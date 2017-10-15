NL West Notes: Seager, Rockies, Padres

Dodgers phenom Corey Seager feels “normal-ish”, according to manager Dave Roberts (via an article by Ken Gurnick of MLB.com). Seager was injured while sliding into second base during the game in which the Dodgers clinched the NLDS series victory, and hasn’t done any baseball activity since then. Roberts adds that Seager won’t be traveling with the team to Chicago, though that could change under certain circumstances. Regardless, Seager can’t be added to the NLCS roster at this point unless someone on the current roster gets injured. In that case, the player Seager replaces would be ineligible for the Dodgers’ World Series roster, should the team advance that far. The 23-year old Seager batted .295/.375/.479 with 22 home runs during the regular season, and ranked first among all NL shortstops in fWAR. His situation will certainly be worth monitoring closely.
More from baseball’s NL West division…
- In a mailbag article for MLB.com, Rockies beat writer Thomas Harding points out that Colorado used only eight total starting pitchers this past season, which was incredibly lucky considering they averaged 12 starters per season from 2011-2016. Seven of those eight starters are set to return in 2018, and while they have youth on their side, Harding wonders how the organization will adapt if their luck with pitcher injuries regresses to the mean. The Rockies playoff hopes for the next few years will rest largely on the health and development of their young starters, including Jon Gray, Jeff Hoffman, Antonio Senzatela, German Marquez and Kyle Freeland.
- Speaking of mailbag articles for MLB.com, Padres beat writer AJ Cassavell suggests that San Diego’s bullpen-related offseason plans will largely hinge on whether any teams will meet GM A.J. Preller’s asking price on lefty Brad Hand. If Hand is traded, the Padres’ bullpen will likely need a significant overhaul, including some spending on established major leaguers. However, if he isn’t moved and the club is able to retain Craig Stammen, their relief corps may only need a few tweaks for 2018. To say that Hand essentially was the Padres’ bullpen in 2017 isn’t an exaggeration; his 3.89 Win Probability Added (WPA) ranked fourth-best among all relievers in baseball. All other Padres relievers combined for -1.76 WPA, and Stammen was the only other arm in their ’pen to exceed 0.20.
Comments
mrnatewalter
“Seager can’t be added to the NLCS roster at this point unless someone on the current roster gets injured.”
Don’t be shocked if Andre Ethier suddenly gets “injured.”
WalkersDayOff
Probably going to be Joc
BlueSkyLA
Yes I was thinking it should have read, “unless another player is placed on the DL.” I hope we all know by now that the commissioner’s office doesn’t check up on the nature of the injury that places a player on the DL The teams could claim injuries to completely fake body parts and probably nobody would take notice.
I was thinking Pederson would be the most likely to sustain such an injury if Seager becomes available but he was actually used in a postseason game today in a situation where Ethier might have been a more natural choice. So who knows?
Benklasner
Andre Ethier’s third nipple is acting up again! Put him on the 10 day!
hawaiiphil
Lmao
BlueSkyLA
He sprained his spatula while making scrambled eggs.
tim815
Mild tonsilitis.
fox471
Joc.
wattyman69
This is what happens when utley is your mentor
bringinthereliefpitcher
Bet the nationals and red soxs are glad they didnt trade for brad hand to sure up those bullpens.
As for the overhaul to the pen, not much overhaul is needed since we wont compete anyways.
You figure if Hand is traded one of torress or maton become the closer with the likes of mcgrath, baumann, cosart, erlin, friedrich, yates making up the pen assuming perdomo richard lamet and wood make up the rotation with either a guy like kelly or lockett getting a shot to start or signing chacin again or someone like him.
I just dont see preller signing a guy to an ML deal for the pen when they already have in house options who are cheap- cosart erlin and friedrich would probably do well becoming pen pieces and could be a boost to their careers. Who knows.
WalkersDayOff
Doolittle and Madson worked out just fine for Washington. As for the Red Sox I find it hard to believe their fate would have been different with Hand.
thegreatcerealfamine
This guy will go to his grave pushing Hand(greatest relief pitcher in his mind)trade proposals…
bringinthereliefpitcher
*greatest relief pircher on the market.
you tried though kiddo. A for effort. you were almost there.
bringinthereliefpitcher
doolittle was great
madson was ok in the playoffs
kintzler was awful in that series
but hey, you get what you pay for.
saavedra
please tell me you were sarcastic on your first sentence. the Nats would be playing the dodgers right now if they had traded for Hand.
Priggs89
The Nets would be playing the Dodgers right now if they had a healthy Scherzer capable of making 2 starts.
saavedra
That… or if they had Brad Hand.
all in ad
Maton is no closer! He doesn’t get hit….he gets bombed! He should be in AAA.
Thronson5
I think for sure someone suddenly gets “hurt” and goes to the DL if the Cubs take 2 of 3 at home and this thing comes back to LA so Saeger can play in the last game or two if it goes that far.
hawaiiphil
Yes and mlb will rubber stamp it.
strostro
The Rockies need a closer. Brad Hand would be perfect or Shane Greene.
dbacksrs
Completely off subject, but is anyone else having trouble with the app and not being able to click on the player links through BBRef?
all in ad
I had issues last 2days. App would flash off to main menu. I logged off…logged back on…issues resolved. Microsoft taught the world: reboot.
Deke
Rockies used 8 starters? Anyone know what the MLB average is?
Reason I’m asking is that it’s a depth question, how many starters does a team need on their 40 man and how many do they need to stash away in the minors to compensate for injuries (on average)?
Kyle Downing
Looks like 315 pitchers made starts in the major leagues this past season, which comes out to an average of 10.5 starters per team. The Pirates, Indians and Giants used the fewest (7 each), and the Mariners used the most (17).
tim815
A competing team likes to have 3-5 options in Triple-A that can fill in “as needed” at the MLB level Whether on the 40 or not..
Deke
Thanks Kyle and Tim815,
Really appreciate the information.
WOW interesting that SF used the least but still had a terrible year. Just goes to show that their depth was really bad to start with.
em650r
I knew of Corey would feel better again the Dodgers would have to add him to the roster. They haven’t used Either at all this Cubs series
SixFlagsMagicPadres
I think it’s just a matter of time before Hand gets traded. The big question going into the offseason is the same question that was being asked at the deadline: What can he bring back?