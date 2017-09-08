White Sox Shut Down Carlos Rodon

The White Sox have shut down lefty Carlos Rodon for the rest of the season, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports (Twitter links). He is said to be dealing with inflammation in his shoulder.
Rodon underwent an MRI today, leading to the DL placement. But the specific findings aren’t yet known. The prized southpaw will be checked out further next week, Merkin notes.
This is not how Rodon and the Sox hoped the season would end. The 24-year-old opened the year with an extended DL stint due to biceps bursitis, but returned to make a dozen mostly promising starts. Over 69 1/3 innings, Rodon carries a 4.15 ERA with 9.9 K/9 and 4.0 BB/9. Beyond the free passes, he was hurt most by permitting 1.56 homers per nine.
It’s always at least a bit concerning to hear of shoulder issues, though in this case there was little reason for the club to take anything but the most conservative course of action. Needless to say, Chicago isn’t pressing for a postseason berth. And after trading away most all of the club’s veteran assets, Rodon is perhaps the team’s most valuable remaining player.
The South Siders will continue to take the long view with Rodon, who will qualify for Super Two status this coming fall. While that’ll enable him to begin increasing his earnings one year early, Rodon will not be eligible for free agency until 2022.
So Rodon has haters because he was the highest rated lefty drafted since David Price. He still very much is an ace in the making. Just a year of injuries it happens. Before this year he never had injury problems. It happens to good pitchers unfortunately too much.
Has Holland cleared waviers yet? If so just who is desperate enough to sign him? Or will the White Soxs pick him back up in the offseason? Just don’t send him to Houston.
Surely the bungling O’s will add Holland. Think about it. What a great lefty tandem that would be with Holland and Wade Miley lol
The orioles are not “bungling”.
So glad the Astros went with Mark Appel over this future bust
Sure what ever and Mark appel was SOOO great at least Rodon has DONE SOMETHING in the majors unlike Appel
Appel helped new them Giles which isn’t a bad result for the ‘stros
Different draft
The Astros selected Brady Aiken with the #1 pick in the 2014 MLB June Amateur Draft, you know the guy they never signed because he had a bum flipper and who was subsequently drafted by the Indians the following year. Mark Appel was the Astros #1 bust from the preceding draft. What’s worse, they let Kris Bryant slide to the Cubs at #2. Seems your beloved went 0 for 2 with the top amateur pick in two consecutive classes. Bet that’s never happened before…
Aiken turned into Bregman, so they actually made out better by not signing him.
My reply was in regards to Astros44 comment: “So glad the Astros went with Mark Appel over this future bust.”, meaning Carlos Rodon.
His statement was inaccurate, involving different draft classes. I pointed out each of the Astros picks in the 2013 (Appel) and 2014 (Aiken) Draft which was relevant to his comment. Any subsequent debate regarding future trades and future draft picks is besides the point I was making and does nothing to change the fact that the Astros whiffed on two consecutive overall #1 picks.
Obviously I was joking… considering Appel has been awful and never even wore an Astro jersey before being traded… the only positive from Appel was he replaced fisher last minute in the giles trade. In regards to your last statement, it’s not all about the #1 pick. Look at the last 5 drafts and just see how much talent they’ve accrued in each one.
Sure, there’s less a guarantee with a #1 overall pick in MLB compared to most other professional team sports but it’s still not a good idea to strike out on one, let alone two.
The Astros accumulated so much talent primarily because they sucked so bad and for such a long time that they had top picks in each round for a number of years. Clearly they didn’t miss on all of them and were still able to salvage something with those big misses by trading or re-drafting later. Most teams don’t have that luxury.
I guess you can call that a luxury…having the lowest payroll, losing the most games, and nobody showing up to watch sure doesn’t sound very luxurious to me. They were average to below average just about every season after they made it to the WS in 05’…so rather than being mediocre for another decade they decided to take a gamble and build from the bottom up. Every team in the MLB has the “luxury” to do the same thing. Luckily the Astros have a genius in the name of Jeff Luhnow bc, despite all the flack he’s gotten for almost every move he’s made, the guy has turned a perennially mediocre team into a dynasty that could last for who knows how long…
I think we should all reserve judgement on anointing Astros GM Jeff Luhnow a “genius” until he has actually won a championship or two or three…like Theo Epstein. I’m not ready to crown him or my other guy in Chicago, White Sox GM Rick Hahn, a genius quite yet.
I would refrain from calling the Astros a dynasty. Maybe it’s just me, but I think they should at least win something before getting that label.
Didn’t the Astros also pick Appel over Kris Bryant in another draft??
No. Mark Appel was selected by the Pirates with their first pick, #8 overall in the 2012 MLB June Amateur Draft. Obviously he never signed with Pittsburgh and re-entered the draft the following year when Houston did select him #1 overall. The Astros wisely picked N.L. ROY and All-Star SS Carlos Correa with yet another #1 overall pick in 2012.
Appel was initially selected by the Tigers as a high school senior in the 15th round of the 2009 Draft. Kris Bryant was picked a year later as a prep star in 2010 with neither signing and each honoring their college scholarship commitments.
not worried. we are stacked in the farm.
How about rest, then add some more rest, and then some additional extended rest. Oh, and then make sure you get a nice shoulder massage for the next 6 months. You should be ready to go by July 2018.
Uh-oh!
In a rebuilding season it really is not that big of a deal. He’ll be back next year and will likely be the #1 starter.