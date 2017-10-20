Daniel Murphy Undergoes Knee Surgery

The Nationals announced today that second baseman Daniel Murphy underwent successful surgery on his right knee. A debridement and microfracture procedure was performed.

It’s not known at this point just how long of a rehabilitation Murphy will require. The team did say that his “rehab will begin immediately and will progress throughout the offseason.”

Obviously, details are not clear at this point; indeed, there was no prior indication that this course of treatment would be required. But Murphy will have at least four months or so to heal before the start of spring camp. For one point of reference, Justin Turner underwent a microfracture procedure at the end of the 2015 campaign and was ready to go for Opening Day the following year.

Murphy, 32, wasn’t quite as outstanding as in his first campaign in D.C. But he was plenty effective, posting a .322/.384/.543 slash with 23 home runs over 593 plate appearances. If he can maintain anything approaching those numbers in 2018, Murphy will once again easily be worth his contract — though it’s worth noting that his annual salary jumps to $17.5MM in the final season of the deal.