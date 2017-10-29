Headlines

Baseball Blogs Weigh In: Cards, Stanton, Royals, Jays, NY, World Series

By | at

This week in baseball blogs:

Submissions: ZachBBWI @gmail.com.

Comments

  1. Pop culture aspect is a pretty bad blog on all things Cardinals-is there a better option? I feel like I’m reading something written by someone living in their mother’s basement.

    1
    0

    • Jack Flaherty or Dakota Hudson, Harrison Bader, Delvin Perez, and a mid-level prospect for Stanton? Uh, no. Like 20 teams could match or better that package.

      Tommy Pham, Carlos Martinez, Flaherty, Alex Reyes and Sierra gets you Stanton, and you take on the whole contract. Still interested? Yeah, thought so. You don’t get the MVP for a handful of prospects – Stanton is probably bringing back multiple young stars and a teams top prospects.

      0
      0

  2. That’s a terrible trade for the red sox of course Detroit would be interested in that.

    0
    0

    • Why is it terrible? I’m a Sox fan and like it. Travis and Chavis are and will be blocked by Devers and possibly Hosmer. The Sox need to move on from Holt, and should have 2 years ago and Romine would allow that. The 2 pitchers coming from Detroit would help the pen.

      0
      3

      • Carson smith has better stuff than either pitcher the biggest problem the red sox had in the playoffs was a setup to kimbrel. Smith with a full off-season of healthy conditioning should come back like he was previous to Tommy John. The red sox need quality not quantity especially trying to keep up with that Yankee pen all season. And just cuz they’re blocked doesn’t mean u take the first deal to come across maybe wait it out and see what else is available.

        1
        1

        • As far as utility I agree they need help but they really need to resign Nunez and that takes care of that

          0
          1

      • Wow, you Boston fans are all-in on Hosmer huh? Yeah, I’m sure that .351 BABIP in a walk year won’t totally come back in the form of a regrettable deal by whoever signs him. Might as well give him jersey #48 too.

        0
        0

        • Completely agree overdrive I’m not in on him @ all as a red sox fan I do like the idea of signing Martinez and trading Bradley.

          0
          0

  3. That Detroit-Boston trade would be atrocious for Boston

    2
    1

    • Agreed. Motor-city hallucinations. Carson Smith alone worth more than what detroit is proposed to give up.

      1
      1

      • And I suppose Travis is a valuable prospect who could start…

        1
        0

    • I’m more disgusted that I had to click through multiple pages just to read a dumbass trade idea. Not doing that again.

      0
      0

  5. Sigh. The Padres and Jays in a mega deal. Please! There are so many better deals out there for the Jays that it’s hard to believe I wasted time reading that.

    0
    1

