MLB Announces Fines For Red Sox & Yankees

Major League Baseball has announced punishment arising out of its investigation of mutual accusations of improper gamesmanship between the Red Sox and Yankees. Both clubs will receive undisclosed fines, with the latter said to be tagged with a lesser amount.
Those interested in reading more about the allegations can read about it in full right here. In essence, the Yanks claimed that their long-time rivals were improperly stealing signs with the aid of an Apple Watch and other technology. In turn, Boston accused the Bronx Bombers of taking advantage of YES Network cameras to the same end.
Commissioner Rob Manfred found that the Red Sox did wrongfully use technology in the dugout, leading to the discipline. He did also note that certain factors were present that warranted some leniency, including that the misstep took place without any involvement of ownership or the front office and that the club cooperated in ceasing the activity and aiding the ensuing investigation. While the league could not substantiate the allegations against the Yankees, they were fined due to a finding that the club had wrongly utilized a dugout phone in a prior season.
Some may charge that Manfred gave the Red Sox only a slap on the wrist after taking away the watch. But he did put Boston and the rest of the league on notice not to expect such treatment going forward. “[A]ll 30 Clubs have been notified that future violations of this type will be subject to more serious sanctions, including the possible loss of draft picks,” Mandred stated in the announcement.
Comments
yanks02026
Everyone knew from the start that MLB would do nothing more then give the Red Sox a slap on the wrist, they always let Red Sox or their players have leniency.
Mark Black
And you’re certainly not biased right?
jsmith107
Says the fan of the team where Sanchez got his suspension reduced for cheapshotting a player and Betances got nada for drilling a dude in the head. Cut the leniency bullshit
thegreatcerealfamine
You guys will be whining about Sanchez for years.
coachrsj
If the umpire would warned both team when Sanchez got hit nothing would of happened
Adam6710
Traditionally those who fight DURING a brawl get fewer games than those who START a brawl.
Over the past 5 seasons only THREE position players have received suspensions of more than 4 games for fighting: Rougned Odor, Miguel Cabrera, and Carlos Quentin. All three were the ones to start a brawl.
So Sanchez’ four games was consistent with past suspensions for players throwing punches DURING a brawl. That they were sucker punches is irrelevant.
JDGoat
Don’t act as though the Yankees aren’t the exact same as the Red Sox
MB923
Joking? You realize how light Gary’s suspension was?
coachrsj
Fined for phone use last season give me a break
MB923
That must explain the countless Girardi head scratchers he makes all the time with his bullpen decisions.
DrLagwagon
Thats odd, so they fined the yankees for an infraction from over a year ago? And they acknowledged there was no front office or ownership involvement so this came from their players and coaches then? Maybe it was that ballboy that let air out of the balls!
MB923
“Maybe it was that ball boy that let air out of the balls!”
Deflated balls happen in Boston
AndyM
That phone thing was so random especially since it was from a past season. But rules are rules I suppose. Adding on, I was a bit surprised it was just a fine, however it was better justified with the team memo threatening future draft picks for violating the rule. Bottom line, I doubt anyone risks it in the near future
JDGoat
A thread about the Red Sox AND Yankees bending the rules? This right here might be the making of the most cancerous message board of all time
thegreatcerealfamine
The fact other teams fans whine about these two great franchises no matter what is comical.
DD martin
This stinks all around. The punishment should have been much stiffer for the Sox and why didn’t they deal with this phone thing last season. Hopefully the fines go to worthy causes. MLB office looks weak after this type of decision making.