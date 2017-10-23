Assessing The Yankees’ Options At Third Base

Now that the Yankees have wrapped up a successful 2017 season, the attention can shift fully to their efforts in 2018. Well, mostly. This is the era of responsible stewardship in the Bronx, so at least one eye will surely also train its gaze to the horizon.
As the team ponders its options at third base, then, it won’t simply be a matter of deciding which top free agent or trade candidate is best. On the face of things, the team is losing its third bagger to free agency and must find a replacement. And, indeed, mid-season acquisition Todd Frazier is headed to the open market. For a Yankees team that’s primed to compete, that could mean its time to add a star. But there’s more at play here, making for a particularly interesting situation.
First, GM Brian Cashman has made clear that the Yankees’ payroll will not top $197MM. The Yanks are finally determined to get under the luxury tax line and seem quite committed to doing so. Given its slate of existing commitments, and assuming the team pays the full amount projected for all of its arbitration-eligible players, it will have just under $145MM committed and the bulk of the roster accounted for. After accounting for pre-arb salaries and the standard medical and other employment allocations, the organization could have something in the realm of $35MM to play with — perhaps a bit more, if some of Jacoby Ellsbury’s salary can be moved — though the front office may also need to keep some powder dry for mid-season moves. While that’s still a healthy amount of wiggle room, since the Yanks will return quite a few key pieces, it creates some real constraints.
Second, it’s worth bearing in mind that next year’s free agent class offers some extremely exciting possibilities. Among the many superstars hitting the open market, barring extensions, will be Manny Machado and Josh Donaldson — two of the game’s very best third baggers. Two others, Nolan Arenado and Anthony Rendon, will reach free agency in the ensuing winter. It’s difficult to structure near-term decisions around such hypothetical opportunities, of course, but the possibility of landing a star performer in the relatively near future could weigh in favor of some restraint on this year’s market.
Third, the Yankees may well actually already have their next stud already lined up. Gleyber Torres seemed on the verge of a call-up this past summer before going down to season-ending surgery. He’s expected to be prepared for a full and complete spring. But he’ll enter camp just a few months removed from his 21st birthday. Though the much-hyped prospect carried a .863 OPS at both the Double-A and Triple-A levels in 2017, those 235 plate appearances represent the full sum of his upper-minors experience. He’s not even the only quality prospect that could be in position; Miguel Andujar was also excellent in the upper minors last year and even enjoyed a brief but exciting MLB debut.
Fourth, the Yanks may also already have a perfectly useful immediate option on hand. Chase Headley was dispossessed of the job at third when the team added Frazier. But he ended up turning in his best full season at the plate since re-signing with New York. The switch hitter did not grade out positively with the glove at third, but perhaps there’s still reason to believe he can play palatable defense entering his age-34 season. Notably, as has typically been the case throughout his career, Headley was particularly effective against right-handed pitching, posting a sturdy .279/.374/.405 slash line. That makes him a fairly easy player to platoon, perhaps increasing the universe of possibilities as Cashman weighs his options.
So, just what are Cashman’s options?
As always, it’s possible to imagine the team simply going out and signing the best available player in free agency. This year’s market is led by Mike Moustakas, the 29-year-old slugger. His profile is similar to that of Frazier: good power, generally solid glovework (though his metrics slipped in 2017), and on-base struggles. Frazier himself is another possibility, of course, and ought to be available on a shorter term and perhaps at a lower annual salary than will be required to land Moustakas. Those two likely represent the universe of plausible starters, however, unless Zack Cozart is willing to change positions (and teams like the Yankees show interest in trying him at third).
On the trade market, it’s really not yet clear what might be possible. Machado and Donaldson would be major prizes, but the Orioles and Blue Jays have given hints that they won’t be selling either player. (And they’d be especially hesitant to allow them to go to the Yankees, surely.) Eugenio Suarez is a controllable piece coming off of a nice year, an perhaps he could be had for the right price, but it’ll be steep. Adrian Beltre would make for a nice target, but the Rangers aren’t likely to deal him. The Cardinals may have a bit of an infield logjam, potentially freeing Jedd Gyorko or Matt Carpenter, but it’s not yet clear how they’ll proceed. Maikel Franco could conceivably be dangled by the Phillies, though perhaps taking a shot on a talented but inconsistent young player isn’t the right approach at this stage.
Acquiring a new regular would mean not only paying a hefty acquisition price, but also figuring out what to do with Headley. He could be traded, but that would likely mean paying down some of his $13MM salary. Committing to a player such as Moustakas may not be all that desirable given New York’s excellent young options. Plus, his on-base woes come with real risk. Even Frazier could prove a questionable investment and inflexible asset, though at least he’d pair more naturally with Headley and first baseman Greg Bird and wouldn’t require such a lengthy commitment. While the trade side is worth considering, it’s also entirely up in the air at this point. Regardless, if the Yankees are going to make a big move at third — potentially blocking Torres — then perhaps it ought to be saved for next winter.
Under the circumstances, then, the Yanks might be better-served by looking instead at a platoon candidate with broader function. Yunel Escobar could provide a veteran accompaniment to Headley, though perhaps he’ll prefer to join a team that’s willing to promise him more playing time. The versatile Eduardo Nunez might be an interesting option for New York, as he’d also offer some insurance elsewhere around the diamond while upgrading over Ronald Torreyes as the primary utilityman. Asdrubal Cabrera might also make sense if his option is declined (or even if he’s dangled in trade) by the cross-town Mets.
On the trade market, possible options to join Headley at third while also seeing action elsewhere could include Josh Harrison — who’d have the highest acquisition cost and would perhaps take primary duty at the job — as well as Jed Lowrie, Logan Forsythe, David Freese, and old friend Yangervis Solarte (the player dealt to acquire Headley). Nicholas Castellanos and Martin Prado are among other possible trade targets, but the former doesn’t seem to have the glove for third and the latter is coming off of a poor and injury-riddled campaign, though as with Solarte he’s a player the Yankees know well.
That largely covers the array of outside options. Of course, it’s conceivable too that the Yanks will essentially just return the job to Headley while awaiting the mid-season arrival of its youngsters (Torres, in particular) and utilize the existing financial resources to address other areas of need. How do you see things playing out? (Link for app users.)
Comments
matt carpenter would look good in any other uniform. headley to st louis would work, but not if gyorko is involved.
CompanyAssassin
Keep Headley, take Carp.
Benklasner
Would rather trade jedd any day and bring backa bullpen arm.
NuckBobFutting
Carpenter and some for Donaldson, and then sign Hosmer
abgb123
To what end for the jays exactly? If they trade Donaldson, which they have been very clear that they have no intentions of doing without upgrading the 2018 team for Carpenter and some, how does this help the jays either this year or in the future? Teams don’t just get to cherry pick the players on other teams and give up whatever they want and the other team would be happy to oblige. If the jays are going to decide to rebuild they won’t want carpenter “and some” for their best player, it would require a lot of prospect capital. When it comes to hypothetical trades maybe you should turn your f’ing brain on.
cards4141
I understand that people dislike part of Carp’s game, but he’s a really good lead off hitter. A terrible base runner and a subpar defender anywhere but 1b, but an elite on-base guy. I’m not saying they shouldn’t trade him, but he’s worth more than a bucket of balls or a reliever
xabial
I posted this in the “Yankees Notes: Girardi, Holliday, Frazier” article on Oct 22, written by Connor. It took two days two days to post because it was awaiting moderation. (Don’t you hate when that happens? 😉 )
Anyways, tired of hearing this garbage, that Frazier isn’t an elite defender. So here are some stats to back it up. He’ll a lot of HR’s, and career high 83 walks but his true skill lies in his defense.
Among all third basemen in MLB, Todd Frazier is ranked:
Second best UZR/150 (9.7)
Third best UZR (6.7)
Third best Def (8.6)
Third best RngR (3.0)
Third best DPR (1.3)
Fourth best: Defensive Runs Saved (10)
And he passes the eye test. Defense is his calling card.
link to fangraphs.com
xabial
Frazier isn’t a star, because of that meddlesome average, but his elite defense at the hot corner, deserves awknowledgement. The Home Runs and walks are icing on the cake.
Unlike other Yankee fans ready to throw him away, He will be missed. Todd really enjoyed his time with the Yankees, repeaditly said he wants to come back, but at the end of the day, I understand it’s a business.. If another team offers him a 4 year deal, I think (sadly) he’s a goner.
Yanks have options at 3B. Their names are Chase Headley the safety net and Gleyber Torres, one of the best prospects in baseball, but albeit unproven at MLB.
Will Glover
Bring back Todd Father!!! Honestly was such and under appreciated acquisition at the deadline.
start_wearing_purple
How did Todd Frazier get that nickname? Todd Helton had the nickname Toddfather, and it just seems like he got copied.
CompanyAssassin
He probably started to call himself that at some point, and people actually allowed it to catch on.
Benklasner
When you name is Todd there are not many options for great nicknames.
michael serra
the todd squad.. toddinator, invasion of the toddysnatcher,, The Todds are against you.
start_wearing_purple
By the same logic he could have had the nickname Smoking Todd Frazier.
JoeyPankake
The Great Toddbino, Toddzilla, Rowdy Toddy Piper, Hot Toddy, Toddstool,
cxcx
The Prince of Todds, Hot Todd Frazier, Todd Thumb, Todd and the Wet Sprocket, Todde Toddi Toddé
MZ311
Retodd
xabial
He was a mentor to the other Frazier, recieved in the Miller deal,
(no relation, despite same last name) and apparently the two developed a bond.
Also, I believe Sterling coined it, but don’t quote me on that. I think “Todd father” was Sterling’s HR call. for Todd Frazier. Whether or not he started it, he definitely solidified it.
srechter
It’s from another in a long line of groan-worthy John Sterling home run calls.
simschifan
He had that nickname when he was on the reds
Out of place Met fan
It’s a Yankee world, everyone else is just minor league fodder.
What happened prior to or post Yankee time ceases to exist.
xabial
No I was was just misinformed. They really did build a bond.
Here’s a quote from Todd.
“If you’re going to have my last name and you’re younger than me and have two weeks in the show, you’re going to be my son.”
link to nytimes.com
Todd’s a good dude.
I know you’re a Mets fan but there’s no need to be salty.
It’s a Yankee world? No it’s a Yankee article.
xabial
And a Yankee thread
Take it Easy Lol
etreuden
Just can’t see them going with anybody else but Headley/Torreyes/Minor League talent.
dellarocco72
Move Castro to third and put Gleyber Torres at 2B. Trade Headley,Torreyes and have Wade/Andujar as infield depth.
xabial
Castro was rated badly by defensive metrics at at 2B, I believe after he was even worse with the glove at SS.
Yankees traded for him, because they liked transition to 2B from SS during his time with the Cubs. (Passable with the glove at 2B)
Why would you try him at 3B, a position he’s not accustomed to?
michael serra
Castro used to be a SS. Moving him to 3B (back in the olden days) was what you did with your ss when his range deteriorated. Cal Ripken, alex rodriguez, etc. As long as they have the arm strength and reflexes, 3b comes more naturally for ss. Starlin to 3rd, Torres to 2b seems like a good move. Andujar back up at third.
xabial
Edit I didn’t mean to type “after” They def didn’t try him at SS from 2B specially with Didi’s play at SS.
I was referring to his SS play, Cub days. Either way, definitely I’d feel more comfortable if he went back SS (no chance in hell with Didi) than try 3B out 3B Haha.
xabial
Maybe it could work, just seems like it could be an adventure.. Because of his glove at 2B SS. (He’s better 2B)
I didn’t know that’s what they did in old days when range deteriorated. pretty cool!
If it’s not out of his comfort zone.. maybe
Phillies2017
Headley brings more value to the Yankees as a player than he would as a trade chip based on the lackluster market for bats and that contract. Let him play it out. At the very least he’s a league average bat.
Also, Torreyes has turned out to be one of the best DFA pick-ups in recent years.
While it might not be a permanant solution, it certainly works well for now.
pepesilvia
Are you kidding me here? Just get rid of headley the guy is completely useless. I don’t want to be too hard on him but he would be better off playing for the Mets. Headley for Harvey trade fill needs for both teams.
southbeachbully
Headley is far from useless. He fills a need more than Harvey does. What use do the Yanks have for an oft injured, moody, prima donna who hasn’t pitched over 100 innings in the last two seasons and has had an ERA well over 5?
The Yanks should always keep their ears open but I would love for them to bring back Frazier and keep Headley. Both players can play 3B and 1B and we need to have depth at 1B since Bird has suffered a few injuries in his brief career. The Yanks should let Holliday walk, I can envision a rotation of Frazier, Headley, Bird and one of Torres or Andujar to split time between 3B, 1B and DH. I would prefer Andujar to win the spot and let Torres start the year at AAA.
southbeachbully
Assuming Frazier can be had on a fair market 2 year deal.
SundownDevil
Please list players from highest to lowest WAR. Sabermetrics is all that matters in baseball, so make sure to always include WAR going forward so I know what I am supposed to think. Throw in UZR while you’re at it; slashlines for the future should be:
OLD: BA/OBP/SLG
NEW (best): WAR/UZR/some other stat
Phillies2017
In determining the value of batters, youre right, BA is outdated, however OBP remains exceptionally important. Slugging percentage is good, however, I don’t weigh it as highly as I would OBP simply because I’d rather have a guy who can get on base at a .370 clip with no home runs than one with 20 homers but a .310 OBP.
Also, I value BABIP highly as well.
cxcx
Your slash line for commenting this year: -2,2/-14.1/71
JDGoat
A little high in my opinion.
I don’t understand the hate for sabremetrics. I seen someone tweet out a couple of days ago that the dodgers are the team with the biggest analytics department while the Astros use them most aggressively. Maybe they aren’t such a bad thing
southbeachbully
I feel like the Yanks might be entering the off season in perhaps the best shape they’ve been in aside from the off-seasons following a WS ring. They have needs but not deep gaping holes at any position,
Tanaka’s ability to opt out is a big if but it can work for and against us. If he stays then the Yanks have Gray, Tanaka, Sevino and Montgomery. They can bring back CC for the 5th spot or swing for the fence on a Darvish or Arietta type. If Tanaka leaves then bringing back CC and acquiring a top of the rotation arm is a must. They could give Chance Adams a shot at one of the 5 spots but I feel like coming off the ALCS run the Yanks are going to want a much more solid rotation with proven guys vs counting on a rookie to stake his claim.
For the most part Bird, Castro, Didi, Sanchez, Judge, Gardner and Hicks should all be locks at their positions. Moving Ellsbury for a less expensive and younger options should be a priority. I can see in-house options like Clint Frazier and Jake Cave fighting it out for a 4th OF/DH position. Maybe be Tyler Austin for a RF/1B/DH rotation or Miguel Andujar for a 3B/DH split.
I’m not sure for whom they would target but the Yanks also have some nice prospects they can afford to move like 3b Miguel Andujar in case they commit to moving Castro or Torres to 3B out of spring training. Clint Frazier since they might want to commit to Hicks and Judge long-term yet leave a spot open for Harper for 2019.
Yanks can also trade either Betances or Dave Robertson this off-season. They can trade one and have the other in the bullpen along with Chapman, Green, Kahnle, Warren and Shreve. They should be able to get a decent return on one of Bets or Robertson and still have 6 proven arms in place and whatever 97 mph arm Girardi creates in his laboratory as depth.
JordanB28
I’d say roll with what they have and then go get Machado later, and then trade Castro. As much as I like Moose and I think we could use 1 more left handed bat, I think we can pass on this one. And I know people want to screaming about Andujar & Torres, I just don’t see either of them being Future third basemen. Torres strikes me as more of a middle infielder, and even though Andujar might be good but I think he’ll eventually get moved for a starter. Besides I think the Yanks will look to add a Higher caliber player because after next year the championship window is definitely going to be open, and the money will be off the books.
timtim007
Isn’t the Yankees farm system pretty good and deep right now? Don’t they have some 3rd basemen in the minors ready to emerge? You never know, maybe there’s another superstar like (All Rise) Aaron Judge ready for his shot in the bigs.
koz16
Headley stays and TFrazier goes. Andujar takes Frazier’s spot on the MLB roster to begin 2018. Torres stays in AAA and plays 2B and 3B. If Andujar struggles into July the Yankees will try and add a player by the deadline. Unless Torres is killing it in AAA and his defense at 3B has improved he stays in the minors until rosters expand. Yanks also love Torreyes and he filled in well this year. Wade is another defensive option if needed and will get a look in camp, but his bat was poor at the MLB level last year.
The Yankees have enough serviceable 3B options without panicking or making a move. It’s an ideal situation for them to evaluate their talent at the MLB level before Machado and Donaldson hit the FA market. Add the fact they want to stay under the cap and the odds are they go with what they have at 3B next season.
hitman23
The Yanks aren’t high on Andujar’s defense, and felt he needed more work with the glove. We’ll get a good look at him in spring training, as well as Torres to see if they can both make some noise and travel North with the club. Headley, Wade, and Torreyes can all play 3rd, so there shouldn’t be any need to sign a stop gap for one year, if they want to sign Machado.