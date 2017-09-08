Three Needs: San Francisco Giants

With just over three weeks remaining in the season, much of the focus in baseball is on the American League Wild Card race, historic winning streaks from the D-backs and Indians, and Giancarlo Stanton’s pursuit of 60 home runs. Fans and executives for a number of teams, though, are already beginning to look toward the future as they seek ways to remedy disappointing 2017 seasons that won’t result in a playoff berth.
With that in mind, MLBTR is re-launching its yearly Three Needs series, in which we’ll take a high-level look at a trio of pressing areas that need to be addressed on non-contenders with the offseason looming. We’ll take considerably deeper dives into each team’s flaws and possible avenues to improvement in our annual Offseason Outlook series, beginning next month, but this series will get the ball rolling for offseason content here at MLBTR.
In arbitrary fashion, the Giants are first up in 2017. With a 55-87 record, they need to go 8-12 down the stretch to avoid their first 100-loss season since 1985 and just the second season of triple-digit losses in the storied history of their franchise.
1. Outfield improvements, both on defense and offense. Much has been made of the Giants’ lack of power, particularly in the outfield. They’ve already been linked to Giancarlo Stanton on multiple occasions, but the Giants need more than a power upgrade in the outfield. (Moreover, gutting an already thin farm and taking on a significant portion of Stanton’s contract doesn’t seem especially prudent anyhow.)
San Francisco ranks dead last in the Majors in outfield Defensive Runs Saved, and they’re a bottom-three team in Ultimate Zone Rating as well. Denard Span shouldn’t be playing center field anymore, but he’s been at least a league-average hitter. If the Giants can find a way to trade him and/or Hunter Pence, it could go a long ways toward improving the 2018 roster by creating space for younger options and freeing up resources for free agency and trades.
That’s a tall order, though, and the Giants could be better off simply sliding Span into left field and pursuing a center fielder that can excel defensively while providing some offense. Lorenzo Cain will be a free agent that, at 32 years of age, won’t break the bank in terms of contract length. Adding another aging outfielder to the mix might not pay off in the long run, but the Giants are aiming to compete next season. One alternative would be paying down some of Span’s contract to flip him to a team with a left field need, then giving Austin Slater an earnest look in left field and perhaps adding a more cost-effective center field option. Jarrod Dyson would bring elite glovework into the fold, though he’d only exacerbate the team’s lack of power and would need to be paired with a right-handed-hitting platoon partner.
2. A dependable mid-rotation starter. Giants fans may perceive the bullpen to the bigger need — and it’s a need, to be sure — but the rotation as currently constituted has far too many question marks and not much in terms of readily apparent reinforcement options. Assuming Matt Moore’s improvements in the second half are enough for his option to be exercised, the Giants will deploy a rotation consisting of Madison Bumgarner, Johnny Cueto (whose injury all but rules out an opt-out), Jeff Samardzija and Moore. Candidates for the remaining slot include Ty Blach, who has the worst strikeout and swinging-strike rates in MLB, and 27-year-old Chris Stratton, who struggled in Triple-A this year and has walked 23 batters in 45 1/3 MLB frames. Prospect Tyler Beede could eventually surface as an option, but he didn’t perform especially well in Triple-A and missed the final chunk of the season with a back injury. More time in Triple-A could benefit him while buying the Giants some extra club control.
The free-agent market will be fronted by Yu Darvish, Jake Arrieta and possibly Masahiro Tanaka. The Giants may not be keen on spending at those levels with a number of other notable players on the wrong side of 30 still under contract, but the middle tier of arms has some solid names as well. Lance Lynn, Alex Cobb, Marco Estrada and Tyler Chatwood (who has been successful outside of Coors Field in his career) will all be on the open market, among others. As always, the trade market will feature myriad names that could step into the middle of the mix in San Francisco.
3. Infield depth, with a focus on third base. The Giants entered the year with Eduardo Nunez at third base, while Conor Gillaspie and Aaron Hill served as utility options. Korean star Jae-gyun Hwang headed to Triple-A with the hope that he could emerge as an option down the line. None of those players are with the organization anymore, leaving the re-signed Pablo Sandoval (who is in an 0-for-38 slump) and prospects Ryder Jones and Christian Arroyo as options at the hot corner. Neither Arroyo nor Jones has hit in the Majors yet. While both could emerge as long-term pieces eventually — Arroyo, in particular, has long been regarded as a quality prospect — neither has yet shown himself ready to handle regular duties for a (would-be) contender.
The Giants’ bench, too, is lacking in the way of infield depth. Kelby Tomlinson’s strikeout rate is a career-high 21.4 percent, and he hasn’t homered since 2015. Adding a player in the Jed Lowrie mold makes a good bit of sense for San Francisco. If Arroyo steps up and claims the third base role, a player of Lowrie’s skill set could easily slide into a utility role, potentially allowing him to spell Joe Panik and Brandon Crawford on occasion. (Panik has missed significant time with injuries in recent years, it’s also worth noting.) One option could be to re-sign Nunez, who enjoyed his time with the Giants and has said he’d be open to a return in free agency.
Comments
Don’t trade for Stanton
Chaz
Don’t trade 4 Stanton
I love the Giants but our 3 real needs are
-new GM
– $100 mil in available salary space
– 4 or 5 top 100 prospects
Didn’t that GM make them relevant?
They won 3 WS Without Evans as GM… how did he make them relevant?
He means Sabean, who plays the same role now he always has, just with a different title and with the job of talking to the press about rosters and transactions pushed down to Evans.
They have more than three needs too
Agreed. Don’t trade for Giancarlo. If anything, now might be the best possible time to blow it up (even if it means punting 2018), get rid of the expensive aging players – Pence, Span, Shark, Melancon – use the cash to rebuild the farm system and go young around the remaining core. Grabbing a high-priced FA isn’t going to solve anything right now – it’s time to make something new.
Shark has the NTC..
Maybe he will waive if he goes somewhere contending? I can’t imagine being in the midst of a rebuilding would be enjoyable by any means.
DD martin
The Giants have a huge problem with a minor league system that is pretty bare of top end near major league ready. The Giants need to take a reality check and realize that they are likely not going to challenge the Dodgers over the next several years. Sometimes it’s better to realize your lot than wait and try in vein to challenge.
As much as I figure to get blasted for this I think you look at trading Madbum. He’s still young, has a very affordable 2 years remaining at $12 million each. He would command a huge trade package in return. While not popular, you are getting ahead of the curve for when you might lose him for less in 2019.
Also looking for a trade on Samardzija as he still has value. His deal is for 3 more years at $18 million per, but you can trade out of that, but I would do it this offseason before he ages more.
The Giants are years away might as well start the process now.
Think they try to contend next year and if they don’t succeed Bumgarner goes at the deadline.
Samardzija has negative trade value.
Samardzija doesn’t have negative trade value.
TheWestCoastRyan
He most certainly does have negative trade value!
CompanyAssassin
Yeah I don’t know why more aren’t open to trading Bumgarner. I know it sucks to see a favorite and really great player go, but look at the white sox. Shipped off a few players in one season and now are probably set for a while. Bumgarner would cost a fortune to get, so why not try it out.
If they can get the same return Sale got it would be foolish not to deal him. Phillies would be a perfect fit
wiggysf
well, really the top 3 aren’t the ones here – arroyo and jones have performed defensively and 3rd is down the list as far as needs go – and a mod rotation starter really isn’t an issue either – it is the bullpen as a whole (not just a closer position that they tried to address in the offeason). The giants rank near the bottom in holds and that is a huge issue – the truth is that the starting pitching would improve greatly with an improved OF defense – the other thing is general offense. you could address multiple issues by just moving pence and span to the bench as 4th and 5th OF, trade or promote or some combination thereof guys to those potions that have at least league average offense and +defense. There does need to be 1 threat besides posey to back him up whoever that may be….Those changes alone get the giants back from losing 3, 4, 5 run leads even league avg improves the offense … it all adds up to the little push they need to actually win games. If you have been watching the games they really aren’t far away from being able to win a lot of the games they are losing but they lack the oomph to actually be a winning team. People who compare the giants to the phillies have no idea what they are talking about – they couldn’t be further away from correct.
Giants are in the same state the Phillies were in back in 2012. They need new management/ownership for starters. The Giants organization is spinning its wheels in a ditch
The giants have a gm and manager that built and coached 3 WS winning teams in a 5 year stretch and have an ownership group that can afford a top 10 payroll in the league year after year. I wouldn’t say ownership and management is the problem.
Wolf Chan
yeah the only guy I think is having some issues is evans – and I only say that because since he took over for sabean all of his moves have been reactionary and short – like I have no idea why he didn’t try to address other needs in the offseason this last year – he ONLY addressed the closer position as if that would make the rest of the bullpen better – the OF better, the depth for starting rotation better….. there should have been a lot of small moves to have the depth among those positions. they addressed IF depth and the fact that none of the guys really worked out was not their blame – but literally the plan for OF depth added was ruggiano and that is it –
Welcome to ‘fans’ on Mlbtr. Want the whole team dismantled from top to bottom at the first sign of trouble
That was then, this is now. The Giants need to evolve away from “live off past glory” mindset. Signing Panda is a great example: Why the Giants FO brought back Panda Sandoval is beyond me. He’s a shell of his former self when he departed for Boston. He’s taking up a 40 man roster spot & valuable playing from prospects who could be gaining experience. It’s paramount they begin to rebuild asap and trade off the only two valuable assets in Posey (who’s on the backend of his prime) and MadBum while their value is still high
AndyM
cdewolf
Yep, three needs:
1. new team president
2. new GM
3. new players
InvalidUserID
goabes22
Cousin Ralph
Yankees were always in the thick of it even during their “down years”. Big difference. The Giants rn are a laughing stock
More of the lame “what have you done for me lately” attitude constantly seen on here.
They have a good team with a history of winning, they are having a down year and could easily be a world series contender, get over it.
For the Phillies 2012 comparison one person made that many others probably wouldn’t disagree with, Phillies 2012 vs Giants 2017:
Posey 30 Crawford 30 Belt 29 Bumgarner 27 Cueto 31
Howard 32 Utley 33 Rollins 33 Hamels 28 Lee 33
So 2 1/2 years younger about. So closer to Phillies 2009, who averaged 100 wins the next two years.
They have to spend plain and simple and be willing to pay the tax for a year or two. If they keep making Will Smith trades they will get themselves in trouble long term.
If Cain’s market is soft enough that they could get him for 3/55 or 4/70 that would be good. Their outfield would be good if Span and/or Pence bounced back some and there’s not much reason why they shouldn’t (sure they’re old but old players have good seasons all the time, look at Granderson this year.) Span and Pence are up after this year so Cain can move to corner as soon as needed.
Infield depth not so much an issue as position player depth overall. Giants have the worst pinch hitting in the league by far. Need some capable, competent veteran bats on the roster, guys who can play a couple of positions. Kendrick types, get a couple.
I don’t know how Third isn’t a big issue. Giants have had worst Third base play in the league. Not a lot of good options, maybe try to buy low on someone with upside like Castellanos.
Pitching has been fine and should be fine, main players should be fine. Not a big fan of this team and don’t think players besides Posey are even that good but they have a track record of winning so no reason they won’t make it happen if they make a few good moves, they will have to spend though to have a good shot. Maybe see if they can bump Panik to the bench, not sure he’s legit but who knows.
Nothing but delousion. The pitching has been awful this year and thats reflected by the fact their team era leader is in the mid 4’s. The Giants are not even close to being world series contenders any time in the near future. Every other team in the NL is ahed of them as far as young talent is concerned. Adding more veterans wont do jack for them.
Bumgarners era is 3.15 he’s the team leader
Wolf Chan
The issue isn’t the starting pitching, it has been offense and of defense. When the of can’t catch a routine fly ball and can’t hit the ball you’ll have inflated eras and losses, add to that that the bullpen is bottom of the barrel in holds and there is your issue
4 years 70 million for Cain? Lmfao what?? He should be happy if someone offers a minors deal
Pretty sure he means Lorenzo, not Matt; it was in the article
I was agreeing with you until you said Cain’s market is 4 years 70 mil. Giants will resign him and over pay at 1 year 3 mil and he will be in the pen.
Wolf Chan
I think he means lorenzo, Matt will be bought out
Cousin Ralph
As it stands currently, the SF Giants future looks bleak. No two ways about it. Their farm system is void of talent and roster is littered with has beens and career minor league retreads. The wise thing to do is unload MadBum and Posey for a haul, but their FO is incompetent. In all probability they’ll throw more bad money around this offseason. Their M.O
Giants are a train wreck. Never should have won one WS let alone three with the sketchy talent they assembled. Go back and look at the rosters, they were fairly pathetic. Sabean’s a joke, loves cheap older players. Cast offs from other teams. He did have the core of some good young pitching for a time and they got hot at the right time. Cain and Tiny Tim are now complete washouts. Bumgarner can only pitch 33 games. There are still 129 others to play if I have my math right.
I think someone is salty about the giants beating their team. You sound like 2010 phillies fans “we deserved to win because we had talent” lol it’s about who wins, not who has talent
You might be able to luck a World Series but not three.. Sabean is not a joke, either. He has been instrumental to the Giants success the last 20 years. I ever meet the guy I’m going to shake his hand and say, “Thank you.”
Cousin Ralph
“We’ll be back in contention if Cueto doesn’t opt out and we sign Justin Upton to a humongous contract” – SF Giants in 2017
The Giants would be wise to go after Yangervis Solarte, Ryan Schimpf, Cory Spangenberg and/or Carlos Asuaje of SD. All of them are probably available on the cheap.
Asuaje abs soangenberg wont come anywhere near cheap
and*
No.
SF has money. What they don’t have is depth or a decent farm system. They need to do what the Dodgers have done. Spend big even if it means having to pay the Luxury Tax for a few years. Hang on to all the prospects they can and at the same time get and trade for as many prospects as they can. Signing international players could be a way to do this (not sure exactly what their position is there because I know they went over their pool and were banned from spending for a period).
I really have no idea what they plan to do in CF. There’s not a lot of options there at all. They went into 2017 with the idea that they *might* get something out of either Parker or Williamson. They didn’t. SF needs to sign some OFers that are not *maybes*. Their best OFer isn’t as good as any decent teams fourth outfielder.
Cousin Ralph
They have money, to burn…you’re right. I.E Cueto, Span, to name a couple. Stocking their farm system with good drafts and trades has always been last on their priority list and now it’s biting em in the ass
jimmyz
I think the Giants should think long and hard about trying to get either Grichuk or Piscotty from St. Louis this off-season while their stocks are lowered and presumably available with Pham and Fowler locked into spots and Jose Martinez and Sierra working their way into the Cards’ future plans.
William
david722
jints1
Cousin Ralph
Yeah because that’s gonna put the Giants back in contention immediately lol
usafcop
@ cdewolf, I posted something similar to what u just posted above and everyone on the site said I knew nothing about baseball etc. I was doing rotisserie baseball as a commissioner before fantasy baseball was even a revelation. Now I am a fantasy commissioner and have been for the past 20 years as my first 5 years were playing rotisserie baseball. Long before all these metric stats and advanced stats. I can pretty much predict a players stat line before the season starts and end up close barring injuries. I know just as much if not more than most about baseball and tried making that same argument. The Giants were not your typical WS winning team. Underdogs in each playoff series in all 3 WS runs. They were facing elimination countless times. But found ways to win. They were hot at the right time. No doubt. But they were never the best or even a top 3 team in the league. I personally think they got lucky hits from scrubs when it counted. They beat far superior teams to get into the WS in each case. Now they are a former championship team with mostly washed up players that have little value. Not like a dynasty team that can just flip their aging players to retool. This team needs an overhaul and I called this a few years ago. I said to friends that if they keep thinking they can compete and keep adding veteran garbage, they will be in trouble soon. But nobody on here believes me that I called this years ago or the fact that I called the success of the Indians, Mets , Astros and Cubs, about 2-3 years before these teams became great teams. Nobody wants to hear about others success. That said, I agree with your post 100%. The Giants are in trouble and they have more than 3 needs.
Wolf Chan
What veterans did they add? It is just span, cueto is mid career… They maybe shouldn’t have spent as big on melancon and picked up smaller bullpen pieces but they haven’t really picked up anyone, that is more the issue, guys like hundley are one year invitee signings for depth…so i don’t know where you think they have signed a bunch of veterans
Winning teams have a short window of opportunity and the giants window is now closed. They do need to rebuild and that means trading away one or 2 vets with value. Unfortunately for giant fans they will hang on and not trade the players with value. Next few years will be mediocre record but no playoffs if they get lucky. Few of the over paid players come off the books next year not this year. Trading Cuereto or Shark if they pitch well next year should be a priority even if it nets them nothing. Once the payroll is manageable again they can fill holes with free agents but that is not happening until 2019.
usafcop
“Geographical advantages” Stats guru is back.
Yeah, this guy just cannot let this 3/5 WS series thing go! Every Giants article he has to tell everyone about his “genius” theory
Get over it dude.
Wow, and I just scrolled to the bottom, I didn’t even see all of his insanity at first.
Obsessed much?
Stop trolling you dodgers fan
Trade Bumgarner and package him with Pence or Melancon’s contract. Save a ton of month and get three elite prospects in the process.
I’m there. I am fine with trading any/everyone at this point. There are so many holes and the minors are pretty much empty with pitching and power.
usafcop
usafcop
usafcop
usafcop
usafcop
