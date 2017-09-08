Minor MLB Transactions: 9/8/17

Here are Friday’s minor moves from around the league…
- The Brewers outrighted right-hander Aaron Brooks to Triple-A, per a club announcement. He had been designated recently. Teams are obviously intrigued by his arm, as he has bounced around on waivers in recent years. But Brooks just hasn’t performed this year at Triple-A, where he owns a 6.12 ERA with 6.6 K/9 and 1.8 BB/9 — as well as 29 home runs allowed — over 145 2/3 innings.
- The Mets are set to promote infielder Phillip Evans to the Major League roster, Newsday’s Marc Carig reports (on Twitter). New York recently lost Wilmer Flores for the rest of the season due to a broken nose, so the 24-year-old Evans can provide some additional infield depth. Evans isn’t on the 40-man roster, so they’ll need to make a move to formally select his contract, though New York can accommodate him by moving any of its injured players currently on the 10-day DL to the 60-day DL (e.g. Steven Matz, Zack Wheeler, T.J. Rivera, Michael Conforto). Baseball America ranked Evans 25th among Mets prospects last winter, noting that the 2016 Double-A Eastern League batting champ has enough bat to profile as a utility infielder in the Majors. He’s better suited at second or third, per that report, though he’s primarily been a shortstop in the minors. Evans hit .279/.341/.418 with 11 homers in his first Triple-A season this year.
Comments
formerdraftpick
Thought they would have picked a red hot Jayce Boyd or Snider before Evans.
rxbrgr
Or the red hot Tim Tebow.
GuruK
Only hit .279 in Las Vegas…woof
wkkortas
I was thinking the same thing– I wonder what that translates to at Citi Field?
ReverieDays
About a 10 Day DL stint.
mlbtrashtalkers
Amazin comment
GoRockies
Best thing I’ve read all day
resident
If he has the defence he might be auditioning for second base. Flores is either going to be tolerated for his fielding at third or perhaps traded to get a player with some quality. Why they won’t give ceccini (so ?) asolid audition I don’t understand.
geetee
Let’s hope Braves AAA pitching prospect Evan Phillips makes the show next year. Then maybe during the next Braves-Mets series we can see Evan Phillips pitch to Phillip Evans.
AndyM
Lol