Braves Exercise Tyler Flowers’ Option, Decline R.A. Dickey’s Option

The Braves announced on Monday that they’ve exercised their $4MM club option on catcher Tyler Flowers and declined their $8MM club option over R.A. Dickey in favor of a $500K buyout. Dickey will receive that $500K payout even if he decides to retire, MLB.com’s Mark Bowman tweets. Atlanta also announced that Flowers underwent an arthroscopic debridement surgery on his left wrist on Oct. 9, though the press release states that he’s expected to be ready for Spring Training 2018.
The decision to exercise Flowers’ affordable option was among the easiest calls in baseball this offseason. The 31-year-old Flowers (32 in January) enjoyed a career year at the plate, hitting .281/.378/.445 with a dozen homers and 16 doubles. He also rated as baseball’s top pitch-framing catcher, per Baseball Prospectus, and he halted 23 percent of stolen base attempts against the Braves’ pitching staff in 2017. Flowers will once again pair with Kurt Suzuki, who signed a late-season extension with the Braves, to shoulder the bulk of the catching duties for the Braves in 2018.
Dickey, 43 this weekend, was one of three veteran acquisitions for the Braves’ rotation last offseason and proved to be the only one that truly panned out. Bartolo Colon was released over the summer, while Atlanta was content to simply allow the Twins to eat the remainder of the salary on left-hander Jaime Garcia’s contract and took less in return than they surrendered to acquire Garcia when dumping him on Minnesota.
Dickey, though, proved to be exactly what the Braves hoped: a stabilizing innings eater that soaked up some starts while the Braves’ young arms continued their development in the upper minors. The knuckleball specialist took the hill 31 times for the Braves, with his final outing of the year representing his 300th career start and his 400th career MLB appearance. In those 31 starts, he logged 190 innings with a 4.26 ERA, 6.4 K/9, 3.2 BB/9 and a 46.9 percent ground-ball rate.
There’s been talk that the 2017 season may have been the final chapter of Dickey’s career, though his overall performance certainly seems to suggest that he could return for a 16th Major League season if he still has the desire to continue pitching.
The Braves, clearly, are now set at catcher with Flowers and Suzuki in tow for the 2018 campaign, but their rotation presents a far bigger question mark. Julio Teheran and Mike Foltynewicz both struggled through pedestrian campaigns in 2017, while top prospect Sean Newcomb yielded slightly better results but continued to demonstrate sub-par control. Each of Lucas Sims, Luiz Gohara and Max Fried made his MLB debut for the Braves in 2017, but none from that group of top prospects saw enough time or experienced enough success to be considered locks to hold down a 2018 rotation spot. Atlanta also has former top prospects Aaron Blair and Matt Wisler on the 40-man roster, but neither has created much cause for optimism in the Majors to this point in his career.
Suffice it to say, while the Braves possess a wealth of intriguing upper-level arms, it’d be something of a surprise if the team did not once again look to bring in some veteran arms to augment a young core of talented but unproven rotation candidates.
Photos courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.
atlbraves2010
wonder why they would decline his option before he decided on retirement?
Tavares
Because he could be waiting for the team’s decision
Skin Blues
Because they know he won’t retire before the deadline for them to decline his option.
NuckBobFutting
I think that means he is done
tomv824
$500,000 is why he hasn’t announced his retirement. I’m guessing it will come very soon now.
NuckBobFutting
He would’ve received the 500k even if he retired
EndinStealth
No retiring means you give that amount. Unless it’s specifically written in.
Phillies2017
What kind of money would Dickey be able to pull in if he decided to keep going in 2018?
roadapple
Can probably get close to 8 MM again. There is always a shortage of pitching. Basically depends on if he is willing to go wherever that money is. There has to be at least a couple of clubs willing to offer him a MLB deal.
NuckBobFutting
Dickey said he would consider playing for three teams at this point in his career. Maybe the Braves aren’t of them
southi
The Braves were definitely one of the three. I could be wrong but I think that the other two were Cincinnati and St. Louis. If I recall correctly one of the articles I read mentioned that the three teams were located in fairly short distance from Tennessee. Articles since then all seem to indicate however that Dickey was leaning towards retirement.
Sid Bream
“Detroit also has former top prospects Aaron Blair and Matt Wisler on the 40-man roster, ”
**Atlanta.
lowtalker1
No, matt wisler was drafted by the padres
txtgab
2 million from the Padres, maybe Pirates, or some other pitcher friendly variation ballpark currently going through a rebuild or in need of innings. Honestly Miami is a perfect place, 3rd lowest HR rate in NL, can control the knuckleball elements via roof closing, knows NL East, and can eat innings during rebuild. Get him Jeter.
stretch123
I think it’ll take a little more money to sign him. Maybe 5 million. But Miami should definitely pick him up. Badly need a stabilizer.
NuckBobFutting
The pirates are not going through a rebuild. If Kang, and Marte were not suspended last year they could’ve made a run at the division. If Polanco, and Cervelli can stay healthy next year, and they get Kang back, or sign a 3B such as Nunez, they’ll be fighting for a wild card spot
Benklasner
Dickey would make more than 2 million. I think he said he would only play for a team that was close to home though and only if it was a special situation.
breckdog
Things would be very bad in atlanta if wisler or blair had to pitch on a regular basis. My guess, not in order, is Gohara, Newcomb, Folty, and Teheran get the first part of next season started. Lucas sims would probably get first look in spring at the number 5 spot, Fried looked good at times this year but im not sure they would want a third southpaw in the order. He did go back to minors at the end of the year to stretch back out as a starter so he could still win a job in spring training. I will miss ra dickey though, even when he had a bad game he was still fun to watch.
Solaris601
Wisler has been horrible in his major league stints with the Braves over the past 2 years. If he doesn’t improve noticeably next season he’ll be a prime change of scenery candidate. Overall performance of the Braves’ young SPs has been uninspiring.
Caseys Partner
Percentage chance Dickey gets at least eight million from the Phillies bozo F.O.?
I’ll go 90%
fs54
I am not a Braves fan and didn’t see much of any of these young pitchers. Since Braves are not ready to compete yet, why not just give these pitchers extended audition to see who stands out?
Mack83
Because the Braves tried that in 2016 and it didn’t work out well. They need some veteran leadership to sprinkle in.
pplama
White Sox never should have let Flowers go. Don’t know if it was bad analytics or bending to the pressure of stupid fans.
Mistake, Hahn.