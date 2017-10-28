Cafardo’s Latest: BoSox, Hosmer, Braves, Cherington, Rockies

The Red Sox and impending free agent first baseman Eric Hosmer look like an “ideal” match as the offseason draws closer, Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe opines. The 28-year-old Hosmer is coming off a career season (.318/.385/.498 in 671 plate appearances) and may price himself off the Royals in the coming weeks. On paper, he’d easily upgrade a dreary-looking first base situation in Boston. Red Sox first basemen combined to hit a mediocre .248/.326/.430 in 2017, and the club will enter the winter without an obvious solution at the position.
More from Cafardo:
- Former Boston general manager Ben Cherington has emerged as a potential GM candidate for the Braves, according to Cafardo. Cherington, who has been Toronto’s vice president of baseball operations since September 2016, was atop Boston’s baseball operations from October 2011 until the team hired Dave Dombrowski in August 2015. The Red Sox won a World Series during the Cherington era (in 2013), though that stretch also included multiple sub-.500 seasons and a few questionable big-money signings (Pablo Sandoval, Hanley Ramirez and Rusney Castillo, to be specific).
- The Rockies are still deciding whether to give impending free agent outfielder Carlos Gonzalez a qualifying offer, per Cafardo. It’s difficult to imagine the Rockies taking a $17.4MM chance on Gonzalez, though, considering he’s fresh off the worst year of his career. Despite playing his home games at Coors Field, the 32-year-old Gonzalez hit just .262/.339/.423 with unspectacular power numbers (14 home runs, .162 ISO) across 534 trips to the plate. As has typically been the case, the lefty-swinger struggled against same-handed pitchers and away from Colorado.
- There’s a “feeling” that Pirates third base coach Joey Cora could become the Red Sox’s bench coach, Cafardo writes. The 52-year-old is the brother of Boston’s new manager, Alex Cora, 42. The elder Cora has only been on the Pirates’ big league staff for a year, but he brings significant major league coaching experience – including as Miami’s bench coach in 2012.
dynamite drop in monty
Anyone remember that one time Cafardo wrote something that wasn’t completely pulled out of his ass and had some merit? Nor do I.
Steven St Croix
agreed! Carfardo is a clown.
kyleschwarbersmom
Hosmer does seem like a player that DD would drop a bundle of cash in his lap.
Deke
I don’t really pay much attention to his articles because he usually writes about teams I don’t follow. What’s the story with him? Does he make stuff up? Any examples?
realgone2
Oh please not Cherington. We already had Frank Wren and his terrible contract signings.
Brixton
Cherington is great at building a farm system, and tbf, no one really expected Hanley and Pablo to go down hill so quickly. I think hes a fairly solid GM.
lucienbel
People seemed pretty optimistic about Sandoval. However, Hanley was signed (and he and Cherington said as much) to play left field originally, which I’m pretty sure left everyone scratching their head and feeling like Cherington just signed him because he knew him.
Brixton
I mean, at the time, Hanley was a SS, a bad one, but a middle fielder nonetheless. Thinking he could potentially play LF until Papi retires wasn’t completely negligent. It just didn’t work, shrug. Defining the guy who build a large portion of their current contender by one signing that really isn’t awful at the end of the day is kinda unfair.
Panacrane
Who? The Sox fans I talk with and listen to on the radio were all pessimistic about the Sandoval signing, especially at the same time as Ramirez. Worst signing ever.
johnsilver
Plan was for Ramirez to only play LF for a year then ortiz retire, then he’d take over as the DH. Nothing showed his bat was slowing down, unlike hacker Sandoval, who had his best year 3y before becoming a FA and was putting up pedestrian numbers since and an OBP .320-.340 with a below average glove.. His WS games got that contract, nothing more.
One of those all hype, no action FA deals, just like BJ Upton and Heyward. GM’s and fans have those guys for some reason. i love to laugh at them both, only boston got stuck with this one.
Whyamihere
So fresh off of firing their GM for violations of MLB’s international signing rules, the Braves are looking at hiring the GM who was responsible for the last group of signings that violated IFA rules?
bradthebluefish
That was Dombroski, not Cherington with international signing issues.
bseventeen
Except – it was Cherington. The issues that resulted in violations occurred during the 2014-2015 signing period when Cherington was Boston’s GM.
Out of place Met fan
My thoughts exactly. Not a good look. May as well offer Bowden the job then
dwilson10
If the Rockies don’t extend a QO to Gonzalez, the O’s should try to sign him (if he isn’t too expensive). Him and Hays/Rickard could platoon in RF and it would give the O’s a left handed bat they desperately need and want.
NuckBobFutting
The only way Boston signs him is if they trade Price, or Porcello
mlb1225
Out of Hanley, Pablo, and Rusney, Hanley has been the best, simply because of his fantastic 2016, and that’s about it.
cgallant
Hosmer going to be too expensive for the Sox who are up against the lux tax. I see Carlos Santana as a better fit.
redsox 1976
Yep!!Santana!!!!
Bruin1012
The Red Sox have reset the penalties by going under last year they could easily go over this year without an issue.
I don’t think they should go after Hosmer though.