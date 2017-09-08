White Sox Shut Down Carlos Rodon

The White Sox have shut down lefty Carlos Rodon for the rest of the season, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports (Twitter links). He is said to be dealing with inflammation in his shoulder.

Rodon underwent an MRI today, leading to the DL placement. But the specific findings aren’t yet known. The prized southpaw will be checked out further next week, Merkin notes.

This is not how Rodon and the Sox hoped the season would end. The 24-year-old opened the year with an extended DL stint due to biceps bursitis, but returned to make a dozen mostly promising starts. Over 69 1/3 innings, Rodon carries a 4.15 ERA with 9.9 K/9 and 4.0 BB/9. Beyond the free passes, he was hurt most by permitting 1.56 homers per nine.

It’s always at least a bit concerning to hear of shoulder issues, though in this case there was little reason for the club to take anything but the most conservative course of action. Needless to say, Chicago isn’t pressing for a postseason berth. And after trading away most all of the club’s veteran assets, Rodon is perhaps the team’s most valuable remaining player.

The South Siders will continue to take the long view with Rodon, who will qualify for Super Two status this coming fall. While that’ll enable him to begin increasing his earnings one year early, Rodon will not be eligible for free agency until 2022.