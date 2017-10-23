Angels Hire Eric Hinske As Hitting Coach

The Angels announced today that they’ve hired former big league slugger Eric Hinske as their new hitting coach. Hinske, 40, has spent the past three seasons serving as the Cubs’ assistant hitting coach.
A former 17th-round draft pick (Cubs, 1998), Hinske broke out as the 2002 American League Rookie of the Year with the Blue Jays and went on to enjoy a 12-year Major League career. In 4310 plate appearances as a big leaguer, Hinske hit .249/.332/.430. Hinske appeared in four straight postseasons from 2007-10 with the Red Sox, Rays, Yankees and Braves, taking home a pair of World Series rings during that stretch (2007 Red Sox, 2009 Yankees). The Halos had already announced that former hitting coach Dave Hansen would not be returning to the team.
Comments
KirbyPuckettofChicken
And he was on the 08 Rays, where he was the last out of the World Series.
Flipjunior89
Clearly says the rays when mentioned all 4 straight times he’s been to the post season
KirbyPuckettofChicken
He edited it pal
EndinStealth
Hmmmm….. those that can’t, teach.
radiohead801
Those who can’t do anything, comment.
RyÅn W Krol
+ one!
912boy
He was great on the Braves hard worker,good teammate.