NL East Notes: Stanton, Familia, Braves

In the course of discussing his mammoth home run output this year — and the importance of reaching 61 — Marlins star Giancarlo Stanton also addressed his future with Tyler Kepner of the New York Times. Even if the organization wants to and can work out a deal involving Stanton, he’ll have veto power over any deals. But he says that’s not on his mind at the moment. “I’m literally just worried about tomorrow, the next hour,” says Stanton. “I know how everything works around here, so I’m not surprised, and not worried about two months from now or the offseason.”
Here’s more from the NL East:
- While he’s now back on the mound for the Mets after rehabbing from shoulder surgery, righty Jeurys Familia has yet to re-take the team’s closer job, as MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo writes. In fact, he has allowed seven earned runs through eight innings since his return from the DL, with just five strikeouts and six walks. As DiComo notes, Familia’s velocity is well off its usual levels, he’s not yet comfortable working back-to-back days, and he says he’s still working to get to full health. The Mets will obviously have to hope that Familia can rediscover his form after several months of rest over the offseason. Familia, 27, will earn at least a modest raise on his $7.425MM salary in his final season of arbitration eligibility.
- The Braves have made a pair of front office hires, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today (via Twitter). Adam Fisher will come over from the Mets to become Atlanta’s assistant GM, while Perry Minasian is moving from the Blue Jays to take a role as director of player personnel.
- Meanwhile, the Braves appear to be moving in on a deal with young Korean shortstop Jihwan Bae. Sung Min Kim of River Avenue Blues tweeted the news (from Naver, in Korean) that Bae had evidently reached agreement with a MLB team shortly before the KBO draft, while David O’Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Atlanta is indeed nearing a deal. The signing — which O’Brien pegs in the $300K range — will count against the Braves’ international pool allocation. Not much is known of the 18-year-old Bae, though O’Brien suggests he’s known for his speed and contact abilities at the plate.
Comments
partyatnapolis
as if familia would have any save chances anyway! :p
nicholasbowling
To be completely honest, I don’t want Stanton to leave, but I know he will. Miami will say they want to keep him and find a deal to dump his salary, and find a cheaper replacement. I also wouldn’t be surprised if they kept him, because they know if he goes, then Miami goes.
Cardinals17
I know Miami wants to keep Stanton. But….Miami could get 3 quality players, that could start, on low controlling salaries, and save 3/4 of his remaining contract. It should be better in the long run to trade him.
Cousin Ralph
These Korean infielders haven’t exactly lit the world on fire in the Major Leagues. But there is one who lit up a breathalyzer, isn’t that right Pittsburgh? LOL!! Braves have rocks in their heads signing Jihwan Bae
celtic
Yes, I’m sure the Braves signing a 18 year old for 300k will surely turn the entire organization on it’s head and will long be considered a Ruthian mistake.
Cousin Ralph
Mets are the pure definition of idiotic. Why in the blue hell would they want Familia taking the mound risking further injury as they play out the stretch in meaningless games?
JoeyPankake
In what world does Familia deserve even a modest raise?
ReverieDays
61 means nothing. Its not even close to the record.
Brewers39
Steroids don’t count for most of us. Every guy with more than 61 cheated.
thegreatcerealfamine
That’s why baseball records have become a joke!
bradthebluefish
It is only going to get easier for Stanton with all these Double-A and Triple-A pitchers coming up. *knock on wood*
thegreatcerealfamine
The once vaunted number 61 use to mean something in the sports world,but now absolutely nothing except to a small minority. Stanton could hit 62 Homeruns then publish his PED tests on Twitter showing he’s clean and 90% of the sports outlets and fans wouldn’t bat an eyelash. If and when a player approaches hitting 61 or that matter 72 they’ll be no breaking in to show at bats on any major network other than MLB. That’s just the way it is and will always be…thanks Bud.