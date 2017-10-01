C.C. Sabathia Plans To Pitch In 2018

Veteran left-hander C.C. Sabathia plans to continue his career in 2018, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network (Twitter link). The 37-year-old impending free agent may have taken the mound as a Yankee for the last time on Saturday, when he tossed 5 2/3 shutout innings of four-hit, six-strikeout ball in a win over the Blue Jays.
Whether New York advances past Minnesota in Tuesday’s AL wild-card game could help determine if Sabathia will get the ball again as a Yankee. The potential Hall of Famer was instrumental in the team’s regular-season success, pitching to a 3.69 ERA over 148 2/3 innings. Although Sabathia didn’t post gaudy strikeout and walk numbers (7.26 K/9, 3.03 BB/9), he helped offset that by logging a groundball percentage of 49.9 and, according to FanGraphs, the majors’ sixth-best hard contact rate among starters with at least 140 frames.
While the Yankees and Sabathia may part ways in the offseason, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the team re-sign the franchise icon – especially considering fellow starters Masahiro Tanaka and Jaime Garcia could hit the market. Formerly with the Indians and Brewers, the 2007 AL Cy Young winner joined the Yankees prior to the 2009 season on a seven-year, $161MM contract and has turned into one of the most successful starters in their storied history. He helped the Yankees to their most recent World Series title in 2009, the first of five straight 200-inning seasons with the club, and has recorded a 3.75 ERA and accounted for 30.5 fWAR/28.5 rWAR across 255 starts (1,657 2/3 frames) in the Bronx.
Sabathia endured a rough, injury-impacted stretch from 2013-15, a period in which his ERA ballooned to 4.81 in 69 starts, but has overcome knee issues to reemerge as a capable starter over the past couple years. The 6-foot-6, 300-pounder is finishing up the five-year, $142MM extension he signed in 2011, when the Yankees gave him a raise to prevent an opt-out. Sabathia’s next deal obviously won’t approach his expiring pact in length or value, but he clearly made a case for a solid short-term payday during the regular season. The only question is whether it’ll come from the Yankees or another team.
Brixton
Any of his former teams make sense
BarrelMan
It would be tremendous to see him with Milwaukee again. Probaby a long shot though.
Tavares
Is he really a Hall of Famer? Potentially they all are, but does he have a shot?
Brixton
I think he has a shot, but probably not. He’d have like the second highest ERA in the hall
gojira15
If he gets 3,000 strikeouts, that could impact it greatly. Off the top of my head, the only 3,000 K guys not in the Hall are Clemens (because of steroids) and Schilling.
aff10
I don’t really see it. The HOF standards for pitchers are extremely high, and Sabathia sandwiched a really good 5-year prime with about 12 average seasons. Fantastic career, no question, but I’d be surprised if he gets a ton of run
differentbears
If CC Sabathia gets into the Hall, Orel Hershiser should’ve been first ballot.
CC was a nice pitcher, but a HOFer?
gomerhodge71
Not to be a wet blanket, but his chances will definitely be buoyed by being a Yankee for so long. He certainly needs the 3,000 K’s.
TigerFan1968
I do not see CC in the hall of fame. He was not consistent enough and his inability to control his weight eventually led to injuries and performance declines.
GratefulEd77
I love CC but can’t even begin to debate his HOF candidacy while Schilling and Mussina are out. Even then it’s the longest of shots. Maybe a legendary post season run would boost it but still, think he’s gotta settle for Hall of Very Very Good
driftcat28
I’d be very happy to have CC back for another year. Probably take the Andy Pettitte route and sign a string of 1 year deals until he decides to retire. I’m thinking he’ll get something like a 1 year, $10 M – $15 M deal?
acarneglia
Hopefully New York will resign him. Other than Luis Severino he was the most consistent starter and with Garcia and Tanaka heading to free agency Cashman will probably try to resign him to 1yr/10mill or something like that
larry48
will no get a contract for 2017 no good when looking at total season. Very bad
AlvaroEspinoza
says Larry, as he takes another swig from the bottle.
takeyourbase
I can see Milwaukee, Minnesota, Seattle and maybe even LAA having discussions about him as a backend rotation arm.