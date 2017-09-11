Rangers To Promote Willie Calhoun

The Rangers have given notice to prospect Willie Calhoun that he will be called up, as his brother and girlfriend announced on Twitter and Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News confirms in a tweet. Calhoun came to Texas as the headliner in the deadline blockbuster that sent ace Yu Darvish to the Dodgers.
Calhoun, 22, entered the season as a top-100 prospect leaguewide and has steadily raised his stock throughout the year. He’s carrying a .300/.355/.572 batting line with 31 home runs over 534 plate appearances at Triple-A in his first attempt at the highest level of the minors. While he doesn’t draw all that many walks, Calhoun has struck out only 61 times all season.
Predominantly a second baseman in the Los Angeles system, Calhoun has shifted to the outfield since arriving at Round Rock. It seems reasonably likely that he’ll line up there at the MLB level both now and into the future, though that’ll be determined by his play on the field.
It’s not immediately clear how Calhoun will be used over the next couple of weeks, but he could provide instant offense with his potent left-handed bat. As Grant explains, the Rangers have recently lots several key players to injury. While there’s plenty of depth around with rosters having expanded, none of the team’s fill-in options possess Calhoun’s potential as a hitter.
Despite selling at the deadline, the Rangers have held on in a messy race race for the second AL Wild Card that still features seven clubs (including Texas) within three and a half games of the berth. Beyond the need to create room on the 40-man roster, there’s little downside to calling upon Calhoun, who likely would’ve forced his way into the MLB picture in 2018 regardless.
At this stage of the season, of course, the youngster won’t have much opportunity to build up MLB service time (just 18 days, in fact). But he could well find himself in a position to force his way into the team’s plans for early next season — and might well be a strong possibility to appear on a postseason roster if the Rangers can sneak in.
Yuforreal
He’ll be a very good offensive threat in the top of that lineup soon.
bballblk
Potential breakout star? If he can sustain numbers like that at the big-league level, he could become one of the game’s best second basemen. There aren’t many who can hit for power and average right now.
dodgerfan711
His defense will drag him down. He needs to DH
mistermanly
The article says he was shifted from 2b to the outfield. What it failed to mention was that even there, he was not a good defender. It is why the Dodgers had no problem parting with him. He will likely end up being a DH.
thegreatcerealfamine
The Dodgers sure could’ve used his bat say the last two weeks..
arc89
If he could play a position with a little defense he would never have been traded. He should be able to hit in the bigs but his defense will restrict him to DH or if Texas gets lucky a corner OF that you sub late in a game.
justinkm19
He won’t play 2B for the Rangers. We already have a LH 2B (although I would trade Odor and put Profar there)
Lance
I think the Rangers and Profar will split ways. He is very unhappy about not being traded during the season because his two positions, SS & 2B are filled. He didn’t do well with the bat and Texas didn’t bring him to the majors in Sept. He’s gone.
imindless
Guess you can’t read? In the article he said his defense is horrid at second so he was moved to the outfield in the minors lol…besides that fact they already have mr. Knock out odor at second.
TheWestCoastRyan
Questionable decision. The Rangers’ season is already over and they are giving a 40-man spot to a guy who is not Rule 5 eligible this year O_o
tsolid
Well…..maybe they’ve already decided that they’re gonna keep him. Teams do that, right?
TheWestCoastRyan
Even if that is the case (and I believe it is) there was still no incentive to call him up. His roster spot could have been used to protect one of their prospects who IS Rule 5 eligible this offseason or used to sign a free agent without having to DFA someone else. 40-man roster spots are valuable during the offseason when the 60-day DL is no longer a thing (they will have to give a spot to Prince Fielder all offseason, for example). Even if Calhoun entered Spring Training as a non-roster invitee I’m sure he would have broken camp with the big club if he looked good.
madmanTX
It’s over if they don’t call him up. Why would the Rangers tell their fans they are giving up and have empty stands the rest of the season? Since they are in the wild card race, your reasoning is flawed.
TheWestCoastRyan
It’s over regardless of whether or not they call him up Einstein! If it wasn’t, they wouldn’t have traded Darvish in the first place. You don’t trade your #1 starter if you have any intention of contending that year!
Breezy
Not 100% true. They played the hand they were dealt because the possibility of Darvish leaving in the off-season with nothing in return for Texas was too high. They knew then they had a chance at the 2nd WC, maybe not the best chance of the teams playing for it, but still in the hunt even without Darvish.
TheWestCoastRyan
It doesn’t matter if Darvish was going to leave after the season! The Cubs know that Jake Arrieta is going to leave after this season. Don’t see them trading him. You know why? Because they are trying to win a championship this year and that championship is more likely with Arrieta on the team. If the Rangers actually intended on winning anything this year they would have made their team stronger, not weaker by trading away their #1 starter and the guy who probably would have gotten the ball for them in the Wild Card game if it came to that! A championship is more valuable than any prospect and the Rangers were much better situated to win a championship this year with Darvish around. Trading him WAS punting on this season and anyone who says differently is simply in denial.
Modified_6
We had no chance this year anyway. Sure, it’s a punt; but it was a 4th and 12 to go punt.
TheWestCoastRyan
So you admit that the Rangers weren’t going to win this year? That being the case, trading for pending free agent Miguel Gonzalez and bringing up Willie Calhoun (who was not Rule 5 eligible this winter) both make absolutely no sense.
YuReapwhatYuSow
They are still trying to win a Wild Card spot. Both moves make sense.
Tiquan Forbes (whom they traded for Gonzalez) Is a fringe prospect at best and gives them a upgrade over Nick Martinez in the rotation for the rest of the season. Willie Calhoun is an upgrade over Ryan Rua in LF for the rest of the season.
TheWestCoastRyan
No, trading Yu Darvish (their #1 starter and the guy who probably would have gotten the ball for them in the Wild Card game if it came to that) makes ZERO sense for the Rangers if they are trying to win a wild card spot. Who does that? Certainly not a team that is trying to contend which the Rangers are not part of that consortium.
tobyharrah1977
Westcoastryan blah blah blah. Take your negative attitude and go back to bed. Rangers are only two back and calling up Calhoun could provide some offense to help get them in position to get the second wild card. You must be an Angels troller scared of the Rangers making a move to pass your club.
thegreatcerealfamine
Ignore this guy..perhaps he’s a A’s or Padres fan anyway.
Lance
the reality is Darvish wasn’t pitching all that well for Texas and after a great first game with LA, Yu has been been mediocre or horrible. His FA value is dropping and if he doesn’t improve, I don’t see anyone giving up big money for him. Texas decided to get something for Yu while they still could. Same for Jonathan Lucroy, who just wasn’t that good this season and Chorinos has been better. They’re still in the wild card race, no better no worse than without those two and maybe the prospects will pan out. But they saved millions by unloading both.
Breezy
To have that prominent of a player on your team, as Darvish was, and a farm system as depleted as it is from trades in years past, you simply can’t just let him walk for nothing in return. I don’t see that as throwing in the towel. Are there chances worse to win it without him? Of course. But they aren’t just giving up because he’s gone.
Rounding3rd
Hey, as an A’s fan, don’t soil us by trading us WestCoastRyan. We already have a boatload of useless folks. He’s probably a Dodger troll.
Whos123
You realize that there was a trade deadline right? They had to make a decision and they traded Darvish. They were under .500 and it looked hopeless. Now they’re in the thick of the WC race. Stop being so negative. Everything they’ve done makes sense
formerdraftpick
You can have a stadium full of fans through false hopes and empty promises. Just ask Pirates fans.
JoeyPankake
I don’t use Twitter but does this mean that whoever found this out actually has to follow Calhouns GF to see if she is talking about him? Kinda weird if that is the case.
hzt502
Well it’s really not that uncommon for news of call ups to first come thru social media of family and friends these days
Marc_from_Brooklyn
I don’t use Twitter, but isn’t the idea of social media hashtags that you can see/find posts on topics of interest to you without having to follow every possible account that may discuss the topic?
Cousin Ralph
Willie Calhoun is another Bob Hamelin in the making. Calhoun is an abysmal fielder, as bad if not worse than “future HOFer” Rafael Devers
agentx
Calhoun may be better than Hamelin, but I’d be surprised if he is ever significantly more productive than onetime Dodger-without-a-position Delmon Young.
baseball lover
Why don’t we give the kid a chance before you say he can’t do this or that.
Why all the negativity?
bucketbrew35
Because they’re Dodgers fans.
Lance
I don’t know if he’s going to be a stud or a dud. Neither do you. Neither do the Rangers or Dodgers. until he proves himself to be one or the other.
waldfee
Calhoun is an interesting case. Saw him during the 2014 college season when he played for the Arizona Wildcats under HOF coach Andy Lopez.
He’s been a good hitter for a freshman (.247/.345/.301 in 146 AB) but had to leave the program after his first year due to academic and disciplinary issues. Went the junior college route and really exploded in his one year at Yavapai College (.432/.520/.952 in 227 AB). While Calhoun never looked like a 4th rounder at Pac-12 Arizona, he really made a case for himself at the lower level.
It’ll be interesting to see how the does against MLB pitching. Him being a defensive liability was the major factor holding him down in the Minors over the past years.
It’s been quite a journey for Calhoun but I hope he bears down and does well.