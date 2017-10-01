MLBTR Originals

Recapping MLBTR’s original content from the past week:
- Bradley Woodrum returned with a must-read update to his excellent, painstakingly researched February piece 2016, “Predicting Tommy John Surgeries.” As Bradley explains, Rangers left-hander Martin Perez should probably check it out. On the other hand, Bradley notes that things continue to look up for dominant Yankees rookie Chad Green.
- Steve Adams sorted the starters and relievers of the upcoming free agent class by velocity, strikeouts, walks, groundball percentage and hard contact rate.
- Steve also answered a reader’s question on whether the Mets should tender a contract to free-falling right-hander Matt Harvey in the offseason. On the heels of a terrible 2017, the former ace will head to arbitration for the third and final time over the winter.
- MLBTR’s Three Needs series rolled along with entries on the Padres, Orioles and Angels.
Comments
de dad
In an effort to help Bradley’s research, my son had TJ. My antidotal observations prior to his arm injury was
1. A weight gain of 12 lbs
2. A velocity increase of 2 mph
It seemed his arm could not keep up with his new strength and his desire to please the radar guns.