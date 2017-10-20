Official Super Two Cutoff

Super Two status allows certain players to reach arbitration — significantly boosting their earnings — before they achieve three full years of MLB service. Whether or not a player qualifies, which is determined by ascertaining the top 22 percent of MLB players with between two and three years of service time — makes a huge difference in their salary not only for the coming season, but also the ensuing years of arbitration.

This year, the service-time cutoff will land at two years and 123 days, MLBTR’s Tim Dierkes reports on Twitter. Players that have accumulated at least that much service time will therefore be eligible for salary arbitration, so long as they spent at least 86 days on the active roster in 2017.

You can find MLBTR’s arbitration projections for the coming offseason right here. Among the players listed there, the Twins’ Eddie Rosario will instead have to settle for the league minimum (with a raise, if any, given at the sole discretion of his team).

Here’s how this year’s cutoff compares to recent years:

2016: 2.131

2015: 2.130

2014: 2.133

2013: 2.122

2012: 2.140

2011: 2.146

2010: 2.122

2009: 2.139

It’s easy to see the impact of Super Two status with a few examples. Sam Dyson put up some middling numbers in 2017, but still projects to take home $4.6MM because of his lofty salary starting point. George Springer is expected to earn $8.9MM in his 3+ service-class year because of last year’s Super Two salary (and his outstanding intervening campaign).

The aforementioned Rosario, meanwhile, projected at $3.5MM but will instead likely not even earn one-fifth of that amount for the 2018 season (depending upon the generosity of his employer) since he landed under the line. Meanwhile, players such as Corey Knebel, Maikel Franco, and Felipe Rivero project to top $3MM in earnings. As for 2016 NL MVP Kris Bryant, the Cubs’ controversial decision to keep him off the Opening Day roster in 2015 will still leave the team with an added year of control, but he is projected to bring home a monster $8.9MM salary as a Super Two, perhaps setting the stage for a record-setting run through the arb process.