BsR in 2017 according to Fangraphs. He’s already 31 and has reached his peak with nowhere to go but down.
Brixton
i mean, hes still an average hitter and decent insurance for their younger guys like Smith and Rosario.
AndyM
Why not? At worst he’s a veteran backup/mentor for a relatively cheap price tag. Even if the Mets don’t want him, he can be traded for a prospect return albeit rather minimal should the Mets want to shed salary or start the season off poorly. The salary won’t be a moot point in negotiations
DD martin
I guess I would exercise the option but only to put him on the trade block. The Mets have several options at utility IF and if the can trade him for something then I would look at that. With all the injuries the Mets are not realistically going to compete with the Nationals for the East, and he should not be in a long term plan. Side and trade and use the money somewhere else
DD martin
Meant to say that the Mets would not realistically compete in 2018. Too many questions in regards to the health of the pitching staff.
Reflect
I say yes. If he bounces back offensively he is a quality depth piece and he’s acceptable at third base if other options don’t work out.
If he doesn’t bounce back then it was only 6.5 mil in avoidable losses. Not a huge deal.
Of course trading him would be the best case scenario.
old_cheapy_fred
He’d be a nice player to have around as a backup, and, at that price, most big market teams wouldn’t blink at bringing him back on that basis. But these are Wilpon’s Mets …. and Fred isn’t going to part with 650 million pennies from his stash (always traumatic for him) for a backup.
So, NO. With the balance of their likely starters, Cabrera can’t be the starter at 2b, and most certainly not at 3b (a joke). Unless the idea is to go after a top 10 pick in the 2019 draft, you don’t field a team where more than half the starters are glorified backups and/or unproven young players. Names like Flores, Rivera and Cabrera are part of a bench discussion, or maybe, at a weak spot, a platoon discussion.