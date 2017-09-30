NL Notes: Nats, Scherzer, Cards, Nicasio, Phillies

Nationals ace and NL Cy Young front-runner Max Scherzer left his start in the fourth inning against the Pirates on Saturday with a right hamstring cramp, manager Dusty Baker announced. Baker added that Scherzer underwent a precautionary MRI, but the skipper didn’t seem overly concerned about the right-hander, Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post tweets. A major injury to Scherzer right before the playoffs could be disastrous for the Nationals, who will match up with the Cubs in the NLDS. If healthy, Scherzer should take the ball for Game 1 on Oct. 6. The two-time Cy Young winner wrapped up his regular season with 3 1/3 scoreless, five-strikeout innings on Saturday, giving him a 2.51 ERA and 12.02 K/9 against 2.47 BB/9 across 200 2/3 frames.
More on Washington and a couple other NL franchises:
- The Cardinals have discussed a new contract with impending free agent reliever Juan Nicasio, who made it clear Saturday that he’d like to re-sign with the club. “Try and make a good deal. I want to stay here,” Nicasio told his agent (via Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, on Twitter). Acquired in a trade with Philadelphia on Sept. 6, Nicasio has served as the Cardinals’ closer down the stretch and thrown 10 innings of two-run ball with the team. In 71 1/3 innings divided among Pittsburgh, Philly and St. Louis this season, the 31-year-old has put up a 2.61 ERA and logged 8.69 K/9 against 2.49 BB/9.
- The Phillies’ decision to change managers could cost them promising hitting coach Matt Stairs, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com writes. In Stairs’ first year on the job, the former slugger has won the favor of the Phillies’ hitters and played a key role in the development of some of their young players, details Zolecki. Thanks in part to Stairs, the Phillies’ offense has posted better numbers across the board than last year’s, including in the runs scored department (679 to 610). Stairs told Zolecki that he’d “love” to continue in Philly, but he realizes his fate rests with the team’s next manager.
- On Saturday, the Nationals activated infielder Stephen Drew from the 60-day disabled list and moved reliever Shawn Kelley to the 60-day DL with bone chips in his right elbow. The move was made so Drew would be eligible for the postseason, though he’s unlikely to be ready for NLDS action, per Jamal Collier of MLB.com. An abdominal strain has shelved Drew since July 25, before which he slashed a disappointing .253/.302/.358 in 106 plate appearances. Kelley, who last pitched Sept. 22, also endured a poor regular season (7.27 ERA in 26 innings). The two-time Tommy John recipient is due a $5.5MM salary in 2018.
KCelts
Really hope Nicasio can stay. He actually could be a solid set up man or even a closer for the club.
bigcubsfan
For the love of baseball, please fire the worst pitching staff manager in baseball not named Dusty Baker !yes Matheny, Trade Wong ,Piscotty ,Fowler and the human hair clog on the bases,Matt Carpenter! That shoulder isn’t going to age well.Who am I Kidding, Mo has screwed this up with to many of the same guy .Oh well , we will keep going to the ballpark,management will keep up the same approach and the Cards will be looking up at the Cubs for the foreseeable future…..
CompanyAssassin
Great attitude, Dad.
STLCards33
You’re a buffoon
stevebaratta
The Cards can’t trade Fowler, they gave him 5 years with a full no-trade clause.
cygnus2112
Ahem… Mike Leake.
antibelt
Cardinals have won multiple World Series Championships recently, and put together a decent team, yet you still complain. Pathetic.
cygnus2112
They haven’t done anything that the 3 closest baseball teams to the Lou have done in the Mozaliak era! Quite frankly, with the team being 2nd in attendance, having the 8th highest ticket prices, yet having only the 14th highest payroll, I find that pathetic along with your glossing over a now antiquated approach for this division! Maybe next year you’ll figure it out but I doubt because you yourself are pathetic with your free pass so that’s that…
antibelt
Yeah, so lets go overspend and trade away all our young players like Dad is hoping. Team finished 4 games out of the Wild Card. Brewers pitching falling apart, so their run may be short lived, and Cubs losing multiple starters, but please tell me how we should just blow up our team. Smh. Pathetic.
cygnus2112
You’re spot on dude!
djtommyaces
Stephen Drew hitting a disappointing.253!
I’d have to guess that’s a career best.
borsh
.252 career average, so not really disappointing. Much better than 14/15 Drew. That was disappointing.
Codybellingersgrandma
Kershaw is the front runner
zacadad
Kershaw is easily the front runner for the Cy Young. Missed 5 weeks and still has crazy numbers. Should have won it when R.A. Dicey won it and should win it this year. If he can put it together in the playoffs, he will go down as one of the all time greats. If not, he’s Dan Marino. Great regular season stats but not when it matters most. Can’t blame it on the Cardinals this year if he can’t get it done.
EverlastingDave
All time great even if his arm falls off tomorrow and he never pitches again.
redbirds22
Is already in top 10 best pitchers ever talk today but not going to win Cy Young this year with missing 6 weeks.
ReverieDays
And not even Top 100 in the Post Season.
xabial
Go to Hoopsrumors, Profootballrumors, Prohockeyrumors.
Lots of crazy stuff going on in NBA NFL. For instance, did you know Russell Westbrook signed a five year $205MM contract on Kevin Durant’s birthday? Lots of troll-material right there.